The past year has been very hard for any travel and hospitality related stock. When the pandemic hit and governments decided to close their border, travelling came to a standstill. This significantly impacted the travel and hospitality industry. However, with vaccines rolling out worldwide, people wanting to travel and people's savings to the roof, Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT) is positioned well for life after Covid-19. Nevertheless, the valuation is currently a bit stretched and I wouldn't recommend new investors to pick up shares at this price, while I would recommend current shareholders to hold onto their shares.

Savings are through the roof

Since Covid-19 hit, governments have locked down a lot of business. Initially, this led to a huge increase in unemployment. But unemployment has declined significantly since the spike in March both domestic as internationally.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Source: Eurostat

Due to the fact that a lot of businesses were closed or were not allowed to operate with full capacity. People that had their full paycheck coming in, were left with little places to spend their money. With the lack of options to spend money, people decided to save their money until they have more options to spend their money. This was not limited to one place:

Source: The Guardian

Source: Caixa Bank Source: CNBC Source: Huffington post

In addition to this, there were several governments that handed out stimulus checks in one way or another. This was necessary for people who got fired, but people who still had their full paycheck coming in every month got a little bonus and what better way to use savings and a stimulus check than to treat yourself?

People want to travel again after Covid-19

Which brings us to the things people want to do after the pandemic. There have been numerous studies done on what people want to do after the pandemic is over and according to these studies the majority of people want to travel again. Experts agree and say that travelling is part of being a human. The first signs are promising with searches for roundtrips in the US up over 35% after the news of both the Pfizer (PFE) and the Moderna (MRNA) vaccine.

If we would look to studies conducted in other countries, I expect a similar result. For example: if we look at a study conducted in Canada travelling internationally ranks at the third place with 42% of the respondents saying they want to travel internationally and a smaller group (20%) said they wanted to travel in Canada. A similar study conducted in Japan had travelling on the number one spot, although do note that the majority of the article focuses on travelling within Japan rather than abroad. Moving over to Europe, a study conducted in the Netherlands, around 24% of the Dutchmen said they would travel again once it is allowed again and a stunning 67% said that they want to travel outside of Europe (although the US is not in the top 5). Last but not least, a study in Germany found the same results and around 33% of Germans want to travel out of the country.

Based on the studies conducted and the initial search results after the promising news of vaccines, I expect travel to come back once people are allowed to cross borders again.

Why Hersha?

Now that we have established that people have a lot of savings and that they want to travel again. We have to determine which company would benefit the most. In my opinion HT is positioned very well due to its luxurious hotels in some of the best places. Combine this with an experienced management team and you can expect some great things.

Luxury

Hersha operates around 40 hotels in the US and their brands range from Marriott International (MAR), Hilton (HLT), Hyatt (H), InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and its own private brands. The company focuses on the best of the best hotel, with over 50% of the hotels being upper upscale/luxury hotels and the lowest being upper midscale.

Source: Investor presentation

In my opinion the high amount of savings, the amount of people that want to travel and the fact that most people want to treat themselves after going through lockdown and social distancing will be advantageous for luxury hotels. After all, who isn't currently looking forward to a luxury hotel, maybe somewhere around Miami Beach at the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove?

Source: Company Website

Or if you're more into the west coast and also want a nice view with some palm trees you could always visit The Ambrose Hotel in Santa Monica:

Source: Company Website

For people who prefer Washington DC or Boston, you could visit the St. Gregory Hotel or the Boxer.

Source: Company Website Source: Company Website

Location, Location, Location

Although we slightly touched upon this above, I'd like to point out that in real estate it's all about location. HT's properties are all located in great gateway locations near both coasts:

Source: Investor presentation

If we look at the cities that U.S. citizens wanted to visit next NYC comes out on top, closely followed by Las Vegas and Orlando. Out of these 3 cities, HT has properties in two of them. In my opinion, not much has changed since 2019. Last year travelling was down significantly, so there is a lot of people that still want to visit these places.

