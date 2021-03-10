Pirelli S.p.A. (OTCPK:PPAMF) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call March 10, 2021 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Marco Provera - Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Angelos Papadimitriou - General Manager and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Andrea Casaluci - General Manager of Operations

Valeria Leone - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Competitive and Business Insight

Conference Call Participants

Martino De Ambroggi - Equita SIM S.p.A.

Gabriel Adler - Citigroup Inc.

George Galliers - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Monica Bosio - Intesa Sanpaolo

Michael Jacks - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thomas Besson - Kepler Cheuvreux

Gianluca Bertuzzo - Intermonte SIM S.p.A.

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Pirelli's Conference Call in which Pirelli top management will present the Company's 2020 Preliminary Financial Results. A live webcast of the event and the presentation slides are available in the Investor Relations section of the Pirelli's website. I remind you that a Q&A session will follow the presentation.

Now I would like to introduce Mr. Marco Tronchetti Provera. Please go ahead, sir.

Marco Provera

Thank you. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. We are closing the year, which unfortunately shall remain in history because of the millions of lives lost and the fall of GDP. The severe crisis accelerates the structural changes which will change our lifestyle and economy. When faced with these emergency, Pirelli responded at once with an action plan to protect the interest of all our stakeholders.

Our High Value market position proved once more our stronger resilience and help us to contain the impact of health crisis. The results are in line with our November indication, and especially, if our topline cash generation and debt target are not simply in line with our April indication. When at the beginning of this crisis, we were the only tyre company to provide an outlook.

Our yearly performance improved with significant high value market share gain in the fourth quarter and 18.3% profitability higher than last year and among the highest of the industry. 2020 was a year of great and deep changes in the way we work as well as an opportunity to accelerate our programs of innovation, efficiencies, sustainability and growth in our key areas, such as China. At the end of March, we go through these programs within our new industrial plan.

In 2020, we have implemented a number of preventive measures to protect as best as we could, the health of our employees, their families and communities, quickly and efficiently implemented the remote working policies, which were adopted by our staff on average for 60% of their working time during the year, thereby limiting the danger of contagion.

Our production plants remain in operation for approximately 85% of the year, thereby granting business continuity to our partners, and over 3,000 employees were involved in upscaling programs. In 2020, we strengthened our integration with our clients through a careful management of our product range and production scheduling to guarantee a high level of service allowing good result in terms of sales in quarter four in spite of the almost 3 million pieces of finished product stock reduction throughout the year.

A stronger level of integration with our Tier 1 clients and partners ensuring the correct balance of the working capital along the entire chain, and the higher level of integration with the Original Equipment clients move together with the Tier 1 clients represent approximately 60% of our volumes, manages with plan orders and ad hoc supply chains.

With strategic suppliers partnering with us on critical materials and specialties, we have designed a protection program to guarantee stock levels in payment terms as not to cause financial hardships. We activated different supply chains and strengthened the local-for-local supplies, granting the continuity of our purchases also in the most critical times. We have concurrently reduced by approximately 3% days payable to allow our major partners in more sustainable economic process and eventually the impact of the crisis on cash generation was softened through cost reduction and a careful working capital management.

Our financial structure was strengthened through diversification of funding and extending of maturities, the liquidity margin covering [indiscernible] the first six months of 2024, successful convertible bond placement were €500 million, zero coupon and 2025 maturity, high demand from both Italian and foreign institutional investors, which witnesses the markets trust of our corporate outlook. And these boundary rules allow us to preserve our cash generation given the non-interest bearing nature of the bonds.

Moving to Slide number 5. The unintegrated sustainability values into its strategy with the growing commitment with all our stakeholders. Consumers are looking for increasingly most sustainable products all along their life cycle and following these lines. In 2020, Pirelli revenues from Eco & Safety tyres keep growing from 55.8% in 2019 to 58% in 2020 of our total sales. And the average rolling resistance of our tyres decreases more than 1 percentage point in 2019.

As to manufacturing processes and green value chain, renewable electric energy use increased and is now 52% of the total for the group, more than 10 point percent versus 2019. And CO2 emission, absolute emissions are down by 23% year-on-year and this was supported by the temporary shutdown of our production plants, obviously net from all COVID impacts would have anyhow reached the yearly target, which forecasted approximately in minus 2% reduction of CO2 emissions.

Furthermore, Pirelli was confirmed worldwide sustainability leader in Automobiles & Components by the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe indices as well as global leader in the fight against climate change and these on the A list drafted by CDP ex- Carbon Disclosure Project. Pirelli is the only auto components company to be awarded the Gold Class Distinction in the Sustainability Yearbook 2021 and the only one in the sector included in the United Nations Global Compact LEAD companies.

