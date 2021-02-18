Thesis

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) is a pharmaceutical company with various niche indications it is pursuing. Its most promising candidate, SLS-002 (racemic ketamine), shows enormous potential in treating acute-suicidal-ideation-behavior (ASIB) for MDD and PTSD as there are currently no specifically approved medications for ASIB. SLS-002 alone has, according to conservative estimates, the ability to triple the value of the share-price (future share-dilution factored in) from the current price of $2.6 in the event of full FDA-approval.

Based on the historical use of ketamine in "ketamine-clinics", approved Spravato, and the promising preclinical-data on R-ketamine, there is a very high likelihood of clinical trial success and eventual FDA-approval for SLS-002. Institutional ownership has increased lately. However, investors need to expect significant intermediate downside risk if ALS & Sanfilippo Syndrome clinical trials fail, which is likely. Also, complex financing needs necessitates investor vigilance and awareness of the risks involved in investing in biotechnology.

Seelos Therapeutics Pipeline

I will primarily focus on analyzing four indications Seelos Therapeutics currently pursues;

SLS-002 (racemic ketamine) for acute suicidal ideation behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

SLS-002 (racemic ketamine) for acute suicidal ideation behavior (ASIB) in Post-Traumatic-Stress-Disorder (PTSD)

SLS-005 (Trehalose) for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

SLS-005 (Trehalose) for Sanfilippo Syndrome

These indications have been chosen for analysis in this article as the company frequently produces press releases on each of these indications' developments. They also possess a foundation of scientific studies that are sufficiently large to conduct a logical and quantifiable analysis of each indications' statistical probabilities for trial success and potential FDA-approval.

SLS-002 in the treatment of ASIB in MDD & PTSD

SLS-002 (racemic ketamine) received breakthrough-therapy-designation status in November 2019 and has most recently begun a phase-II clinical trial for acute suicidal ideation (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Post-Traumatic-Stress-Disorder (PTSD). Racemic ketamine has been historically used in "ketamine-clinics" in the U.S. for off-label treatment of a wide range of indications, including; anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Spravato (S-ketamine), developed by Jansen Pharmaceuticals, is one of the enantiomers of ketamine approved in treating treatment-resistant-depression (TRD) in the U.S. and the E.U.

SLS-002 (racemic ketamine) is a 50:50 mixture of both isomers.

Spravato (S-ketamine), while being an effective antidepressant, has a few caveats; only 2 out of 5 clinical studies showed statistically significant improvements in depression. Interestingly, S-ketamine's mirror-image, R-ketamine, has been shown to produce fewer psychedelic effects, stronger antidepressant effects, and potentially lower abuse potential in preclinical studies compared to S-ketamine.

Currently, ASIB is treated via a plethora of pharmacotherapies, including but not limited to; antidepressants, antipsychotics, ECT, and most recently, NMDA-receptor antagonists such as ketamine. It is important to note that there is no specifically approved treatment for ASIB as treatment-options are scattered. Based on racemic ketamine's historical use in ketamine clinics, currently approved Spravato, and the promising data on R-ketamine - there's a very high likelihood of clinical trial success and eventual FDA-approval for SLS-002 (racemic ketamine).

Perception Neuroscience, a subsidiary of the soon-to-be IPOd - ATAI Life Sciences, is currently pursuing R-ketamine for treatment-resistant-depression (TRD). ASIB and TRD are different indications, but they are related as TRD, by its nature, can progress to ASIB (more on this later).

SLS-005 in the treatment of ALS & Sanfilippo Syndrome

In August 2020, the company received FDA notice to proceed with a phase-IIb/III trial for Trehalose in the treatment of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease); the study was scheduled to be 24 weeks in duration. Trehalose on its own is a simple sugar molecule derived from insects and was once considered difficult to extract - until 2000 when the Hayashibara company developed an inexpensive extraction technology from starch.

Trehalose is an insect-derived sugar consisting of two glucose molecules

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a fatal motoneuron disease with no current effective treatment. Accumulation of abnormal protein inclusions containing SOD1, TARDBP, FUS, among other proteins, is a pathological hallmark of ALS. Autophagy is the major degradation pathway involved in the clearance of damaged organelles and protein aggregates. Although autophagy has been shown to efficiently degrade ALS-linked mutant protein in cell culture models, several studies suggest that autophagy impairment may also contribute to disease pathogenesis. In this report, we tested the potential use of trehalose, a disaccharide that induces MTOR-independent autophagy, in the development of experimental ALS. Administration of trehalose to mutant SOD1 transgenic mice significantly prolonged life span and attenuated the progression of disease signs. - Trehalose delays progression of ALS.

