Last April, I argued that there was only option value left in American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) stock. The airline's dreadful results since then have highlighted the depths of its troubles.

To be fair, daily cash burn has improved significantly since topping out around $100 million at the end of Q1 2020. That said, cash burn has averaged around $30 million a day in recent months: equivalent to nearly $11 billion a year. Clearly, American Airlines is still struggling mightily.

Quarter Average Daily Cash Burn Q2 2020 $58 million Q3 2020 $44 million Q4 2020 $30 million Q1 2021 $30 million (company estimate)

Source: American Airlines SEC form 8-K dated March 8, 2021, p. 19

Despite these objectively terrible results, American Airlines stock has more than doubled from the lows of last spring. Most of the gains have come since November. Retail investors' growing interest in "recovery" plays and optimism about a rebound in air travel demand as COVID-19 vaccines become widely available likely sparked the recent rally.

However, based on its recent trading price of nearly $22, American Airlines stock appears to be overvalued. Investors are effectively valuing the company as if a best-case recovery scenario is a sure thing. That's likely to lead to poor returns for investors who hold American Airlines shares over the next several years.

American got some fortunate breaks

On the bright side, American Airlines' chances of avoiding bankruptcy have improved significantly since last April. This has little to do with the company's actions, though. Underlying cash burn remains quite high relative to peers, reflecting American's subpar pre-pandemic profitability and high financing costs. (For example, Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported average daily cash burn of just $12 million for Q4 2020.).

Instead, American Airlines has gotten lucky in two ways. First, highly-effective vaccines came to market much faster than experts had expected a year ago. Last spring, the stretch goal for developing and deploying a vaccine was 12 to 18 months, and many vaccine experts thought that timeline was far too optimistic.

Fortunately, the first two vaccines were approved less than a year after the pandemic began. Moreover, their efficacy rates of roughly 95% far outstripped the minimum standard for approval set by regulators: 50% effectiveness. The rapid vaccine rollout will bring the pandemic to an end much sooner than most people had dared hope a year ago. That should enable a rebound in air traffic later this year, allowing American Airlines to mitigate its devastating cash burn rate.

Second, the federal government has offered very generous assistance to airlines. The CARES Act provided payroll support grants that covered the majority of airlines' labor costs from April to September of 2020. The hope was that this would provide a "bridge" to a recovery in air traffic, preventing mass furloughs.

That didn't pan out, but late last year, Congress extended the payroll support program to the end of March. And this week's stimulus bill (see section 7301) provides another six-month extension running through September.

The two payroll support extensions will give American Airlines roughly $6 billion of payroll support funds beyond what it received under the CARES Act, with about 70% coming in the form of outright grants. That could easily prove to be the difference-maker that keeps the airline out of bankruptcy.

Serious long-term problems remain

In 2019, which was an extremely good year for the U.S. airline industry, American Airlines recorded a mediocre adjusted pre-tax margin of 6.3%: in line with its 2018 performance. To be fair, the 737 MAX grounding cost American more than $500 million of pre-tax income in 2019. Without that headwind, its pre-tax margin might have been around 7.5%. However, that still wouldn't have been anything to write home about.

There's no guarantee that American Airlines will be able to return to that level of profitability, even when the industry fully recovers from the pandemic.

On the positive side, the 737 MAX's return to service and American's 2020 fleet simplification efforts should support higher profitability. The airline's new partnerships designed to improve its competitive position in the Northeast and along the West Coast could also help.

However, some aspects of the future competitive landscape could present big challenges. For example, many airlines have expanded their route maps over the past year in an attempt to put idle aircraft and crews to work productively.

Most notably, Southwest Airlines (LUV) has announced service to 17 new destinations since the pandemic struck a year ago. That included starting service to two of American's hub airports: Miami and Chicago O'Hare. JetBlue Airways (JBLU) also began flying to Miami last month, including introducing its Mint premium service on flights to Los Angeles: another American Airlines hub. As a result, American may face greater competition in some of its hubs as well as new low-fare competition in smaller markets that have historically generated higher fares and strong margins.

