Papa John’s has reported their 2020 results and, as expected, the company benefited greatly from the COVID-related shutdowns and restrictions across the country in the past year. And why wouldn’t they? With lockdowns and indoor dining restrictions galore, delivery pizza chains were tailor-made to do well during the pandemic, and Papa John’s was no exception.

But when the restrictions ease up and the pandemic finally goes away, Papa John’s good numbers are likely to go away with it. Furthermore, although the results from 2020 were an improvement over 2018 and 2019, they still pale in comparison to those of 2016 and 2017 when Papa John’s was at its zenith. Simply take a look at the comparison below of results between the 2016-2017 period and 2020.

2016 2017 2020 Diluted EPS $ 2.74 $ 2.83 $ 1.40 12/31 Stock Price $ 85.58 $ 56.11 $ 84.85 P/E ratio (trailing 12 months) 31x 20x 61x EBITDA 200m 195m 140m Pretax Income 159m 140m 75m

Despite having the tailwinds of limited restaurant competition due to COVID-related operating restrictions, Papa John’s still managed to generate less than half as much pretax income in 2020 as it did in 2016. Earnings per share last year was about half of what it was in 2016 and 2017, but due to runaway stock price valuations, its share price is higher than it was at the end of 2016.

So, what does the future hold for the stock? I’ve long ago stopped trying to predict how a stock’s price will react to a company’s results, but I do have plenty of concerns for the prospects of the company in 2021 and beyond. In a nutshell, the company can increase earnings through five different channels: increasing same store sales, increase the number of units in operation, raise profits at the commissary, increase corporate store profitability, and decrease general and administrative expenses (G&A). Not one of those channels seems like a viable option for the company right now.

When it comes to Increasing same store sales, 2021 comps will likely be negative, given 2020’s COVID-related increase, and royalties will also likely be down from 2020 for existing stores. In addition, it remains to be seen if the company will be able to significantly increase unit count in 2021. Unit growth was stagnant in 2020, and though Q4 showed some improvement, no new international markets have been signed up.

Commissary profit increases will be a challenge also. Given the decrease in traffic count (customers through the door), the expected decrease in same store sales, and minimal domestic unit growth, the only way to increase commissary profit would be to breach the 36-year-old unwritten agreement with franchisees to keep commissary profits at 3 percent after tax.

Increasing corporate store profitability is also highly unlikely. Given expected negative same store sales and continued wage pressure, it’s hard to see how corporate stores will be more profitable in 2021. Decreasing G&A looks equally out of reach for the company too. G&A has steadily increased since 2018, and with an additional headquarters being opened in higher-cost Atlanta, how would one expect G&A to decline?

In summary, COVID certainly gave Papa John’s a much-needed boost in 2020 — remember that in 2019 the company was on the verge of defaulting their covenants to the banks, which is why Jeff Smith and Starboard (SVAC) had to come in and try to put their finger in the dam. While 2021 will likely be a better year for most companies as COVID restrictions are eased and eliminated around the country, Papa John’s prospects for success in such an environment are far less likely.

Unlike most companies that were hurt by the lockdowns, business as usual for Papa John’s before COVID wasn’t good business at all. That’s because the underlying cause of Papa John’s presently weak financial footing is operational deficiencies across the board in product, quality, and service, and a long-term loss of institutional talent. There is simply no one at the board or the executive leadership level with pizza delivery experience. When the economy is fully open again, that lack of experience is going to show. As I’ve noted before, Papa John’s management has completely abandoned my fundamentals, core values, and principles on which the company’s success was built. In my view, they’ve sacrificed product and service quality and have stopped taking care of their people, which has likely only served to benefit the short-term share price.

Given what I know about the pizza business and the levers available to Papa John’s to drive growth, they’ll be incredibly fortunate to surpass 2020’s financial results this year. Unless management has a prospect to buy the company, given the multiples at which the stock has been trading, it’s certainly not a price I’d be willing to pay for the apparent lackluster opportunities ahead.