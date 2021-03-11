Morneau Shepell Inc. (OTC:MSIXF) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call March 11, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Stephen Liptrap – President and Chief Executive Officer

Grier Colter – Chief Financial Officer

Stephanie Price – CIBC

Graham Ryding – TD Securities

Jaeme Gloyn – National Bank Financial

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Morneau Shepell, Inc.

Please note that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current beliefs and expectations regarding the corporation's future growth and results of operations. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Stephen Liptrap, President and Chief Executive Officer of Morneau Shepell Inc.

Stephen Liptrap

Thank you, Donna. Good morning and thank you for joining us. On the call with me today is Grier Colter, our Chief Financial Officer.

Yesterday, after markets closed, we released Morneau Shepell's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and for last year as a whole. Like always, you can access the news release, financial statements and our MD&A on our website at morneaushepell.com.

Today, I will review our business performance from last year, our fourth quarter highlights and then briefly go over the news today about our intention to change our company name to LifeWorks. Then Grier will then cover off our financials, before we open the call to questions.

To start, our 2020 results speak to the strong resiliency of our business model, especially during a challenging time like no other. We delivered a solid year in 2020 that featured revenue, profitability and organic revenue growth. We met our expectations for 2020 that we had set prior to the arrival of COVID-19 in March and the lockdowns that followed. All things considered we're pleased by how the year turned out.

The fourth quarter was also very solid, much like the third quarter, with the same trends, slower in-person services, but also a major increase in sales of technology-enabled solutions.

The number that stands out for me in addition to solid revenues, and improved profitability and margins, was organic growth of 4.4% in the quarter. For the second quarter running, we are reporting our recurring technology revenue that includes our LifeWorks platform, iCBT, system solutions, health and welfare administration and financial wellbeing. This suite of recurring revenue technology products grew at 13% in the quarter and just over 9% for the year.

Let's turn to some recent business wins. Starting in the United Kingdom, we won a core wellbeing contract in Q4, a significant win to support 70,000 employees of one of the world's largest e-commerce companies. In the fast-growing wellbeing market in the United States, we won a contract in Q4 for iCBT solution for the U.S.-based employees over the one of the world's largest interior automotive manufacturers.

In the first month of 2021, also in the United States, we up sold a telemedicine solution to one of our existing clients, a health insurer to support it's 20,000 members. In Canada, in the digital mental health space, we developed an exciting, unique partnership with Shoppers Drug Mart, near the end of last year. We are now providing Shoppers’ customers through its PC Health app with access to a complete range of digital, cognitive therapy solutions through ability iCBT.

In Western Canada for the province of Alberta, we landed a large contract in Q4 to provide actuarial analysis related to the social security strategy for that province. In our benefits administration business, we are extremely pleased by two major wins at the beginning of this year. One contract is with the State of South Carolina and its Public Employee Benefit Authority. Similarly, in another U.S. state, we won a major contract to provide benefit administration services for state police and firefighter pension plan.

In early February, we also completed the tuck-in acquisition of the outstanding shares of SMG Health in Australia. This brings together two companies in that market with a common vision to deliver holistic mental health and wellbeing to their clients, employees. Together with our other businesses in Australia, we offer an unmatched range of wellbeing services to corporate clients in that important market for us.

As we go forward this year, or sales wins have been extremely strong and above historical levels. Our funnel, continues to be strong and is growing across all lines of business.

At our annual meeting in May, I'll do a more thorough review of our performance for last year and an overview of our strategic plan. But there are factors that made 2020 solid year for us that are worth mentioning as they speak to the state of our business today.

In March last year, as COVID landed on everyone, our people and systems pivoted to remote work quickly and productively. And that is still the case. We continue to prioritize the health, safety, and wellbeing of our people and our clients above all else. And that commitment went a long way last year to helping us report the highest client satisfaction and employee engagement levels in our company's history.

As I mentioned as a pandemic took hold, in-person services were shut down as the lockdowns arrived. At the same time, we continue to see a very strong increase in demand for technology-enabled solutions provided by virtual delivery, particularly in the fast-growing markets for wellbeing, iCBT and telemedicine, as well as our other digital care solutions. The pivot to virtual delivery is one reason for our improving organic growth as we move deeper into the year.

Additionally, during the year, we continue to see growth in retirement solutions, disability management, and pension administration, all businesses with strong recurring revenues.

During the year, we added nearly four million lives through new client wins through our wellbeing business. We now cover 13.8 million direct lives through our EFAP programs, up from just over 10 million at the beginning of the year.

We also saw the continued adoption of our LifeWorks platform, a key part of our technology and innovation strategy. We increased lives on the platform to 5.1 million, an increase of 125%. This migration sets the stage for upselling clients to additional technology modules. At the beginning of the year, we've been upselling at 10% and by year end, we're able to increase that to 15%, even with the large increase in the base of total lives available.

Last year, we kept rolling out new technology-enabled solutions, specifically designed to address a wellbeing challenges, in the pandemic, which has really shone a light on the mental health issues in our communities. And we have been there to help.

Last April, we launched our monthly Mental Health Index that we have talked about now on several calls. It's a new global benchmark for measuring the mental health of the working population. By year end, the index had been mentioned in the media over 2,600 times. The index is not only a brand building asset, but it provides insights that can help governments and communities with their policy decisions about public health.

Also in April, we launched WellCan mobile app and website, which provides access to free mental health resources to Canadians. More than 65 people have downloaded the app and more than 30,000 people have visited the website so far. In a similar vein, our living well podcast launched in July and has over 8,000 podcasts downloads and continues to build an audience for our thought leadership content.

Finally, as I referred to in business highlights, our ability iCBT portfolio took off last year, providing online therapy to 35,000 Canadians to help them manage their anxiety and depression symptoms with over 1 million sessions being delivered. At the beginning of the year, we had just under $1 million in iCBT revenues and by year end that was over $8 million.

What I hope is clear from this review of 2020 and the fourth quarter highlights is that we are committed to strengthening our position as a global leader in the total wellbeing space. And there's more room for our brand to grow as we go forward. And that brings me to our announcement that we intend to change our company name to LifeWorks. For many years Morneau Shepell name has served our business exceptionally well. It's a solid brand in our Canadian markets. It resonates with the quality of our people and services.

That said, over the 10 years alone, we have grown into a place where almost half our revenue now comes from outside Canada. Our growth presents an opportunity to refresh our brand to better reflect where we're going as a company and to support our purpose as a technology enabled leader in total wellbeing. We really do have a great story to tell as a company today with some 24,000 clients delivering services in more than 160 countries and operating in a fast changing and growing industry globally.

For starters, we like that LifeWorks speaks to our purpose as a business, improving lives, improving business. It’s the idea that by improving a person's life, we improve how they perform at work and how their organizations and communities work. The global well-being industry like our company is changing fast. It's a much more dynamic and technology focused than it has ever been before.

While we're still in the B2B space, there is much more of a B2C feel in the brand presence of the market players. These are factors that suggest it is a right time for a new company name to support our growth strategy. This has not been a decision that we have taken lightly for without considerable research. We conducted an in-depth name evaluation process involving our key stakeholders, including clients, brokers, advisors, buyers, and decision makers across all of our lines of business in all of our major markets.

LifeWorks as a name outperformed all other naming options in our extensive research. It was a top choice for a new name that reflects all aspects of our business in our market segments and key geographies, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. It is a confident name, memorable and appropriate for a company with our global strategy and aspirations. It is also a name that works well for a technology company. We look forward to a formal brand launch after our annual meeting in May and continuing to build on our history and legacy as we move to the next chapter.

In closing, there are three levers for growth in our business model that are really driving our company forward. One is a solid core of recurring revenues across our businesses. The second is our accelerating global expansion and the third is our proven ability to innovate with new technologies to create market leading solutions. And that is why we are sharing our growth rate of recurring technology revenues on a regular basis.

On that note, Grier Colter will review the financials. Grier?

Grier Colter

Thanks, Stephen, and good morning. Let's start with the financials for the full year. To echo what Stephen said, 2020 was an excellent year for the business. And we adopted well to the changes brought about by COVID-19. Revenue grew 10.2% to $979.2 million with adjusted EBITDA increasing 9.6% to $200 million. Adjusted EBITDA margins were essentially flat to prior year at 20.4%. The increase in adjusted EBITDA is due to organic growth and the mid-year 2019 acquisition of Mercer’s large market administration business, partially offset by the divestiture of our benefits consulting business.

Adjusted EBITDA per share for the year was $2.87, a 4% increase compared to $2.76 in 2019. Profit for the year was $55.9 million, compared to $19 million in 2019. The increase is primarily due to the gain realized on the divestiture of our benefits consulting business back in March, 2020, followed by organic growth in the business.

Normalized free cash flow for the year decreased to $101.2 million, compared to $104.6 million for the same period in 2019, primarily due to higher CapEx partially offset by higher cash provided by operating activities. The company will maintain its policy of paying a monthly dividend of $0.065 per share.

