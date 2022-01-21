Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) investors have suffered over the past five years, but the start of 2021 would seem to provide reason for hope. The annualized total return for the stock of this 5-year period is -2.91%, as compared to 9.26% per year for the Drug Manufacturer sector and 16.96% per year for the U.S. equity market. The return on GILD for the year-to-date (YTD) is 10.43% vs. -0.09% for the sector and 3.64% for the market as a whole.

Trailing total returns for GILD vs. Drug Manufacturer sector and U.S. equity market (Source: Morningstar)

Price chart and basic statistics for GILD (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The forward P/E is 8.96% and the yield is 4.41%, making this stock look attractive to income investors. The dividend growth rate has fallen in recent years, but the 3-year rate is about 9%. The growth in the payout ratio is a little concerning, having risen from less than 15% in 2016 to almost 40% today.

The decline in GILD over the past five years is attributed to setbacks and outright failures in the firm’s development queue. The current situation is nicely summarized by the Seeking Alpha quantitative Factor Grades. GILD gets an A- for value but an F for growth.

Seeking Alpha quantitative Factor Grades for GILD (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Predicting earnings growth for drug companies is especially difficult, given all of the complications of their product cycles and patent expiration. The entire industry is also in the midst of changes in consumer behavior, the challenge of growing markets, and the impacts of technology.

Wall Street Analyst Outlooks

An analysis of consensus forecasts in the pharmaceutical industry finds that the distribution of analyst outlooks (specifically the outliers) is important in gauging uncertainty, both for upside potential and elevated levels of risk. GILD is featured in the study as a case in which there is high divergence in the range of analyst estimates.

The consensus of Wall Street analysts compiled by eTrade (which includes only ranked analysts) is a bullish rating and a 12-month price target of $75.73, 17.7% above the current price. There is, however, a large spread in the price targets. The lowest analyst price target is $62 (3.62% below the current price) and the highest is $100 (55% above the current price).

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for GILD (Source: eTrade)

The consensus of the Wall Street analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha is also bullish and the price consensus price target is $74.41, 15.7% above the current price. Even though the consensus rating for GILD is bullish, the single most-common rating (with 15 of the 31 analysts) is neutral.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and price target for GILD (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Outlook From the Options Market

Another way to generate an outlook for a stock is to analyze the prices at which options on the stock are trading. The market prices of options provide information about traders’ consensus outlook on the probability of the price going above a certain level (call options) or below a certain level (put options) over some period of time (from today until the expiration date of the options).

By aggregating market prices of call and put options with the same expiration date but different payouts (different strike prices), it is possible to employ a mathematical model to calculate the implied probability of all possible future returns. This strategy is well-established in institutional finance. For some background, see the Minneapolis Fed’s web pages on their implementation. For a review of the literature on how options prices are useful in generating outlooks in general and with examples using my version of this approach, see this presentation.

The option-implied probabilities of expected price returns are charted as a probability distribution. When I chart the option-implied probability distribution for future return, I rotate the negative side of the distribution about the vertical axis so that the relative probabilities of positive and negative returns are easier to see.

The price outlooks derived from options prices are probabilistic rather than a specific forecast of the future price. The options prices may indicate increased or decreased likelihood of gains or losses and this provides insight into the prevailing beliefs of those buying and selling options.

I have analyzed options expiring on January 21, 2022, to generate an option-implied price return outlook from now until that date.

Option-implied price return probabilities from now until January 21, 2022 (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from eTrade)

The options market is sending a moderately bearish signal in that the single most-probable price return between now and January 21, 2022, is -10%. In addition, there is an elevated probability of negative returns relative to positive returns of the same magnitude for a wide range of the most likely outcomes (the red dashed line is above the solid blue line for a wide range of returns: +/-45%). The annualized implied volatility is 30%. The 50th percentile implied price return is -4.2%, which means that there is a 50/50 chance of a price return above or below this amount. This is notable because, with the dividend, this puts the median total return at very close to zero.

This option-implied price return probability chart is remarkably similar to what I calculated for MRK one month ago (also for options expiring on January 21, 2022).

One interesting alternative for income investors is to sell covered calls against GILD. As I write this, with GILD trading at $64.04, you can sell a January 21, 2022 call option with a strike price of $72.5 for $3.05. Selling at this strike means that the covered call strategy provides the potential for 13.4% in price appreciation before the shares will be called away (if the price goes over the strike price). The call option premium provides an effective yield of 4.7% ($3.05 / $64.04) in addition to the 4.4% dividend yield, for total income of about 9%.

Note that the option premium yield is accrued over less than a year, however, because the expiration date of January 21, 2022, is 10.4 months from now. If the price of GILD exceeds $72.5 (if the Wall Street consensus proves out), the covered call strategy provides 13.3% in price appreciation plus the 4.7% in dividend yield plus whatever amount of dividend has been accrued between now and when the call is exercised. If the price of GILD falls over the next twelve months, the covered call strategy will provide the 4.7% in option premium and 4.4% in dividend yield to help offset the decline (assuming that the dividend is not cut).

Summary

Gilead Sciences is a value stock with an attractive yield, albeit with a payout ratio that is growing faster than I prefer. The company has suffered significant setbacks over recent years and this has resulted in annualized total return of -2.9% over the trailing 5-year period. The consensus forward view of Wall Street analysts is quite optimistic, with a consensus price target 17% above the current price. There is substantial spread between individual analysts’ outlooks, but even the lowest price target implies a modest 3.6% decline over the next twelve months.

The options market provides a moderately bearish outlook for GILD between now and early 2022, in contrast to the analysts’ consensus. The single most-probable price return is -10% and the median (5th percentile) is -4.2%. The situation with GILD, with bullish analysts and a bearish options market, is similar to what I found when I recently analyzed MRK. To balance the positive analyst view with the bearish options market view, my final rating for GILD is neutral.