JetBlue's upcoming launch of flights to London also represents a noteworthy threat. JetBlue has a large, devoted customer base in New York and Boston, and the New York-London and Boston-London routes have historically been highly lucrative for American Airlines and JV partner British Airways. For now, JetBlue doesn't have access to Heathrow Airport, which will limit its appeal to business travelers. However, that could change once "use-it-or-lose-it" rules for Heathrow slots come back into effect.

Additionally, American's already-high interest expense has risen further as it has borrowed money to cover its cash burn. Last quarter, interest expense totaled $376 million: an annual run rate of $1.5 billion. By contrast, annual interest expense totaled $1.1 billion in 2019. This week, American launched a process to raise $7.5 billion of new debt backed by its loyalty program. Assuming a weighted average interest rate of 6% -- somewhat better than the current yield of secured debt that the company issued last June -- this would boost annual interest expense by over $400 million.

Higher interest expense associated with American's new borrowings could compress the company's margins by 1-2 percentage points for the foreseeable future compared to 2019 levels.

Cost cuts are not a panacea

Some American Airlines bulls may be hoping that cost-cutting moves will enable the airline to emerge from the pandemic more profitable than it was two or three years ago. For example, aside from the company's fleet simplification moves, CFO Derek Kerr noted on the Q4 earnings call that American had secured $1.2 billion in annual labor cost savings going forward.

However, the airline industry is highly competitive, and virtually every major U.S. airline implemented big restructuring moves during 2020 to unlock future savings. Airlines will quickly compete away the savings from cost cuts, except to the extent that some airlines make bigger cuts than others.

A similar dynamic played out a few years ago when fuel prices plunged. American Airlines' profit margin briefly soared thanks to its fuel cost savings. But a few years later, its profit margin was right back where it started, even though jet fuel remained cheap by historical standards.

There's no particular reason to believe that American Airlines will cut costs further than rivals. For example, United Airlines (UAL) recently pledged to reduce annual structural costs by at least $2 billion and Delta is undertaking an even more ambitious fleet simplification program than American.

Enterprise value has risen significantly

At first glance, it might appear that American Airlines' stock price incorporates a discount to account for the company's increased debt load and its depressed near-term profitability. The share price has fallen 25% since the beginning of 2020.

However, American has massively diluted investors over the past year. It ended 2020 with 621.5 million shares outstanding: up from around 435 million a year earlier. Including convertible debt issued last year and other potentially dilutive securities, its diluted share count could approach 700 million in the years ahead, leaving aside the high likelihood that it will sell even more stock this year. As a result, American Airlines' fully-diluted market cap now stands around $15 billion: higher than it was at the beginning of 2020.

Meanwhile, the company's net debt increased by about $5 billion in 2020. As a result, its enterprise value has surged more than 20% since the beginning of last year, even though its prospects (especially for the near term) have deteriorated over that span. In fact, American Airlines' enterprise value now stands at its highest level since early 2018.

This should be setting off alarm bells for investors. In 2019, American Airlines posted adjusted net income of $2.2 billion ($4.90 per share). If all goes well, perhaps net income would return to $2.2 billion by 2023, with cost cuts and the 737 MAX's return offsetting higher interest expense and pricing pressure due to competitive dynamics. However, due to American's shareholder dilution, this would now represent EPS of roughly $3-$3.25. (The analyst consensus for 2023 is quite a bit lower, at $2.16.)

Paying seven times American Airlines' potential 2023 earnings (in a blue-sky scenario) does not make sense. In fact, American currently carries a slightly higher earnings multiple based on 2023 consensus estimates than Delta Air Lines, even though American has far more debt and has historically generated significantly lower margins.

Investing in airline stocks isn't for everybody. It especially requires a leap of faith now, with airlines' share prices having recovered dramatically since last spring. But even if you're bullish about the airline industry's long-term prospects (as I am), there's no good reason to own American Airlines stock at its current valuation.