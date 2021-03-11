Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) Q4 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call March 11, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Stephen Jumper - Chairman, President and CEO

Jim Brata - Executive Vice President and CFO

John Potratz - Researched Investments

Well, thank you, April. Good morning. And welcome to Dawson Geophysical Company’s Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Operations Conference Call. As April said, my name is Steve Jumper, Chairman, President and CEO of the company. Joining me on the call is Jim Brata, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before I start the call just a few things to go over. If you would like to listen to a replay of today’s call, it will be available via webcast by going to the Investor Relations section of a company’s website at www.dawson3d.com.

Information reported on this call speaks only of today, Thursday, March 11, 2021, and therefore, you are advised that time sensitive information may no longer be accurate as at the time of any replay listening.

Turning to our preliminary fourth quarter and 12 months ended December 31, 2020 financial results. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, the company reported revenues of $8.9 million, a decrease of approximately 74%, compared to $33.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the company reported a net loss of $7.8 million or $0.33 loss per share of common stock, compared to a net loss of $5.8 million or $0.25 loss per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The company reported negative EBITDA of $4.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to negative EBITDA of $788,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the company reported revenues of $86.1 million, a decrease of approximately 41%, compared to $145.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

For the full year of ‘19, the company narrowed its loss to $13.2 million or $0.56 loss per share of common stock, compared to a net loss of $15.2 million or $0.60 loss per share of common stock for the year ended December ‘19 -- December 31, 2019, that should have been full year 2020.

The company reported EBITDA of $3.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of approximately 41% for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $6.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the company operated one data acquisition crew with periods of low utilization in the United States. The one crew was inactive for the latter part of the third quarter and well into the fourth quarter.

Based on currently available information the company anticipates operating one crew in the U.S. through the first quarter of ‘21, would likely sustained periods of downtime, and one crew in Canada for the winter season, ending at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

While visibility remains limited beyond the first quarter, the company maintains the ability to deploy additional crews on short notice when market conditions improve. Reflected in both the fourth quarter and year end results is a non-cash impairment of approximately $1.6 million related to a note receivable and bad debt expense.

I will now turn control the call over to Jim Brata, who will review the financial results. Then I will return with the final remarks and our outlook in the first quarter of 2020. Jim?

Thank you, Steve, and good morning. Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $8.9 million, a decrease of approximately 74%, compared to $33.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

As stated in earnings release issued this morning, during the fourth quarter of 2020, the company operated one data acquisition crew with periods of low utilization in the U.S. The one crew was inactive for the latter part of the third quarter and well into the fourth quarter.

Based on currently available information, the company anticipates operating one crew in the U.S. through the first quarter, with likely sustained periods of downtime and one crew in Canada for the winter season, ending at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Cost of services in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $10.8 million, a decrease of 65%, compared to $30.8 million in the same quarter of 2019.

General and administrative expenses were $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 28%, compared to $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Depreciation and amortization expense in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $3.8 million, a decrease of 27%, compared to $5.2 million in the same quarter of 2019.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $7.8 million or $0.33 loss per common share, compared to a net loss of $5.8 million or $0.25 loss per common share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

We recorded an income tax expense of $9,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to an income tax benefit of $93,000 in the same quarter of 2019.

EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2020 was negative $4.2 million, compared to negative EBITDA $788,000 in the same period of 2019. An EBITDA reconciliation was provided in our earnings release issued this morning.

Now, I’ll highlight some results from the year ended December 31, 2020. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $86.9 -- $86.1 million, a decrease of 41%, compared to $145.8 million in the year ended December 31 2019.

Cost of services for the year of 2020 were $69 million, a decrease of 44%, compared to $123 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

General and administrative expenses were $13.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of 19%, compared to $17.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $17.2 million, a decrease of 21%, compared to $21.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

We narrowed our net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 to $13.2 million or $0.56 loss per common share, compared to a net loss of $15.2 million or $0.66 loss per common share for the year ended December 31, 2019.

EBITDA for the year of 2020 was $3.7 million, compared to EBITDA of $6.3 million for the year of 2019. An EBITDA reconciliation was provided in our earnings release issued this morning.

And now I’ll highlight some balance sheet items. Our balance sheet continues to remain strong as of December 31, 2020, we had debt including obligations under financing leases of approximately $138,000, we had cash and short-term investments of $46.5 million, our current ratio was 7.9 to 1, and working capital was approximately $51.1 million.

And with that, I’ll turn the call back to Steve for some comments on our operations.

