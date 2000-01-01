Overview

Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by VanEck offers an attractive opportunity to jump on to a quickly growing multi-billion dollar gaming and eSports industry while diversifying risk. As traditional team sports faced disruptions in 2020 due to the pandemic, forcing people to stay inside, the gaming industry became one of the big beneficiaries. Here, gaming companies saw unprecedented demand, and the trendy eSports sector further accelerated its growth. Unsurprisingly, gaming stocks outperformed the broader market and offered investors a safe haven.

In this context, ESPO seeks to combine the dominating companies in the industry through a bundled portfolio, diversifying in three sectors of the gaming industry: Mobile gaming, video game development, eSports, and related hardware. The ETF includes a total of 25 holdings and is rebalanced based on individual weight allocation. The expense ratio stands at 0.55%, representing the costs to cover management fees. Companies included in the ETF must derive at least 50% of revenues from gaming applications.

Components

Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY): As the ETF's largest holding, the Chinese gaming giant offers applications across the internet and mobile platforms. It provides online games as well as online advertising and payment services. In Q3, revenue was up by 29%, driven by high domestic demand. As a result, shares are up by a staggering 74% YOY.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA): The American semiconductor company focuses on computer graphics and graphics processing units (GPU). Its single-chip supports supercomputing for mobile gaming and entertainment devices and IA solutions for robots, drones, and cars. The ultra-growth company saw revenue surge by 52% in 2020, sending shares 92% higher.

Bilibili (BILI): The Chinese-based company engages in mobile game services, including exclusively distributed mobile games and jointly operating mobile games. Furthermore, it operates its advertising segment through live-broadcasting channels, as well as its e-commerce platform. Although not profitable yet, the company grew sales by 77% in 2020, with shares up by 300% YOY.

Sea Ltd. (SE): The Singapore-based company provides access to mobile and personal computer games. It also engages with other-value added services, including payment processing, financial offerings, and electronic commerce. Although pricey valued at 23x sales, the company is growing quickly, as sales surged by more than 100% in 2020. Shares are up by 350% compared to a year ago.

AMD (AMD): As one of the most prominent semiconductor stocks, AMD develops professional graphics for game applications and systems for game consoles. The company continues to grow both revenues and net income, reporting revenue growth of 45% in 2020 and net income of almost $2.5 billion. Unsurprisingly, shares are up by 75% YOY.

A Gigantic Market

The pandemic has further accelerated an ever-growing industry that is fueled by favorable demographics from emerging markets in Asia and Africa. Moreover, changes in consumer preferences are shifting towards mobile gaming and eSports, which are drawing a huge audience. In fact, the competitive video gaming market is expected to reach nearly 500 million people by 2020, mainly from emerging markets. As a result, eSports revenue has increased by 28% annually since 2015.

The global video game market size was valued at USD 151.06 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.9% from 2020 to 2027. Technological proliferation and innovation in both hardware and software are expected to be the key factors driving the growth. The growing penetration of internet services coupled with the easy availability and access of games on the internet across the globe is also expected to keep the market growth prospects upbeat in the forthcoming years. Game developers are also constantly improvising and pushing the technological limits regarding the real-time rendering of graphics in the video game industry, which is further expected to propel the growth - Grand View Research

ESPO, therefore, offers a chance to capitalize on the massive growth of the industry and diversifies companies across different continents to capture location-specific growth. This further diversifies the risk in an ever-changing industry characterized by consumer preferences and consumer trends.

Performance

While VanEck's ETF has outperformed the broader technology index over the last few months, it underperformed competing ETFs, including Roundhill Sports Betting ETF (BETZ), Roundhill BITKRAFT ETF (NERD), and Global X Video Games ETF (HERO). Here, BETZ's largest holding is Kindred Group, which surged by 225%, and Penn National Gaming, which is up by a staggering 400% YOY. It should be noted that BETZ rather concentrates on online gambling, unlike ESPO, which focuses on game development. NERD ETF also outperformed as its holdings performed better in the time frame. The ETF is more similar to ESPO, sharing names such as Tencent and Bilibili. Lastly, HERO ETF is quite similar in terms of holdings yet outperformed by a small margin.

I believe the main advantage of ESPO ETF is that it is very well diversified in the gaming industry, which, however, was a disadvantage in a strong bull market encountered in 2020. On the other hand, it provides more risk in the case of a bear market, pointing at lower volatility.

Risks

The main risk factors of investing in the gaming industry, even though a diversified fund, are the industry's internal characteristics. Gaming is permanently evolving, starting from Nintendos in the early 2000s to computer games, consoles, and eventually to VR integrated games. The phone industry had similar characteristics and unfortunately made various dominating companies quickly irrelevant, such as Nokia and Blackberry.

New innovative start-ups, on the other hand, quickly gained market share. Thus, it will be crucial that the ETF continuously watches the performance and trends of the industry to always include the most promising companies in the space. Otherwise, the ETF's performance might deteriorate, even if only a couple of holdings lose relevance. Moreover, as the pandemic is slowly fading due to vaccines, the immense growth observed in 2020 might decelerate, negatively impacting the ETF in the short-term.

Takeaways

VanEck's Gaming and eSports ETF is a wonderful opportunity for growth-focused investors to benefit from an ever-growing market supported by young and wealthy demographics from emerging markets, particularly in Asia. Here, ESPO ETF diversifies across many countries to capture gaming and eSports leaders, reducing individual risks for investors. While the broad diversification is generally positive in terms of risk management, it caused the ETF to underperform competing ETFs that profited from a strong bull market in 2020.

It will be crucial for management to closely watch the ETF holdings in the coming years, as the industry is evolving quickly and relevancy can be short-lived. This may turn out to be a risk factor if trends are not spotted on time and new dominating companies are not included in the ETF.