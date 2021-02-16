This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Alex Roepers' 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Roepers' regulatory 13F Form filed on 2/16/2021. Please visit our Tracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund's moves during Q3 2020.

This quarter, Roepers' 13F portfolio value increased ~28% from ~$234M to ~$300M. The number of holdings increased from 8 to 10. The top three holdings are at ~45% while the top five are at ~68% of the 13F assets: W. R. Grace, WestRock Company, Ralph Lauren, Univar Solutions, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Atlantic Investment Management's annualized returns since the flagship fund's inception in 1992 through 2017 was impressive at ~16%. The last three years, the fund has underperformed the S&P 500 Index. To know more about activist investing, check out Deep Value: Why Activist Investors and Other Contrarians Battle for Control of Losing Corporations.

Note: In an interview last March, Roepers disclosed that his firm was short Tesla (TSLA). Also, they were long several mid-sized businesses in Europe: Atos SE (OTCPK:AEXAY) of France, G4S (OTCPK:GFSZY) of UK, Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAY) of Germany, Prysmian Group (OTCPK:PRYMY) of Italy, and Solvay SA (OTCQX:SVYSF) of Belgium.

New Stakes:

Lear Corp (LEA), Avnet Inc. (AVT), and Nomad Foods (NOMD): These are the new stakes this quarter. LEA is a large 9.29% of the portfolio position established this quarter at prices between ~$113 and ~$165 and the stock currently trades at ~$184. The large 8% AVT stake was purchased at prices between ~$24.50 and ~$35.25 and it is now at $38.80. The small 1.15% NOMD position was established at prices between ~$22.60 and ~$26.15 and it currently goes for $25.89.

Stake Disposals:

DXC Technology (DXC): DXC was a large (top three) ~17% of the portfolio stake established in Q4 2018 at prices between $50 and $94. There was a ~130% stake increase in Q3 2019 at prices between $29.50 and $57. Q1 2020 saw another ~80% stake increase at prices between $9.31 and $37.50. There was a ~23% selling in Q2 2020 at prices between $11.65 and $19.55. The disposal this quarter was at prices between ~$17.50 and ~$26. The stock currently trades at ~$29.

Note: In an interview last March, Roepers said he expects DXC to trade above $30 per share within a few months. The stock was at ~$15 at the time.

Stake Increases:

W. R. Grace (GRA): The ~19% stake in GRA is currently their largest position. It was built over the last three quarters at prices between $33.75 and $58.50. The stock currently trades above that range at $60.92.

Ralph Lauren (RL): RL is a large (top three) ~12% of the portfolio position purchased last quarter at prices between ~$65 and ~$81 and the stock currently trades well above that range at ~$123. There was a ~10% stake increase this quarter.

Univar Solutions (UNVR): The large (top five) ~12% of the portfolio stake in UNVR was established in Q2 2020 at prices between $9.60 and $18.15. The stock currently trades above that range at $21.21. This quarter saw a ~17% stake increase.

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC): EPC is a large 10.72% of the portfolio position purchased in Q2 2020 at prices between $23.25 and $32.75. The stake was doubled last quarter at prices between $26.50 and $32. This quarter also saw a ~6% stake increase. EPC is now at $34.02.

Stake Decreases:

WestRock Co. (WRK): The large (top three) ~15% WRK position was built in Q4 2019 at prices between $33.50 and $43.25. Q1 2020 saw a ~17% selling while next quarter there was a two-thirds increase at prices between $24 and $34. The stock is currently at $52.71. This quarter saw a ~10% trimming.

Note: In an interview last April, Roepers said he has a 12 to 18-month price target of $42 for WestRock based on 8x EV-to-EBITDA multiple.

O-I Glass (OI) previously Owens Illinois: OI is a very long-term stake. In 2008, the position was minutely small and was built to 11.2M shares by 2012 through consistent buying. It was sold down by ~40% the following year but was rebuilt to 12.2M shares in 2014 at prices between $24 and $35. Recent activity follows: Q2 to Q4 2019 had seen an ~85% stake increase at prices between $8.50 and $20. H1 2020 had seen a ~35% selling at prices between $4.65 and $14.85. That was followed with a ~45% reduction this quarter at prices between ~$9.40 and ~$13. The stock currently trades at $12.73 and the stake is still very large at 10.63% of the portfolio.

Note: In an interview last April, Roepers said he expects OI to earn $2 per share in 2021.

Kept Steady:

Eastman Chemical (EMN): EMN was a large stake established in Q4 2015 at prices between $65 and $74. The position was since sold down. Recent activity follows: It was rebuilt in Q1 2019 at prices between $71 and $85. H2 2019 had seen a ~45% selling at prices between $61.50 and $83.90. That was followed with another ~75% selling in Q1 2020 at prices between $38 and $79. The stock is now at ~$117 and the stake is at 3.35% of the portfolio.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Roepers' 13F stock holdings in Q4 2020: