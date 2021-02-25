*I’m using the same introduction here that I used for my recent Home Depot focus ticker article (since these trades are related, in my mind); therefore, if you’ve already read that piece, feel free to skip down to the “Domino’s Pizza” subheader where the company-focused analysis begins.

On Wednesday, 2/24/2021, I dipped into my cash position to add shares of what I believe to be two blue chip companies to my dividend growth portfolio.

I added to my Home Depot (HD) position at $256.01. And I initiated exposure to Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) at $361.31.

And then, on 2/25/2021, I added to DPZ again, due to the roughly -7% post-earnings that shares experienced, buying shares at $338.89, for a total cost basis of $355.20.

Both of these names are well known for their shareholder returns (not just reliably growing dividends, but also aggressive historical buybacks) and if you know anything about my investment strategy, you know that I love generous management teams.

What’s more, both companies have experienced dips in recent days, which pushed their share prices down to levels that I deemed fair. It’s very easy for me to buy and hold high quality stocks like these into weakness, due to the confidence that I have regarding their shareholder returns moving forward.

The fact of the matter is, the reliable growth that both HD and DPZ tend to generate means that their shares typically trade with high valuation premiums attached to them. I was pleased to have the opportunity to buy shares when they drop down to my fair value estimates, channeling my inner Warren Buffett, with his “it’s far better to buy a wonderful company for a fair price, than a fair company for a wonderful price” mantra playing on repeat throughout my mind.

With that in mind, I should say that neither stock looks particularly cheap at these levels. These moves weren’t about locking in wide margins of safeties on value plays, but instead, bolstering the growth prospects of my passive income stream by buying blue chip stocks at fair prices.

Ideally, I’d love to be buying best-in-breed companies at discounted prices; however, these opportunities are rare.

Right now, I consider the broad market to be overpriced and the strong investor demand for equities that offer reliably increasing dividends makes it difficult to capitalize on attractive value. Simply put, I am not willing to sacrifice quality in the pursuit of value when attempting to build out my portfolio and ultimately, my passive income stream. From both a total return and more importantly, a dividend growth standpoint, I believe that over the long term, the operational excellence and best-in-class leadership that is typically associated with blue chip stocks will win out.

But since I’m in a position where I’m able to add cash to my portfolio on a monthly basis and since I feel comfortable with where my cash position lies, I do want to put new funds to work in the market on a regular basis. Doing so allows me to supercharge the compounding process associated with my passive income stream.

In this piece, I will break down my bullish rationale for buying DPZ and explain how these new shares fit into the larger picture, when it comes to my dividend growth portfolio.

Domino’s Pizza

When you think of the top-performing stocks of the 2010s, you probably think about technology names, right?

That makes sense, right? Without a doubt, the technological innovation that we saw play out during the previous decade was mind-blowing. The term “F.A.N.G.” was coined during the 2010s. And coming out of the Great Recession, it’s certainly true that some of the most successful companies came from the technology/biotechnology spaces.

The best performing large-cap stock of the 2010s was Netflix (NFLX) with a 4,011% return during the 10-year period (according to this Motley Fool article).

Streaming totally dominated the media/entertainment industry during the last decade, so this result doesn’t surprise me. However, I was surprised to see the second place name (the first time that I saw this report a year ago).

Up next on the list of best-performing large cap ($10b+ market caps at the end of the decade) stocks was Domino’s Pizza...up an astounding 3,989%.

Can you believe it? A pizza company at #2?

But then again, if you listen to the management team of DPZ, they don’t consider themselves to be a pizza company, but instead, a technology company that sells pizza.

If an investor put $1,000.00 into DPZ stock on 12/31/2009, they would have been able to purchase 119.3 shares at a $8.38/share adjusted cost basis. Well, if that same investor held onto those shares, reinvesting DPZ’s growing dividend at the end of every quarter, today they’d have 129.5 shares worth $42,796.76, and a forward-looking yield on cost of roughly 48.7%.

