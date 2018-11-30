When initially looking at eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) as a possible candidate for my next article, the first thing that struck me was the massive rally after Q3-20 earnings were released. Even after hitting a peak of around $80 and dropping down to the current $46 level, the stock is still trading at nearly 10x from its year-ago price, and its current as-of-writing valuation shows an adjusted forward earnings multiple of 200. Is the stock worth it at this price even when you consider the phenomenal doubling of preliminary revenues in the fourth quarter (to be announced on March 11 after-market) and the fact that earnings have finally turned sustainably positive this year?

Thesis: The strong growth at the top and bottom, as well as the general state of the housing market and its implications on future prospects, reveals significant value at this price. This article outlines why I think there's good value in this stock in the current economic landscape and due to underlying trends in the housing industry.

Recent Revenue Growth and Profitability

Over the past four quarters, EXPI has been able to post strong top-line growth as well as expanding margins, allowing it to post positive earnings for every quarter in FY-20. For the first nine months of FY-20, revenue has grown by nearly 70%. Q3-20 revenue grew 100%, doubling from $282 million in the prior period to $564 million. Q4-20 preliminary results show quarterly revenues expected at $609 million for a 122% growth rate over the prior period. Total revenues are expected at a record $1.8 billion for FY-20.

FY-20 has not only shaped up to be a record year for revenues but also for earnings. Net income is expected at over $31 million for the full year. The 1.7% net income margin wouldn't normally be a big deal if it wasn't for the fact that eXp's net income has mostly been in negative territory for the two-year period preceding FY-20.

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha and Company Filings

The company has become increasingly more profitable as quarterly revenues grew from $157 million in Q3-18 to $564 million in Q3-20. Having very little debt on the books has allowed net income to go from -1.85 million in Q3-19 to +14.9 million in Q3-20.

Operating expenses have also grown considerably, by 93% for the period, thereby limiting the cascade effect of growing revenues at the bottom line. Nevertheless, the momentum in top-line growth seems to have put the company firmly in the black after several years.

Where Will Future Growth Come From?

The current situation begs this question, and the answer lies in the economic climate surrounding the housing market as well as internal growth engines. There are several factors that are likely to contribute to strong short- to medium-term growth, which I have listed below:

Home Inventory

Data by YCharts

The strong demand for housing has led to a depletion of housing inventories to well below 10-year lows. The low interest-rate environment has largely been responsible for the elevated levels of demand, and government actions in response to the pandemic have pushed inventories to record lows.

Mortgage Rates

Source: FRED

Mortgage rates have been on the decline and are currently around the 3% level, and predictions for 2021 and beyond only show them inching up over the next couple of years, possibly to around 3.2% per data obtained via eXp in their Q3-20 10-K filing.

Favorable mortgage rates for the foreseeable future will further support the elevated demand for home-buying, which puts eXp in a very good position to take advantage of and benefit from these trends in the primary domestic market.

Average Sales Price

Source: FRED

Another factor validating the high-demand scenario is the growing average sales price of homes sold in the country. Since 2012, home prices (sold homes) have been on a steady upward path, showing strong momentum at the tail end but also a little softness in between. Data from the National Association of Realtors (via Norada) shows a gentle decline from the median price of $313.1 million in October 2020 down to $303.9 million in January 2021.

Despite this recent softness, average home prices are still +14% higher than the prior period, indicating that demand could remain strong in the near term. With inventories now at record lows, we may well see a reversal in that softness over the coming months.

Existing-Home Sales

Total existing-home sales for January 2021 were reported at 23.7% over the prior period, further strengthening the demand narrative and underlining the favorable conditions for a company like eXp in the near to medium term.

Furthermore, the days-on-market figure for the period stands at 21 days compared to 43 days in the prior period. Interestingly, homes in the +$1M price range have shown the greatest change at 76.7% over the prior period. In fact, the sales of homes in all price bands over $500,000 have grown by over 50%.

Housing Affordability Index - HAI

This metric, when over 100, "indicates that a family earning the median income has sufficient income to purchase a median-priced home, assuming a 20 percent down payment and ability to qualify for a mortgage."

Data from the NAR shows that the preliminary figure of 171.8 for December 2020 is approaching pre-pandemic levels, and low mortgage rates seem to be driving this increase over the past few months. This is yet another forward indicator of the state of the housing market, which looks healthy on all fronts but for flagging inventories.

Internal Growth Initiatives

In the final quarter of FY-20, eXP has been expanding its presence in an aggressive manner.

In October 2020, it opened its model in South Africa. In November, the company expanded its U.S. presence into 35 states and committed to being present in all 50 states by the end of the year. In December, the company expanded into Mexico. Later that month, it opened up in France. In Q1-21, the company plans to expand into other key markets, including Hong Kong, Italy, Brazil, and Puerto Rico. Its Canadian operations also began in January 2021, Brazil went online the following month, and more new markets are expected to be announced during or after the Q4-20 call.

The support for this growing network of real estate agents comes from the company's cloud-based virtual work environment. As a result of the VirBELA acquisition in 2018, the company is now perfectly positioned to cater to its rapidly growing network of more than 43,000 real estate agents.

As such, the future prospects for growth look very strong on all fronts, which brings me to investment considerations.

Investor's Angle

The one thing that might stop investors in their tracks is the company's valuation. However, you need to look at the right multiples to get a good picture of the real value in this stock. Since more than 90% of revenues are regularly spent toward commissions and other agent-related expenses, there's only so much the company can squeeze from its operating margins. And it's been doing that to show bottom-line profits over the past few quarters. As such, earnings-based multiples wouldn't tell you much about the stock's real value.

One of the more meaningful areas we can look at is its sales-based valuation on a relative basis. If you look at the company's EV to TTM sales ratio of about 4, it compares very favorably with the sector median of 11.4, which indicates that the stock is trading at a huge discount to its sector peers. Another multiple to look at is the TTM P/S ratio. EXPI's multiple here is also around 4 against the sector's median figure of about 6.3 - another indication of good value.

Furthermore, three analysts covering the stock as reported by WSJ have given it a price target median of $61.50 and an Overweight consensus rating. That's a potential +33% upside to the as-of-writing price of $45.95, and an indication that the recent price correction might have been excessive.

Overall, the growth trajectory looks very positive for eXp over the short- to medium-term horizon. As long as mortgage rates remain at or near current levels, affordability will be high and demand will be high. The only point of concern is the current level of inventory, which could hamper existing-home sales. However, if you look at recent housing starts statistics, you can see that the supply side is also showing healthy increases. Per the latest available data from the Census Bureau:

Privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in January were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,881,000. This is 10.4 percent (±1.2 percent) above the revised December rate of 1,704,000 and is 22.5 percent (±1.8 percent) above the January 2020 rate of 1,536,000.

That being said, some caution is advised at this point, not because of the future prospects for the company itself but the volatility that its stock has shown since the start of the year. Although the recent price correction may not continue after the Q4-20 earnings release, it might still be prudent to see how the market reacts to any forward guidance that the company might (or might not) provide on the earnings call.

Additionally, Q1-21 is going to be a crucial quarter in terms of the company showing consistency in bottom-line profitability, and if management indicates any sort of softness for the first quarter during the Q4-20 earnings call, it could negatively impact the share price. Other than that, I'm not seeing any negatives for new investors to worry about.