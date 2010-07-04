Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on February 28, with numbers updated where indicated.
Eagle Point Credit Company (NYSE:ECC), the second-highest yielding CEF with >100% coverage in the database, recently released their 2020 Q4 results. Given that ECC is a holding of both our Income Generator and Tactical Income portfolios, I wanted to give members quick rundown of the earnings numbers. As you will see from our CEF Watchlist, ECC's -5.07% discount (as of March 9) makes it currently the only "buy" rated CLO equity fund based on valuation making it cheapest among the three CLO equity funds, the others being Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) (+9.85% premium and 12.31% yield) and OFS Credit Company (OCCI) (+10.82% premium and 13.53% yield).
(Source: CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, screenshot as of March 9)
The other two funds do have higher yields than ECC's 8.41% yield, but as I've repeatedly stressed to our members: don't just focus on the yield! When funds are investing in the same assets, what one fund lacks in yield, it will make up for in NAV growth/stability.
ECC's more conservative distribution policy could be one contributing factor to why its NAV has grown by +5.6% in the one-year period from December 2019 to December 2020, while OXLC's NAV has dropped by -20.1%. [Some of this variation could also be due to differences in CLO equity accounting, as previously explained here, or different deleveraging behavior during the crash].
(Source: fund data, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory)
Similarly, ECC's NAV grew by +7.0% from January 2020 to January 2021 (not counting distributions), while OCCI's NAV dropped by -11.2%. The reason that I'm showing this in two charts is that prior to the crash, OXLC and OCCI only reported their NAV figures quarterly and OCCI's quarters end in months 1/4/7/10 rather than 3/6/9/12 for OXLC. So a direct comparison was not possible across the 3 funds.
(Source: fund data, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory)
Note that the numbers above don't include distributions. If distributions are included, ECC actually returned +18.0% on NAV in 2020, an incredible result (beating the S&P 500!) given the COVID crash! Yet, investors who purchased ECC at a hefty +38% premium at the end of 2019 would still have been in the red even with distributions included. The reason? ECC started the year at a +38.0% premium, but ended the year at a -9.7% discount. This is why I always remind our members: valuation matters when buying CEFs (even for CLO funds)!
At the Income Lab, we place our focus on valuation first, then yield. Rotating between funds depending on their differences in premium/discount valuation (rather than yield) using our unique "CEF rotation strategy" is what allowed our portfolios to score massive gains with the CLO equity funds in 2020, overcoming the capital losses that would have been seen by the performance of the individual funds alone (see How CEF Rotation Can Turn Losers Into Winners). Our most recent OCCI-->ECC swap in the Tactical Income portfolio grew our share count in ECC by +10% in 2 months, while some months before that, our OXLC-->ECC swap in the Income Generator portfolio grew our share count in ECC by +8% in 3 months. These are significant gains, achieved on top of cash distributions received, and underscore the power of our "double compounding" approach. Just to stress through, while we do consider ECC to be the best buy among the CLO equity funds right now, there's nothing fundamentally wrong with OXLC and OCCI (relative to ECC, at least), only that they are a bit more pricey right now!
Turning back to ECC's 2020 Q4 report, the first thing that stood out to me overall, was the marked V-shaped recovery of the NAV of the fund in 2020. As I mentioned above, ECC actually grew its NAV in 2020, from $10.59 at the end of 2019 to $11.18 to the end of 2020 (+5.6%), even while paying out $1.32 (12.5% of the starting NAV) in distributions. The low of the year was $6.12 at the end of March 2020.
(Source: ECC, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory)
Yes, I know it was disappointing when ECC slashed its payout in April last year, from $0.20 to $0.08 (-60%), but I think in hindsight it was a prudent move to make, as it would have allowed the managers more breathing room to snap up CLO equity slices while they were still bargain-priced. We also know that just last month (end-February), ECC's NAV increased by another +7.3% to $12.00 at the mid-point, underscoring the strength of the recovery.
Looking at earnings, there are a few numbers to look at here. The 2020 Q4 GAAP net income, which includes unrealized mark-to-market gains, was $2.98 per share. However, the fund realized -$1.04 per share in the quarter, which will have the effect of lowering taxable income and possibly allowing the fund to attribute some of the distribution to return of capital ("ROC"), which isn't destructive here as the NAV is rising. Importantly though, the net investment income of $0.24 is just enough to cover the quarterly distribution, so coverage from NII is at 100% for 2020 Q4.
Now, this earnings coverage is down from 121% of coverage from NII for last quarter, and also down from 117% the quarter before. In 2019, Q4 was also the weakest for NII out of the four quarters, just as it was in 2020. Moreover, the NII of $0.24 for this quarter is actually the lowest for the fund since inception - a consequence of the previous overdistribution policy of the fund as well as partial deleveraging that it had to undergo during the COVID crash. So again, something to keep watching.
(Source: ECC, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory)
ECC remains the most attractively-valued CLO equity fund at this point, despite its lowest yield (8.41% as of March 9). Coverage for the quarter was 100% (exactly), however, the NII is in a downtrend. NAV has recovered strongly since the crash, with ECC even posting a +18% return on NAV in 2020 (beating the S&P 500!). Finally, a friendly reminder to consider premium/discount before buying CEFs, don't just focus on the yield!
At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.
To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!
This article was written by
CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a premium newsletter on Seeking Alpha that is focused on researching profitable income and arbitrage ideas with closed-end funds (CEFs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We manage model safe and reliable 8%-yielding fund portfolios that have beaten the market in order to make income investing easy for you. Check us out to see why one subscriber calls us a "one-stop shop for CEF research.”
Click here to learn more about how we can help your income investing!
The CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a top-ranked newsletter service that boasts a community of over 1000 serious income investors dedicated to sharing the best CEF and ETF ideas and strategies.
Our team includes:
1) Stanford Chemist: I am a scientific researcher by training who has taken up a passionate interest in investing. I provide fresh, agenda-free insight and analysis that you won't find on Wall Street! My ultimate goal is to provide analysis, research and evidence-based ways of generating profitable investing outcomes with CEFs and ETFs. My guiding philosophy is to help teach members not "what to think", but "how to think".
2) Nick Ackerman: Nick is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. Since then he has continued with his passion for investing through writing for Seeking Alpha, providing his knowledge, opinions, and insights of the investing world. His specific focus is on closed-end funds as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long term financial goals.
3) Juan de la Hoz: Juan has previously worked as a fixed income trader, financial analyst, operations analyst, and economics professor in Canada and Colombia. He has hands-on experience analyzing, trading, and negotiating fixed-income securities, including bonds, money markets, and interbank trade financing, across markets and currencies. He is the "ETF Expert" of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, and enjoys researching strategies for income investors to increase their returns while lowering risk.
4) Dividend Seeker: Dividend Seeker began investing, as well as his career in Financial Services, in 2008, at the height of the market crash. This experience gave him a lot of perspective in a short period of time, and has helped shape his investment strategy today. He follows the markets passionately, investing mostly in sector ETFs, fixed-income CEFs, gold, and municipal bonds. He has worked in the Insurance industry in Funds Management, helping to direct conservative investments for claims reserves. After a few years, he moved in to the Banking industry, where he worked as a junior equity and currency analyst. Most recently, he took on an Audit role, supervising BSA/AML Compliance teams for one of the largest banks in the world. He has both a Bachelors and MBA in Finance. He is the "Macro Expert" of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.
Disclosure: I am/we are long ECC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (14)