In laymen's terms, ALS is associated with a buildup of proteins that cause dysfunction. Trehalose enhances this buildup's clearance of proteins, which should ameliorate the disease progression by delaying it. Considering that no treatment exists for ALS, except in the case of riluzole, which only expands lifespan by 2 to 3 months, there is an urgent and unmet medical need for new treatments. Trehalose has in numerous studies shown great promise as a new pharmacotherapy for ALS treatment. Trehalose's simple molecular structure and being a harmless sugar used in cosmetics, foods decreases the risk of failure in phase-I clinical trials as these are primarily concerned with human health safety.

This creates flexibility in clinical development for novel indications outside the currently pursued ALS indication. The generally low pharmaceutical probabilities of success are greatly diminished due to Trehalose's simple benign pharmacological properties assuring a high likelihood of clinical trial success in phase-I studies. This means that Trehalose can easily be extended to phase-I trials to treat other indications. Coupled with its pharmacological ability to increase the clearance of proteins, it shows promise in treating similar disorders to ALS as Sanfilippo Syndrome. Seelos Therapeutics acquired SLS-005 (Trehalose) from Bioplast Pharma in February 2019.

Sanfilippo Syndrome

In August 2019, Seelos Therapeutics was granted acceptance of its IND-application (IND-investigational new drug), which cleared the path for conducting a combined Phase IIb/III, multicenter study of Trehalose in the treatment of Sanfilippo Syndrome (Mucopolysaccharidosis type III).

Sanfilippo Syndrome is caused by a lack of an enzyme that normally breaks down and recycles a large, complex sugar molecule called 'heparan sulphate'. This heparan sulphate accumulates and causes damage to the central nervous system's cells, including the brain. Sanfilippo belongs to a group of disorders known as the 'mucopolysaccharidoses' (MPS), which are part of a larger group of disorders known as 'lysosomal storage disorders.' - Rare Diseases

In other words, we can see a similarity of Sanfilippo Syndrome to ALS in its disease pathology, with the issue being a buildup of specific compounds caused by an inability of the body to degrade these molecules. Damage ensues, and eventual death in both ALS and Sanfilippo Syndrome. Preclinical studies have shown the theoretical efficacy of Trehalose in the treatment of Sanfilippo Syndrome, with mouse models showing longer life, less hyperactivity and anxiety, vision maintenance, and inflammation reduction.

While this is promising, it is important to note that while there are similarities in disease pathology between ALS and Sanfilippo Syndrome, there is a vastly smaller amount of preclinical studies exploring the potential of Trehalose in the treatment of Sanfilippo Syndrome as compared to ALS and even ketamine for MDD & PTSD, rendering the pursual of this indication to be of higher risk as it is more difficult to quantify clinical trial probabilities of success. Just like in the case of ALS, Sanfilippo Syndrome currently has no approved treatment. Moreover, various treatments over the last 30 years have shown varying degrees of clinical trial success in finding a treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome - showcasing the difficulty and inherent risk of exploring and developing pharmaceutical drugs in rare diseases.

Financials & risks

Seelos Therapeutics has primarily been financed via equity offerings, which has led to a sharp increase in its total outstanding float over the years. This is typical of biotech companies as they usually face steep cash expenditures during the years they conduct clinical trials before being granted FDA approval.

To gauge the potential of future equity offerings, dilution, and valuation, it is important to try to get expense projections for the next years of Seelos Therapeutics. Inputs to these expense estimates have been provided by analysts from the following institutions and can be viewed at Simply Wall Street. Institutions & analysts submitted expense estimates

Expense estimates for the next year

If we analyze current expense estimates for the next years (-$23.52m for 2021, -$31.919m for 2022), we clearly see that Seelos Therapeutics follows the typical trajectory of cash expenditure in the biotech sector and has a similar cash flow profile.

Biotech sector cashflow-profile

Source: Toptal

If one were to analyze the occurrence and frequency of direct offerings in Seelos Therapeutics' history, one would see that it has occurred in the vicinity of 5-6 times since 2019. It is reasonable to expect additional offerings moving into the future as later clinical stages (phase 2/3) usually incur higher costs due to the large size of study subjects involved in the study. Therefore, costs are not that significant for preclinical studies as for human trials. One of Seelos Therapeutics' key risks is the failure rate of their phase-3 clinical trials, especially in pursuing the indication of ALS. Since later phases of clinical trials cost substantially more money than earlier, there is an imminent risk of the stock experiencing downside volatility if these were to fail.