And this ~40% annualized rate of return comes after DPZ’s recent 23.9% pullback. It wasn’t all that long ago that long-term DPZ investors were boasting even greater 10-year CAGRs and while the past cannot predict figure returns (I certainly don’t expect to generate a 40% CAGR with the DPZ shares that I recently purchased) I did want to take advantage of this large pullback to re-initiate exposure to this best-in-class dividend growth stock into my retirement portfolio.

I say “re-initiate” because I have owned DPZ before.

I actually liquidated my DPZ position on February 25th, 2020, locking in profits of approximately 50% at $375.97/share.

I still liked DPZ’s growth prospects back then; however, the COVID-19 pandemic was just starting to become a reality to me and at the time, I was raising cash, locking in profits on highly valued holdings, so that I could have more dry powder to put to use throughout the rest of the pandemic.

All in all, this trade worked out perfectly. I ended up selling DPZ very close to its pre-pandemic top. And I was able to put the proceeds from that trade to good use, buying a handful of very undervalued blue chip holdings in March of 2020.

But ever since selling, I have missed that exposure. Throughout 2020, I watched as the stay-at-home trend (which I did not predict back in February of 2020) resulted in strong sales/earnings growth for DPZ due to the necessity of quick, easy, and cheap take-out/delivery. When I sold DPZ for ~33x earnings, I assumed I would have an opportunity to get long the stock again, at some point in the future, at a cheaper valuation.

Generally, I don’t like to make short-term trades like this (as I’ve said many times before, buying and holding blue chip stocks is the simplest, easiest, and most efficient way to build wealth in the markets over the long term). But due to DPZ’s high valuation and low dividend yield, I felt comfortable with the bet in Feb 2020 because of the much higher yielding deals that I was seeing pop up elsewhere in the market.

Frankly, as I watched DPZ’s recovery throughout the second half of the year, I feared that I would never have a chance to re-purchase those DPZ shares at a lower price than I sold them. This was an uncomfortable feeling. One of the main reasons I rarely sell blue chips is because I absolutely hate the idea of watching them run away from me.

And with this in mind, I was pleased to take advantage of DPZ’s recent weakness, buying shares below that $376 level where I sold roughly a year ago.

What’s more, not only did I get a lower share price, but I was fortunate to lock in a significantly cheaper valuation, because during the year that I was out of DPZ, its EPS rose by 29%.

So, when factoring this EPS growth into the equation, alongside the lower share price, I was able to buy DPZ at a ~18% discount to my prior sell price.

DPZ was trading for ~33.5x earnings on 3/1/2020. At my current $335 cost basis, DPZ trades with a 28.6x ttm P/E ratio and a 27.3x forward P/E ratio (based upon consensus analyst EPS estimates in the $13 range for 2021).

Now, ~27.5x forward may still seem like a lofty price to pay for some.

I’m not going to argue with anyone who believes that premium is too high.

DPZ certainly isn’t an investment for everyone. The stock (and the company) has its issues. But if you’re a long-term investor like me, I think that this valuation level represents a slight discount to fair value and puts me in a nice situation to generate solid returns over the long term.

Q4 Results

During Q4, DPZ’s global retail sales (which include both comp growth and unit growth) increased 21.7% y/y.

However, this is a bit misleading (which DPZ management was quick to point out) due to the fact that there was an extra week in this quarter compared to Q4 of last year. With this extra week and the weaker dollar which bolstered international sales factored into an adjusted figure, DPZ produced 12% global retail sales growth in Q4.

For the full-year, DPZ’s global retail sales increased 12.5% (and 10.4% on an adjusted basis).

U.S. sales grew 22.8% during Q4 and 17.6% for the full-year (these two figures came in at 14.3% and 15%, respectively, on an adjusted basis).

International sales were up 20.7% during Q4 and 7.5% for the full-year (these two figures came in at 9.9% and 5.9%, respectively, on an adjusted basis).

During the Q4 conference call, DPZ’s CFO, Stu Levy, highlighted the company’s impressive growth and discussed how it fits into the company’s long-term trajectories, saying, “During Q4, we continued to lead the broader restaurant industry, with 39 straight quarters of positive US comparable sales and 108 consecutive quarters or 27 years of positive international comps, both truly remarkable achievements.”

DPZ’s same store sales (which were not impacted by the extra week) were up 11.2% in the U.S. and 7.3% internationally, during Q4.

DPZ and its franchisees (I should note that roughly 98% of DPZ stores are franchise locations, which is a restructuring move that the company has made over the last decade or so which has led to an asset-light business model that has allowed DPZ to cut costs and increase margins) opened 118 stores (and had 2 closures) during Q4. During 2020, the company’s store count increased by 624 locations globally.

Growth Outlook

This continued store count expansion plays a large role in my bullish outlook. I think the company can continue to generate same-store-sales comps as it adds menu items (resulting in larger tickets), continues to cut costs, and takes market share. However, I suspect that a very large portion of the company’s sales/earnings growth over the next 5 years or so will come from further expansion.

DPZ’s domestic position is fairly mature and at this point, I think the company’s U.S. operations should be focused on costs and taking share as opposed to massive expansion.

As you can see below, DPZ is the clear leader in the U.S. pizza QSR space; however, there is still adequate room for them to take share and frankly when I look at DPZ’s price points and menu offerings relative to its primary peers, I think this is likely.

Source: DPZ ICR Presentation, 1/21

As you can see on the graphic below (which was a part of DPZ’s ICR Conference presentation on 1/31/2021), DPZ has plenty of room for expansion in international markets.

Source: DPZ ICR Presentation, 1/21

In the past, DPZ has expressed a goal of increasing its store count to 25,000 by 2025. The pandemic has likely put a damper on that goal. However, DPZ had 17,644 locations open at the end of the most recent quarter, so even if we’re talking about 22,000-23,000 stores opened by 2025, that still represents a 4-year CAGR of 5.7%-6.85%.

This mid-high single-digit store expansion potential, alongside low to mid single-digit same-store-sales growth, and continued stare count reduction via DPZ’s legendary buyback program (more on this in a moment) are likely to lead to a low double-digit EPS growth CAGR over the medium term.

This does represent a slowdown, relative to the bottom-line performance that DPZ has generated during the prior decade.

Source: DPZ ICR Presentation, 1/21

My estimate may end up being conservative. The company guided towards global retail sales growth of 6-10% and global net unit growth of 6-8% over the next 2-3 years.

Really, it just depends on the company’s ability to expand at a pace that is in line with its previous guidance and the ultimate size of the buyback moving forward.

I could easily see the company generating a 15% EPS growth CAGR over the medium term as well; however, when making investment decisions, I don’t like to rely upon best-case scenarios.

Shareholder Returns

DPZ has been a great dividend growth company in the past.

DPZ has a 9-year dividend growth streak. The company’s 5-year dividend growth rate is 20.3%.

DPZ’s most recent increase (which was announced as a part of the recent Q4 report) was in line with this longer-term growth rate.

DPZ increased its quarterly dividend from $0.78/share to $0/94/share, an increase of 20.5%.

And you know me...I'm a sucker for 20% dividend growth.

At today’s share price of $330/share, DPZ yields 1.14%. So, the yield is still quite low, but with 15-20% dividend growth prospects over the next 3-5 years (at least) it shouldn’t take long for the compounding process associated with such high dividend growth to generate very respectable yields on cost for investors buying shares at these levels.

As impressive as DPZ’s dividend growth has been, the company is probably best known for its uber-aggressive buyback.

DPZ’s management team has made a name for itself by showing a willingness to raise debt to buy back shares.

Source: DPZ ICR Presentation, 1/21

This is a practice that conservative investors are likely to be wary of. I admit that it is a potentially dangerous practice and DPZ is certainly unique in this regard.

At the start of the prior decade, DPZ had roughly 0.58b outstanding shares. At the end of 2020, DPZ’s outstanding share count was approximately 0.039b.

As you can see on the chart below, after diluting its shareholders a bit in 2010 and 2011, DPZ has taken major steps to reduce its outstanding share count. Today, DPZ’s outstanding share count is ~33% below where it was a decade ago.

Source: Macrotrends

Now, during this period of time, DPZ’s long-term has increased from ~$1.4b to ~$4.1b.

Being that DPZ only had $168.8m of cash on hand at the end of the most recent quarter, the company’s debt is going to be a red flag for many.

However, DPZ generated $504m in FCF during 2020, so if management were to focus on debt repayment instead of buybacks, the company could repair its balance sheet in relatively short order.

But that doesn’t appear to be the case. DPZ spent $225m on buybacks during Q4. The company spent a total of $305m on buybacks during 2020. And management noted that during January 2021, the company spent another $25m on buybacks.

DPZ’s board of directions just increased its buyback authorization to $1b, which represents 7.7% of the company’s current $12.9b market cap.

Overall, DPZ’s aggressive, debt-fueled buyback strategy has worked out great for the company in the past and moving forward, I think investors here just have to trust DPZ’s management team when it comes to capital allocation/balance sheet management).

Valuation

As I said before, I started buying DPZ when its blended multiple fell down to its 10-year average in the 28.5 range. At that point, DPZ’s forward P/E ratio was ~27.5x.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Assuming that the company is able to generate EPS growth in the low teens moving forward (which is what analysts are calling for) then I think this is a fair price to pay (a ~2.0x PEG) for a blue chip growth stock.

To be clear here, I don’t think there is much of a margin of safety available at the ~$355 level that I was buying at. But as I said in the introduction, my recent DPZ and HD purchases were about adding shares of high quality DGI names at fair prices.

When building positions, I always move slowly, so that I have the opportunity to add into weakness. With that being said, my initial DPZ purchase equated to a ~0.5% weighting in my portfolio. I added another ~0.175% to the position when I bought during the post-earnings dip. I would be happy to push DPZ up to the 1.5% range in my portfolio, which means that I’m currently sitting on ~½ of a desired position size.

This leaves me plenty of flexibility moving forward and right now, my plan is to add again, should shares fall down to the $315-320 area. Then, at $300, $280, $250, etc. You get the picture.

The wonderful thing about buying into blue chip DGI names is that I feel totally comfortable averaging down into weakness because I know that each time I do, not only am I averaging down my cost basis, but I’m increasing my yield on cost.

Today, at $330/share, DPZ is trading for roughly 25.5x forward earnings estimates. This is a level where margin of safety starts to become real (we’re talking about a 1.7x PEG ratio now; based upon a medium term EPS growth rate of 15%).

To me, DPZ’s fair value lies in the $350-360 area. The farther they sink below that price, the more attractive the valuation becomes.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, I realize that DPZ’s valuation, low dividend yield, and debt picture are going to keep many conservative, income-oriented investors out of the stock.

That’s totally okay; the market is a big place and there are many opportunities for everyone.

But I remain bullish on DPZ’s long-term potential and therefore, I was pleased to re-initiate exposure at a level that I deemed fair.

This one is going to take patience. Due to its high valuation and the (nonsensical, in my opinion) idea that pizza sales are going to slow now that the pandemic is likely to end in the next year or so, I wouldn’t be surprised to see outsized volatility here.

Yet, I don’t think pizza is going to disappear. On the contrary, I suspect that many of the relationships that DPZ has created with customers during the pandemic are going to be long-lasting and help to propel same-store-sales higher for more years to come.

Frankly put, DPZ and Chipotle (CMG) are the best two QSR names in terms of a quality/value proposition for consumers. And that’s why these two stocks trade with such high premiums.

CMG doesn’t pay a dividend, so I’m not interested in owning that highly-valued stock. But DPZ does. And since I expect to see the dividend grow at a 15-20% rate over the medium to long term, I am happy to buy and hold shares of this best-in-breed name.

