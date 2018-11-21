Navigating An Increasingly Complex Fixed Income Landscape With IVOL's Nancy Davis (Podcast)

Summary

  • "Runaway inflation or continued deflation?" "Rising rates or rates dropping below the zero bound?" These are just some of the questions investors are starting to ponder as the economy re-opens.
  • The current interest rate environment is particularly complex because there are so many competing forces and known unknowns on the horizon.
  • Quadratic's Nancy Davis rejoins the podcast to talk investors through the current uncertainty and explain how her firm's increasingly popular IVOL ETF simultaneously protects against inflation and interest rate volatility.

Editor's Note: A full transcript of this conversation will be published next week. Sign up to follow Let's Talk ETFs to be alerted when that article is available.

By Jonathan Liss

One of the most fascinating aspects of the ETF space and of asset management in general is that seemingly out of nowhere a strategy can catch on and very quickly pile up assets. The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) is having just such a moment right now. Winning the 2019 ETF.com award for Best New U.S. Fixed Income ETF, the fund was at "just" $400M in AUM when I last spoke to Quadratic Capital founder and IVOL's chief portfolio manager Nancy Davis back in August 2020, a full 15 months after its launch. Fast forward to today and the fund has more than quintupled its assets in a mere six months.

According to Andrew Beer of Dynamic Beta, IVOL has become the core way of allocating to TIPS for many hedge fund and retail investors. And this is the beauty of ETFs in a nutshell. Strategies that would have been prohibitively expensive for retail investors and even many investment managers to access are now readily available for all.

In addition to protecting against inflation, IVOL offers investors the ability to profit off of interest rate volatility at either end of the interest rate curve. If long-term rates move up, so will IVOL, via its exposure to long options tied to the shape of the U.S. interest rate swap curve. Ditto if short-term rates move below the zero bound. As per IVOL's fact sheet, it is the first fund to provide access to the U.S. interest rates market, which is five times larger than the U.S. equity market:

Source: IVOL Fact Sheet

With so much current uncertainty around all things interest rate-related: inflation, the dollar, Fed intervention, Nancy believes IVOL is perfectly positioned to help investors navigate a variety of outcomes.

I don't like to make predictions but what I do know is that interest rate volatility is very low. There aren't many chances today to buy something that is trading below it's three-year, five-year, 10-year, 20-year... historical levels. Interest rate volatility is attractive right now because it's not very expensive and to me that's kind of crazy.

With assets continuing to pile up in IVOL, it's clear an increasing number of investors agree with Nancy.

Show Notes

  • 4:45 - A quick two billion: Why has IVOL increasingly resonated so much with investors?
  • 6:45 - How does IVOL offer higher distributions than funds like the Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) and iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)?
  • 10:30 - Who is holding IVOL: Break down of institutional vs. retail ownership
  • 13:00 - How are investors using IVOL in their portfolios?
  • 15:15 - Nancy's current outlook for U.S. interest rates?
  • 19:00 - What would it take policy-wise for the yield curve to widen meaningfully?
  • 26:45 - How concerned do investors need to be with inflation right now?
  • 36:00 - Rates, credit spreads and understanding what you own: IVOL within a broader portfolio strategy

This article was written by

Let’s Talk ETFs is Seeking Alpha's podcast dedicated to the exchange traded fund space. Hosted by Seeking Alpha’s ETF expert, Jonathan Liss, the podcast features long-form conversations with industry insiders, ETF issuers, asset managers and investment advisers to explore the ways in which ETFs continue to evolve, helping investors to reach their financial goals.
Disclosure: I am/we are long IVOL, SCHP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Nancy Davis is long IVOL in her personal portfolio. She is long SCHP via IVOL.

Jonathan Liss is long SCHP.

21 Comments

Comments (21)

