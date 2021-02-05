On 11th February 2021, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares almost hit a price of $4, and have fallen by more than 60% ever since. Given the recent capitulation in the hyper rally, it is worth revisiting volatile small cap stocks, especially those which benefited from President Biden’s constructive stance on the cannabis industry. A key question is whether the price fall has made SNDL sufficiently attractive.

Industry Outlook

Much of the rally in the cannabis sector was due to the publicity surrounding the drive toward cannabis legalization in the US. This stance towards cannabis legalization in the US this has had spillover effects to cannabis stocks in Canada which sees the US as its main export market. SNDL is one such company, and focuses on higher quality hemp/CBD. Thus far, industry estimates on growth rates have been wide. Notably, articles (even before the meteoric rise of cannabis stocks) had already predicted massive industry growth rates. Zooming in on the CBD market which is relevant to SNDL – research which was published as early as December 2018 by New Frontier – projects a five year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 27.2% through to 2022, or an 18.4% CAGR for the hemp industry. In an informative 2019 article, Euromonitor as quoted by Standard & Poor’s, had already expected the global legal cannabis industry to grow by a 45% CAGR to $166 billion by 2025. Based on other articles I read, the expected growth rates and total addressable market sizes vary greatly. However, there is no doubt that expected growth rates are very high, which presents new market opportunities.

Relevant to SNDL, branded marijuana-derived CBD growth rate is likely to outperform the general marijuana industry

What’s driving this growth are a nexus of several factors: (1) the use of medical cannabis, (2) the legalization of recreational cannabis, (3) the decriminalization of cannabis possession, and (4) the incentive for states to bring cannabis under the fold of the government regulation. Regulating the cannabis industry would help channel profits from the industry to the formal economy (i.e. better tax visibility for government), rather than leaving parts of it in the black market. Broadly, the positive change in narrative has been helped by the trend of liberalism at government and changing social perceptions towards the use of marijuana. At the top of it, the US government is leading this change in attitudes through a drive toward broadening legalization in the US. Of course, marijuana being on a constructive political agenda appears widely supported by the US electorate, as shown in the below survey.

Attitudes suggest the US electorate wants better regulation on cannabis, rather than no cannabis, driving a constructive political agenda on the industry

Stock performance, momentum and technical chart

The below chart indicates that SNDL is significantly more volatile than the largest cannabis ETFs such as YOLO, MSOS and MJ. As such, timing the entry point of SNDL is important, and catching it in the right direction can be either vastly profitable or disastrous. As such, it would be worth having a look at some technical indicators relevant to a small cap stock such as SNDL, a stock heavily watched by opportunistic traders.

SNDL has a higher volatility than the major cannabis ETFs

SNDL appears to have bounced off its major support level denoted in the orange line in the chart below, as well as the major psychological level of $1.00. On 5th March, SNDL’s price dipped below $1 intraday, but this was on the back of a long downward wick on the red candle, which suggests the bears did not hold for long, reaffirming the importance of the support region between $1.00 to $1.10. This support region is further reinforced by the 50-day moving average. Bears may wish to target $0.80 for a better entry on a Fibonacci basis which is nearer the 100-day moving average. On the other hand, bulls may set their sights on $1.55 followed by $1.88 as depicted in the below chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests that SNDL is currently oversold, assuming we use the reference range since the stock began on its upward rollercoaster ride since late last year. Assuming the RSI indicator rings true and the support region of $1.00 to $1.10 holds strong, a base appears to have formed for upward momentum.

Hopefully, SNDL holds above the 50-day moving average if it is to climb higher

SNDL is not cheap based on relative valuation measures

The table below shows that SNDL is not cheap based on P/S, EV/S and 3-mth performance. Fundamentally, there is little justification for SNDL except that it is a momentum stock which may outperform on the upside given bright industry prospects (and underperform on the downside). SNDL’s momentum is supported by a retail base, its fame on social media and volatility due to its small cap status. However, forward sales may appear rich simply because its acquisitions have not been fully incorporated into its valuation (furthermore, it now has a huge war chest due to recent stock issuances on a high price). SNDL’s pricey valuation is made even less tenable when we consider deteriorating operating losses: -7m in Sep-2019, -19.8m in Dec-2019, -17.8m in Mar-2020, -19.6m in Jun-2020 and -24.4m in Sep-2020. While SNDL’s acquisitions should be accretive over time, it continues to lag the scale of larger players and is somewhat behind the game in economies of scale. There is also insufficient visibility on sales accretion since 2019’s acquisitions have not seen a bump up in 2020 revenues (which could be also partly due to the pandemic). Exiting the pandemic may eventually see sales improvement for SNDL, although other cannabis companies which are ahead in expansion plans have better revenue visibility. Even if 2021 revenue forecasts are considered, the 18% growth in 2021 is not fantastic compared to the forecast industry CAGR as abovementioned.

TTM P/S FWD P/S TTM EV/Sales FWD EV/Sales 3-mth performance (%) SNDL 2.3 34.1 35.3 35.5 170.2 APHA 9.4 9.4 11.6 10.0 114.2 TLRY 14.3 13.3 20.1 13.8 197.4 ACB 5.3 8.3 8.8 8.7 -0.9 CGC 28.6 26.0 28.7 25.1 15.2 CRON 71.9 39.9 46.0 24.9 14.9 OGI 8.0 8.5 2.6 2.6 116.7 HEXO 8.1 7.3 10.2 6.8 67.6 YOLO 45.4 MJ 64.0 MSOS 53.4 Average 18.5 18.4 20.4 15.9 86.9

Note: The last 3 tickers refer to ETFs where only the 3-mth price performance was shown.

Risks to outlook

The main risk to SNDL is unexpected volatility beyond the industry's norm. Retail investors’ euphoria may ebb especially if more fundamental valuation metrics are increasingly followed as coverage on the sector deepens. The volatility can create both massive upside and downside, and can catch investors unaware. Other risks are general to the industry, such as contraband cannabis, and future legislation which subjects the industry to unfriendly regulations - these may include higher taxes or quality requirements which can raise the cost hurdle.

Conclusion

SNDL looks interesting on its technical chart, with an oversold RSI and having bounced above the 50-day moving average after the capitulation on small caps and recently hot sectors. However, despite the sharp fall in share price, there is insufficient fundamental justification for SNDL given its rich relative valuations against peers. Furthermore, operating losses remain dismal. Despite SNDL’s robust balance sheet, other players will also be jostling to expand their reach. Competition will be keen, and larger players such as APHA would have stronger bargaining power on top of existing scale economies. However, this also means that large public-listed cannabis players may consider small cap companies such as SNDL as a potential takeover target. While the industry's landscape appears bright, there are other cannabis companies with better valuation and financial metrics. At this stage, SNDL appears largely supported by frenzied investors which remains a wildcard.