Are H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) CEO Jeff Jones and VP of IR Colby Brown reading my articles, or did other investors provide the same feedback I did? Because H&R Block addressed nearly every concern of mine from the last quarter in the Q3 conference call.

After Q3 results showed revenue down significantly from the prior year due to the late start of the tax season, HRB shares still closed above $20 for the first time in over a year. I believe this is because H&R Block Leadership provided investors clear guidance and clarification around the concerns raised from last quarter's Investor Day.

Reiterated Guidance for FY21

Because of the IRS' delayed start to the current year's tax season, comparing this quarter against the prior year yields little useful information. The relevant information for investors was in the conference call that followed the earnings release.

Despite this delayed start, H&R Block reiterated the previous FY2021 Guidance and guided to favorability in the effective tax rate, which they now expect to come in at the low end of the outlook range.

Block Horizon Update and Details

H&R Block provided badly needed additional information on anticipated spend for the Block Horizons strategy. They disclosed total spend in the $20-25 million range, funded through efficiency capture (aka, cuts) elsewhere.

I believe they may be slowly backing away from the Financial Products initiative, disclosing minimal activity and spend in the current year. I have an extremely dim view of H&R Block's likelihood of success or right to win "developing a mobile banking solution for the underbanked" and worry that they risk aggravating their consumer tax customers pitching unrelated products to them. I hope this is a first step towards abandoning this idea.

Key Topics from the Conference Call

Pricing

H&R Block is holding the net average charge, or NAC, flat in the assisted business this year with the intention to return to inflation level price increases next year. Given the current environment I believe this makes sense. In the DIY business, H&R Block guided the higher pricing/NAC as the discount versus main competitor Intuit (INTU) had grown too large.

Discussed on the call was the rapid growth of retail investing causing a shift into the Deluxe (aka, paid) version of the H&R Block software, as well as an increased take rate in the Online Assist feature. Both of these are driving improvements in DIY NAC.

2019 EBITDA versus 2021 EBITDA Guide

Morgan Stanley's Jeff Goldstein noticed the EBITDA guide for 2021, after normalizing for the COVID related shift in the tax season, is lighter than 2019, something I already highlighted in my previous article (are you a reader too, Jeff?)

I speculated it was from the inclusion of Wave, which is almost certainly still running at a meaningful loss. CFO Tony Bowen answered that it was due to "onetime expenses related to COVID" and a "modest client decline" from having some offices closed last year, which is now built into the baseline.

Key Question on Additional M&A

Jeffries' Hamzah Mazari asked a key question around additional M&A. I highlighted additional M&A as a key risk to my investment thesis in prior articles, and was encouraged by the answer provided by CEO Jeff Jones:

the important message we want to leave everyone with is a Block Horizons strategy is not a strategy dependent on M&A. We also know and we’ve talked about that we will stay open if we see capabilities that would accelerate our growth in small business or financial products and that they made the right financial sense, they generated the right returns for the business. We are open to those, but we’re not trying to build an M&A dependent growth strategy

This is as close to a CEO answering "No more additional M&A is planned" that you will see. With rare exception, most CEO's will not dismiss the idea of M&A entirely and risk losing credibility later if a value-added acquisition is found. I would have answered the question similarly.

Potential Tax Season Extension

Millman Research's Michael Millman asked about a potential extension to the current tax season. I believe there is a significant likelihood of this happening. Jeff Jones answered

We’ll have to reforecast our business to execute against that remaining part of the business. Obviously, it’s the second year in a row. If that happens, we would go through that process. So, I would expect this to be smarter this year as we’ve been through it once.

Last year, the extensions had a mild impact, which would be even less this year. This is not very relevant for long-term oriented investors, and may provide another buying opportunity.

Dividends and Share Repurchases

H&R Block did not repurchase any common stock this quarter, despite shares being under $16 for much of December and January. They've repurchased $103 million less than last fiscal year when they repurchased at an average price of $24.36.

Considering the weak share price, this surprised me a little, but I attribute it to some additional fiscal conservatism after a year where they drew down their revolver because of COVID.

While disappointed that H&R Block is not taking more advantage of what I believe is a significant undervaluation in the current share price, the silver lining is that the share price increase from the intraday low of $14.91 on December 22nd to the current price above $20 is entirely organic, without any help from company repurchases. That's bullish to me.

Outlook and Conclusion

The $1.9 trillion stimulus package was passed by the Senate late Wednesday and is expected to be signed by President Biden this Friday, March 12th. If there is an extension to the current tax season, I expect it to be announced within the next week.

Data by YCharts

When last year's extension was announced on March 18th, H&R Block dropped 9.3% to culminate a brutal month for the company.

If another significant decline happens on tax season extension news, I advise investors to buy the dip because I believe it will be short lived. I will likely add to my already massively overweight position and may use leverage via deep-in-the-money 2023 calls.

If the tax season remains on schedule, I believe H&R Block should come in at the high end, or possibly exceed their EBITDA guide based on the positive comments from the conference call. With the significant free cash flow following tax season, H&R Block will be positioned to repurchase a significant amount of shares and raise the quarterly dividend from the current 26 cents to 28 cents.

I still believe H&R Block shares are cheap at the current 8x normalized FCF and Earnings basis. Even a mild revaluation to 10-12x, which is half the market multiple, implies a share price of $25-30. I believe this is one of the few remaining deep values available in the market today.

I have far less concern with H&R Block's expansion plans than I did after Investor Day, and believe shares are a successful tax season away from returning to the mid to upper $20s.