In running my Ian's Million Fund "IMF" portfolio tracked here at Seeking Alpha over the past five years, I've made my share of bad investments. And, it turns out, an alarmingly high number of them have come from just one category of stock: High-yield REITs. Be it malls, specialty asset REITs, and more, when I've reached for yield, I've made a bad decision. Just about every single time.

There's a good reason for that. REITs have some tactical limitations, in that they have to pay out the vast majority of cash flow as dividends. This makes it very difficult for them to store up cash for a rainy day. Thus, when an asset runs into trouble -- such as a persistent decline in mall traffic -- the REITs struggle to survive since they are undercapitalized. Whereas a C-corp might have retained earnings with which to redevelop assets and get the company back on track, a highly-levered REIT often ends up being roadkill in the face of changing economic winds.

So, I fear, it will end up for the prison REITs, namely CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) and Geo (GEO). Technically, CoreCivic is no longer a REIT, but it used to be one. I previously owned both these firms. Back in 2019, I purchased them on the thesis that Trump would win re-election and the stocks would pop again following November 2020, just as they did in November 2016.

Then the pandemic hit. Trump's approval rating and odds of winning plummeted. Also, prisons became exposed to lawsuits for potential Covid-19 liabilities at their facilities. Yet, for whatever reason, the "value" stocks including the prison REITs surged in June 2020, allowing me to bail out of my totally busted thesis with a small loss. I actually sold GEO stock for a 1% gain, and took a 10% loss on CoreCivic with both sales occurring around $14/share, respectively.

Since that lucky escape in June 2020, the prison REITs have gotten lit up, vastly underperforming both their REIT sector and the market as a whole:

This has led more than one of my subscribers to ask if it's time to take another look at the prison REITs, given the nearly 50% underperformance against the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) since then.

I give that backstory to show that I have no ideological opposition to the idea of privately-held prisons. Crime is going to happen regardless, and people need to be held at some facility, be it one run by a state or federal government, or one run by a private company. I personally have no strong preference one way or the other. My issue with the prison REITs today is that they're poor investments, not some social complaint.

I owned the prison REITs before, and in a different political environment, this investment could have worked. But we have to deal with the world as it is, and unfortunately, that's a challenging one for these two particular stocks.

I'll keep the focus on CoreCivic today as other Seeking Alpha articles have compellingly argued that CoreCivic is a better investment than value trap Geo. Also, Geo is still paying a huge dividend and therefore will likely have to cut again, whereas CoreCivic has already eliminated its dividend. Thus, it goes without saying that if I'm bearish on CoreCivic, I'm also, by extension, even more bearish on Geo. Here's why the prison space remains un-investable.

All Federal Prison Business Likely To Decline

One of the points of nuance in favor of CoreCivic compared to Geo is that CoreCivic has less exposure to the Bureau of Prisons. Biden, upon taking office, issued an executive order blocking the Bureau of Prisons from working with private prisons. This is a major blow to Geo, who had extensive work there, but represented far less of CoreCivic's operations.

However, it appears the Biden order also applies to the U.S. Marshals Service, which is CoreCivic's second largest source of revenue, as it's around 20% of its operations. Bulls had hoped that the Marshals would be exempt since they didn't have other detention centers to use instead. However, the executive order still applied, that snag notwithstanding. In fact, CoreCivic recently disclosed that the U.S. Marshals is planning to stop renewing contracts with them, starting with this facility in Ohio.

So that #2 source of revenue for the company appears to be in serious danger. And it gets worse. Unfortunately for CoreCivic, while it is largely free of Bureau of Prison detainees, it does have plenty of exposure to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement "ICE", which is their #1 source of inmates. And things are looking mighty grim on that front. ICE was excluded from Biden's executive order, giving bulls hope. But, that optimism has been almost immediately dashed. First though, some context is necessary.

Some bulls argue that ICE will continue to do plenty of business because there's isn't a viable alternative to ICE. However, that's not really the case. ICE was only created in 2003, when President Bush reorganized various government bureaus in response to the 9/11 attacks. ICE took on some roles previously managed by the Immigration and Naturalization Service, the United States Customs Service, and the Customs and Border Protection Agency. Clearly, the U.S. has managed to control its borders without ICE for the majority of its history.

