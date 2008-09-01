Company background & description

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCPK:GZPZY) (OTC:GZPZF) was formed in 1994 out of the merger between Gaztransport and Technigaz, two French companies that date back to the birth of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the mid-1950s.

Back in 1956, as France considered how to safely transport natural gas from Algeria to Europe amidst political instability, the idea emerged to ship gas by sea using LNG carriers. One of the main advantages of transporting natural gas at cryogenic temperatures (-160° C or below) is that it reduces the volume by a factor of 600 times, and bypasses the geographical, geopolitical, and environmental constraints of transporting gas via pipelines. The initial idea was to design free-standing tanks within the ships, but this wastes valuable space and the metal alloys used at the time suffered considerably from such low temperatures. As a result, a solution was devised to use the ship’s hull to load bulk LNG into tanks with cryogenic linings, or membranes.

This is GTT’s core competency. The company designs LNG containment systems with cryogenic membranes based on a combination of metal alloys and composite materials. Its products and services span the LNG supply chain - from liquefaction to shipping to regasification - and the company has deep relationships with major stakeholders in the sector; although key customers are ultimately the LNG shipbuilders, including Daewoo, Samsung, Hyundai, and others.

More recently, the company has started to offer products & services – as well as make a number of small acquisitions – in adjacent fields, including LNG as a propulsion fuel for maritime vessels, digitalization & smart shipping, as well as green hydrogen.

This short video provides a good overview of the company and its membrane technologies.

In February 2014, the company made an initial public offering for part of its share capital on the Paris stock exchange. As of today, Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) - formerly Gas de France (GDF) Suez - remains the largest private investor, holding over 40% of the company. The remaining shares are freely-floated on the Paris stock exchange.

Industry background

In the years and decades to come, natural gas is expected to remain the fastest-growing fossil fuel and increase its share in the global energy mix. This growth is being driven by a number of considerations, including the fact that natural gas is fairly abundant and widespread, that it is cost competitive vs. alternative energy sources, that it has a low carbon footprint relative to other hydrocarbon fuels, as well as its complementarity to intermittent sources of energy such as solar and wind.

In its natural gaseous form, natural gas can only be transported via pipelines. However, geopolitical, geographic, economic and environmental factors can deter investment into and operation of such infrastructure. As a result, the share of natural gas transported in liquid rather than gaseous form has increased steadily over the recent decades. Thus, demand for LNG is expected to outstrip overall natural gas demand significantly. According to Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDS.A) (RDS.B) LNG Outlook 2021, demand for liquefied natural gas is expected to nearly double by 2040.

Perhaps the most important set of players in the value chain are the shipyards that in effect build the LNG carriers for the shipowners and/or oil & gas companies directly. These are dominated by Korean companies: Samsung Heavy Industries, Hyundai Heavy Industries, and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering. Together, these 3 companies have built over half of the existing global LNG carrier fleet of some 540 vessels by the end of 2019, according to IGU. Other shipbuilders include Japanese companies, representing about a quarter of the existing fleet, but these have seen their market share gradually erode over the past couple of decades as a result of their increasing non-competitiveness, mainly due to high relative labor costs. Some Chinese shipbuilders have emerged over the past decade, with a clear strategic intent from the government to master this craft, and for some years now the government is requiring that at least half of the LNG carriers used by Chinese oil & gas companies be produced by Chinese shipbuilders.

In closing this section on industry background, it is important to highlight a number of facts:

The average economic life of an LNG carrier is approx. 35-40 years.

The current age distribution of the existing fleet is heavily skewed to younger vessels. For example, about 50% of the total fleet is less than 10 years old.

Lead times are very long: on average, it takes approx. 3 years from the time an order is placed until actual delivery of the vessel.

These vessels represent a large expense to shipowners, with newbuilds costing approx. $ 200m to buy and over $ 50k / day to rent on average over the past decade.

