Sign up for Let's Talk ETFs on your favorite podcast platform:

Editor's Note: A full transcript of this conversation will be published next week. Sign up to follow Let's Talk ETFs to be alerted when that article is available.

By Jonathan Liss

One of the most fascinating aspects of the ETF space and of asset management in general is that seemingly out of nowhere a strategy can catch on and very quickly pile up assets. The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) is having just such a moment right now. Winning the 2019 ETF.com award for Best New U.S. Fixed Income ETF, the fund was at "just" $400M in AUM when I last spoke to Quadratic Capital founder and IVOL's chief portfolio manager Nancy Davis back in August 2020, a full 15 months after its launch. Fast forward to today and the fund has more than quintupled its assets in a mere six months.

According to Andrew Beer of Dynamic Beta, IVOL has become the core way of allocating to TIPS for many hedge fund and retail investors. And this is the beauty of ETFs in a nutshell. Strategies that would have been prohibitively expensive for retail investors and even many investment managers to access are now readily available for all.

In addition to protecting against inflation, IVOL offers investors the ability to profit off of interest rate volatility at either end of the interest rate curve. If long-term rates move up, so will IVOL, via its exposure to long options tied to the shape of the U.S. interest rate swap curve. Ditto if short-term rates move below the zero bound. As per IVOL's fact sheet, it is the first fund to provide access to the U.S. interest rates market, which is five times larger than the U.S. equity market:

Source: IVOL Fact Sheet

With so much current uncertainty around all things interest rate-related: inflation, the dollar, Fed intervention, Nancy believes IVOL is perfectly positioned to help investors navigate a variety of outcomes.

I don't like to make predictions but what I do know is that interest rate volatility is very low. There aren't many chances today to buy something that is trading below it's three-year, five-year, 10-year, 20-year... historical levels. Interest rate volatility is attractive right now because it's not very expensive and to me that's kind of crazy.

With assets continuing to pile up in IVOL, it's clear an increasing number of investors agree with Nancy.

Show Notes