While I have no idea what the Biden Administration will ultimately do (and much depends on the courts), it's not at all inconceivable that ICE could in fact be abolished with the actual work of border patrol being shifted back to other agencies. ICE is only 18 years old; the private prison companies hardly have a guarantee on getting business from it forever. In fact, Democrats might enjoy the political win of dismantling a Bush-era government department.

In any case, business with ICE is already plummeting. See this recent Washington Post report:

President Biden’s orders to rein in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement led to a sharp drop in arrests by the agency last month, even though a federal judge in Texas has blocked the new administration’s 100-day “pause” on deportations. The number of immigrants taken into custody by ICE officers fell more than 60 percent in February compared with the last three months of the Trump administration, according to data reviewed by The Washington Post. Deportations fell by nearly the same amount, ICE statistics show. The change indicates the extent to which the Biden administration has been able to move forward with its plans to reshape U.S. immigration enforcement despite a U.S. District Court preliminary injunction halting its deportation freeze.

ICE was 29% of CoreCivic's overall business in Q3 2020 as per here, so if you take that figure and get rid of 60% of it as we are on track to do now (let alone 100% potentially in the future) earnings are going to plummet.

The Biden Administration has told ICE to only focus on enforcement against a few select groups of undocumented migrants, such as national security threats and people with felony criminal records. By letting the majority of migrants go without apprehension, CoreCivic's largest source of prison population is set to decline dramatically (and in fact, is already doing so according to that above report.)

This isn't the only area where the Biden Administration is likely to hurt the prison operators. You also have the issue of marijuana. It seems increasingly likely that marijuana will be decriminalized at some point fairly soon. And even if not, the pace of states legalizing marijuana is only accelerating.

Non-violent drug possession is one of the largest sources of prison population in the U.S. In fact, the U.S. tends to have a far higher incarceration rate than most other developed countries precisely because of the war on drugs. As marijuana (and now even hard drugs) are decriminalized, look for the U.S.' total prison population to collapse over the next decade.

As the total need for prison beds declines sharply, it's plausible that there won't need to be any replacement jails for the shuttered CoreCivic and Geo facilities.

CoreCivic's Bottom Line

I suspect CoreCivic will be able to survive. This isn't a terminal go to zero sort of situation such as the B-tier mall REITs -- at least not in the near-term. CoreCivic's business within conservative states, at a minimum, is likely to remain viable for quite a while. As long as the company pays down debt fast enough, there should still be a viable, albeit much smaller, core business.

In particular, CoreCivic's quick decision to suspend the dividend and convert to a C-Corp was an excellent move on management's part. Geo, on the other hand, could end up in a downward spiral as it pays out excessive dividends instead of shoring up its balance sheet. I respect CoreCivic greatly for taking the short-term share price pain with the dividend elimination. That capital will be vital to the company's efforts to reposition itself in coming years, as outside capital from banks becomes unavailable thanks to the undesirability of lending to prison firms.

Regardless, there's no reason to need to endure the brutal next few years as shareholders. Revenues and profits will decline as more and more government agencies drop their contracts. Capital will continue to leave the arena as more funds are invested based on ESG principles. And the company's cost of capital will probably go up dramatically as it loses access to traditional banking relationships.

In particular, it makes little sense to value CoreCivic on past earnings or funds from operations "FFO" at this point. The past included a Trump Administration that took a tough stance on illegal immigration and vigorously enforced drug laws and sought long prison sentences for other criminal offenses. By contrast, it seems clear that Biden will dramatically dial back enforcement on all three of those points, causing a huge headwind for CoreCivic even if you ignored all the outright contract cancellations.

CoreCivic eliminated the dividend and sold off a bunch of non-core assets already; it's clear that conserving capital is going to be pivotal.

What's the upside here? If you endure four years of sliding results and toxic market sentiment, perhaps a Republican president is inaugurated in 2025. Or perhaps not; predicting an election four years out is virtually a coin flip. And besides, there's a time value to money. It's hard to get excited about a comeback that may or may not start four years from now, particularly when shareholder value could materially erode between now and then.

Don't hold a sinking ship like this merely due to sunk cost fallacy; there's plenty of better investments to own than this one.