Well, thank you, Jim. As stated in our earnings release issued this morning, fiscal 2020 was a year of unprecedented adversity. The company started out the first half of the year with its best financial and operational results in many years. We operated three large channel count crews in the U.S. and up to three crews in the Canadian market during the first quarter of 2020.

The company continued profitability in second quarter with the operation of two large channel count crews. As reported in our second quarter earnings release, the company began to experience a dramatic impact of the COVID-19 related economic lockdowns in late spring and early summer. As oil prices began to trade at significantly low level, exploration and production companies reduced their capital budgets and spending, which in turn negatively impacted demand for our services.

As a result, crew deployment lessened and utilization of our channel -- existing channels dropped. Utilization levels went from strong and promising in the first half of the year to weak for periods of time in the second half of the year even though we have seen some gradual uptick in oil prices. Current request for proposals for our services in both the U.S. and Canada remain challenged.

We are beginning to see signs of modest recovery in the oil service space as the oil and gas industry has experienced slight economic improvements in the number of active drilling rigs and hydraulic fracturing crews deployed in the U.S.

On a different note the decrease in overall activity in financial difficulties lead to an increase in M&A activity as some E&P companies have chosen to consolidate with others. At this time, we are unable to forecast the impact that this activity will have on the demand for our services as E&P companies re-evaluate their capital spending projects.

However, this recent M&A activity indicates E&P companies will continue their focus on shareholder returns and disciplined capital spending, as they seek to develop and produce oil and natural gas with increased efficiency by prioritizing their most economic drilling locations. This need for increased efficiencies promotes demand for seismic backed data acquisition services and the services we provide. As in the most recent down cycles we anticipate recovery in seismic data acquisition to somewhat lag behind increases in drilling and completion activities.

In response to these difficult conditions we are maintaining our focused on cost saving measures, while balancing the ability to respond rapidly when market conditions improve. As reported in our previous press releases this year, we have taken steps to outsource several ancillary services.

These steps including permitting and survey have resulted in reduced salary costs and lower general administrative expenses. Moreover, as previously reported in our second quarter 2020 earnings press release, the company anticipates approximately $4.3 million in annual cost savings as a result of these previously enacted cost saving measures.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter were $25,000 and totaled $2.8 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, primarily for maintenance capital items. The company’s Board of Directors has approved the initial capital budget of $1 million for 2021.

Despite the setbacks threats upon us by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, we are determined to press forward and deliver the highest quality services for our clients. Our state-of-the-art equipment inventory, our strong and unleveraged balance sheet, and our dedicated workforce position us for healthy recovery when market conditions improve.

As mentioned above, conditions are difficult and will remain so for the near-term pending continued improvement and stabilization of oil prices. But I’m confident in the future and that we are properly focused on upcoming opportunities. I thank all of our hard working employees, our valued clients and our trusted shareholders as we work for better times ahead.

And with that, April, I believe we are ready to take questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we’ll first hear from John Potratz of Researched Investments.

John Potratz

Good morning, Stephen. And you did very well for the quarter given how everything is going. Just wondering on business prospects, in the Wall Street Journal they talked about Exxon going into using Co2 storage in the ground. Does this raise the prospects for seismic activity given that they are putting Co2 back in the ground and versus drilling for oil and gas. Just there is a different seismic data and therefore more business for you?

Stephen Jumper

Jay [ph], appreciated your interest and your question as always. We have been involved over the years in several isolated what you would consider are called Co2 sequestration projects. The ones that we have been involved with today, as I understand it have involved commercial aspect, an academic aspect or component, as well as some government funding to look at the Co2 projects.

And so we’ve done -- we actually did one, probably, I don’t know if it was late third quarter, early fourth quarter of ‘20, where we did a fairly small 3D survey that was academic driven. The intent is to get an image of the subsurface and see if you can identify a secure location to inject Co2 back in the ground and hold.

It’s a different process than what we -- it’s the same science, but it’s a different application. What we typically do day-to-day is, do geologic images and we look for places at our earth models that are conducive to the accumulation of hydrocarbons. And so this takes our imagery and looks to see if they can find a secure closed reservoir to inject Co2.

We have had some projects recently, most of them small in nature that I’ve come across that are a combination that they are primarily commercial related. There are some companies out there over the years that specialize in this and we’ve been exposed to some of the Co2 type work in the past.

And so the answer to the question is, yes, I think it is an opportunity that will present itself going forward. But the projects from a Co2 standpoint tend to be smaller in nature and a little more isolated than what you would get from a typical E&P exploration and production project.

