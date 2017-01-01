Photo by Irina Shatilova/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s stock has had a fair share of volatility recently. In January 2021, it was up almost 4x since I first recommended it in Aug 2020. Following the Q2’21 results and the recent tech stocks correction, the stock dived off the cliff like something is fundamentally wrong with the company.

However, we believe the biggest factors contributing to its fall from $110/share are: 1) apparel being the most impacted sector as a result of Covid-19; 2) the company being labeled as a technology company with an air of experimentation.

The market was also disappointed with the longer sales cycle which caused a decline in the gross profit margin and FY2021 guidance. As a long-term investor, I usually find it baffling when Wall Street reacts strongly to a metric or guidance moving a few basis points. Analysts update their models, extrapolate, and assume the worst or the best to fit with the story they want to spin.

After reviewing the results, we found nothing fundamentally wrong with the business model. The demand for the company's personalized shopping experience grew and the long-term prospects remain intact, if not better.

Long-term investors should appreciate the innovations that SFIX is rolling out to disrupt the highly inefficient apparel business. But as with any business, just like most things in life, don't grow in a straight line up and to the right. Appreciating the organic nature of a business goes a long way.

Q2’21 results – Longer sales cycle a temporary issue

Let’s start with the highlights; then, we’ll discuss why the longer sales cycle unveiled a much better road map ahead.

Financials

Net revenue of $504.1M, an increase of 12% YoY, an acceleration of growth from 10% YoY in Q1’21 ($490.4 million)

Gross margin was 216.3M, 42.9% gross margin, a sequential increase from $219.5M in Q1’21, but a contraction from 44.7% margin

Net income of($21M) declined from $11.4M a year ago and from $9.5M sequentially.

Adjusted EBITDA was ($8.9M), a reduction from $30.1M compared to the previous year and $6.9M sequentially.

Free cash flow (used) was ($8.2M), a substantial fall from $26M generated a year ago and $51M in Q1’21.

Capex: $13.9M, doubled Q1’21, indicating a strong commitment to investment in the business. < 2.5% of sales, extremely capital light.

Balance Sheet: $369.4M cash and $140M in capital leases, no debts.

Operations

Active clients of nearly 3.9M, an increase of 408,000 or 11.8% YoY, and 110,000 clients QoQ, from 3.8M in Q1’21, and acceleration vs. 10% YoY growth.

Net revenue per active client of $467, a decrease of 7% YoY, and on par with $467 in Q1’21, due to strong new customer addition. (2019: $488; 2018: $447; 2017: $445).

¼ of women clients have used Direct Buy, of which 2/3 of these women have returned within six months of their initial purchase.

2nd quarter of Fix Preview showing promises as it continued to remove friction and improve cold-start experience and conversion.

Incubating ‘live styling’ to collect more data and lengthen customer relationships.

Suffered increased cycle times for Fixes, which are primarily related to the carrier and client delays and direct buy softer than anticipated performance during the holiday period.

Exploring multi-inventory model that includes vendor-managed inventory and drop ship to scale more efficiently.

Guidance

Q3'21 revenue of $505M to $515M, or 36-39% YoY growth.

Full-year 2021 revenue of $2.02B to $2.05B, or 18-20% YoY growth.

For more details, click here.

Katrina Lake, the CEO, was happy with the quarter and highlighted the high level of demand for Stitch Fix’s solution. (emphasis mine)

In our first two quarters, we had more net active client additions than in our entire past fiscal year, and we delivered one of our strongest Januarys on record. This level of demand for our model of personalized discovery and radical convenience positions us well to continue to capture share amidst the ongoing shift in the retail landscape and gives us confidence in our long-term opportunity. The fundamentals of our business are strong, we continue to expand our service in innovative new ways, and we are excited to continue to deliver on our strategy.

On the surface, SFIX delivered mixed bag results. They missed the revenue target and lowered the FY2021 guidance. But looking at the details, we wholeheartedly agree with the CEO’s confidence in the business above.

Despite the challenging period of the apparel industry where most retailers saw sales shrinkage, SFIX’s revenue and client additions were impressive. Both grew 12% YoY. H1FY2021 added more clients than the whole of FY2020.

Source: SFIX Q2’21 presentation slide

Note: *Q1’21 net revenue per active label is incorrect.

Gross margin and EBITDA declined but due to temporary reasons. They suffered increased cycle times for Fixes, which were primarily related to the carrier and client delays and direct buy softer than anticipated performance during the holiday period.

The root cause was the demand unpredictability during this unprecedented time. It made it tougher to forecast customers’ needs and transport the items timely. As a result, FY2021 sales guidance was lowered. But, we are not concerned at all. I discuss why as follow:

First, these sales delayed are not lost sales, but likely sales pushed back into the future.

Secondly, the 2020 holiday season was the first one for Direct Buy. The company learned the hard way that buyers were focused on buying clothes as gifts during this period. Thus, the self-indulging buys did not perform as well to support the push for Direct Buy. With this experience, we are confident the company will do better in the 2021 holiday sales.

