BoC Holds Rates Steady, Acknowledges Economy Is Stronger Than Expected

Summary

  • The Bank of Canada holds steady on rates.
  • Bank of Canada acknowledges economy is growing faster than expected.
  • Orlando: U.S. fiscal stimulus an incremental positive for Canadian economy and outlook.

The Bank of Canada kept its key policy rate unchanged, and sees the economy picking up steam in 2021. Anthony Okolie speaks with James Orlando, Senior Economist, TD Bank, about whether markets have begun pricing in a faster economic recovery, higher inflation and sooner-than-expected rate hikes.