It is also important to note that Seelos Therapeutics issued senior secured convertible notes for $12m in December 2020. Repayment of the principal is due to begin in June 2021, stretching over 18 months. Given that the company is not making any money and is not scheduled to do so for the foreseeable future, there is a likelihood that repayment will not be met, and the bonds in default. If we were to analyze Seelos Therapeutics' debt to equity history based on their Q3 2020 report, it is clear that they have negligible amounts of debt. Debt to equity history and analysis

While the latest senior secured note is not factored in the above graph, it is likely that repayments of the senior secured note will occur via future additional equity issuance, mitigating the potential risk of default. While this is one scenario, one cannot discount the possibility of future additional senior secured convertible debt being used as a means of financing. Depending on how Seelos Therapeutics approaches its financing, additional senior secured debt could jeopardize the company since repayments would be higher than its current cash-reserves.

Seelos Therapeutics' last offering was closed in January 2021, which increased cash by $33m. The cash runway was 4 months, according to their latest Q3 2020 data, meaning that they'll have to raise money every 4 months in order to have sufficient capital.

Patents and drug exclusivity

Drugs can be classified as having patents and drug-exclusivity. These are separate and do not necessarily have to co-occur. Patents in the U.S. are given for 20 years, while drug-exclusivity differs between 3 and 7 years. Racemic ketamine's patent expired in 2004.

Therefore, it is likely that Seelos Therapeutics will have to rely on drug-exclusivity for the protection of SLS-002. It will likely receive a 3 year protection period, as suicidal ideation usually affects more than 200 000 Americans each year, disqualifying it for orphan drug status that would give it a 7-year status.

This notion is strengthened because Seelos Therapeutics applied and obtained a patent in Japan to use intranasal ketamine (SLS-002) for dental anxiety. It likely obtained this patent by tweaking and modifying the delivery method of SLS-002 to cause a degree of uniqueness warranting protection. While there may be differences in Japanese and U.S. patent law, this is a sign suggesting that SLS-002 will likely have a tweaked and unique intranasal delivery method that increases its uniqueness to extend its protection period in the U.S. It is unclear how long this protection would last as it depends on how they tweak SLS-002 to showcase uniqueness.

Trehalose was granted orphan drug designation for Sanfilippo Syndrome in April 2020 by the FDA in the U.S and orphan drug designation in August 2020 by EMA in the E.U. Also, the company has several other patents for Trehalose for different indications it is currently not pursuing. These other patents raise the company's value, as they can be licensed to prospective future companies conducting clinical trials in the indications Seelos Therapeutics has patents in.

Market size potential of ASIB in MDD and PTSD

It is vital to understand that ASIB is not clearly defined. Suicidal ideation and behaviors exist on a spectrum when it comes to psychiatric disorders. Still, they can, at times, also be caused instantaneously by traumatic and stressful life events in individuals with no prior existing psychiatric history. Also, it is important to understand psychiatric disorders usually display a high degree of psychiatric comorbidity and exist on a continuum of severity.

PTSD is often co-morbid to BPD, and depression is often co-morbid to anxiety. The more co-morbidity one has the higher risk of ASIB/Suicide.

Source: Author

Co-morbidity is important to understand since 5HT2-A agonists do not only possess antidepressant properties but are also potently anxiolytic. This means that they can treat both depression and anxiety simultaneously as these often co-occur. Also, resolution of trauma has been reported by the use of psychedelics, as evidenced by their prehistoric ritualistic shamanic use in the Amazon and also extensive use during the 1950s to 1970s in psychiatry in the Western World.

(Note: BPD is not a "disease" but rather a personality-disorder with a high prevalence of attempted suicides, it is there as an example of co-morbidity).

This means that psychedelics have the potential of treating multiple indications simultaneously, even if they're intended to treat a single one. Also, the prevalent use of medicines "off-label," especially in psychiatry, is set to accelerate the use of future approved psychedelics for indications outside of their approved indication. As a result, future progression to more severe mental states will be gradually reduced, as evidenced by this scale. Euthymia, as a baseline mood, and progression to ASIB/suicide. Future approved MDMA-assisted psychotherapy, and 5HT2-A agonists will decrease total ASIB. Source: Author

Euthymia is characterized as a baseline neutral mood, and to the right, we have the scale of depression/PTSD that, in the end, results in ASIB. To understand the future in 5-10 years, we must analyze the number of psychedelic companies currently conducting clinical trials for different indications.

