Investment Thesis

Recent earnings and past price action look compelling, but a deeper trek into Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) reveals some seismic shifts that leave limited value for investors going forward.

A Note About My Point of View

In recent years, BKH shares have performed more like a growth company than a staid utility. I felt compelled to take a closer look at BKH because its share prices are now sitting near multi-year lows, and because BKH is an established company, with a long dividend history, in an out-of-favor sector, at the tail end of pandemic-induced stress.

I considered the possibility that these factors, when combined with the complicated outcroppings of a recent major acquisition, could provide some kind of actionable undervaluation.

After looking beyond the company's earnings metrics, I concluded that I was not likely to glean long-term value from buying BKH shares at this time.

Earnings Won't Keep The Lights On

Although BKH's latest earnings release was encouraging, investors should review the company's annual reports before donning a fresh pair of rose-colored glasses.

Investors who rely on earnings and equity metrics may overlook vitally important dynamics in company operations, such as negative free cash flow, reliance on external financing, a future need for dilutive equity offerings, credit risks, and potential capital shortfalls.

Consequently, investors must cast a wary eye on the ubiquitous equity- and earnings-based metrics often cited as the basis for investment decisions, such as EBITDA, EV/EBITDA, P/E, EPS, ROE, ROA, EPS growth, and equity growth.

BKH is a good example of the need to look beyond earnings when assessing potential investment value. Before we get lost in the details, let's take a bird's eye view of this historic company.

A Tour of The Historic Black Hills Corporation

BKH traces its roots through nearly every boom and crisis in the history of modern capitalism, going back to the era of gold rushes and railroad speculation.

Today, BKH is a South Dakota-based, semi-vertically-integrated, pure-play utilities company. BKH operates in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming. The company reports its business segments as electrical utilities, gas utilities, power generation and mining.

The electrical utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in five states. Residential and commercial sales are about equal and weigh in as the top two sources of electric revenue. Industrial sales come in third, followed by "other" revenue and smaller contributions from municipal, contract wholesale, off-system/power marketing wholesale.

The gas segment provides natural gas in six states, owns and operates infrastructure including pipelines, distribution mains, service lines, storage sites, compression stations collectively providing 49,000 horsepower, and gathering lines. Revenue is generated by distribution to customers, selling capacity and gas commodities to other utilities, as well as non-regulated services including distribution to retail distribution customers under the "Choice Gas Program" as well as the "Service Guard Comfort Plan" and "Tech Services" and "HomeServe" products (unbundled energy services, residential appliance repair services, and industrial energy construction and transportation services). Residential sales are by far the largest proportion of gas revenue, next is commercial, then non-regulated services, then transportation/transmission, then industrial, then "other" revenue.

The power generation segment provides vertical integration for electric power by producing electricity from wind, natural gas, and coal, and selling energy primarily to other divisions of BKH. The company owns five power plants: three wind, one gas, one coal.

Mining primarily sells coal to its own businesses, in addition to some long term contracts held seemingly exclusively with local consumer and "mine-mouth" generation facilities.

Income by segment shows gas utilities generating the greatest revenue and operating income, followed by the electric segment, with much smaller revenue coming from power generation and mining.

Black Hills income by segment, page 122 of the 2020 10-K:

Bright Earnings In The Black Hills

BKH's most recent earnings release, covering Q4 and full-year 2020, touts 5.7% y-o-y adjusted EPS growth with a 5-7% long-term target growth rate through a confidence-inspiring two years of forward guidance.

Full year results for 2020 show GAAP EPS of $3.65. Management thus achieved the guidance they previously set out for 2020. Specifically, about a year ago, management provided guidance calling for EPS of between 3.55 and 3.75 in 2020.

BKH also remains devoted to growing its dividend, providing a 5.6% increase in 2021 to .565 per share, yielding about 3.8% at the time of writing.

