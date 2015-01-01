Earnings of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:ABCB) will likely increase in 2021 partly due to the management’s growth efforts. The company plans on further expanding its team this year. Further, the second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans will likely support earnings. Additionally, the provision expense will likely decline to almost a normal level this year. On the other hand, the natural decline in mortgage banking income will constrain earnings growth. Overall, I’m expecting Ameris to report earnings of around $4.30 per share in 2021, up 14% year-over-year. Following the recent rally in Ameris’ stock price, the year-end target price now suggests a downside from the current market price. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Ameris Bancorp.

Team Expansion to Help Loan Growth

Similar to last year, Ameris is looking to hire seven to eight commercial and industrial (“C&I”) lenders this year, as mentioned in the fourth quarter’s conference call. This team expansion will likely drive loan growth in 2021. Further, the management mentioned in the conference call that its pipelines continue to remain strong in the first quarter of 2021. Moreover, the response to the opening of the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) has been encouraging so far. As mentioned in the conference call, Ameris had received applications for $220 million worth of PPP loans by the end of January. The management expects to fund between $300 and $700 million of PPP funds in this round.

On the other hand, the forgiveness of PPP loans funded last year will curtail the loan growth. As mentioned in the fourth quarter’s investor presentation, Ameris had $848.2 million of PPP loans outstanding at the end of December, representing 6% of total loans. As the difference between loans to be forgiven and new loans to be issued under PPP is not too high, I’m expecting PPP to be less damaging for Ameris’ total portfolio compared to its peers. Other banks will likely suffer more because the government’s allocation for PPP in the new round is less than half the allocation under the old CARES Act.

Ameris has historically relied on acquisitions for growth. The following table shows details of the past few acquisitions.

As the company has not yet announced any upcoming mergers and acquisitions, I have excluded this factor from my estimates. Overall, I’m expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 10.4% year-over-year in 2021. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Low Interest Rate Environment to Drag Margins

The reinvestment of cash flows and issuance of new loans at lower interest rates will likely decrease the overall portfolio yield this year. As a result, the net interest margin (“NIM”) will likely come under pressure in 2021. However, the maturity of some certificates of deposits (“CD”) will somewhat ease the pressure on NIM. As mentioned in the latest 10-K filing, around $326 million worth of CDs were scheduled to mature in the first quarter of 2021, and $717 million were scheduled to mature in the rest of the year. If Ameris is able to replace the maturing CDs with new deposits carrying rates of around 50 basis points lower, then the funding cost can decline by around three basis points this year.

Further, the management expects the excess liquidity to decline in the coming months due to the seasonal runoff of deposits. The reduction in excess liquidity will help margins. Considering these factors, I’m expecting the average NIM in 2021 to be around 15 basis points below the average for 2020.

Provision Expense to Trend Down Towards a Normal Level

Ameris reversed some of its previous provisionings in the fourth quarter of 2020. I’m not expecting further big reversals because a significant proportion of the loan portfolio is still under a payment deferral plan. As mentioned in the presentation, loan deferrals made up 2.9% of total loans at the end of December. Further, loans to hotels made up 3.8% of total loans at the end of last year.

On the other hand, the reserve for loan losses appears high from a historical perspective. Allowances for loan losses made up 1.4% of total loans at the end of 2020, as opposed to an average of 0.4% from 2015 to 2019. As mentioned in the presentation, the company reported annualized net charge-offs in the fourth quarter that were 0.7% of total loans, which are high but well under the allowance level. Considering these factors, I’m expecting Ameris to report a provision expense of $32 million in 2021, down from $145 million in 2020.

Expecting Earnings of $4.30 per Share

The team expansion and the new PPP round will likely drive earnings this year. Further, normalization of provision expense will boost the bottom-line. On the other hand, a low interest rate environment will hurt the margin, and consequently the earnings. Additionally, stable interest rates will lead to a natural decline in mortgage refinancing activity, which will reduce the non-interest income. Overall, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $4.30 per share in 2021, up 14% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccine rollout.

Year-End Target Price Suggests a Price Downside

Ameris is offering a low dividend yield of 1.1%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.15 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of just 14% for 2021; therefore, there is room for a dividend increase. However, Ameris does not have a history of regular dividend increases; hence, I’ve decided to be conservative and assume the maintenance of the status quo.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple (“P/TB”) to value Ameris Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.73 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $27.4 gives a target price of $47.3 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 10.2% downside from the March 10 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The target price mentioned above is more or less the same as the target price in my previous report on Ameris Bancorp, wherein I adopted a bullish rating. However, since my last report, the stock price has rallied strongly, leading to an implied price downside. As a result, I’m now adopting a neutral rating on Ameris Bancorp. The company’s earnings outlook is positive but the stock is currently trading at an expensive level.