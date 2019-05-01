Article Thesis

Facebook (FB) is a company that has delivered strong growth in the past, and that continues to have a strong growth outlook. Through its several franchises, it is the leader in social media with a strong moat. And yet, shares are rather inexpensive, unlike so many other higher-growth tech names. At a valuation that is lower than that of the broad market, Facebook looks quite attractively priced.

A Wide-Moat Growth Company

Looking at Facebook's market position relative to that of its peers, the company is one of the widest-moat companies in the world, at least when one backs out social media companies in China, which is more or less closed off to Facebook and other outsiders.

Around the globe, Facebook is dominating social media networks, controlling four out of the five most widespread networks:

Source: statista.com

Backing out Chinese networks, the competition is well behind Facebook, with something like Snapchat at less than one-fifth of the user count Facebook has on its namesake network.

The same holds true in the US, which is not only the largest economy in the world but also the most important consumer market by far, which means it is extraordinarily important when it comes to generating marketing dollars:

Source: statista.com

Once again, Facebook absolutely dominates its competitors, controlling the top 3 networks overall. The Facebook network alone has more than twice the user count of the best peer network, which is Twitter (TWTR).

With a dominant market position like the one Facebook has, it is not a big surprise to see that advertisers value the reach of the company's networks a lot. Looking at the revenues that the company generates per user, we see a clear growth trend over the years:

Source: Facebook

Looking at the highest-revenue months at the end of the year (due to holidays that make marketers spend more to reach consumers), we see a growth rate of 13% in 2019 and a growth rate of 17% in 2020. Looking at the growth rates during the other quarters, we see that year-over-year growth was weaker in Q1 2020 and Q2 2020, which can be easily described by the impact of the pandemic.

At the peak of the crisis, many companies were rather conservative with their advertising spend, as it was not yet known what the impact of the pandemic and the economic backdrop would look like. Starting in H2, however, as stimulus spending led to improving economic fundamentals, advertisers started to ramp up their budgets again, and Facebook was able to grow its revenue per user once again.

Revenue per user growth is not the only way for Facebook to grow its top line, however, as the company also benefits from a steadily growing user count:

Source: Facebook

The company's user count growth across its networks is almost like clockwork, as there are sequential increases during every single quarter. All the boycotts and #deleteacebook movements of the past seemingly didn't have a measurable impact on the company's user count at all. With the company adding about 50 million to 100 million new users per quarter, losing a couple of thousand people that close their accounts in protest doesn't move the needle at all. This explains the very reliable user growth despite the fact that there are reports that purport that users are moving away in large amounts.

It seems likely that Facebook will be able to grow its user count in the future, too, thanks to several factors. First, the overall population around the globe continues to grow, although not at an overly fast pace - more people around the world equates to more potential customers. An even bigger factor, however, is that the world is getting ever more interconnected and more digitalized. As communication via social media becomes the norm, everyone that is not yet using social media has ever-increasing incentives to open an account to participate.

Growing digitalization efforts in emerging countries allow more and more people to utilize technologies that were not available to them a decade ago, which positively impacts Facebook's user growth as well. The company itself is doing a lot to become more accessible as well. Very recently the company announced that it will roll out Instagram Light in 170 countries around the globe, in a move to make the app more accessible in remote areas where internet connections may not be overly powerful. This should lead to increased signups for the app in these markets, which naturally will benefit Facebook's user growth in the coming quarters.

Facebook explains:

Source: Facebook

Increasing the accessibility of its platforms in emerging countries could lead to massive amounts of new users. In India, for example, which is home to about 1.4 billion people, about 50% have access to the internet. It is very likely that this amount will grow considerably over the coming years, thanks to efforts and investments by both the government and private parties. If internet accessibility stands at 90% eventually, which would be on par with the US, that would equate to about 550 million more people that can access the internet, in India alone.

Not all of these will eventually sign up to one of Facebook's platforms, of course, but this example nevertheless showcases the immense room for growth that Facebook and other international tech companies have around the world.