Let's now go through the 2020 car tyre demand trends as well as Pirelli’s operating performance. High Value market confirm its distinctive nature and resiliency during this crisis, the decline which was limited to a minus 10% year-on-year versus minus 17% of the standard. After a slow start in Q1 this year mainly impacted by trade destocking measures in the EU and U.S., Pirelli has accelerated and gained market share in the second semester of the year on high value, as Mr. Casaluci will explain to you later on.

Let's move to Slide 7. Full-year 2020 results are in line with the yearly November indication. I believe it is important to highlight that if we compare with the guidance we gave in April, we were the only ones in our industry. We have reached the topline and cash flow target with tactical use of our internal levels. Therefore, overall, we have achieved €4.3 billion sales despite the strong exchange rate volatility with a better volume contribution in second half and the lesser price/mix contribution due to channel mix as Mr. Casaluci will tell you in a few minutes.

€280 million worth of structural cash generation through careful management of the working capital benefiting from a strong stock reduction, €3.3 billion of net debt, profitability of €501 million is in line with our November guidance and is less €130 million versus our April target as a result of commercial variables, compensating exchange rates volatility, higher impact of raw materials due to the higher exchange rate devaluation of our production sources, mainly Brazil and Russia.

Higher other costs mainly connected to stock reduction and with no impact on cash, which is worth minus €35 million and less royalties and revenues from Prometeon worth minus €22 million following the fees renegotiation only for 2020 due to pandemic effects.

Let's talk about the 2021 outlook. The car tyre market is expected to have a high single-digit growth, partly rebounding versus the 2020 declining minus 15%. 2019 levels will only be recovered in 2023. High Value segment is different. 18 inches and above market segment is expected to exceed the 2019 levels already in 2021 in both channels.

The Original Equipment will have double-digit growth. We expect around 17%. The market rebound in first half plus 49% following the decline of over 30% in the past year. Also, the replacement channel is expected to have a double-digit growth. That's 13%. In all high value regions, the particular strong trend in APAC 18% year-on-year versus 12% in Europe and North America.

Segmentation is increasingly going towards higher sizes in a value in 19 inches and above segment is growing at an even faster yearly pace of approximately 2% versus 18 inches and above. The recovery in 2021 is an opportunity for Pirelli with the following priorities. Strengthening our leadership in the High Value, also thanks to a pull-through demand on 19 inches and above car tyres, which is growing strongly plus 21% versus plus 12% of 18 inches and above, driven by our top-end homologation portfolio of over 2,100 items in 19 inches and above, two third of the total, which grew also over the past few years.

Volume growth on 18 inches and above car tyres will be more balanced between original equipment and replacement versus 2020. Renew its product range for our replacement channel with seven finished products launches, supporting gains in new volume growth areas and pricing positioning. Further strengthen our position in China also by resulting to our online channel, continue with the implementation of the second wave of our cost competitiveness plan worth €180 million – net €180 million achieved, investing 7% on sales to improve in the mix, quality and technologies and digitalization.

Moving now to Slide number 10. Targets for 2021. Our revenue is between €4.7 billion and €4.8 billion of double-digit volume growth, thanks to High Value over performance and standards is rebound given the strong reduction recorded in 2021. The positive price/mix supported by an improvement in the production mix, High Value versus standard and micro mix. Exchange rate is negative, especially because of the euro positions versus the U.S. dollar.

EBIT margin between greater than 14% and approximately 15%, price/mix will offset increased cost of materials, mainly natural rubber [indiscernible], net efficiencies in the competitiveness plan are in line with the second wave benefit. COVID plan tactically launched in 2020 to protect profitability with a net benefit of €30 million would reverse into a negative effect of the same amount in 2021. Total net cash generation between €300 million and €340 million before dividends supported by the operating performance and by an efficient management of the working capital investment around 7% on sales.

2021 indication will be further detailed in Investor Day presentation on March 31. We are accelerating our plans for 2021, 2025, also focusing our management team to achieve our new goals. With these in mind, we are pleased to welcome Mr. Fabio Bocchio as our Chief Planning and Controlling Officer. Mr. Bocchio is rejoining the company after gaining faster international experience with other multinationals. I want to thank Ms. Valeria Leone, will get back 100% on her time to IR, Competitive and Business Insight. Years ago she guided the reintroduction of Pirelli individual business, and now it’s focusing on Micromobility Solutions.

And now I will leave the floor to Mr. Casaluci.

Andrea Casaluci

Thank you, Mr. Tronchetti, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Let's move to the market dynamics of 2020 end of the last quarter with the relative performance of Pirelli. Car tyre demand recorded a 15% decrease in 2020 due to the COVID crisis and the mobility restrictions enforced in all major countries to fight the pandemic with an improvement in the last quarter of the year, minus 0.8% versus minus 6% in the third quarter and minus 35% in the second quarter.