EPS is volatile from year to year, yet BKH achieves persistent EPS growth over longer periods of time. Although I use subscription data for market research, I've found Seeking Alpha to be a great resource for quick answers. Looking at Seeking Alpha's convenient "growth" tab for BKH, we see consistently positive earnings-related metrics, including diluted EPS growth of 7.5% going back 10 years, net income growth of 12.73% over 10 years, and net income growth of 14.19% y-o-y.

Looking at Seeking Alpha's "profitability" tab, we can see positive equity-related metrics: return on common equity of 9.49% going back five years and 9.33% y-o-y, and ROE outperforming the sector in general. ROA similarly outperforms the sector.

Increasing equity and a growing dividend ostensibly confirm the profitability insinuated by strong returns on equity and assets - but let's venture further into Black Hills' financial landscape.

Rocky Terrain Beyond Earnings and Equity

A different picture emerges as we look beyond equity and earnings. The 2019 and 2020 balance sheets provide hints of challenging trends. With remarkably low unrestricted cash of around $9.8 million and $6.4 million in 2019 and 2020 respectively, and current liabilities looming almost two-fold over current assets, the balance sheets demand that investors take a more comprehensive view of BKH.

Indeed, Seeking Alpha's "profitability" tab shows a levered free cash flow margin of negative 20% (i.e. cash flow remaining after operating costs, debt and tax payment, taken as a percentage of revenue).

As is common for utilities companies, negative cash flow goes back many years. Looking at the 2019 and 2020 cash flow statements, we see that cash flow from operations cannot come close to covering capex and dividends. If we account for debt repayment, CFO isn't even close to adequate.

With over $755 million of capital investment in 2020 and several billion dollars more planned in coming years, cash flow is staying negative. Black Hill cash flow statement, page 70 of 2020 10-k:

Polar Opposites In Earnings and Cash Flow

So now the investor's challenge is to understand how positive earnings and equity can viably proceed side-by-side with negative cash flow. There's a three-part explanation: accounting conventions, acquisitions, and capital structure.

The applicable accounting conventions essentially involve capitalization of cash outlays. Large draw-downs in cash may be capitalized incrementally over time on the income statement and balance sheet in the form of depreciation, depletion, and amortization. In other words, a major cost may consume all of the cash flow reflected in a certain year's cash flow statement, but that same cost may be expensed in much smaller amounts over a longer period of time in the income statement, or confined to the balance sheet. Thus, long-lived capital expenditures and some of the value of an acquisition can be expensed in such small amounts over time on the income statement that net income remains positive while cash flow is negative.

By completing acquisitions, BKH can grow earnings as long as each acquisition's boost to revenue on the income statement is greater than the offsetting depreciation and interest expenses related to the acquisition.

Serial acquisitions can propagate impressive earnings growth, especially when the effect of capitalization is magnified by a modest amount of organic revenue growth in the acquired businesses. Until recently, BKH openly embraced serial acquisitions as integral to its growth strategy. BKH accordingly acquired and integrated 19 electric and gas systems between 2005 and 2016. I provide an example of the effect of acquisitions later in this article.

In addition, like many companies in the utilities sector, BKH utilizes routine debt and equity offerings to meet costs despite negative cash flow. Obviously, equity issuance is dilutive to earnings per share, return on equity, and equity per share. Dilution is less of a concern when earnings and share prices are steadily appreciating, as has been the case for BKH in recent years. However, dilution will be more of a problem if shares are flat going forward - which I think is a significant possibility as explained later in this article.

BKH is somewhat constrained in its capital markets operations, because the company must manage its debt and equity levels within ratios mandated by various utilities regulators, which generally require a roughly 1:1 debt-to-equity ratio as demonstrated in the below chart.

Excerpt from page 16 of BKH 2020 Annual Report

So, through a delicately balanced combination of capitalization, acquisitions, and capital structure, BKH has grown earnings and equity per share, and maintained positive earnings- and equity-based metrics, without positive free cash flow. As explained below, I'm not ready to bet that this delicate balance will hold together in the future.

