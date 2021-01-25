The purpose of this article is to examine the USA sectoral flows for February 2021 and assess the likely impact on markets as we advance. This is pertinent, as a change in the fiscal flow rate has a one-month lagged impact on asset markets and is a useful investment tool.

The latest figures show that we can expect a stronger stock market performance in March given that we have both a nominal and rate of change increase in the private domestic sector balance. The rate of change increase is a large one too, one of the largest for some time.

February is seasonally the strongest funds contribution month for the Federal Government because of the large Treasury interest payment made on the 16th. This is highlighted in the chart below.

(Source: US Treasury data labs)

A large Treasury interest payment moves money in a large block from the government sector to the private sector. It moves from the currency creator to the currency users.

From the table above, we see that for February 2021, we have both a positive nominal inflow of $347B+ into the private domestic sector and a positive change rate, 60%+, month over month. One can expect stock markets to rise into and through March 2021, and that is indeed what they have done so far this month after the rupture caused by the large tax payment on the 15th of February.

The $347+ billion is made up of a $312+ billion injection of funds from the federal government, plus a robust $95+ billion of credit creation from commercial banks and less the -$59+ billion that flowed to foreign bank accounts at the Fed in return for imported goods and services (aka the trade deficit). The imported real goods and services did add to the capital stock and will lead to future productivity gains; after all, we are receiving real goods and services in return for dollar entries keyed into bank accounts by the Fed. Trading fiat for real objects. That is how you "win" at trade.

The table below shows that the overall federal expenditures were still large in February and had a 9% increase from last month and still relatively higher than pre-Covid spending levels.

The CBO made the following statement concerning the February 2021 budgetary result:

(Source: CBO)

Coincidentally, the same CBO report included a comment on the budget result for the year so far, as shown below.

(Source: CBO)

At the White House, the new president has taken office and started rolling out changes. The $1.9T stimulus package has been approved and is happening. This is big news for markets as they cannot help but rise when more liquidity is added to the system.

In the meantime, there remains no lack of funds in the federal government's bank account at the Fed, as shown in the table below taken from the Daily Treasury Statement.

Most of the $1.9T American Rescue Package money has been created by the Fed and placed in the Treasury's account, known as the Treasury Cash Balance [TCB].

The Biden administration plans to bring the TCB down to its customary float of about $500B and will spend out and not replace the $1T excess that is in there now. This means that overall system liquidity cannot increase if the Treasury does not issue any more paper into the system. The repercussion is that the Rescue Package's spending will enter the bank reserve system, reduce interbank competition for bank reserves, and cause interest rates to fall if the excess bank reserves are not absorbed with a Treasury bond sale to maintain the Fed's target rate.

We could see a technically-induced interest rate swoon until the TCB reaches $500B, and the Treasury starts reissuing new Treasury paper. There is no free market there; the Fed's target rate is completely artificially contrived and controlled by its open market operations. However, the Fed works hand in hand with the Treasury to achieve the target rate, and if the Treasury is taking a holiday, it compromises the Fed's interest rate maintenance task.

Another aspect of this situation is that as bank balance sheets take on the excess bank reserves from the Rescue Package spending, they have to lower their holdings of other assets to maintain their leverage ratio. This is another technical failure that could see an asset dump and asset price swoon in tandem with the lower interest rates and both factors a symptom of the Treasury taking a holiday from new Treasury paper issuance.

The Supplementary Leverage Ratio [SLR] has been suspended over the Covid pandemic time; however, it is due to come back into force at the end of March if not extended. Banks being institutions are positioning for this date. Even if the SLR is extended, many banks have internal guidelines and regulations that force their trading rooms to comply with the SLR even when not officially in force.

The chart above is from ANG Traders of the Away from the Herd SA Marketplace service. This is the fiscal flow tracker that he has created. It is unique because it removes what is known as the "Treasury churn" and shows only real currency creation/deficit spending and not dollars that have been "recycled" via bond redemption over creation.

The good thing about this chart is that it shows a broad strategic move into the purple spending zone, where more dollars are added to the economy by the currency creator via spending than are taken out by taxation. This trend should continue into April and then reverse into the summer culminating in the large tax take in June. This institutionalized large flow of funds trend gives us the foundation for the long-standing "sell in May and go away" stock market adage.

The chart below shows how the Federal taxation in January harmed the stock market performance through February, leading to a flat to a downward trend that has only abated over the last week going into March. Now the positive impact of the big-spending in February starts to make itself felt, and we have seen a stock market recovery going into March so far. Seasonally this should now continue into early April whereupon the private domestic sector takes a hit from the quarterly individual and corporate tax payment due on the 15th of April.

The tax payment is a large one and will see the Federal government run a surplus budget for the month that could be as large as $160B if last year is any guide. Close on the April tax drain tail is the June tax drain that rounds out the seasonal low time for the stock market through summer.

Each quarterly and semi-annual Federal tax take removes on average about $200B+ from circulation and reduces asset prices accordingly.

In the USA, February is seasonally one of the largest Federal Government spending months due to the payment of interest on Treasuries partway through. The opposite of federal tax puts a large injection of money into the private domestic sector. It pushes bank reserves and private sector financial and other assets upwards in value in a reversal of the taxation process shown above.

1. The Federal Government/currency creator puts more money into circulation. The TCB falls. This will now come from the Rescue Package.

2. Bank deposits and bank reserves rise, and banks have excess reserves, and so buy other higher-yielding assets such as stocks and bonds. Yields fall as all that money puts downward pressure on interest rates. Stocks look more attractive relative to bond yields, and so bonds sell-off, and the money finds its way into other assets such as stocks. When we have the Treasury's unusual situation of not issuing paper while it drains down the TCB, the banks could end with too much of a good thing.

The excess reserves may cause them to sell other assets from their balance sheet to maintain their leverage ratios. This is with or without official suspension of the leverage ratio, given that many banks have internally institutionalized the asset ratio rules and will sell assets as a matter of internal compliance.

3. Some direct recipients of the Treasury interest payment enjoy a larger bank deposit and buy other assets with the deposit to get a higher yield than cash. Given that it is mainly rich people who own Treasury deposits at the Fed, the impact of that money hitting markets is much larger, given that most of it is indeed re-invested in more Treasuries or other paper assets such as stocks.

On the world stage, there is a positive bias. The table below shows what could be called Covid Response 2 by the rest of the world.

This is a summary of recent, new, authorized, and pending spending by major world governments that is coming into effect at the moment and in the months going forward. In short, there is $8.5T+ on its way.

Looking forward, the chart below shows the expected likely path of asset markets based on the flow of funds at the macro world level.

The chart comes from Mr. Robert P. Balan of Predictive Analytic Models and is part of his SA Marketplace service information for subscribers.

Time-wise, we appear to be at the point on the chart where the M2 money supply from the five largest central banks is peaking. We are now at the peak, if not on the downward side, of the flow of funds from the G5 central banks. One can see that the new peak is building based on the more recent stimulus measures.

At present, we have four factors that point to less than stellar stock market performance in the near term up to about June, and these are:

1. The lagged impact of the G5 money creation from the world response to the Covid crisis has peaked and is waning, and the reverse of this process on fiscal flows will not set in until at least June later this year.

2. Seasonally, this is now a weak time for the US stock market, given the upcoming large federal taxation payments in April and June. So we have a world macro trend coalescing with a US national trend. This points to flat to falling markets through summer.

3. The US Treasury has put the market on notice that it intends not to issue any new paper until the TCB has reached a level of about $500B. This means that overall US system liquidity cannot rise until Treasury paper production resumes. As the chart above conclusively shows, the stock market rises with the money aggregates and cannot rise while no new Treasuries are created.

4. The upcoming Treasury drought is going to cause a cascading effect on bank asset holdings which will have to sell other assets, such as stocks and bonds, to take on board the excess bank reserves from the Rescue Package that are not going to be drained off in the normal way due to the Treasury drought.

5. A Treasury drought means a dollar drought, and so the US dollar (USD) may rise in the short term over summer until Treasury production resumes.