If we look at a long-term chart of Fluor (NYSE:FLR), we can see that shares recently gave a buy signal on the long-term chart. The indicator which we are referring to is the MACD which is a combination of both trend and momentum. Furthermore, the best signals present themselves through this indicator when the crossover takes place well below the “zero-line” which incidentally is what we have at present. From a technical standpoint, shares of Fluor have potentially not been this attractive from the long side in over two decades. We state this because the long-term moving average (200-month) is currently trading north of $42 a share. Here is where shares would encounter major overhead resistance if indeed, they can make it back there. Shares are presently trading under $20 a share. The question is whether the company's fundamentals align with the bullish long-term technicals we are seeing at the moment.

Now that we have annual numbers from the recent earnings report, we can line up how some of the key financials in the quarterly numbers have been trending on the income statement. Fluor reported a net loss of $2.09 per share in 2020. The damage to the income statement was primarily done in the first quarter with elevated charges to goodwill and intangible assets. Fluor still has significant goodwill on its balance sheet so investors should be aware of this if more impairments present themselves in the future.

Further up the income statement though, trends look more encouraging. Gross profit came in at $122.7 million in the fourth quarter which resulted in $385.3 million for fiscal 2020. As we move further down the income-statement, we see that SG&A costs came in at $240 million for the year which was $63 million lower than the preceding year. The $240 million however contained forex costs as well as professional fees which came from the recent internal review of the company. Suffice it to say, we should see further savings here over time. Management incidentally believes another $100 million can be siphoned out of the cost-structure over the next 3 years.

The above trend on costs should really help the bottom-line as this is where Fluor traditionally has struggled. Management will be hoping that the company´s new strategic priorities will be enough to drive profitability to well above $3.20 per share by 2024. The potential is certainly there especially when we see trends in the Urban Solutions segment and specifically the mining area.

If we look at a long-term chart of the CRB index (Commodities futures index), we can see that price is trading above both its 10 & 50-month moving averages and now is testing its down-cycle multi-year trend-line. If indeed we get a convincing breakout (which we believe we will), this will be bullish for Fluor´s mining segment as well as its energy segment. The CRB index prints a multi-year bottom every 3 to 4 years which leads us to believe that March of 2020 was a hard multi-year bottom.

On the energy side, Fluor is focused on delivering value to its customers as this sector pivots to a lower carbon future. On the mining side, we expect base metal pricing to continue going higher which should lead to fresh EPCM awards going forward. This should bring plenty of opportunities to quote for profitable projects in this space.

Close to 18 months ago, we attempted to pick a bottom in this company but we were wrong on our timing. Shares since that piece though are down roughly 10% and are trading with a very similar valuation. Although the book multiple of 2.6 has risen somewhat in recent years, the sales multiple of 0.17 remains ultra-low compared to both the sector median as well as the firm´s long-term average. Fluor´s forward earnings multiple comes in at 34.72 based off guidance management gave for 2021.

That forward earnings multiple though needs to be taken with a grain of salt because it does not include any further impairments which may very well come off existing projects. This really is the issue with Fluor. Although the company is going to be very choosy with respect to the projects it commits to going forward, there is still plenty of doubt as to how much “fat” is present on current projects which needs to be accounted for. Furthermore the 2020 new awards number of approximately $9 billion leads us to believe that the ramp-up of new projects will be slow as markets still experience the effects of Covid-19.

To combat this, Fluor has bought itself time by renewing its lines of credit as well as doubling down on the ongoing strengthening of its balance sheet. Investors need to be patient though as any continuation of government restrictions will most certainly end up in more backlog delays.

Therefore, to sum up, Fluor is the typical “heavy lifting” business where a lot of things need to go right in order to see concrete tangible results. We continue to believe though that plenty of potential exists in the mining and energy areas as well as the data centre and semiconductor segments. Management will be hoping it can execute on its financial discipline strategy and not just concentrate on revenue growth as the firm did in the past. We look forward to continued coverage.