Acquisition-Based Growth in Action

Because acquisitions have contributed heavily to BKH's past growth, it is important for investors to understand the how acquisitions promote growth - and what happens when the acquisitions stop.

The largest acquisition in BKH history was also its most recent: the 2016 purchase of SourceGas from GE Energy Financial Services and Alinga Capital Partners. Let's take a basic look at how the SourceGas acquisition promotes growth in company metrics.

The following information is reflected in BKH's 2016 and 2018 annual reports. Total consideration for SourceGas was $1.89 billion. Total consideration included BKH's assumption of debt in the amount of $760 million dollars. After removing the value of the assumed debt, BKH owed $1.135 billion in cash at the close of the purchase.

BKH refinanced the SourceGas debt in a 2016 debt offering with 400 million 10-year 3.15% notes and 300 million 30-year 4.20% notes.

BKH raised the cash component of the SourceGas acquisition through the following combination of debt and equity offerings: BKH completed a January 2016 debt offering of $300 million of 3.95% 10-year notes, and $250 million of 2.5% 3-year notes. BKH also issued 6.325 million common shares netting $246 million.

In addition, BKH sold 5.98 million "equity units" for about $299 million. Through a series of transactions taking place over several years, the equity units ultimately resulted in the issuance of 6.372 million common shares for $299 million, retirement of the $250 million three-year notes, and the issuance of $299 million of 15-year 4.35% notes.

"Equity units" are a clever combination of debt and equity instruments structured in a manner which postpones the dilution of common shares. Essentially, the purchaser of each equity unit enters into two transactions: the purchase of subordinated notes, and an agreement to purchase a certain amount of common shares from the company on a specific future date. When the agreed time comes to buy common shares, the equity unit holders raise the necessary cash by re-marketing their subordinated notes.

The company then issues shares to the equity-unit holders in exchange for the proceeds of the re-marketed notes. The equity unit holders are thereby converted into shareholders several years after the sale of the original equity units, while the debt is passed along to new creditors. In the interim, hopefully earnings and share prices increase sufficiently to offset the dilution caused by issuing new shares to the equity unit holders.

According to a 2015 presentation from BKH's management, SourceGas posted EBITA of about $120 million in 2014. If we take interest and depreciation out of EBITA in a rough manner by subtracting interest and principal expenses related to the SourceGas acquisition, we can estimate the net income boost to BKH.

Looking just at the debt issued for the purchase of SourceGas, including both the refinanced assumed debt of SourceGas and the cash raised to close the purchase, we're staring down total principal and interest of about $2.108 billion to be paid off in tiers over 30 years. Add in about $550 million in closing cash raised from equity offerings, and we're sitting on top of potentially $2.650 billion in interest, depreciation, and amortization expenses. Not all of that will actually be expensed on the income statement. I'm oversimplifying and overestimating expenses for the purposes of efficiently laying out the present illustration.

If we hypothesize $100 million per year in combined interest and depreciation expenses, capitalization would stretch over about 27 years. A more realistic estimation of interest and depreciation expense is probably around $60 million, as the 2016 income statement shows a total increase in depreciation and interest expenses of about $100 million in the period of the SourceGas acquisition.

Sticking with the simple hypothetical $100 million per year in SourceGas-related interest and depreciation expenses, and using SourceGas's 2014 EBITDA of $120 million, the resulting net boost to earnings would be about $20 million.

A $20 million boost to earnings would have provided a boost of about 38 cents per share back in 2016 when the acquisition occurred, which would have been about a 12% increase from 2015 EPS from continuing operations, or a 50% improvement when including losses from discontinued operations in 2015.

