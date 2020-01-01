We are nearing the end of the Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), and overall, we’ve seen a relatively weak reaction to results. However, Anaconda Mining (OTCQX:ANXGF) managed to buck the trend with a strong FY2020 report operationally and released an updated resource at its development-stage Goldboro Project in Nova Scotia. The boost in the Goldboro resource estimate has increased the company's total mineral endowment to just shy of 3 million ounces, leaving the company valued at barely US$30/oz at current levels. At a current market cap of US$100 million, I see the stock as very reasonably valued and a Hold.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Anaconda Mining released its Q4 and FY2020 results last month and reported quarterly gold (GLD) production of ~4,200 ounces, a more than 20% increase over the year-ago period. On a full-year basis, production came in at ~18,300 ounces, up 13% year-over-year. In a sector where most producers were missing estimates by single-digit percentages, this was a welcome result for shareholders, which helped drive strong financial results, and bolster the company's cash balance to over C$14 million. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above, Anaconda Mining has a relatively insignificant production profile as a junior producer, consistently coming in just shy of the ~25,000-ounce per year mark, which makes it hard to generate much profit or be recognized. This is because Anaconda does not benefit from economies of scale, and generally, junior producers struggle to get costs much below US$1,100/oz. However, the much higher gold price environment in 2020 has led to a major shift in profitability, with the company suddenly working with an extra US$~370/oz in margins on a year-over-year basis (US$1,728/oz vs. US$1,360/oz). This margin expansion combined with higher production allowed the company to post net income of C$0.06 (FY2019: $0.00) in FY2020.

(Source: Company News Release)

Digging into the operations a little closer, we can see that Q4 production was up significantly year-over-year at Anaconda's Point Rousse Complex, while FY2020 production was up 20% year-over-year, adjusting for lapping the Goldboro bulk sample in FY2019 that bolstered production. This was driven by a higher throughput of ~459,100 tonnes at slightly lower grades year-over-year (1.42 grams per tonne gold vs. 1.46 grams per tonne gold). However, while grades dipped, Anaconda enjoyed exceptional gold recovery rates, with recovery rates up 520 basis points year-over-year, more than offsetting the slight dip in grades. While H1 2021 could be softer operationally and higher cost as Anaconda begins mining at the Argyle deposit, we should see a sharp increase in grades in H2 2021.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at quarterly revenue and operating cash flow, it was an exceptional quarter for the company, with revenue of C$9.99 million, up 53% year-over-year, and operating cash flow up to C$2.08 million from (-) C$0.21 million in Q4 2019. On a full-year basis, revenue soared to C$41.6 million, translating to a 41% increase year-over-year, which helped to push net income into positive territory at C$0.06. These improved results were driven by 13% higher production (inclusive of Goldboro bulk sample in FY2019), and a 27% higher gold price, with Anaconda's average realized gold price in FY2020 coming in at US$1,728/oz.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Moving over to costs, we can see that it was a relatively high-cost year for Anaconda, with all-in sustaining costs [AISC] coming in well above the industry average at US$1,220/oz. While costs were down 2% year-over-year, this figure is still more than 20% above the industry average of US~$1,010/oz. However, the good news was that due to the higher gold price, Anaconda saw significant margin expansion, with AISC margins coming in at US$345/oz in Q4 2020, up from US$207 in Q4 2019. On a full-year basis, AISC margins more than tripled to US$508/oz from US$113/oz in FY2019.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Overall, FY2020 was a solid year for the company operationally, and we should see similar performance in FY2021, with projections for up to 19,000 ounces of gold produced. Assuming the gold price comes in at an average of US$1,775/oz for FY2021, we should see slight margin expansion for Anaconda, given that this would be a 3% increase vs. the gold price of US$1,728/oz in FY2020, which should offset any single-digit increase in AISC.

At a market cap of US$99 million, some investors might be puzzled as to why Anaconda commands this valuation as a relatively high-cost producer on the lower end of the junior producer scale (0 to 125,000 ounces per year). However, it's important to note that Point Rousse is only one part of the investment case, with the company's Goldboro Project having the potential to propel Anaconda out of the junior producer ranks over the long run. This is because we recently found out that Anaconda's Goldboro Project in Nova Scotia is home to ~2.7 million ounces of gold resources, a massive increase from ~1.38 million ounces previously. This should translate to a significant improvement in the project economics and a production profile closer to ~100,000 ounces per year.

(Source: Company News Release, Author's Notes)

So, is the stock overvalued after its recent ascent and sharp outperformance vs. the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ)?

While I would generally suggest taking profits after a 50% increase in a stock in less than 20 days, I believe the current valuation is justified and actually quite reasonable at US$~100 million. This is because I am valuing Point Rousse at US$34.2 million based on 1x projected revenue of US$34.2 million, and I am valuing Goldboro's ounces at US$40.00/oz. This translates to a fair value for Point Rousse of US$34.2 million and a fair value for Goldboro of US$110 million, and a combined fair value for Anaconda of US$144.2 million. If we divide this figure by 161 million shares outstanding, we come up with a price target of US$0.90. Generally, I like to buy at least 40% below fair value when it comes to stocks with market caps of less than US$250 million, which would translate to a low-risk buy zone of US$0.54.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Anaconda Mining just came off a solid year and has several catalysts ahead with a Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] expected before the end of summer at Goldboro, continued drilling at Anaconda's Newfoundland properties. Ultimately, the former should give us an idea of whether Anaconda can graduate to the ranks of becoming a ~100,000-ounce producer within the next three years. Based on the much larger resource at Goldboro and the fact that Anaconda now has one of the largest resources in Atlantic Canada, the stock looks like a solid bet if we see further weakness. So, while I see the stock as a Hold at current levels, I would view any pullbacks to US$0.54 as low-risk buying opportunities.