By utilizing the Psychedelic Drug Development Tracker, we can clearly see that many companies are conducting clinical trials on 5HT2-A agonists. Since we already have an approved 5HT2-A agonist such as Spravato (S-ketamine), and since studies have confirmed the role of 5HT2-A agonists in promoting neuroplasticity via the influence on mTOR and dramatic rises in neurotrophic factors such as BDNF, NGF, GDNF creating neurogenesis, dendritogenesis, and synaptogenesis in affected brain areas of PTSD, depression and anxiety - such as the amygdala, PFC and hippocampus, we can deductively conclude that there is a very high likelihood for the approval of all future psychedelics since virtually all affect the 5HT2-A receptor.

In addition to pursued 5HT2-A agonists, the non-profit organization MAPS is conducting phase 3 clinical trials for MDMA-assisted psychotherapy in the U.S. and gathering financial means to conduct a trial E.U. In MAPS' completed Phase 2 trials, 68% no longer had PTSD after a 12-month follow-up and had suffered from it for an average of 17.8 years. It is widely expected that the results of the phase-3 trials will show equal results as in the phase-2 trial and render MDMA to be a revolutionary treatment of PTSD.

The future approval of additional 5HT2-A agonists and MDMA for PTSD and the degree of psychiatric comorbidity are set to dramatically reduce the number of individuals progressing to the outer right part of the presented mood scale's outer areas, as ASIB and reductions in suicide rates will occur. In other words, it is likely that the severity of symptoms of MDD and PTSD in its earlier stages will be so efficiently treated via the use of a multitude of future approved 5HT2-A agonists and MDMA that people will increasingly swing back to their euthymic state.

Furthermore, given that the U.S. has a very high life-time use of psychedelics, there is a familiarity to their use in American culture that is set to accelerate the propensity of consumers experimenting with them, as the amount of approvals of 5HT2-A agonists is set to accelerate the next 10 years resulting in massive media exposure of individuals reporting transforming and cathartic psychedelic experiences. Moreover, studies have shown that even healthy individuals with no psychiatric history show higher psychological scores than the average by the occasional use of psychedelics in safe and controlled settings.

This occasional use of psychedelics is likely to shield individuals from progressing to the right side of the continuum, as it increases psychological fitness scores, strengthening psychological resilience to stressful life events that could be a catalyst of initiating a psychiatric disorder. This is only set to be compounded by the liberalization of drug policies, as evidenced by psychedelic decriminalization bills currently being discussed in specific U.S. states, which would also increase consumer preferences of acquiring natural psychedelics via the black market if officially approved psychedelic therapies are too costly as potential judicial repercussions are diminished due to a laxer regulatory environment.

This will have a material effect on the potential revenue streams of approved 5HT2-A agonists for all psychedelic companies due to extreme drug cannibalization, including Seelos Therapeutics SLS-002 (racemic ketamine) for ASIB, as rates of suicide will decline due to extremely efficacious future approved treatments.

Market size potential of SLS-005 in ALS and Sanfilippo Syndrome

ALS and Sanfilippo Syndrome, by their nature, are considered rare diseases compared to the prevalent psychiatric ones. It is estimated that 12,000 - 15,000 people have ALS in the U.S. and that 5,000 people receive the diagnosis each year. Sanfilippo Syndrome incidence varies widely depending on geography and is said to be in 1 of 70,000 live births. Since no approved treatments exist for both diseases (except Riluzole in ALS, prolonging life by a meager 2-3 months), Trehalose has the potential to achieve a monopolistic stance if it receives FDA approval.

While it is difficult to estimate the statistical likelihood of clinical trials' success in phase 2/3 in ALS and Sanfilippo Syndrome, especially in Sanfilippo Syndrome, given the scarce amount of scientific data, I believe one has to have low expectations. These indications are by their nature inherently different compared to ASIB in MDD and PTSD, as they lack already approved treatments that could serve as pinpointers into the potential efficacy of newly developing therapies and ease clinical trial success' estimates in rNPV modeling. It is encouraging, though, that they have received orphan drug designation status by the FDA and EMA and have several patents, not only limited to the indications they are pursuing.