John Potratz

But still it’s new business respectively for someone like Exxon to give you more business, which you have the crews available to do the work?

Stephen Jumper

Correct. Correct.

John Potratz

Okay. Okay.

Stephen Jumper

We -- yes. Correct.

John Potratz

And right now with the crews being down, not working, this is good work to have?

Stephen Jumper

It is. And the -- we’re certainly looking at several of those projects currently and they typically have a little bit of lead time, because there’s quite a bit of geologic work that has to go in behind or in front of them.

John Potratz

Okay. But it’s work. Okay. I know it’s like a big question as Biden cancel of leases on federal land, did a lot of your customers locked in drilling, having the ability to do more scientific work that they locked it in before Biden closed down, so that they have the ability to hire you later that they have the ability to get the geophysical areas?

Stephen Jumper

Yeah. That’s something that, Jay, that we’re a little uncertain on at this time as to how that process works. I’m confident that when we’re dealing with federal lands, which typically occur, are located in the Western U.S., New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, places like that.

I’m confident that that many of our customers have their leases in position and they -- I am confident many of them are sitting on drilling permits for years to come. And so the delay is going to affect some new entry and new permits, but it’s not going to, in my opinion, stop that activity completely.

However, when you go in to do a seismic project in advance of drilling, you’re -- you still have to go through a permit process with the several federal authorities, Bureau of Land Management, Fish and Wildlife, and agencies like that.

And so we don’t currently have anything in the pipeline that is on federal lands. We don’t anticipate it to be a huge issue other than what it’s typically been in the past where it’s just taking time and making sure you’re doing the right things and getting the necessary approvals and studies and those types of things done in advance. But how it’s going to affect actual seismic permits at this point we -- we’re unclear.

John Potratz

Like we still have the land that they could essentially do drilling and now you will didn’t get the permits.

Stephen Jumper

Yes.

John Potratz

At least that they do have the basic permits in place to be able to do that?

Stephen Jumper

Yes. Yes. And as I understand that, executive order and I’m by no means an expert on it. As I understand it, it just put a moratorium of 60 days on new leases and new drilling permits. And so, as I understand it, most of the E&P companies that have access or have operations on federal lands will have permanents well in advance of drilling.

So I think from a drilling permit and leasing standpoint, I think, there will be continued activity. As I said, how it affects an upfront. I don’t think it will stop it. How it affects an upfront seismic project is yet to be determined.

We’ve worked on federal lands forever. We have a good relationship with the federal land folks. We know what needs to be done the right way. We know what surveys need to be done. And we take great care on federal lands as we do on private lands to make sure we’re doing all the right things. So I’m confident, but we’re just unclear as to what effect that’s going to have in the near-term.

John Potratz

Okay. That at least it will affect [ph]. It’s not a big constraint for future seismic work in the West, because people have anticipated it and relationships is still there.

Stephen Jumper

Correct.

John Potratz

Sounds great. There have been several recent 13D filings. It’s amazing. What it’s -- like it’s so people come attracted to you lately?

Stephen Jumper

Well, I think most of the 13D filings that you’re seeing out there are many of our long-term shareholders that have greater than 5% of our company for quite some time. And I think what you’re seeing for the most part, Jay, are just updated routine filing.

John Potratz

Okay.

Stephen Jumper

Yeah.

John Potratz

Very good. Thank you very much. Next question from someone else. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] And it appears there are no further questions at this time.

Stephen Jumper

Okay. April, thank you. I want to take this opportunity to thank everybody for listening in. As I said earlier, I want to take this opportunity to thank our employees who are working very hard and diligently on behalf of our clients and our shareholders.

I certainly want to thank our clients for the opportunities they provide and really want to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders for their trusted support in through these difficult times. We are, as we’ve said in our press release and on this call, it continued to be a very challenging time, probably the most challenging I’ve been through.

We are encouraged -- we are encouraged with the recent uptick in oil prices to $65. We will see how the improvement of oil prices flow through, the capital budget plans and spending plans of our E&P customers. We are seeing some uptake in drilling and completions, which certainly are encouraging. We really had about a year long stand still more or less on drilling and completions. So there’s some ketchup work to be done in ‘21 on behalf of our E&P customers.

But we’re optimistic about the future of our company and our industry. The -- our balance sheet remains strong. We have had significant cutbacks in cost saving measures, but we maintain the ability to respond very quickly, and our equipment is in good shape and ready to respond when things turn around.

With that, I’ll close this call. Thank you again for your time and your interest and we’ll talk to you in about 60 days. Thank you.