Original Equipment was the only channel to go back to 2019 levels in the fourth quarter, supported among other things by a recovery in the premium and prestige car production, where the growth rate was double-digit plus roughly 14%. Over the whole year, demand went down 18% compared with the previous year. On the contrary, the replacement channel had to face a mild winter season in Europe and the global demand down by 1% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. On a review of the trend in the full-year, the car placement market shows a minus 15% drop compared with 2019.

Despite the crisis, the car 18 inches and above segment once again showed it's resilience minus 10% year-on-year, 7 points higher than the car 17 inches and below. The outperformance appears even more clearly when we focus on the replacement channel minus 7% in 2020, 9 points compared with the car 17 inches and below. In this context, Pirelli managed to gain market share in the 18 inches up minus 8% compared with a minus 10% of the market. And I'm going to comment these dynamics shortly.

In the standard, although, Pirelli grew more than the market in South America supported by an import reduction in the region, we keep on pruning the less profitable products to decrease our exposure.

Moving to Slide number 13, let us focus on the top of the range. In the Original Equipment, the market share increased minus 6% Pirelli versus minus 13% of the market was steady throughout the year, supported by our leadership in the premium segment in China and by an expansion of our customer base especially through new projects in Asia Pacific and North America. The very good performance in Original Equipment that will allow us to further extend our pull-through replacement market in perspective.

The early part of the year was characterized by a trade policy aimed at protecting our distribution partners in Europe and North America. To this propose, we decided to reduce trade inventories, although these resulted in a loss of share. In the second part of the year, we have rebalanced the trend through a sustained growth in China due to a growth in the online and in the car dealer channel. Gains in Europe share where the expansion of our summer and All Season product portfolio bear its fruit.

The good performance of the last year reflects the implementation of three major programs; commercial development, cost competitiveness, and technology-based innovation. In the commercial development, the sales network was strengthened with approximately 500 new point of sales compared with the previous year. In addition, a growth was recorded in the weight of the volumes sold through our priority channel. The online business kept on developing.

In China where Pirelli is the market leader in terms of value, the year closed with a substantial increment of our sales through the online channel approximately plus 50% year-on-year. In the U.S. through the launch of an innovative solution integrated with our major Tier 1 partners.

Inventory reduction was completed in the first nine months of last year, while between October and December given the improved trend of demand; we kept a high service level to our partners as a priority. This was made possible also due to a higher degree of agility development in the last few months to better manage demand volatility in the supply chain. Lastly, we are progressive in our growth of the High Value business, where we increased our market share in the very top segment of the market, that is to say this segment, 19 inches and above.

Moving to Slide number 15, cost reduction plan was in line with May 20 expectations registering €142 million of efficiencies net of inflation and slowdown. In particular, competitiveness program delivered approximately €110 million net of inflation or €160 million gross, while COVID actions generated approximately €32 million net of slowdown, or €110 million gross. From October to December, the demand recovery are lower than higher saturation of our plants and a new quarterly impact of slowdown with a corresponding lower level of COVID actions on manufacturing.

At the end of the fourth quarter, overall net benefits were consistent with our forecast at €58 million with a major contribution from SG&A, product range optimization and organization. In 2021, we confirmed to deliver almost half of the second wave competitiveness net benefits 2021, 2022 presented in February 2020 plan partially dented by COVID actions reverse linked to activities that were kept on hold during 2020.

As far technological innovation, we launched in the global market the NEW CINTURATO P7 flagship product, designed for the premium segment with main innovative features already achieving 90 homologations. Strong emphasize on market ties and technologies like Run Flat Pirelli Noise Cancelling System, Seal Inside and [indiscernible] that account for approximately 80% of the homologations developed in the year.

We keep on focusing on electric vehicles. Roughly 30% of our overload homologations in 2020, where in the last quarter, we achieved homologations for prestige premium and alpha synergic vehicles. Thanks to the improvements in our development simulation tools. We are speeding up innovation, preparing a portfolio of new product launches that goes beyond the old plan expectations.

In conclusion, at the end of the year, we had different activities going on in preparation for the numerous launches due in 2021. Among these, I would like to mention the recent announcement of the integration of Pirelli Cyber system as original equipment in McLaren Artura. It is the first time ever that a system of sensorized tyres is designed and integrated with the electronics of the vehicle.

Thank you for your attention, and now leave the floor to Ms. Leone.

Valeria Leone

2020 results in detail, starting from Slide 18. Pirelli closed 2020 with revenues of €4.3 billion exceeding the indication we gave at the beginning of November as the trend on demand and Pirelli sales proved to be better than expected. In terms of driver, we recorded a volume decline by minus 15%, 2 percentage points better than our November guidance. On high value, the drop was more contained minus 9% and better than expected minus 11% our November indication. Thanks to a stronger performance on car 18 inches up in the fourth quarter, especially in OE channel, as Mr. Casaluci already explained.