As a result of these considerations, it is important to note that the market(s) supplying into the LNG vessels, including containment systems such as GTT’s membranes, can exhibit very pronounced cyclicality.

Competitive position & barriers to entry

GTT is the global market leader in the containment systems technology for LNG carriers, controlling over 70% of the market based on current global LNG fleet - including LNGC (Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers), FLNG (Floating LNG production, storage, and offloading), and FSRU (Floating storage and regasification units). It essentially competes with only 3 main alternative technologies: i.) Moss Maritime technology, a subsidiary of Eni-Saipem; ii.) SPB technology, developed by a Japanese engineering and shipbuilding group, and iii.) KC-1 technology, developed by Kogas in South Korea.

Industry data clearly supports the statement that GTT has a strong competitive position. Not only does its technology represent some 70% of the existing fleet, zooming in on orders booked in the past 2 decades, we can see that GTT has captured nearly 90% of such orders, gaining market share mainly over Moss. Its strong competitive position is underpinned mainly by intangible assets:

First and foremost is GTT’s unparalleled experience and knowhow in the field of LNG containment systems, which gives it a technical edge over competitors as well as strong brand recognition among shipbuilders. The firm also holds over 1’700 patents in 60 countries, and typically files over 100 patents yearly.

Second, this unparalleled experience and knowhow has enabled GTT to develop a system that is superior to that of its peers in terms of key performance specifications, which directly translates into monetary gains for shipowners, either via lower construction and/or operating costs (see Appendix 1).

Last, barriers to entry are also very significant, as for any industry that supplies critical systems to an end-product that costs over $ 200m a piece and has an economic life of over 35 years. As can easily be imagined, no shipbuilder in the world will risk experimenting with a new containment system that hasn’t proven itself extensively in the field before. This puts new entrants at a clear disadvantage, which has no doubt contributed to GTT’s ability to maintain and expand its market share over time.

Fundamental profile

Profitability, capital efficiency, and returns on investment:

GTT runs a massively profitable business, mainly due to the fact that it does not actually produce or supply materials for its containment system. Rather, it earns its money via royalties, whereby a shipbuilder that builds a vessel using GTT’s technology pays a royalty to the firm based on a fixed price per square meter of area where the membrane is applied.

It is also an extremely asset-light business, as it does not require a lot of assets to run what is essentially an R&D and commercial operation, where the main asset is human capital.

Thus, as shown below, the firms generate profitability, capital efficiency, and return on investment levels rarely seen amongst industrial or energy firms.

Growth:

Between 2006 and 2020, sales grew at a CAGR of 6.6% - while exhibiting heavy cyclicality during the financial crisis of 2008/09, during which order intake essentially dried up entirely before coming back in earnest in 2011 (see Appendix 2). Adjusted for the cyclicality prompted by the financial crisis, this growth rate slightly outpaces the overall growth in LNG demand throughout that period.

We can see that there is some level of operating leverage on the firm’s fixed cost base, mainly staff costs, which makes net income margins fluctuate between 30% to 65% from trough to peak, but overall grow more or less in-line with sales, as operating leverage works both ways.

Cash flows:

GTT runs a highly cash-generative business model, mainly as a result of the firm’s overall level of profitability, as well as a structurally negative working capital model, as shown in Appendix 3. Because sales are booked at the time when an order is received, while it takes 3 years to deliver a vessel, the receivables booked on the balance sheet appear to be extremely high as a % of sales. However, this is simply due to the accounting policy related to revenue recognition. As shown by the cash ratios below, GTT typically translates about 90-100% of net income into free cash flow, or approx. 50% of sales, which is very attractive.

Financial position

GTT is in stellar financial condition, with close to no debt, cash of some EUR 140m, and shareholders’ equity of over EUR 240m on the balance sheet.

Management team & track record of capital allocation decisions

GTT is headed by Philippe Berterottière, who is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company since 2009. Mr. Marc Haestier is the company’s Chief Financial Officer since early 2017.

As far as capital allocation decisions are concerned, the firm’s policy is rather straightforward. As it requires very little investments to support growth, due to the fact that it runs such an asset-light business model based on royalties, the vast majority of earnings and cash flows is distributed to shareholders in the form of a biannual ordinary dividend. Since its listing as a public company, the firm has elected to adopt a "payout ratio" dividend policy, distributing approx. 80% of net income.

Valuation

Performing a valuation exercise for a company as cyclical as GTT is no easy feat.

A conservative DCF-based valuation yields a fair value estimate of EUR 70 per share, in line with the current share price.

The main assumptions for the 10-year forecasting period are outlined below:

Sales to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2020 and 2030

Average operating margins of 55%, with operating income to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2020 and 2030

Average FCF conversion rate of 90%

Tax rate of 16%

WACC of 9.0%

Terminal growth rate of 2%

Risks

Investing in GTT is subject to numerous risks highlighted below:

Pronounced cyclicality of underlying market due to long lead times and very long economic life of LNG vessels.

due to long lead times and very long economic life of LNG vessels. Demand, supply, and price dynamics of natural gas which impacts the economics of gas vs. competing sources of energy, as well as liquefaction vs. pipeline transportation.

which impacts the economics of gas vs. competing sources of energy, as well as liquefaction vs. pipeline transportation. Customer concentration of shipbuilders, with the top-5 customers representing 92% of sales in 2019. The largest customer represented 31% of sales.

of shipbuilders, with the top-5 customers representing 92% of sales in 2019. The largest customer represented 31% of sales. Competition: with a dominant market share, competitive risks are skewed to the downside.

with a dominant market share, competitive risks are skewed to the downside. Regulation and anti-competitive practices: In 2016 GTT received notification from the Korean competition authority (Korea Fair Trade Commission or KFTC) informing it of the opening of an investigation into a possible abuse by the Company of its dominant position. At this stage, GTT has appealed against decision of Seoul High Court.

In 2016 GTT received notification from the Korean competition authority (Korea Fair Trade Commission or KFTC) informing it of the opening of an investigation into a possible abuse by the Company of its dominant position. At this stage, GTT has appealed against decision of Seoul High Court. Intellectual property risk: as a company that literally produces nothing, instead receiving royalties from companies that use its containment system, GTT is highly dependent on its ability to protect its intellectual property.

as a company that literally produces nothing, instead receiving royalties from companies that use its containment system, GTT is highly dependent on its ability to protect its intellectual property. Country risk: GTT operates or licenses its technologies to companies operating in various countries across the globe, including some located in geopolitically sensitive areas, such as South Korea.

Conclusion

GTT is a stellar little business, and we rarely see this level of technological dominance in a specific industrial niche. The firm’s business model is also unique, with a focus on the licensing of its technologies instead of in-house or partially outsourced production, which leads to very high profitability levels, a very light asset base, and a structurally negative working capital requirement. The company is in stellar financial condition, with close to no debt and ample cash on the balance sheet. Also, as the company essentially runs an R&D and commercial organization, capital requirements to grow the business are very limited, leaving most of the free cash flow distributed back to shareholders via dividend payments. Growth prospects for LNG remain strong, as do the potential for LNG as a maritime fuel, the digitalization of the shipping industry, and green hydrogen.

Despite all of these positive aspects, investing in GTT is not without significant risks, as highlighted above. One simply cannot ignore the pronounced cyclicality of the underlying business, due to long lead times and the extremely long economic life of LNG carriers. One might counter this by holding the stock over the cycle, but we suspect that the distance from trough to peak in the stock price will be great, and the multi-year volatility in between difficult to stomach.

We recommend investors keep an eye on this stellar little business, and consider acquiring a participation whenever a suitable margin of safety presents itself.

---

Appendices

Appendix 1:

Appendix 2:

Appendix 3:

Appendix 4:

Sources: