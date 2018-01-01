It’s been about seven months since I wrote my cautious note on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), and in that time the stock is up ~13.3% against a gain of 15.3% for the S&P 500. This underperformance is consistent with what I’ve seen for years on this stock. Since they just published annual results, I thought I’d take another look at this fantastic business to see if it’s worth buying back in. As my regular reader-victims know, I’ll do this by looking at the financial history here, and will spend some time looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business.

I also want to look at the traffic numbers and compare them to the same period a year ago. I'll also take some time to brag about the performance of the puts I recommended selling in my previous missive on this name.

I’ll do this to insulate you from the need to wade through yet another of my screeds. I’m doing this for those of you who missed the title of this article, and who sailed right past the bullet points above. I think Union Pacific is a fine business, with a sustainable dividend. The problem is that the shares are trading at multi-year high valuations in spite of the fact that revenue has been on the decline since 2018. In short, “price” has decoupled (no rail pun intended) from “value”, and I think investors would be wise to avoid the name until the price falls to match value.

Financial History

2020 was yet another soft year for Union Pacific. Specifically, revenue, net income, and EPS were down ~10%, 9.5%, and just under 6%, respectively. EPS suffered less as a result of the fact that the company spent $3.7 billion on buybacks throughout the year, and share count fell by over 5%. In some sense, you can’t really blame management for this performance. For instance, one of the sillier things I was taught in business school is that capital-intensive businesses like railroads find it very hard to alter their cost structures in the short term.

Union Pacific’s performance, like that of its Class 1 peers, proves this assertion false and demonstrates that “elephants can dance.” Specifically, the company reduces compensation expense, purchased services, and fuel by 12%, 13%, and 37% respectively. The problem was that the $1.4 billion in cost reductions wasn’t enough to overcome the pernicious effects of a $2.2 billion drop in sales.

It’s not all doom and gloom over at UNP, though. In spite of the slowdown in business, the company did increase the dividend, and it remains well covered. The payout ratio has been climbing for years, but remains below 50%, so I think it’s safe. Also, perhaps as a result of a less busy network, the company achieved a record operating ratio of 58.5%.

Source: Company filings

Traffic: Then and Now

I’ll admit to being a bit of a fuddy-duddy in some ways. Let’s face it, ‘many ways.” I insist on some measure of consistency in our judgements. With that out of the way, I want to compare the traffic for the first part of this year to the same period in 2020. I’m doing this for two reasons. First, I think looking at rail traffic is a great way to understand what’s going on in the overall economy. Second, if we compare the robustness of the current business with the business a year ago, we’re better able to make judgements about whether the current stock valuation makes sense or not. So with that justification out of the way, let’s do this.

Overall, the company has delivered about 2% less “stuff” in the year to date period compared to the same period in 2020. I want to highlight some of the elements I find interesting because I’m self-indulgent that way.

Some commodities have done better than others, obviously. For instance, Union Pacific’s grain business has been spectacular so far this year, up just over 43% from the same time last year. Other bright spots have included pulp paper (up 13.6%), lumber (up just under 7%), and primary forest (up just under 5%). Crushed stone was down significantly. Although it’s only one data point, this may suggest a slowdown in building, or at least a buildup of crushed stone inventory.

The energy complex has dropped off a cliff, with petroleum down 22%, and coal down over 16%.

The fact that Coke is down ~30% was surprising to me, and has prompted me to review my thesis on Warrior Met Coal. The bottom line is this, dear readers. The most recent data available to us suggests that less “stuff” is being moved along this network than was delivered in 2020, and in 2019. Please also remember that 2019 was lower than the peak year of 2018.

Taking the sustainable dividend and everything else into account, I’d be happy to buy back in at the right price.

Source

The Stock

My regular reader-victims know what’s coming because I’m a very boring creature of habit. I insist on buying an asset at a cheap price because I understand that the more you pay for a given asset, the lower will be your subsequent returns. I could wax non-poetically about this, or I could demonstrate this idea concretely by using Union Pacific stock itself as an example. If an investor bought this stock in the middle of October of last year, they’d currently be sitting on a 1.3% gain. Had they bought two weeks later, they’d be sitting on a 22% gain. The discipline required to insist on only buying when the stock is cheap matters a great deal. Anyway, in my defence, I’m cheap with stocks so I can be profligate with everything else.

With that out of the way, I’ll try to determine whether the shares are cheap or not at the moment. As you may recall, I make this determination by first looking at the ratio of stock price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. In particular, I want to see the company trading at a discount both to the overall market, and the stock’s own history. For context, I considered the shares expensive some months ago because they were trading at a PE of ~23. They’re now about 17% more expensive, per the following.

Data by YCharts

I’ve provided the chart above for your enjoyment and edification, dear readers, in order to demonstrate that the market is now paying more for $1 of future earnings than it has for most of the past decade. This, in spite of the fact that revenue peaked in 2018 and has been dropping ever since. If I had confidence that the North American economy was about to experience some sort of renaissance this valuation may make some sense to me. Unfortunately I don’t foresee great economic growth, and therefore this valuation is stretched in my view.

In addition to looking at the simple relationship between price and value, I want to try to understand what the market is currently “thinking” about a company’s long-term prospects. In order to do this, I turn to the work presented by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can, using the magic of high school algebra, isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about long-term growth. Applying this methodology to Union Pacific at the moment suggests an implied growth rate of ~6%. I consider this to be a fairly optimistic forecast. Given the above, I can’t recommend buying shares at current prices.

Options Update

Options Update

Anyway, in my previous missive, while I recommended eschewing the shares, I did recommend selling put options. Specifically, I sold 10 of the June 2021 puts with a strike of $150 for $8.60. These last traded hands at $1.51, so I think the trade worked out very well. Given that they’re even more deeply out of the money, and given how relatively little time value they have left, I’m just going to let these grind down. If the shares plummet in price in the meantime, I’ll be happy to be exercised.

While I normally like to try to repeat success, it’s not possible in this case. The fact is that I’m only willing to pay $150 per share for this company, and since the stock has spiked higher, puts with a strike of $150 come with paltry premia. For that reason, I’m left to just wait for the shares to return to a reasonable valuation. When that happens, I’ll buy aggressively, and will sell some puts. In the meantime, I can only wait. I’ll try to remember that when assets are expensive, patience eventually pays off.

Conclusion

I think Union Pacific is a fine business in many ways, and I think management is reasonably shareholder-friendly. I think the dividend is sustainable, and I think there’s a good chance it’ll rise. The problem is that revenue continues to slow. We can’t blame this all on Covid, as this trend has been in place for years. In spite of that, the shares are trading at the very top of their valuation range. In my view, one of two things has to happen to drive the shares to a more “normal” valuation.

Either the company has to suddenly generate massive profits, or the share price has to fall. In my view, the latter path is much easier, and I think it’s the one that’ll happen eventually. If you own shares, congratulations on the return, but please remember that what the market giveth, the market taketh awayeth. If you were considering buying, I would recommend against it. Price may continue to rise because “price” and “value” can remain unmoored for some time. They’ll eventually meet, though. Sooner or later “price” will have to fall to match “value.” When that happens, I’ll buy aggressively.