On standard, we keep on pruning the less profitable product so while improving our performance across regions in the fourth quarter, especially in Latin America. Price/mix close as plus 1.2% where the difference with our November guidance is related to the different channel mix in the fourth quarter with a higher sales of original equipment plus 14.5% new replacements equal to minus 5%. FX was in line with November expectation, minus 5.1% discounting the weakness of U.S. dollar minus 2% and of the major emerging markets currencies.

Moving to Slide 19. I wish to describe a price/mix dynamics in the course of 2020, especially mix trend that was affected by the strong volatility of demand. In the first quarter, the price/mix was equal to minus 1.3% discounting. The strong exposure of Pirelli to China, the first country to be impacted by the pandemic and where Pirelli is the leader in the car 18 inches up, we remind you that Pirelli in this market as an average sales price, which is higher than the global one.

Trade policy and the safeguarding the distribution chain by reducing inventories at the European and North American dealers, which brought the performance in replacement below that of the original equipments. In the second and third quarter, the price/mix equal to plus 3.3% and plus 2.3% respectively benefited from the recovery of demand in China, the first country to get out of the crisis and from the channel mix improvement, especially in replacement in Europe, where inventory reduction was completed in April.

Finally in the fourth quarter, as already mentioned, the price/mix was equal to plus 0.6% discounts again, an extraordinary component. The demand of rebound in original equipment with the production on premium prestige cars growing by plus 11% year-over-year. The price/mix trend maybe affected by volatility also in the various quarters of 2021 due to the comparison basis.

Let's have a look to Slide 20. Pirelli close 2020 with an adjusted EBIT of €501.2 million and profitability of 11.6% in line with our target efficiencies and COVID cost cutting program equal to €142 million net benefits or 3.2% of the cost basis together with the price/mix contributed to limit the impacts of broad – the external scenario volumes [indiscernible] exchange rate, and increased amortization equal to €30 million and other costs equal to €170 million.

The latter includes costs linked to the transformation process, digitalization for €20 million, provisions for the long-term incentive plan for the management equal to €30 million and lesser contribution from Prometeon in terms of royalties and service provided equal to €22 million, and sales of raw material is semi-finished, other costs equal to €62 million mainly of a non-monetary nature linked to inventory reduction equal to €34 million. In the fourth quarter, the profitability trend improved with an adjusted EBIT margin of 18.3%, driven by cost reduction programs equal in the fourth quarter to €58 million net benefit and reaching one of the highest EBIT margin in the industry.

Moving to Slide 21. We see net income in 2020 was equal to €43 million from €458 million in 2019. Trend in 2020 discounts EBIT for €416 million, increasing or restructuring non-recurring of approximately €108 million. More specifically, restructuring and non-recurring costs in 2020 were equal to €168 million and composed by restructuring expenses equal to €71 million related to the rationalization of structures, write-off and restructuring cost, the latter related to Brazil and [indiscernible], non-recurring items along with the 2019 level mainly related to UK pension fund and retention plan, direct COVID-19 costs, including personal protection material, donation for COVID-19, the impact of a unusable semi-finished product because of plant closures and non-discretionary costs for sponsorships for events that were cancelled or reduced in visibility.

Net financial charges increased by €47 million compared to full-year 2019. We remind you that 2019 net financial expenses include the positive impact from the Brazilian tax credit worth €107 million. Excluding this impact, the net financial trend in 2020 will be improving from 2019 level by €60 million. 2020 net income adjusted i.e. excluding all the one-offs and non-recurring items amounted to €246 million versus €514 million in 2019.

Now moving to Slide 22. We see net cash flow in 2020 before dividends and before convertible bond impact was equal to €208 million better than the November guidance of €190 million and includes the payment sanctioned of €34 million regarding the capital imposed by the European Tribunal. This is a result of structural improvement of working capital management. Inventories reached the end of the year 19.4% weight as versus 20.5% at the end of 2019, thanks to the already mentioned reduction on 3 million pieces of finished product stocks.

Trade receivable trend was in line with the usual seasonality of the business with the strong cash generation in the last quarter of the year. Receivable reached the end of the year at 13.9% weight on sales versus 12.2% at the end of 2019. Trade payables weight on sales decreased year-over-year from 30.3% of 2019 year-end to 29.5% in 2020, reflecting both the lower level of activities and the lower days of payables equal to minus 3% year-over-year.

More in details, the net cash flow in the fourth quarter was positive by €953 million supported by operating performance improving quarter-over-quarter, confirming the recovery of the business, the positive seasonality to working capital in the last quarter of the year and the lower investment. At the end of December, the net financial position was negative by €3,258 million or €3.3 billion, excluding the positive effect of the convertible bond in line with the full-year target improving from €3.5 billion of 2019.

Moving to Slide 23. As of December 2020, our gross debt stands at €6 billion, while our net financial position lands at €3.3 billion. Thanks to its cautious financial policy. Pirelli faced 2020 pandemic situation, maintaining a sound liquidity margin throughout the year. At the end of 2020, €3 billion liquidity margins versus upcoming financial debt maturities until the first half of 2024, when sole borrower extension option on our main committed bank lines is considered.

