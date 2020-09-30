Quick Take

Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) has filed to raise $13.5 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm manufactures TFT-LCD display modules in China.

OST is growing rapidly and seeks IPO financing to further its expansion initiatives in a growing industry.

For investors with a risk-on appetite for a China-based manufacturer, the IPO is worth consideration.

Company & Technology

Nanjing, China-based Ostin was founded to design, develop and manufacture TFT-LCD display modules in a variety of sizes and for a range of customer types.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mr. Tao Ling, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously at electronics firms such as Uniden, Harris, Ericsson and Hitachi.

Below is a brief overview video of how TFT-LCD displays work:

Source: Thomas Schwenke

The company's primary offerings include:

Consumer electronic displays

Outdoor LCD displays

Automotive displays

Ostin has received at least $10.5 million from investors including SHYD Investment Management (Chairman Ling), JQZY Investment Management (Director Yin) and Renown Investment Management (Director Yuan).

Customer Acquisition

The company utilizes a direct sales approach to obtain customers in computer manufacturer, automotive electronics and other target industries.

OST has also received government subsidy support for various aspects of its business.

Ostin currently operates three manufacturing facilities with an aggregate square footage of about 45,000 sf.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased sharply, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE Ended Sept. 30, 2020 1.6% FYE Ended Sept. 30, 2019 1.9%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing spend, was a very high 43.0x in the most recent reporting period.

Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Expert Market Research, the global market for TFT-LCD displays exceeded $167 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $221.6 billion in value by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing demand for display-based electronics for devices such as flat panel televisions, smartphones, tablet computers, vehicle displays and gaming industry applications.

Also, emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region are growing in demand, with countries such as India, Korea, China and others leading the way.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

TPK Corporation

HannStar Display

Quanta Computer

Radiant Opto-Electronics Corporation

Financial Performance

Ostin's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit

Slightly reduced gross margin

Increased operating profit and net income

Sharp growth in cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 140,073,917 200.7% FYE Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 46,583,295 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior FYE Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 11,870,368 198.6% FYE Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 3,975,425 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin FYE Ended Sept. 30, 2020 8.47% FYE Ended Sept. 30, 2019 8.53% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin FYE Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 4,134,190 3.0% FYE Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 871,281 1.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) FYE Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 2,831,286 FYE Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 766,765 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 7,724,681 FYE Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 123,141 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, Ostin had $5.3 million in cash and $51.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, was $4 million.

IPO Details

Ostin intends to raise $13.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 3.375 million of its ordinary shares, offered at a midpoint price of $4.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $65.8 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 24.1%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 25% of the net proceeds from this offering in the construction of additional facilities and purchase of equipment for the production of OLED polarizers in our Chengdu plant; approximately 25% of the net proceeds from this offering for the acquisitions of, or investments in, businesses engaged in the development and production of the new advanced display materials, although as of the date of this prospectus, we have not identified, or engaged in any material discussions regarding, any potential target; approximately 20% of the net proceeds from this offering for the research and development of new materials, including AMOLED/OLED polarizers and LCP (liquid crystal polymer) and improvement of the manufacturing process; and approximately 30% of the net proceeds from this offering for working capital, operating expenses and other general corporate purposes.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Prime Number Capital and Shengang Securities.

Commentary

Ostin is seeking U.S. public market investment to fund its expansion initiatives and potential acquisitions.

The firm's financials show strong topline revenue growth and growth across all other major financial metrics.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased; its Selling and Marketing efficiency rate is extremely high.

The market opportunity for TFT-LCD displays is large and expected to grow at a reasonably quick rate of growth considering its existing size, so the firm has strong industry tailwinds in its favor.

Like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm's operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Prime Number Capital is the lead left underwriter and there is no data on IPOs the firm has been involved in over the last 12-month period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is increased competition impacting pricing power.

As for valuation, compared to AU Optronics, the IPO looks reasonably valued on a revenue basis, but overpriced on an EV/EBITDA basis.

Of course, OST has grown much faster than AUOTY, so may present a growth opportunity for interested investors.

OST is definitely in growth mode which is ideal for IPO opportunities.

For investors with a risk-on appetite for a rapidly growing display manufacturer in China, the IPO is worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.