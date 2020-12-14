DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Not Your Grandparents' Utility Business

As we are all taught, a utility company provides goods with, well, public utility. Water, power, drainage, telecoms, that kind of thing. The predictability of these companies is exceeded only by their tedium. There's a place for such things in a portfolio if you want a reliable income stream - owning Verizon (VZ) or similar will rarely give you sleepless nights. No yield curve ulcer for you if that is your kind of stock.

In our world, which is to say technology, there's another kind of utility business; you'll see them referred to as 'industry utilities' or 'vertical market specialists' or many other terms invented by bored investment bank analysts in a bid to stay awake when churning out pitch decks at 3am on a wet Wednesday morning. Bloomberg is an industry utility, the best kind. Its suppliers and its customers are one and the same. It just sits in the middle passing numbers back and forth and collecting money each time. Nice. There are others. In the general case, such a utility might be thought of as a must-have supplier to participants in one specific industry, with enough competition to keep antitrust apparatchiks at bay but not so much that margins get pressured, and preferably in an end-market which is either itself growing, and/or which is old-line in nature and is still being eaten by software.

We trip over such companies every now and then, and when we do, we get excited. Sometimes they sell software, sometimes data, sometimes services. The key is to follow the general case above. If they satisfy those guidelines, and the numbers look good - meaning a solid blend of growth and cash generation - they're usually a good name to own long term. Examples in software include Veeva Systems (VEEV) in life sciences or nCino (NCNO) in banking.

One of the ways we find such companies is to ask our subscribers. If you work in an industry that uses its own specific software or data suppliers, you will likely be very familiar with utilities that are not well known to the outside world. One name that bubbled up last year is CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) which is a utility provider of transaction data to the real estate industry. The stock sold off recently - a consequence of the general dumping of high beta tech names, and also of a wobble around the will-they-won't-they acquisition of in-play CoreLogic - and we believe this has provided a good moment at which to open a position. Which we have, in staff personal accounts. We'll cover CSGP in more detail going forward but we thought now would be a good time to highlight the opportunity.

Here's the numbers.

Source: YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

A very nice balance of growth (19% TTM revenue growth and that's in 2020, a very strange year for real estate) and margins (28% unlevered pre-tax free cashflow margins); $2.7bn net cash in the bank; and a subscription revenue model meaning sleeping at night is, if not quite as restful as owning VZ, fairly relaxing most of the time.

Valuation is in line with similar business models. In subscription cloud models the market more or less asks you to pay the % of TTM revenue growth as a multiple of TTM revenues. So, rule of thumb, for 20% TTM growth, expect to pay 20x TTM revenues. More than that is OK if the margins are very high, less than that if margins or low or revenue unpredictable.

Source: YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

If you assume CSGP will grow at around the same rate in 2021 as it did in 2020, and you plot it on this chart (the cloud cohort group), you can see that as a relative valuation, it's in line. That doesn't tell you anything about what happens if cloud stocks collapse; but right now they're at least not at a high, so you have a little buffer already.

Source: Google Finance, Company SEC reports, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

On a simple stock chart we think the name has upside from here to $900 without too much stress, and to $1000 if the market continues to move up in the first half of 2021.

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

For now we see this as a not-too-taxing recovery play; at $900 we'll take another look and consider holding longer. It's a business we like and plan to write more about.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 11 March 2021