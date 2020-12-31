PUMP Faces Near-Term Uncertainty

ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) has steadily recovered its effective frac fleet count over the past few quarters, suggesting the management's confidence in the medium-term revival of the fracking activity. However, in the short term, cold weather is likely to adversely affect Permian's fracking outlook, leading to lower revenues in Q1 2021. Because the outlook is somewhat uncertain in the short term, it will depend on the DuraStim hydraulic fracturing fleets deployment and converting Tier II pumping units to Tier IV Dynamic Gas Blending pumping units to improve the operating margin.

On top of that, the company's long-term contract with PXD following an asset acquisition transaction should stabilize its cash flows. On the balance sheet side, it has a significant advantage over some of its leveraged peers. PUMP has no debt, plus it has also increased free cash flows in the past year. I do not see the stock price moving upward because the stock is reasonably valued versus the peers. Over the medium term, I think the fracking industry's recovery can push returns from the stock higher.

Outlook On Activity And Utilization

The surge in the crude oil price and a partial recovery in demand has pushed PUMP's frac fleet count reasonably higher over the past three quarters. While running a fleet of four by the end of Q1 2020, it has currently gone up to ~11 now, suggesting a partial performance recovery. However, the management is unclear about the recovery's sustenance and is therefore unlikely to increase the fleet count much higher until the commodity price settles at the current level.

The decrease in hydraulic fracturing fleet utilization, coupled with pricing discounts, turned the company's performance nearly upside down in 2020. In the short term, we will continue to see excess fracking equipment available in the market. So, PUMP is unlikely to reactivate equipment unless it sees increases in pricing, efficiency, and expected operating margins. Among these factors, operating efficiency is a key factor because of its strategy to employ high-quality crew and reliable equipment. As demand increased, the effective fleet utilization increased to 9.6 in Q4 compared to 8.5 fleets in Q3. However, its Q1 2021 effective utilization may fall to a range of 9.5-11 fleets, a revision down from the January guidance (10.5 to 11.5 fleets) due to extreme winter weather in the Southern part of the country.

Key Strategic Moves

The other crucial aspect of the company's strategy is to minimize the environmental impact of well side operations. With that in view, it has increased investments in DuraStim electric fleet technology and dual gas-burning equipment. PUMP, along with its partner AFGlobal, is targeting a full electric DuraStim fleet offering in 2021. Its 2021 capital investment plan will be weighted toward the conversion of fleet to lower emissions equipment. In January 2021, it purchased 20 newly built Tier IV DGB (Dynamic Gas Blending) pumping units for approximately $20 million. Plus, it will spend $17 million on existing Tier II pumping units to Tier IV DGB units. For clients increasingly preferring ESG-compliant fleets, I think the company's investment will help gain market share.

PUMP's Tier IV DGB equipment is powered by either diesel or natural gas, which improves Tier II diesel-powered equipment. It has committed to purchasing 50,000 HHP of Tier IV DGB equipment. As the industry transition to lower emissions, I think the available fleet capacity can decline, especially when more efficient fleets will lead to higher active HHP or as the company retires and replaces conventional Tier II equipment. Concurrent with the trend, it plans to retire ~150,000 HHP of conventional pumping equipment permanently. Compensating the fall in Tier-II pressure pumping capacity, it may purchase an additional 108,000 HHP of DuraStim hydraulic fracturing equipment by July 2022. If added, it will increase its capacity by ~8% compared to the current level. Read more about the company in my previous article here.

Shale Oil Production To Decelerate

According to the EIA's estimates, the Permian crude oil production will remain steady in March 2021 compared to the current level. On average, crude oil production is expected to decline by 4% in the key unconventional shales in the next two months. So, the company will have fewer opportunities to bounce back, although the downside is relatively limited. The Permian crude oil production decreased by 9% in the past year until January 2021, while the rig count there dipped by 54%.

Although the crude oil price has recovered in the past couple of quarters, it is still substantially lower than its 2019-high. Many oil supermajors plan to either keep production unchanged or reduce it as they drastically curtail capex. On the upside, the Permian typically responds rapidly to the pricing movement and is, therefore, may see a reallocation of equipment quicker than any other US Basin.

Understanding The Value Drivers In Q4

For the past couple of quarters, PUMP's revenues have been on the rise after the steep fall in Q2 2020. In Q4 2020, its revenues increased by 15% compared to Q3 2020 due primarily to a continued increase in customer activity levels and an increase in crude oil pricing. Cost of services (excluding D&A) increased by 16% in Q4 versus Q3, which reflected higher activity levels during the quarter. Although net loss steepened during Q4, it incurred a $21 million impairment charge related to the retirement of Tier II conventional diesel pumping equipment. Excluding that, the adjusted earnings were $0.12 loss per share in Q4 compared to $0.18 loss per share in Q3.

Strong Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Improves

In FY2020, PUMP's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $139 million, a 69% decrease compared to a year ago. Led by the year-over-year fall in revenues, the CFO decline reflects a reduction in its services demand.

In FY2020, the company's capex decreased significantly (80% down) compared to the previous year because it cut down most of its growth capex. As a result, its free cash flow (or FCF) turned positive in FY2020. In FY2021, the company has set a capex budget, which, at the guidance mid-point ($122 million), represents a 23% rise compared to FY2020. I think the company will improve CFO and remain FCF positive despite the increase in capex.

PUMP's total liquidity as of January 31 was $109 million. It had no debt as of December 31, 2020, which makes it inherently safer than some of its peers (Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN), Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT), and Nabors (NBR)), some of which have an overly leveraged balance sheet.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, the Permian rig count, the U.S. frac spread count, and PUMP's reported revenues for the past five years and the previous four-quarter trend. Based on the model, I expect revenues to decrease in the next twelve months (or NTM). It can improve sharply in NTM 2022 and will steady at that level afterward.

Based on the regression model and the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to decline sharply in the next year. In NTM 2022, the model suggests a quantum recovery in its EBITDA, while the sharp recovery can continue in NTM 2023.

I have calculated the EV using the forward multiple. Returns potential (7% downside) using the forward EV/EBITDA multiple (8.5x) is marginally higher than Wall Street's sell-side analyst expectations (10% downside) from the stock.

Relative Valuation

PUMP's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in contrast to the expansion in multiple for its peers, which should typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (9.5x) is in line with its peers' (PTEN, LBRT, and NBR) average. So, the stock is undervalued compared to its peers. Given the short-term pressure, however, I think the stock is reasonably valued at this level.

What's The Take On PUMP?

After it reduced to operating with only a fraction of its frac fleet compared to the 2019-high, PUMP is slowly rebuilding its fleet in 2021. Although pricing has not yet recovered following the availability of the excess pressure pumping equipment in the market, a stable fleet utilization has kept its margin steady. As the energy market recovers, I expect utilization to improve over the medium-term, benefitting its topline. However, in the short term, cold weather is likely to dampen Permian's fracking activity, leading to lower revenues in Q1 2021.

In 2021, PUMP will accelerate deploying DuraStim hydraulic fracturing fleets and converting its fleet into Dynamic Gas Blending pumping units. The company has no debt, which gives it a significant advantage over some of its leveraged peers. Investors might want to stay invested for higher returns from the stock over the medium term.