In case of clinical trial failure for ALS and Sanfilippo Syndrome, this fact alone would cushion the potential blow to the share price since the patents' value could be used to license it to other firms' pursuing clinical trials for different indications involving Trehalose.

Valuation

rNPV valuation is the standard in biotech-valuation. The key to successful rNPV modeling is primarily based on the ability to accurately estimating the statistical probabilities of trial success in the various clinical stages for each indication the company is pursuing. If we begin by analyzing SLS-002 in ASIB for MDD and PTSD, we can clearly see that the statistical probabilities of success lie in the 80-95% range. This is based on the fact that racemic ketamine has been historically (and is used to this day) used off-label in "ketamine-clinics" for treating depression, anxiety, PTSD in the U.S.

Spravato, the S-isomer of racemic ketamine, is already approved in the treatment of TRD. In addition, the R-isomer displays potentially greater antidepressant effects than the S-isomer with lesser side effects. Spravato therapy is administered according to a unique dosing schedule and costs around $32,000/Y.

It is likely to assume that the treatment of ASIB will not be according to the same frequency as seen in the dosing-schedule of Spravato, but rather be used sporadically in clinical settings (ER, etc.) once ASIB arises. Thereafter, it is likely that the individual experiencing suicidal ideation will either be put on an antidepressant, antipsychotic, or considered for Spravato therapy after being treated with SLS-002 first for their suicidal ideation. Since ASIB is at the extreme end of the depression/PTSD continuum scale, the overall patient pool and market size will be quite small since it will become increasingly rare to be at that side of the spectrum as new treatments emerge in the next 10 years.

Therefore, it is necessary to balance and weigh the fact that ASIB is rare and the cost of therapy being at a level to reflect this rarity and offset potential development costs. In modeling ALS and Sanfilippo Syndrome's rarity, drug-pricing was quite high as is usual of rare diseases. Since we're dealing with uncertainties, let us assume a range of scenarios and model them in Excel. I chose a default period of 7 years to keep it conservative whilst giving room for additional time in case of increased IP-protection due to the potential manipulation of unique drug delivery mechanisms.

In the reverse-engineering DCF spreadsheet, I tried to estimate the inputs used by analysts to arrive at different price targets. It is clear that market participants are underpricing the future potential of SLS-002 in the treatment of ASIB, even in the most extremely conservative scenarios, by 13x times in case of full FDA-approval.

If one factors in dilution by 2x times the current outstanding amount of shares (54,300,000), the upside is at 6.7x. If we factor in 4x dilution, we arrive at an upside of 3.36x times. In other words, the future upside potential is between 3.36x-13x. While I have modeled ALS and Sanfilippo Syndrome, I consider these diseases to have a negligible chance of approval as they pose a very high degree of risk if one looks at the statistical probabilities of success. Sanfilippo Syndrome, in particular, was unquantifiable due to the exceptionally low population prevalence in the U.S.

Summary

Seelos Therapeutics most promising substance is SLS-002 (racemic ketamine) for ASIB in MDD and PTSD. It offers an upside between 3.36x-13x times, depending on the scope of dilution. Unfortunately, I believe that finding a promising treatment for ALS and Sanfilippo Syndrome could prove to be challenging and unlikely, based on historical clinical trial failure. Therefore, Trehalose is likely to fail in clinical trials.

If this occurs, this will cause severe downside volatility in the medium-term of the share price. In other words, the company's success lies in its ability to quickly pass the clinical trial phases for SLS-002 to establish stable revenue streams, which would shield the financial blow associated with potential clinical trial failure in ALS and Sanfilippo Syndrome. There are also some complex financing scenarios that investors have to be aware of. A company can only survive for so long on equity issuance, and there's a risk that failure to raise sufficient capital could jeopardize the company's existence and approach bankruptcy.

While, I believe this risk is rather small, primarily due to increasing institutional ownership, suggesting future belief, it is still something one as an investor needs to be aware of. It is prudent to assume additional equity issuance in the future, as is typical of biotechnology shares, and keep expectations realistic as revenue streams are still years away. Given the low probabilities of success in the rNPV model for ALS and Sanfilippo Syndrome, the bulk of the future potential lies in SLS-002.

I would therefore place a cautious buy on Seelos Therapeutics, but only as a long-term investment over 2-3 years, with a weighting that does not exceed more than 1% of one's portfolio.