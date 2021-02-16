Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Sonic Automotive's revenue and adjusted net profit in 4Q 2020 set new historical highs, and a key driver of this set of record-breaking results was inventory tightness, a trend which may or may not be sustained in the near future. Separately, Sonic Automotive aims to grow EchoPark's (pre-owned vehicle business) revenue from $1.4 billion in FY 2020 to $14 billion by 2025, but there are concerns about profitability and competition.

Sonic Automotive is valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 11.9 times and 10.0 times, respectively. I think that a Neutral rating for Sonic Automotive is fair, considering the above-mentioned factors.

Company Description

On its investor relations website, Sonic Automotive calls itself "one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers" with "two operating segments, consisting of franchised dealerships that represent over 20 different new vehicle brands, and EchoPark Automotive, which offers a unique car buying experience in the 1-4 year-old pre-owned vehicle market." The company has a presence in 12 states in the US with 16 EchoPark dealerships and 84 franchised dealerships.

The franchised dealerships and the EchoPark business segments contributed 85% and 15% of Sonic Automotive's revenue, respectively, in FY 2020. Sonic Automotive's core franchised dealerships business still accounted for substantially all of the company's earnings in the most recent fiscal year, with the EchoPark business being only marginally profitable last year.

Sonic Automotive's Revenue And Gross Profit By Business Line

Source: Sonic Automotive's February 2021 Investor Presentation Slides

Sonic Automotive's Revenue By Brand

Source: Sonic Automotive's February 2021 Investor Presentation Slides

Record Breaking 4Q 2020

Sonic Automotive announced its 4Q 2020 financial results on February 17, 2021, and it was a record breaking quarter for the company.

The company's top line increased by +1.8% YoY from $2,748 million in 4Q 2019 to $2,799 million in 4Q 2020, and this marked the highest quarterly revenue for Sonic Automotive in its history. A +25.4% YoY growth in segment revenue for the EchoPark business from $309 million in 4Q 2019 to $387 million in 4Q 2020, was partially offset by a -1.2% decline in the core franchised dealerships business from $2,440 million to $2,412 million over the same period.

Sonic Automotive's 4Q 2020 adjusted net profit from continuing operations of $65.8 million was also a new historical high, which represented a +52.7% YoY growth rate. However, it must be noted that the company's headline net profit from continuing operations only increased by +24.2% YoY, as certain one-off items were excluded in arriving at adjusted net profit for Sonic Automotive as highlighted in the table below.

The Exclusion Of Certain One-Off Items In Arriving At Adjusted Net Income

Source: Sonic Automotive's February 2021 Investor Presentation Slides

It is also noteworthy that while the new vehicle unit sales volume for Sonic Automotive's core franchised dealerships business decreased by -6.9% YoY in 4Q 2020, this was offset by a +31.4% YoY increase in new vehicle gross profit on a per-unit basis to $2,932. Sonic Automotive highlighted at its 4Q 2020 earnings call on February 17, 2021 that "short supply (in the new vehicle market) has created all-time best run-in margins, very easy inventory management", and this is likely to have been the key driver of the significant increase in Sonic Automotive's new vehicle gross profit per unit.

It is uncertain if inventory tightness will continue. But Sonic Automotive noted at the recent 4Q 2020 results briefing that "I do not think that we'll ever get back to the high, high levels of inventory and slower turn", and the automotive chip shortage issue is "going to have an impact as we move forward over the next month or two."

EchoPark Is Key Growth Driver For The Medium To Long Term

As mentioned in the preceding section of this article, Sonic Automotive's EchoPark business segment performed very well in 4Q 2020 with a YoY revenue growth of +25.4%. On a full-year basis, the EchoPark business saw segment revenue expand by +22.1% YoY from $1,162 million in FY 2019 to $1,419 million in FY 2020.

Overview And Features Of The EchoPark Business

Source: Sonic Automotive's February 2021 Investor Presentation Slides

Looking ahead, Sonic Automotive has ambitious plans to expand the EchoPark business in a significant way in the next few years. The company is targeting a revenue of $14 billion for the EchoPark business by 2025, which is equivalent to a 58% CAGR for the next five years. This will be driven by an increase in locations for EchoPark's distribution network from 16 as of end-2020 to more than 140 by 2025.

There are three key reasons why Sonic Automotive is keen on expanding in the pre-owned vehicle market with its EchoPark business.

Firstly, the EchoPark business has more attractive business economics as compared to Sonic Automotive's core franchised dealerships business. As per the tables below, the EchoPark business' metrics such as gross profit per unit and return on investments are very decent. This is because the EchoPark focuses on relatively "capital-light" operating formats such as delivery & buy centers, and there is no need to spend significant capital expenditures on stores. As a comparison, Sonic Automotive's core franchised dealerships business have to spend a lot of money optimizing stores, an area where the OEMs have the ultimate say.

Comparison Of Core Franchised Dealerships Business And EchoPark Business On A Gross Profit Per Unit Basis

Source: Sonic Automotive's February 2021 Investor Presentation Slides

Return On Investments For EchoPark Business' Various Store Formats

Source: Sonic Automotive's February 2021 Investor Presentation Slides

Secondly, there is significant growth potential in the pre-owned vehicle market. In the company's investor presentation, Sonic Automotive highlighted that there are "20 million 0-4 year old vehicle transactions annually." More importantly, the pre-owned vehicle market in the US is fragmented, with market leader CarMax (KMX) only boasting a single-digit market share.

Thirdly, there are synergies between the EchoPark business and the franchised dealerships business. Sonic Automotive noted in its investor presentation that its "existing stores (for the franchised dealerships business) generate more than 300,000 unique leads (for the EchoPark business) on an annualized basis." At the company's 4Q 2020 results briefing on February 17, 2020, Sonic Automotive also disclosed that "most of those cars that we take on trade at EchoPark are moving over to our Sonic stores, to our franchise stores where they are turning those cars really fast at higher margins."

On the flip side, there are concerns about profitability and competition.

Sonic Automotive is guiding for EchoPark to deliver an EBITDA of $261 million in 2025, but EchoPark's EBITDA was only a fraction of the 2025 target at $11.0 million last year. In response, the company has emphasized at its recent 4Q 2020 earnings call that "in 2019, we really slowed opening stores, right, to prove the profitability at concept of EchoPark" and "we could, tomorrow, stop opening stores and return to really high profitability." Sonic Automotive expects EchoPark to achieve a significant improvement in profitability in 2022 and 2023, when a greater proportion of EchoPark's new stores mature.

Another concern for Sonic Automotive relates to the competitive threats from pure online players in the pre-owned vehicle market. According to a June 6, 2019 Mckinsey article, online platforms serving the pre-owned vehicle market are giving physical pre-owned vehicle dealers a run for their money with "complete end-to-end purchasing capabilities", "extensive vehicle data and photos, along with effective search tools", and "unique delivery options."

Valuation And Risk Factors

Sonic Automotive trades at 11.9 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 10.0 times consensus forward FY 2022 P/E, based on its share price of $52.87 as of March 10, 2021. As a comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 9.7 times and 10.3 times, respectively.

Sonic Automotive's key risk factors include a longer-than-expected time taken for EchoPark to achieve its profitability targets, and stiffer-than-expected competition in the pre-owned vehicle market.