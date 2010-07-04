Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on February 28, with numbers updated where indicated.

Eagle Point Credit Company (NYSE:ECC), the second-highest yielding CEF with >100% coverage in the database, recently released their 2020 Q4 results. Given that ECC is a holding of both our Income Generator and Tactical Income portfolios, I wanted to give members quick rundown of the earnings numbers. As you will see from our CEF Watchlist, ECC's -5.07% discount (as of March 9) makes it currently the only "buy" rated CLO equity fund based on valuation making it cheapest among the three CLO equity funds, the others being Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) (+9.85% premium and 12.31% yield) and OFS Credit Company (OCCI) (+10.82% premium and 13.53% yield).

(Source: CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, screenshot as of March 9)

The other two funds do have higher yields than ECC's 8.41% yield, but as I've repeatedly stressed to our members: don't just focus on the yield! When funds are investing in the same assets, what one fund lacks in yield, it will make up for in NAV growth/stability.

ECC's more conservative distribution policy could be one contributing factor to why its NAV has grown by +5.6% in the one-year period from December 2019 to December 2020, while OXLC's NAV has dropped by -20.1%. [Some of this variation could also be due to differences in CLO equity accounting, as previously explained here, or different deleveraging behavior during the crash].

(Source: fund data, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory)

Similarly, ECC's NAV grew by +7.0% from January 2020 to January 2021 (not counting distributions), while OCCI's NAV dropped by -11.2%. The reason that I'm showing this in two charts is that prior to the crash, OXLC and OCCI only reported their NAV figures quarterly and OCCI's quarters end in months 1/4/7/10 rather than 3/6/9/12 for OXLC. So a direct comparison was not possible across the 3 funds.

(Source: fund data, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory)

Note that the numbers above don't include distributions. If distributions are included, ECC actually returned +18.0% on NAV in 2020, an incredible result (beating the S&P 500!) given the COVID crash! Yet, investors who purchased ECC at a hefty +38% premium at the end of 2019 would still have been in the red even with distributions included. The reason? ECC started the year at a +38.0% premium, but ended the year at a -9.7% discount. This is why I always remind our members: valuation matters when buying CEFs (even for CLO funds)!

At the Income Lab, we place our focus on valuation first, then yield. Rotating between funds depending on their differences in premium/discount valuation (rather than yield) using our unique "CEF rotation strategy" is what allowed our portfolios to score massive gains with the CLO equity funds in 2020, overcoming the capital losses that would have been seen by the performance of the individual funds alone (see How CEF Rotation Can Turn Losers Into Winners). Our most recent OCCI-->ECC swap in the Tactical Income portfolio grew our share count in ECC by +10% in 2 months, while some months before that, our OXLC-->ECC swap in the Income Generator portfolio grew our share count in ECC by +8% in 3 months. These are significant gains, achieved on top of cash distributions received, and underscore the power of our "double compounding" approach. Just to stress through, while we do consider ECC to be the best buy among the CLO equity funds right now, there's nothing fundamentally wrong with OXLC and OCCI (relative to ECC, at least), only that they are a bit more pricey right now!

Turning back to ECC's 2020 Q4 report, the first thing that stood out to me overall, was the marked V-shaped recovery of the NAV of the fund in 2020. As I mentioned above, ECC actually grew its NAV in 2020, from $10.59 at the end of 2019 to $11.18 to the end of 2020 (+5.6%), even while paying out $1.32 (12.5% of the starting NAV) in distributions. The low of the year was $6.12 at the end of March 2020.

(Source: ECC, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory)

Yes, I know it was disappointing when ECC slashed its payout in April last year, from $0.20 to $0.08 (-60%), but I think in hindsight it was a prudent move to make, as it would have allowed the managers more breathing room to snap up CLO equity slices while they were still bargain-priced. We also know that just last month (end-February), ECC's NAV increased by another +7.3% to $12.00 at the mid-point, underscoring the strength of the recovery.

Looking at earnings, there are a few numbers to look at here. The 2020 Q4 GAAP net income, which includes unrealized mark-to-market gains, was $2.98 per share. However, the fund realized -$1.04 per share in the quarter, which will have the effect of lowering taxable income and possibly allowing the fund to attribute some of the distribution to return of capital ("ROC"), which isn't destructive here as the NAV is rising. Importantly though, the net investment income of $0.24 is just enough to cover the quarterly distribution, so coverage from NII is at 100% for 2020 Q4.

Now, this earnings coverage is down from 121% of coverage from NII for last quarter, and also down from 117% the quarter before. In 2019, Q4 was also the weakest for NII out of the four quarters, just as it was in 2020. Moreover, the NII of $0.24 for this quarter is actually the lowest for the fund since inception - a consequence of the previous overdistribution policy of the fund as well as partial deleveraging that it had to undergo during the COVID crash. So again, something to keep watching.

(Source: ECC, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory)

Summary

ECC remains the most attractively-valued CLO equity fund at this point, despite its lowest yield (8.41% as of March 9). Coverage for the quarter was 100% (exactly), however, the NII is in a downtrend. NAV has recovered strongly since the crash, with ECC even posting a +18% return on NAV in 2020 (beating the S&P 500!). Finally, a friendly reminder to consider premium/discount before buying CEFs, don't just focus on the yield!