At the same time, Facebook also benefits from another major trend, which is increased online marketing. Companies and businesses around the world value that they can target their advertisements very well via social media and that campaigns don't necessarily require large budgets, which is especially interesting for small local businesses. This, combined with flexibility and short lead times, makes online advertising very attractive relative to more traditional advertising means such as TV, print, or even billboards.

As a result, it is expected that online marketing spending will easily outpace the growth of marketing spending via other means in the future, as it did in the past. Social network ad spending is forecasted to grow by another 16% this year, following double-digit growth rates during every year in the past.

Strong Track Record, Attractive Outlook

Thanks to these factors, Facebook has been able to grow at a highly attractive pace in the past, and more of the same should occur going forward:

Data by YCharts

Over the last five years, the company has grown its revenues, free cash flow, and earnings per share by 210%, 160%, and 190%, respectively. That is great growth across all three metrics, although it is notable that both EPS and FCF did grow a little less than revenues. This is likely due to the fact that some of the revenue that the company added was lower-margin in nature, which is why its net margin and FCF conversion declined slightly over the last couple of years. Both remain at a great level, however, at around 30% respectively.

Going forward, things should improve further:

Data by YCharts

Facebook generated EPS of $10.10 in 2020, and current forecasts see a growth rate of 11% for this year, 21% for 2022, and 18% for 2023. Overall, Facebook is forecasted to grow its earnings per share at a high-teens rate through 2023. Current long-term growth estimates by the analyst community are even higher than that, at 20% (per YCharts), which is more or less in line with the growth that is expected for 2022 and 2023, whereas profits are forecasted to grow a little less this year.

All in all, Facebook surely is a growth company, as its growth track record and its long-term outlook are convincing. Unlike many other growth companies, especially from the tech industry, Facebook is not trading at a high valuation, though.

Facebook Is Not Priced For Its Growth

Facebook is trading at ~23.5 times this year's net profits, which is a lower valuation compared to how the broad market is valued. The consensus estimate for the S&P 500's earnings per share over the next year is a little over $150 (per YCharts), which means that the market as a whole is trading for ~25 times this year's earnings right now.

Facebook thus trades at a discount to the broad market, despite an excellent track record, a strong market position, highly compelling fundamentals, a very healthy balance sheet, and an attractive long-term outlook. I believe that this doesn't make a lot of sense, as Facebook seems like an above-average company with above-average long-term potential, which should justify an above-average valuation.

One can argue that the broad market is overvalued and that Facebook is thus not necessarily undervalued on an absolute basis right now. But even an undervaluation on a relative basis is noteworthy and may indicate that Facebook could be a solid value at its current price. Considering Facebook has a positive net cash position, its cash-adjusted earnings multiple is even lower, and its discount to the broad market even more pronounced.

When we compare Facebook's valuation to that of other tech growth stocks, we once again get the impression that the stock is attractively valued:

Data by YCharts

Facebook has the lowest forward earnings multiple, despite having the second-best long-term growth outlook. Other tech mega-caps, such as Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), or Microsoft (MSFT) have weaker expected growth, and yet they trade at a premium to Facebook. Amazon (AMZN), the highest-growth name among those companies, is forecasted to grow faster than Facebook, but the company also trades at ~3 times Facebook's valuation.

Risks To Consider When Investing In Facebook

No investment is risk-less, including Facebook. Potential risks include an effective boycott or delete-Facebook-campaign, although I believe this is quite unlikely, showcased by the non-effect these items have had on Facebook in the past. There are also regulatory risks, although those exist for all the large tech companies, thus this isn't a company-specific risk factor.

Last but not least, it is possible that an existing competitor, or one that is not even on the market yet, gains a lot of market share versus Facebook. Looking at Facebook's track record, its ability to innovate, and its large network-effect-based moat, I consider this risk as not overly high, though. Still, it makes sense to consider these risks and other potential headwinds before making an investment.

Takeaway

Many growth stocks are priced for perfection, and in some cases, we have already seen that multiple compression can result in steep stock price declines. Not all growth names are expensive, however, and Facebook looks like one of the very reasonably priced tech names.

Considering its discount to the broad market, its strong fundamentals, and great market position, I believe that Facebook could be a solid long-term investment at current prices - unlike many other tech growth names. Feel free to share your opinion in the comment stream below!