Source: Statista, highlighted are the places where HT owns hotels.

If we look at it from a global perspective, foreign travelers also have NYC as their number one, followed by Miami, LA and Orlando. In all of these markets HT owns a property. Therefore, I would say that its portfolio is perfectly located once travelling resumes.

Management team

The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah, who is currently still the chairman of the board. The company is now led by his sons. Jay H. Shah is currently the CEO of the company, while his brother Neil is the president and COO of the company. The insiders own over 14% of the shares and have purchased almost $4 million worth of shares in 2020 alone. Although at lower prices than we see today.

Source: Investor presentation

Furthermore, during the pandemic management decided to take a 50% pay cut, while the board of trustees took all payments in stock (do note that this also increased the ownership as shown above). Although, the latter is dilutive, it allowed HT to keep cash in the business. This was necessary due to the debt levels and to pay other expenses. In my opinion the management of HT is one of the better ones and they put their money where their mouth is.

Risks

At the moment I see two main risks to HT. The first one is the pandemic and the second one is the debt levels. If this is not taken care of, I would have to revisit my thesis.

Pandemic

At the moment a lot of states still have restrictions. However, some states have let go of restrictions. This benefits HT as this will also lead to more people travelling. However, I do think that international travel will take some time before it restores. At the moment there are multiple countries/areas that are not allowed to travel to the US. The list currently includes the EU, UK, China, Brazil, Iran and South Africa. This influences the number of tourists that come into the USA and therefore leads to lower room occupancy. If more countries are added to the list, or states close down again this will impact the travel and hospitality industry. At the moment I view the likeliness of this risk as low to moderate. The reason for this is that we know a lot more about the virus and that a lot of people are getting vaccinated. The impact of this risk would be moderate to high. This will depend on how many people will travel domestically in the US and how much they are willing to spend.

Debt levels

The debt levels of HT are elevated to say the least. Due to the fact that EBITDA was still negative in Q4, the net debt/EBITDA was -49.95, while its debt/equity is currently at 1.86. However, the company recently announced that it was selling some properties to, among other things, take care of their debt levels and that is something that in my opinion is necessary. This also means that the company, besides mortgage debt, does not have any debt maturity in 2021. However, if travelling does not resume as quickly as anticipated, debt levels could become a problem again in 2022.

Source: Investor presentation

Valuation

I always like to evaluate stocks based on their dividend yield theory as it gives less room for interpretation. However, HT unfortunately had to cut its dividend to survive and that makes this theory useless. What we could do is use the Price/NAV per share of the company. At the moment street targets estimates are that HT's NAV is $10.38 per share. At the current share price of $10.99, this would mean that shares are trading at around 1.06x NAV. In the past 5 years, the average HT was trading at was 0.87x NAV. If it would return again to the 5-year average, Hersha would trade for $9.03 per share. This would mean a downside of 17.8%.

Source: Tikr.com

Investor takeaway

Initially the pandemic left a lot of people without a job, but after the spike in March it has come down to more reasonable levels. With a lot of business still closed and measures taken by the government, a lot of people were left with money, but no place to spend it. This meant that savings went through the roof. Based on initial search results in the US and studies conducted in Europe, Canada and Japan, a lot of people want to travel once the pandemic is over. The fact that savings have gone through the roof means that they have a lot of money to blow.

That's where Hersha Hospitality comes in. The company has a portfolio consisting for the majority of upscale hotels in some of the top tourist destinations for domestic and international travelers and their management is putting money where their mouth is. That is why I think it will benefit once restrictions are lifted.

Nevertheless, there are some risks to the company. If government decides to restrict business again and take other measures, this will influence the amount of people travelling. Furthermore, the company's debt levels are also something that could worry me again in the future.

As for the valuation, I think that it is currently a bit stretched. The company is trading for a Price/NAV per share of 1.06 while its 5-year average is 0.87. Therefore, I would not recommend new shareholders to start a position. Current shareholders I would recommend to hold onto their shares as it is still a great company.