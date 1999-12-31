Investment Thesis

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) has significantly trailed the S&P 500 in the last two years but is poised to make a comeback as high-yielding dividend stocks become the preferred investments again. Its equal-weight-by-sector approach takes the worry out of being unnecessarily under or overexposed in specific sectors caused by dividend and financial health screeners that sometimes miss out on the best opportunities. The average forward yield of 4.31% is high, but SDOG is very much a deep value play right now that I think is worth the risk.

ETF Profile & Holdings Analysis

SDOG tracks the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs Index, which selects the top five dividend-yielding stocks in each of the ten sectors (excluding Real Estate) in the S&P 500. This automatically gives it a diversified look, but unlike other ETFs, it does no additional screens. This simplified methodology is SDOG's main selling point, as summarized by S-Network:

Source: S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs Index Overview

Below is a listing of SDOG's current holdings and relevant dividend, earnings, and valuation data. At a glance, you can see that each of these companies has a high forward yield, and most have very low forward P/E ratios. What stands out the most, though, is that only eight holdings grew their EPS year over year, and all of these have weightings less than their 2% starting values. This signifies that investors' appetites for risk are increasing, as they are now turning toward stocks with the most flawed fundamentals. SDOG is unique to most dividend ETFs with dividend consistency, sustainability, and other financial health screens. For example, energy stocks such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Valero Energy (VLO) would not pass these tests, but that doesn't mean they aren't high potential stocks.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

From this data, I also generated some summary statistics by sector. As shown, Energy stocks still have the highest median forward dividend yields, mostly by their low price and earnings growth. Altogether, SDOG's almost-universal negative earnings growth makes it an attractive high-risk value play, and it comes with an average forward yield of 4.31%.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

SDOG Performance Since Inception

SDOG began trading in 2012 and has returned an annualized 11.91% since - about 3% less per year than the S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY). It's also been riskier by its higher standard deviation (15.85% vs. 13.14%) and worse maximum drawdown (-32.11% vs. -19.43%). In 2019, it began to lag the market as growth stocks such as Apple (AAPL) Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) led the way.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

SDOG has an expense ratio of 0.40%, which seems slightly high for an ETF with such a simplistic and easily replicable methodology. The above graph shows a total return of 165.22% since August 2012. The Index provider shows a total return of 172.58% - a difference of 7.36% - for the same period. Such a high tracking error is too much to qualify it as a core holding, so I would recommend treating this as a short-term play.

The Index provider also shows that the majority of an investor's returns will come from dividends. From December 31, 1999, until March 9, 2021, the Total Return Index value was 9,288.74 compared to just 3,865.79 for the Price Return only. The gap between the two has accelerated in the last decade, too.

Source: S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs Index (SDOGX)

How High-Yielding Stocks Have Performed In The Last 20 Years

The chart below shows the average annualized returns for U.S. stocks in the last 20 years, grouped by dividend yield. Stocks in Decile 1 represent the highest-yielding stocks' returns, while stocks in Decile 10 represent the returns of those that do not pay dividends.

In 2020, except for the highest-yielding stocks (Decile 1), it was clear that investors had a preference for the high-growth, low-dividend group of stocks. The top 30% of stocks by dividend yield returned an average of 9.24%, while the bottom 30% produced 13.07%. The gap was even wider in 2019, with the top-yielding stocks gaining 23.28% and the bottom-yielding stocks gaining 29.47%. Since the Index selects stocks in the higher-yielding group, this table does a good job explaining SDOG's underperformance since 2019.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Fama / French Portfolios Formed On Dividend Yield (Dartmouth College)

You can also see that high-yield stocks were last in favor in 2014, and before that for the better part of the 2001-2010 decade. The underperformance from 2019-2020 was abnormal, and history supports a long-term averaging out of the returns of high and low-yielding stocks. The 20-year average return for the top 30% of dividend-yielding stocks was 13.06%; for the bottom 30%, it was about the same at 12.86%.

Recently, two managing directors at BlackRock reached a similar conclusion. They compared the current P/E ratios of three indices to 2016, as shown below.

Source: Dividend Stock Disparity Creates Opportunity (BlackRock)

While P/E ratios were relatively similar between the three indexes back in 2016, the S&P 500 High Dividend Index was the only one whose P/E ratio fell. The authors are using this as a basis for adding more dividend stocks to their portfolios.

Investment Recommendation And Conclusion

High-dividend stocks are more likely than not to become the best performers in the short-term. The low P/E ratio of the S&P 500 High Dividend Index combined with the nearly universal negative earnings growth for SDOG constituents makes this ETF a high-potential value play one should not ignore. Other dividend ETFs are unlikely to capture these opportunities due to additional dividend growth, sustainability, and financial health screens. SDOG's simplicity is its strength right now. It also has a built-in level of diversification since it follows an equal-sector-weight approach.

SDOG has a significant tracking error, partially due to its relatively high fees of 0.40% annually. While this does not bother me in the short-term, I would not recommend it as a core holding. Instead, use it sparingly for a year or two, and if investors gain an appetite for riskier stocks as we emerge from the pandemic, SDOG could very well escape the doghouse and become one of the best performers in your portfolio.