Of course, there are many other factors affecting EPS, such as variable materials costs and income attributable to non-controlling interests, and limitations on transferring earnings to an acquirer, which complicate the isolation of a single contributor to EPS. Moreover, SourceGas EBTIDA was in an uptrend at the time of the acquisition, with earnings estimated to increase to well above the $120 million I used in this example. Thus the earnings boost to BKH may have been higher than indicated in my above example.

Regardless of which combination of numbers you conjure, you can see that even externally-financed acquisitions may be immediately accretive to earnings per share. But where does the company go when there are no new acquisitions to boost growth?

Dimming The Lights Without Acquisitions

Without acquisitions, it's difficult to differentiate BKH from the more typical low-growth low-multiple utilities companies.

Investors may anticipate a temporary spike in growth based on the presumption of a forthcoming return to pre-pandemic levels of energy consumption, but that's probably a one-off phenomenon. Regardless of the validity of such hopes, investors must temper their growth expectations going forward, as BKH proceeds through a period without major acquisitions. Management is not hiding from this reality. Page 3 of the 2017 annual report acknowledges this issue:

During management's February 2021 earnings conference call, management cited population growth and increased industrial demand, rather than future acquisitions, as sources of long term growth. Similarly, the 2019 and 2020 annual reports explain that no major acquisitions are expected in the near future, but smaller acquisitions remain a possibility. I think future small acquisitions will not move the needle much on growth, due to the magnitude of the SourceGas acquisition. Smaller acquisitions just won't have the proportional impact they did when BKH was a smaller company.

So, what could growth look like for BKH without acquisitions? We can glean some insights from the 2005 acquisition of Cheyenne Light, Fuel & Power - a nearly $91 million acquisition including $24 million in debt, paid for with cash on hand and short-term credit. Page 52 of the 2005 annual report (BKH_2005_10-K.pdf) stated that total revenue from the gas segment of Cheyenne, Light, Fuel & Power was $36.578 million in the period of the acquisition. In 2016, BKH changed its reporting related to Cheyenne's gas operations, and therefore broke out several years of Cheyenne's gas revenues in the 2016 annual report.

2016 BKH annual report, page 74

BKH reported that in 2015 and 2014, Cheyenne's gas operations generated $44 million (with net income of $1.7 million) and $40 million (with net income of $2.3 million) respectively. My financial calculator tells me that said gas revenue increase from 2005 to 2015 is equivalent to compound annual growth rate of about 1.86%. That's not the kind of growth I would expect to power shares upward.

Additionally, I think topline growth since the SourceGas acquisition is illuminating as to acquisition-free growth, being that acquisitions have been nil in the interim. Prior to the acquisition, total revenue was $1.394 billion according to the 2014 annual report. In the year of the SourceGas acquisition (2016) total revenue increased to $1.573 billion. In the years since the SourceGas acquisition, from 2017 through 2020, revenue wavered around $1.7 billion, as shown in the charts below. As such, although there was a substantial jump in revenue at the time of the SourceGas acquisition, revenue was practically flat thereafter. With unremarkable revenue growth, it's difficult to have confidence in outsize future earnings growth.

Black Hills 2020 income statement, page 66 of 2020 10-k

Black Hills 2017 income statement, page 92 of 2017 10-k

More concerningly, customers are steadily growing in the gas and electric segments, despite the seemingly flat overall revenue growth.

Black Hills electric customers, page 10 of 2020 annual report Black Hills gas customers, page 14 of 2020 annual report

Maybe this contradiction is the result of efficiency-induced declines in consumption. According a recent WSJ article, electricity usage is declining and has fallen below 2008 levels due to an emphasis on efficiency, while increased capital investment needs have magnified the effects of inert demand.

In my view, organic growth looks very slow relative to the company's past acquisition-based growth, and this leaves me reluctant to bet on higher share prices.

Is Negative Cash Flow Sustainable

Even if an investor sees acceptable growth in BKH's future, it will be important to assess the continued viability of raising funding to compensate for negative cashflow. Hamstrung access to capital markets could be devastating to the company's growth potential, and could be an urgent threat to solvency. Temporary downturns in other segments seem less consequential - especially if there is ample availability of offsetting new debt and equity.

BKH looks well positioned to keep external funding flowing. Utilities overall have weathered the pandemic well, with greatly oversubscribed debt offerings. As long as BKH continues to provide safe and reliable services with rational capital investment, it seems to me that regulators should support programs of rate increases and cost recovery, and, in turn, funding from capital markets should remain readily available.

Moreover, utilities-related disasters in Puerto Rico and California, and the 2011 and 2021 failures in Texas, should keep regulators keenly interested in promoting safety and resilience investment.

I'm not aware of any major problems occurring on BKH's watch, so hopefully BKH will avoid the kinds of bankruptcy-inducing missteps that have befallen some other energy providers in California and Texas.

So, with a reliable stream of future funding, free cash flow can stay negative indefinitely.

Is There Value At Current Prices

In sum, BKH may be entering a period of slow growth, but the company looks well poised to stick around for many years to come. So is some aspect of this company undervalued enough to warrant investing at the present levels?

Unfortunately, I just can find any aspect of BKH that flashes undervaluation.

As summarized above, growth looks pretty sluggish for BKH going forward - more like a typical utilities company than a growth company. With that in mind, I don't see much value in attempting to project and discount the company's future cash flows. It would be very difficult to confidently ascertain some kind of undervaluation of this company's future cash flows.

Any such valuation would have to be projected across a tenebrous expanse of time filled with multitudinous variables, such as dividend growth, customer rate increases, capital investment needs, renewable energy mandates, tax rebates, population growth, industrial activity, diminished demand due to energy efficiency, inflation, interest rates, etc.

For an example of uncertainty in projecting cash flows, take a look at the last note (note 19) of the most recent 10-k filing, where the company discusses an unexpected $600 million spike in costs which may not be readily recoverable from customers.

Moreover, I question the utility of discounting future cash flows when we know that future revenue cannot cover future costs. We would have to account for the value of cash raised from future debt and equity offerings, and related interest and dilution, among other issues.

Moving past future cash flows, I don't see a likelihood of discovering undervalued assets held by BKH. I think asset undervaluation is especially unlikely for BKH, because maintaining maximum valuation of its asset base is integral to the company's regulated rate of return. Moreover, some of the company's own investments appear to be flagging (page 50 of the most recent 10-k notes at least one write-down on a natural gas equity investment), and in 2019 management expressed concern over soaring multiples realized in recent utilities acquisitions (take a look at page 45 of the 2019 10-k "In the near-term, we do not expect to pursue large utility acquisitions, particularly given the high valuation multiples realized in recent utility transactions").

Moving on, I don't see any overlooked business operations which could have the potential to bring in unexpectedly strong revenue. I thought the company's suite of non-regulated services had a chance of providing overlooked value, but page 46 of the 2020 10-k indicates that non-regulated services provide a small and shrinking stream of related revenue.

I don't see an area of undervaluation, but I do see some possible threats to value. Most importantly, if share prices remain inert, it will be more difficult to offset the dilutive effect of the debt and equity offerings that will be necessary in the future - management anticipates over $600 million per year in capex for the next five years.

The Bottom Line

I couldn't find value or growth in BKH, but that's not to say this is a bad company or a bad investment. It just doesn't fit with my strategy and abilities.

As a dividend stock, this may be a good investment for a tax-sheltered account that could take on some risk of underperformance while collecting a healthy dividend. Investors with a short-term perspective may be attracted to the potential for a temporary spike in shares if pre-pandemic energy demands resume.

Regardless of the investment strategy, I believe investors in BKH should carefully consider the import of data beyond earnings, especially as to external funding, dilution, credit risks, sources of organic growth, renewable energy incentives, and the results of applications for rate increases and cost recoveries.