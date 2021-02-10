Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) has established itself as the leading platform in China for user-generated audio content. The social media network across several different apps focuses on formats like podcasts, live-streaming, and voice-chat is a growing media segment. The company has expanded its app ecosystem to the international market while also partnering with auto manufacturers to integrate the service into vehicle entertainment systems. The company just reported its latest quarterly results highlighted by strong user growth and firming financials. While shares of the stock have already doubled this year with the market recognizing the positive outlook and overall solid fundamentals, we are bullish on LIZI and see more upside with the potential for growth to accelerate.

LIZI Earnings Recap

Lizhi reported its fiscal 2020 Q4 results on March 9th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.02, representing adjusted earnings of $0.8 million. Revenue of $64.4 million in the quarter climbed 15% year over year and came in above estimates. The results were highlighted by a 13% jump in average mobile monthly average users "MAUs" to 58.4 million, from 51.9 million in the period a year ago. Within that figure, the average total number of monthly paying users in 2020 increased to 446k compared to 352k in 2019.

The story here is also the trend of firming financials. The non-GAAP gross margin in Q4 reached 29.2%, up 1160 basis points from 17.6% in Q4 2019. Cost control and efficiency efforts were also evident as the adjusted operating margin turned positive to 1.2%, reversing a negative 8.7% in the period last year. For the full-year 2020, revenues reached RMB 1,503 million or approximately $230 million, up 27% y/y. Similarly, the net loss for the company net loss in 2020 at RMB31.4 million or $4.8 million narrowed from a negative RMB133 million in 2019.

Overall, Lizhi is seeing momentum in the ecosystem with paying users increasing spending per capita related to virtual goods tied to the podcast and streaming ecosystems. In Q4 the virtual "2020 Annual Voice Gala" event helped drive an increase in new saying users to the audio social media platform. The company is also benefiting from an increase in the number of advertisers compared to 2019.

Recent development includes the launch of the 'TIYA' app targeting global markets, now available in 200 countries including the U.S. TIYA is a voice chat-based social network targeted towards group gaming. The system is seen as a rival to U.S. based 'Clubhouse' drop-in audio chat. Management highlighted in the earnings press release that TIYA was at one point the 4th most downloaded social network in the U.S. shortly after launch.

Our audio-based social networking app, Tiya App, ranked among the top four social networking apps in the U.S. in November 2020 shortly after its launch in the U.S. market in October 2020 according to the ranking published by App Annie. We believe the launch of Tiya App will strengthen the audio-based social networking product offering of our ecosystem.

The company also added a new podcast-specific mobile brand called 'LIZHI BOKE' in China meant to expand its audience with curated content. Here the company partners with celebrities to launch new audio series targeted at the Chinese market. As mentioned, Lizhi is also working with several Chinese car companies to integrate the audio platform through 'Huawei Mobile Services' in-car audio. Notably, the app is even available on the Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DMLRY) S-Class luxury vehicle as announced in a recent press release from February. The integrations expand the user base with the potential of conversions into paying customers as an expected growth driver going forward.

While the association with Huawei often raises questions regarding potential regulatory risks given the well-publicized restrictions placed by the U.S. government on the company, it's important to note that Lizhi's auto initiatives are currently targeted at the core Chinese market. China represented nearly all of the firm's revenues over the last year and by this measure, we do not believe any limitation on Huawei in doing business with the U.S. materially impacts Lizhi. To that point, the separate TIYA app is currently available on the Apple Inc. (AAPL) app store and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)(GOOG) Android devices.

Lizhi ended the fiscal year with approximately $60 million in cash and equivalents against zero long-term debt. A financial current ratio of 1.5x implies overall strong liquidity. We view the balance sheet position as a strength for the company's investment profile.

While management is not offering official earnings guidance for the year ahead, comments in the earnings press release and conference call suggest an expectation for the growth trends to continue.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Market research shared in the company's NASDAQ listing IPO filing from 2020 suggested China's audio entertainment market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.6% through 2023. This is the world's largest market by the number of users and second behind the U.S. by revenue. While there is competition from various other audio and music platforms in China like Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), the attraction in Lizhi is that it has specialized in podcasts and is recognized as the largest audio user-generated-content community in the country.

The bullish case for the stock is that it can consolidate this market position while expanding commercialization opportunities. Lizhi is well-positioned to capture the growth opportunity in its core market while also benefiting from expansion opportunities internationally. This quarter's financial marked a breakthrough for the company. We are encouraged by the climbing margins with positive EPS setting up a path towards consistent profitability. According to consensus estimates, the market forecast is for revenue growth of 15% in the year ahead while EPS may reach $0.16.

We sense that these estimates for 2021 based on a single published Wall Street analyst could prove to be too conservative and underestimate the growth momentum for Lizhi in the year ahead. In particular, we see the recently launched TIYA and BOKE apps along with the new platform availability from in-car audio systems can help accelerate the conversion of paying listeners while bringing in new advertisers. The company also benefits from the growth in themes like internet-of-things "IoT" and artificial intelligence as implemented in its platform.

In terms of valuation, the metric we're looking at is the 1-year forward P/E at 26x based on the consensus EPS of $0.31 for 2022. Notably, this represents a discount to Tencent Music Entertainment Group which is trading at a 1-year forward P/E of 36x. While each company has a different business model, the comparison is relevant as they both operate in the same segment with core operations in China. We like LIZI as a small-cap and see more upside in percentage terms over TME as it narrows the valuation spread. With a current market cap of under $400 million, any incremental gain in market share across China and internationally in the audio segment can generate significant growth.

Overall we are bullish on LIZI as see shares climbing higher with the outlook for positive earnings driving a repricing through a larger growth premium. We rate shares of LIZI as a buy with a price target of $10.50 representing a forward P/E of 65x on the current 2021 EPS estimate, or 35x on the current 2022 consensus EPS.

The risk here simply comes down to execution and potentially weaker than expected growth momentum. Soft user data or disappointing revenue figures in the upcoming quarters would likely pressure the stock to the downside and force a reassessment of the long-term earnings outlook. The potential for any U.S. government restrictions towards Chinese apps would likely also pressure sentiment towards the stock. Monitoring points include the evolution of financial margins as it will be important for the company to trend towards profitability.