Year-end liquidity includes as usual. Last quarters free cash flow generation as well as the issuance of a €500 million convertible bond, which allows the group to optimize its debt profile, extending maturities, preserving the cash generated from the business due to the zero coupon. As far as our debt maturity profile is concerned in January and February 2021 – 2020, we have applied the part of the available cash to [indiscernible] €82 million of short-term financing, original due in July 2021 and €756 million out of the €1.6 billion bank loan due in June 2022. This moves down now our debt maturity profile and contributes to optimize our net financial charges.

Coming to our cost of debt, in 2020, we have managed to reduce our cost of debt by 0.89 percentage points to 1.94%, mainly thanks to previous years deleverage, which positively impacted the margin by our committed bank lines until November 2020. Reduced exposure to high yield currency coupled with the general decreasing trends of interest rate.

Now I’ll leave the floor back to Mr. Tronchetti. Thank you.

Marco Provera

Thank you, Ms. Leone. This ends our presentation and we may open the Q&A session.

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Martino De Ambroggi of Equita. Please go ahead, sir.

Martino De Ambroggi

Thank you. Good evening. Good morning, everybody. The first is on the price/mix. First of all, some of your competitors revise up the prices twice, I suppose that you will follow or you are going to do the same. So this is the first part of the question. The second is on the price/mix trend. It's clear for the full-year you expect the price/mix offsetting raw material, but if you could elaborate on what is the trend of price/mix in absolute value for 2021?

Angelos Papadimitriou

So to answer the first question, you are right. There are movements in the market on the direction of the price increase. This is true for basically all the markets around the world for the time being. It has been already announced by the major Tier 1 players, including Pirelli. And we are – the second announcement of price list increase both in Europe and in United States. So the outlook for the price is positive as far as the beginning of 2021 is concerned.

Relational on the trend of the price/mix, we will give you more detail during the presentation of the endorser plan in the March 31 in terms of value, but we can confirm that the price/mix will compensate all the negative impact of the raw material. And we expect compared to 2020, two different improvements. One is price, as I already mentioned. And the second is a more balanced channel mix compared to what we saw in 2020. Thank you.

Martino De Ambroggi

Thank you. The second question is on the drop through for volumes. Okay, 2020 is a strange year, but in Q4, the drop through was quite low probably because – well this is the question, so I don't want to suggest the answer. But this is the question for 2021. And the last, if I do my calculation in a right way, you are stating high value had 18% return on sales, high derived standard was negative by 4%, roughly. So is it for sure improved in 2021, the standard standalone, but is there any pricing environment which is more challenging in the high value, so can be compromised the recovery for the standard standalone?

Angelos Papadimitriou

Mr. Casaluci?

Andrea Casaluci

Thank you. First question, the drop through of the first quarter has been negatively affected by the channel mix as Ms. Leone explained it before. We had higher weight compared to – on the average of our sales of the original equipment while we do expect to go back to the normal level of drop through volume in the coming future, so roughly 40%, 45%. If we talk about the standard, yes, we do expect the recovery in volume in standard following the trend of the market. We never target to gain market share in standard, but to continue our selective approach protecting profitability.

We did a lot of job in the last year and a half to improve the profitability of standard because – thanks to the right-size of our capacity. The phase out of the second brands and low end of our product range and also the price discipline, so we do expect to improve significantly the profitability of the standard and keeping going our strategy of pruning than less profitable segment. Thank you.

Martino De Ambroggi

Also in this segment pricing is not under pressure going forward.

Andrea Casaluci

In the Standard segment there is as always higher pressure on price. That's the reason why we are progressively reducing our exposure to the segment. But considering our exit strategy, we don't follow the price pressure dynamic. And so being selective, we keep on maintaining our price trend, which was from neutral to positive in 2020, and we focus on the more profitable. So the 2017 with technologies or season, winter segment, market starts in the standard and so on.

Marco Provera

Just to add one point on standard. We have better sources also for standard, so we are upgrading our mix in the standard and we concentrated in Brazil in one factory, the two factories where we produce standard, and we moved our production of standard from Italy to Russia. So that makes us confident. At standard, we continue to improve the average profitability.

Martino De Ambroggi

Thank you.

The next question is from Gabriel Adler of Citi. Please go ahead.

Gabriel Adler

Hi. Thank you. It’s Gabriel Adler at Citi. I have three questions. My first is on the net efficiencies in 2021. Could you please clarify your comments around net efficiency, specifically the impact of one-off this year that are going to reverse in the bridge. If we think about the €90 million net efficiency target for 2021, how much of this do you expect to be offset by one-off versus other costs this year?

Angelos Papadimitriou

Ms. Leone?