Thirdly, the most surprisingly good thing coming out of the temporary issue is the early development in a multi-inventory model. This means that SFIX will add vendor-managed inventory and dropship in addition to the existing inventory system. The initiative was first explored out of earlier inventory issues back in H12020 when it had to shut down nine distribution centers. As the demand has come back, working with vendors and testing out drop-ship options should help SFIX outsource the inventory management bottleneck's stress, scale better, and focus on improving what matters most. And that is to provide buyers a frictionless shopping experience with Fixes that accurately match their needs each season.

Direct Fix

We are very excited to see the company investing more in Direct Buy. Although this feature adds more outfits and items to the screen, as Fix Preview (another recently new feature we like) provides more feedback, the predictive model will get better. As a result, it should balance the browse and discovery experience to ensure that direct buy remains highly personalized and engaging.

So far, we see substantial progress already. Within just one year, one-fourth of women clients have used Direct Buy, of which two-thirds of these women have returned within six months of their initial purchase.

The long-term effect is a higher client lifetime value. Q2’21 showed that clients who used direct buy

[…] are generating more cumulative contribution profit in their first three months and six months than clients one year ago, who are largely Fix clients only.

This fit in well with SFIX’s customer strategy that likely led to better engagement and higher client lifetime value.

[…] Our goal is to help clients begin their journey with Stitch Fix in the best possible way, starting with either Fix or direct buy as soon as they enter our ecosystem and we expect that direct buy will help drive greater engagement and fuel client acquisition in the years ahead by unlocking the full addressable apparel market.

Fix Preview

Fix preview is another feature that we like, and it is showing significant progress in the UK. As alluded to earlier, this feature helps to drive higher matches through gathering more feedback from customers. Clients who used fix preview spent 10% more in their basket. The feature was fully rolled out in the UK and will reach the US by the end of the fiscal year.

[…] Initial results from our Fix Preview launch, which included nearly half of U.K. clients, demonstrated strong client engagement with nearly three quarters of these clients opting in for the feature as of Q2. […] When compared to outcomes without Fix Preview, we also saw higher keep rates, which drove a 10% increase in average order value and improved client retention. With these encouraging results, we recently scaled Fix Preview to 100% of our U.K. clients and we plan to ramp to all of our U.S. clients by the end of the fiscal year.

Live Styling

The number of new features and products the company rolls out is incredible. Last few quarters we saw smaller features like Trending for You, Shop-by-Category, and Style Shuffles which provide 6 Billion data points. We also saw the bigger ones like Direct Buy, Fix Preview, and the new inventory model. This quarter, they are already incubating another innovative idea.

It’s called Live Styling. The idea is that clients join stylists for a 30-minute session hosted by a video call to talk through styling advice and partner with their stylist to co-create their Fix. As this offering evolves, the company believes that it will improve client retention and deepen client trust with stylists' help and guidance.

Like Fix Preview, live styling adds additional layers of interactions with clients, and thus, the quality and dimension of data they gather from those interactions.

[…] These multi-touch points provide an opportunity to learn additional ways for clients would like to engage with our offering, creating jumping off points for new experiences that we may pursue in the future.

True to a ‘technology' company disrupting the apparel business. SFIX is like no other. It keeps innovating. Every quarter we see a new feature. These are reasons why we are not concerned with the lower guidance or the net loss. The end goal is a highly personalized shopping experience for customers. This could take years, but the trend in the sector is supporting SFIX’s endeavor.

Long-term story and prospect remain attractive

The central tenet of investing in the company is that it makes selecting outfits painless. With so many touchpoints with the customer, the data collected will help the model forecast what's trendy before it becomes mainstream, thus, plan the inventory accordingly to delight customers with just a few clicks of the button.

The long-term trend is favorable. Online apparel sales are going faster than the total market at 11.6% CAGR vs 6.6% respectively. Looking at the market growth rate, you can appreciate how well SFIX has done, posting 20%+ growth pre-Covid and likely to do the same or faster when the economies reopen.

Source: SFIX Q2’21 presentation slide

Additionally, SFIX’s core client base, women, is already the largest, will likely grow further as more and more become breadwinners. SFIX’s focus on serving women will pay off. During the quarter, they delivered the highest YoY first Fix growth in the past five years. We also saw how well they liked direct buy and how much additional contribution they have made to the overall basket in Q2’21.

Lastly, we are excited that their growing prominence in the family as breadwinners, especially as the primary decision-maker in choosing outfits for their partner(s) and children, will have a positive effect on the other categories SFIX has to offer.

Conclusion

Stitch Fix reported a good Q2’21 earnings result. Wallstreet focused on the longer sales cycle, inventory issues, and lower guidance. The stock declined by 30% after earnings. However, we believe there was nothing fundamentally wrong.

On the contrary, the story is getting better. The demand for SFIX’s personalized apparel shopping solution continued to expand. Fix preview, and Direct Buy continued to add more value to the business model. New features such as Live Styling and the new multi-level inventory will help deepen the relationship with clients and help the business scale more efficiently. Finally, long-term prospects remain the same as the market for online apparel expands in double digits through to 2025, and more women become breadwinners will mean less time to shop.

Long-term investors have nothing to worry about and should find the 30% stock decline as an excellent opportunity to add or initiate a position. We know we will.