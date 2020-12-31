Quick Take

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides an online marketplace for wholesale buying and selling of vehicles.

ACVA has grown sharply but still has a large market to pursue, although it faces large competitors.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Buffalo, New York-based ACV was founded to develop a digital marketplace for car dealers and other commercial car businesses to buy and sell and value vehicles in the United States.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer George Chamoun, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously at Synacor after founding Synacor's predecessor firm, Chek.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Digital Marketplace

Data Services

API Integration

ACV has received at least $366 million from investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Tribeca Venture Partners, SoftBank and Armory Square Ventures.

Customer Acquisition

The firm seeks clients among independent dealers, franchise dealers and commercial participants of off-lease, off-rental, repossessions and fleets.

ACV has had over 21,000 dealers and commercial partners in its system and has 'facilitated over 750,000 wholesale transactions' since the company's inception.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2020 31.1% 2019 58.4%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, was 1.6x in the most recent reporting period.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by McKinsey & Company, the market for used car sales is significantly larger than that for new cars.

The U.S. used car market also has been more resilient to external economic shocks.

Also, used vehicles are becoming 'younger' in age due to greater 'off-lease supply and newer certified preowned vehicle' inventories.

The report estimates 'that the number of used vehicles three years old or less will increase from 51 percent of the total in 2017 to about 60 percent in 2022.’

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Manheim

KAR Auction Services (KAR)

Financial Performance

ACV’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue

High growth in gross profit and gross margin

Reduced operating loss and net loss

A swing to positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 208,357,000 95.0% 2019 $ 106,847,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 124,804,000 205.3% 2019 $ 40,885,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2020 59.90% 2019 38.26% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2020 $ (40,647,000) -19.5% 2019 $ (79,282,000) -74.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2020 $ (41,021,000) 2019 $ (77,216,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2020 $ 10,368,000 2019 $ (72,460,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2020, ACV had $234 million in cash and $178 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was $1.5 million.

IPO Details

ACV intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure may differ.

Class A common stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will have ten votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of shares into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility, create a public market for our Class A common stock and facilitate our future access to the capital markets. As of the date of this prospectus, we cannot specify with certainty all of the particular uses for the net proceeds we receive from this offering. However, we currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, BofA Securities, Jefferies, Canaccord Genuity, Guggenheim Securities, JMP Securities, Piper Sandler, and Raymond James.

Commentary

ACV is seeking public investment capital to fuel its growth plans within the used car wholesale market in the U.S.

The firm’s financials indicate strong topline revenue growth, reduced operating losses and a swing to positive cash flow from operations.

ACV’s gross marketplace volume, or GMV, almost doubled in 2020 versus 2019, to $3.3 billion.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped sharply as revenues have increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate was a healthy 1.6x multiple.

The market opportunity for facilitating the sale of used cars in the U.S. is large and expected to grow in the coming years.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 49.4% since their IPO. This is a middle-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the large existing competitors within the market.

Management expects to continue revenue growth initiatives through geographic expansion and other efforts.

As of December 31, 2020, ACV had 391,466 marketplace units during the previous year, out of an estimated 22 million used cars sold in the U.S. each year.

So, ACVA has plenty of market share to pursue post-IPO.

When we learn more IPO details from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.