Valeria Leone

Okay. As far as the efficiency is concerned in 2021, you have to split between the COVID planner and the competitiveness. Regard to the competitiveness, we confirm the old planner for 2021 and 2022. So has Mr. Casaluci said before, we should have more or less €85 million of positive effect. For worse, regardless of the COVID, I remind you that in 2020, we add positive net of factor €30 million. In 2021, this impact will reverse back. So because we will have 65% of 2020 efficiency that will revert back.

So we will have a €73 million and €110 million. But on the other hand, we will have the opposite effect due to volume rebound equal to more or less €45 million considered the production recovery still below the old plan and farmers that are not contributing any longer. So net-net, we will have the same amount of the positive effect of 2020 we revert back in 2021. So net-net to the fact will be zero.

Gabriel Adler

Okay. My second question was – just coming back to the price/mix, I know that you commented that we'll have better pricing environments and we should also have better channel mix. So if we look at Slide 19 in the presentation, in Q2 of this year we have favorable channel mix, favorable regional mix and favorable product mix. On top of that, we should have good pricing. Is that [indiscernible] we are seeing that in 2021, we could see price/mix ahead of what we did in Q2 of this year?

Angelos Papadimitriou

Yes.

Gabriel Adler

And then final question is on the recent trends. Maybe you could comment on how trend develops in the first quarter, specifically is Pirelli continue to create volumes ahead of the market. And you've already seen an improvement in that price/mix we just talked about.

Angelos Papadimitriou

Mr. Casaluci?

Andrea Casaluci

Yes. So first quarter of 2021 is – we have first information, we not have the clear picture of the entire quarter. But we see as expected the rebound of the demand both in the original equipment and in the replacement. I would say roughly 10%. And it is mainly driven by Asia Pacific because of the more favorable comparison with last year. And so we see from 30% to 40% of growth in this region, mainly driven by China.

There is also a good signal of demand with, I would say a single-digit to mid single-digit growth in Europe and North America because there is a positive trend of the restocking of the trade based on positive expectation on this – and also based on the announced price increase and so there is a positive signals from the replacement channel. While in Europe and North America, the original equipment in country on what is happening in China, there is a growth which is less than expected mainly due to the semiconductor shortage in the supply chain, which is affecting the car registration. Thank you.

Gabriel Adler

Great. Thank you.

The next question is from George Galliers of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

George Galliers

Thank you for taking my question. The first question, I just wanted to quickly follow-up on the prior question around the price/mix for this year. I believe you confirmed it would be higher than the 2Q 3.3%. Is that correct that I understand that one correctly?

Andrea Casaluci

The comment of Mr. Tronchetti was related to the average of 2021, so the expected performance in 2021 is expected better than…

Marco Provera

The question was, if we expect for 2021 a better price/mix? The answer is yes. More details would be given during the presentation of our three years plan at end of March.

George Galliers

Okay. Thank you. And then the second question I had as if I look at your margin guidance for this year, it's around 300 basis points lower at the midpoint than what you achieved in 2019 despite the fact that your expectations after the high value market to be higher in 2021 than it was in 2019. And obviously, we also have some benefits from your competitiveness plan. So I think when we compare the margin expectations for this year versus 2019, what are the big headwinds?

Marco Provera

As you can see from the topline, we expect not to work at full capacity in 2021. So strong recovering of volumes, but not reaching the level of 2019. We’ll have a high value, let's say, a full recovery compared to 2019. But overall, including all the standards, we are not back to the volumes of 2019. That's why there is some obvious cautiousness.

George Galliers

On the fixed cost absorption on the standard tyre volume?

Marco Provera

We'll have more details end of March.

George Galliers

Thank you.

The next question is from Monica Bosio of Intesa Sanpaolo. Please go ahead, madam.

Monica Bosio

Good evening, everyone. I have three questions. The first is on the regional mix this time, can you comment a little bit on the evolution of the regional mix in 2021? I can imagine it should improve also on the back of the market share gains in China. And on this last topic, can you just please give us some more detail at the figure on the Pirelli market share in China in the last quarter of the year? And still on China, can we figure out a better profitability of your online channel in China then the rest of the online channels for Pirelli in other countries?

And then the second question is on the semiconductor shortage. It seems that you have not – any impact from the semiconductors shortage. But I would like to be sure if you see an increasing volatility in the volumes market due to this issue. Thank you very much.

Angelos Papadimitriou

Mr. Casaluci?

Andrea Casaluci

So region mix first. Yes, you’re right. We had the positive effect of the region mix in the second half of 2020 because of the rebound of China and considering the speed of growth of China expected for 2021. We confirm positive region mix. Let's consider that our pace of growth in North America and China that are affecting positively the region mix are always higher than the pace of growth in the other regions. So normally in our price/mix, there is always reflected at positive impact of the region mix, but you're right. In 2021, we expect these a bit better than 2020.

Market share in the last quarter of 2020 in China has been extremely positive. We were able to gain market share during all the quarters of the year in China both in the replacement and original equipment. But to give you a rough indication, we gained roughly 1.5 percentage point of market share both in replacement and original equipment in Q4 in China.

Semiconductor is an issue not completely solved. We were affected compared with our initial expectation of rebound of the original equipment in January and February. Nevertheless, we don't see major issue at least so far for the second quarter where we do expect the recovery. Channel mix on the first quarter will be positive because of the impact of the semiconductor as you said before. Sorry, I forgot the fourth question.

Monica Bosio

It was on the profitability of the online commercial strategy in China versus Pirelli online commercial strategy in other regions. So I'm just wondering if the margins of the online channel in China is better than the rest of Pirelli in the other areas?

Marco Provera

The online in China is – growth profitability in line with the profitability of the market in China. It is handled very professionally. Thanks to the involvement of the trade and we are not conflicting channels, and so that is for us an opportunity to have a larger market keeping the profitability and not conflicting with our structure. I think that China is leveraging on its own knowledge of the online very well also in the tyre business. And in the high end, I think our people are doing a great job.

Monica Bosio

Okay. Thank you very much.

Andrea Casaluci

If I may add a comment compared to the other countries. As Mr. Tronchetti was saying, in China, the e-commerce is growing so fast that today represents the average of the market behavior. While in the other markets following your question is still more concentrated in the lower end. That is the reason why we are following the growth of the China with an expected profitability, which is in line with the average of the market.

Monica Bosio

Okay. Very clear. Thank you very much.

The next question comes from Michael Jacks of Bank of America. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael Jacks

Hi, good evening. Thank you for taking my questions. I have two, if I may. The first one, working back from your revenue guidance applying high single-digit market growth, positive regional mix as you just mentioned and assuming around a 3% positive price/mix and perhaps a little bit of negative ForEx implies that you haven’t really priced anything for market outperformance in 2021. Is that a fair observation, firstly?

And then my second question relates to standard tyres. It sounds like you'd expect the underperformance relative to the market in standard tyres to level off in 2021. So can we expect this to be the case now going forward? Or do you expect some more underperformance in the future? Thank you.

Marco Provera

On standard we go towards a neutral position. Obviously, today is also affected by the situation in Latin America. But all-in-all, we expected our position to stabilize looking forward. In the overall market as we assess during our presentation, we expect the high value to go back to the numbers of 2019. So growth obviously and overall this standard will not recover the level of 2019.

Michael Jacks

Thank you. And then just on the first question. Is it fair my comments around you are not including any expectations for market share gain in 2021 in your guidance? Is my math correct? Or is there another dynamic that I'm missing?

Marco Provera

No, you're right. We expect on the high end on the 18 inches and above to grow in market share.

Michael Jacks

Okay. Thank you.

The next question is from Thomas Besson of Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Thomas Besson

Thank you very much. I have a few questions, please. Firstly, I'd like to come back to your Slide 13, where you show a [bus market and cages] performs in the 18 inches and above market. Firstly, I'd like to understand whether the [indiscernible] performs in OE remains a voluntary strategy from [indiscernible] to continue to build up presence in different trials and eventually get some pull-through. And it’s not the case, I would like to understand why we don't see a pull-through effect because clearly your relative performance is much better in OE, but weaker in replacements apart from the second half. And I'd like to understand what we should expect in 2021? Should we expect that you continue to outperform in OE, but that you outperform well in replacement or that’s eventually you slowdown in OE and you replaced your accelerating replacement. So it's maybe a long question.

Angelos Papadimitriou

Mr. Casaluci?

Andrea Casaluci

Yes. So the good performance in 18 inches and above in original equipment was mainly driven by two factors. First is the enlargement of our portfolio of homologation in the traditional car makers, so the premium and prestige that our historical partners both in Europe and in China. Second is our program of customer base enlargement that we started already end of 2019 and that is now delivering interesting result not because we are changing our strategy, but because there are a lot of car makers that are entering, let me say, synergy car makers that are entering in the premium segment.

And so today we are able to deliver our technologies and our brand to very important partners in North America, in China, and in Korea that were not partnering with us in the past. I can make some examples, like Ford, like Tesla, like Hyundai so extremely important car makers that are more and more entering into the premium segment. And this is a result of our business more than enlarging in this segment. With respect to – in over performance also in 2021, maybe less than what we saw in 2020 in terms of over performance of the market, but of course, we plan to gain market share also in 2021 in original equipment in 18 inches and above.

Thomas Besson

Okay. Do you expect to do better than the market in replacements finally in 2021? Or are you also expecting to lose share in the market like in 2020?

Andrea Casaluci

Yes, of course, both in original equipment and replacement that we plan to gain market share in 18 inches and above. Of course, replacement is our main target, but as I mentioned before, also in the original equipment, we expect to over perform market in 2021.

Thomas Besson

Perfect. Thank you. Second question, please. I'd like to come back to your CapEx guidance and talk about CapEx versus depreciation in 2021. So you clearly underspend in 2020 that moving sharply to 7% of CapEx is a bit higher than on what I was assuming. So it's more than €300 million or more than doubling CapEx. Well you said you would not be operating at full capacity in 2021. Could you explain what you intend to focus your CapEx on? And where CapEx is expected to stand for deprecation in 2021, please?

Marco Provera

No, we underlined that we – having in mind to invest that we have in our budget to invest 7% of the revenues in 2021. We reduced investment in 2020, and now we are at 7%. Total mix, and quality, and technology, and then there is a sort of investment in digitalization.

Thomas Besson

Okay. Thank you. Last question, please. Could you confirm what you expect for non-recurring items in 2021 given what we know, so if we assume that the world remains not [indiscernible]?

Marco Provera

Can you please give me more detail because…

Thomas Besson

Of course, I mean in your 2020 results you have the effect, if I'm correct €168 million of non-recurring items, what should we expect for 2021?

Marco Provera

There will be a difference, not higher expensive, but we will provide your information in detail in end of March, anyhow it would lower.

Thomas Besson

Okay. Thank you.

The next question is from [indiscernible] of Exane. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, everyone. Thanks for taking my question. The first one is going back to the topic of high value market share and growth. And I was just wondering what is allowing you to gain market share in that segment. And is that technology, is that, is being more aggressive on pricing. What is allowing you to gain market share and who is losing market share if your share…

Marco Provera

19 inches and above.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, in high value.

Marco Provera

Okay. I think that when we look today into the market, we see that there is a move up order between from the 18 inches to the 19 inches. We focus in the last few years in 19 inches and above, and the growth of this segment made it possible to us to have an over performance. Also later it’s helping, it’s coming, it’s becoming quite an important segment is around 40% now of our newer homologation in our portfolio. And so I think these are the two main reasons why we increased our market share.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And following up on that, can you remind us on what is the typical conversion rate from OE to replacement in the high value and in the prestige particular segment, is that different from standard I assume?

Marco Provera

In high value we have 80% and we have 90% for the prestige, so these are the numbers.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And just one last one, on the slide you showed that about the new technology partnership with McLaren. I mean it's interesting in itself, but I just want to understand, is it also an opportunity for you? I mean, are these type of programs only very niche and with very high-end car makers so can we expect something more scalable to take place in the coming years?

Marco Provera

No. For sure, we have been working on it for 20 years. Now we are inside a car with the original equipment and we have a number of other projects and obviously, we see the evolution of the technology and the industrialization of that technology that we have achieved will allow us to enter into larger, let's say, original equipment, and we expect in the coming years that these will be one of the drivers of our technology growth.

And so I think that we are naturally inclined to be focused on technology. And this is the evolution of technology. So we have to combine the information we get from the only point that touches the ground [indiscernible] of the cars. We are working on it. We have the first industrial results because we are inside [indiscernible] car. But we are working with others and we strongly believe will be part of our future.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

The next question is from Gianluca Bertuzzo of Intermonte SIM. Please go ahead, sir.

Gianluca Bertuzzo

Good evening to everyone and thank you for taking my question. First one is clarification on price/mix. You previously mentioned that you expect [indiscernible] to 40% to 45%, right? Second one is on the non-recurring cost. Can you maybe provide us some color on the delta between the €130 million guidance provided at the end of the third quarter and final results of €168 million? Last question is [indiscernible] on consolidation. At the end of February, we saw the acquisition of Cooper by Goodyear. Can you elaborate on the potential impact on Pirelli’s business from this? Thank you.

Marco Provera

First of all, I’ll answer to your second question. Then I leave the floor to Mr. Casaluci and Ms. Leone for the first question. It's a local transaction, I mean that is not affecting the market. It’s good news in our mind because it's strengthening two companies combining them with synergies. And there is also, let's say, a synergy they can have in China. So good for them, good for tyre industry. The more we have sounding competitive – competitors, the better it is, and it's extremely local and I think is a value accretive move good for the market.

Gianluca Bertuzzo

Okay. I answered to the drop through question. The drop through, I mentioned before 42% is related to volume while if we talk about price/mix the drop through goes roughly at 55%, 56%. Thank you.

Valeria Leone

As far as the other non-recurring costs, I think it's useful to remind that in 2020 we recorded the €168 million of non-recurring costs are to which perhaps is useful for you that I repeat, the €71 million were related to restructuring, €37 million were related to one-off. Non-recurring and other costs and €60 million were linked to COVID direct costs.

In 2021, we are factoring more or less €120 million mostly related around the 75% to the ongoing restructuring programs with a similar cash out, that we add that in 2020 just a little bit higher because we have to include the payments or restructuring provision accounted in previous years.

Gianluca Bertuzzo

Thank you.