Turning to the fourth quarter. We were very pleased with the overall results. While we continue to face some headwind in our face-to-face services, we delivered strong revenue of $249.6 million representing 4.4% organic growth compared to last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.2% to $51 million with adjusted EBITDA margins increasing to 20.4% from 19.4%. As Stephen noted, we were happy with the quarterly performance of our technology enabled solutions and a particular mention our health and productivity solutions business grew at 22% organically in the quarter as a result of very strong performance from our iCBT product.

We had anticipated coming into the quarter that we would complete all the integration work related to our Mercer acquisition and we've done that. With 650,000 included in our adjusted items for the quarter and you'll recall that we completed our LifeWorks integration work in Q3. So as planned for 2021, the only anticipated item to be adjusted is our ERP project, unless of course we were to do a transaction. For the reasons I just noticed, we delivered profit of $10.8 million compared to $2.6 million for the fourth quarter last year. Earnings per share was $0.15 in the quarter compared to $0.04 in Q4 2019. And we generated normalized free cash flow of $23 million, compared to $18 million last year.

In closing, I'd like to emphasize that our liquidity position remains very strong, giving us the capacity to support our growth strategy. We did an excellent job managing our working capital throughout 2020, and our receivables declined during the year as we grew the business. Draws under revolving credit facility declined by about $60 million during the year to end at about $450 [ph] million at year end.

And with that, I'll turn it back to you, Stephen.

Stephen Liptrap

Thanks, Grier. In summary, we ended the year with a very solid fourth quarter that met our expectations for the year. During a very challenging time, we grew revenue, profit and saw higher levels of organic growth while maintaining strong sales pipeline that bodes well going forward. I'd like to thank everyone on the call for your time so far today, and we'd be pleased to now answer your questions. Donna, please go ahead and open the line.

[Operator Instructions] And the first question is from Stephanie Price. [CIBC]

Stephen Liptrap

Good morning, Stephanie.

Stephen Liptrap

Yes, more than happy to, the conversions actually exceeded our expectations. I think the team has done a great job, Stephanie. So the way I like to think about it, we've got about 13.8 million direct lives through our EAP program. So those lives associated with our clients. We have now got 5.1 million of them where the organizations have agreed to put their employees on the platform, which is absolutely great. And then with that 5.1 million, we have an opportunity to go out and upsell. We had been upselling at a rate of about 10%, which we're quite happy with. And that accelerated through the year where we ended the year having up sold about 15% of those lives. So very happy on those measures across the board.

Stephanie Price

Great. Thanks. And then also maybe a comment on the competitive environment as well. It seems like there's been a couple of wellbeing and tele-health firms that have either come to market or looking to IQ in Canada. Just curious if you see the competition is increasing and how you – and more know kind of differentiates from some of these newer entrants.

Stephen Liptrap

Yes, it's really interesting because as you know, we had a partnership for a number of years with a very strong telemedicine provider. And that's great and we continue to win business with them and go forward. We also made the decision at our client's request really to put in place our own telemedicine solution so that when people are on the EAP platform on the LifeWorks platform, they can also access telemedicine seamlessly. And we continue through fourth quarter where we sold well over $1 million in that business. We continue to see that trend is we moved into Q1. So we actually see it as an accelerator within that business.

Stephanie Price

Okay, great. And then maybe just finally for me, you mentioned international expansion a couple of times in the script. And then the Australian acquisition that occurred post quarters. Curious, how are you thinking about the international opportunity here and what, how would you kind of think about this Australian acquisition?

Stephen Liptrap

Yes. And if you think about Stephanie, our largest market – so we deliver services in over 160 countries around the world, but we've really got strength when I think about sales and account management and on the ground resources in substantial quantity in Canada, U.S., UK, and Australia. The Australia acquisition was really good for us because it vaults us nicely into solidly number two, within that marketplace. It also brought into that our services, and we just see that as a market that is ripe for total wellbeing and we will be able to continue to grow. We also see that market as one where there might also be other tuck-in opportunities, similar to what we've done in the U.S. and Canada. We also – we deliver services quite a bit within the UK. That's a key market for us and we're able to get into mainland Europe from the UK.

If there was an opportunity to continue to grow our business in mainland Europe, we would obviously look at that either from a growth standpoint or from inorganic growth standpoint, as we go forward. We also have some joint ventures as I've talked about before in some other markets. And we see these really as seedlings which may take off and grow. We're seeing very good growth in those businesses that is in Russia, Brazil, China, and Eastern Europe. But they are very small today, but we do see high percentage growth rates within those markets.

Stephanie Price

Stephen Liptrap

Great. Thanks, Stephanie.

The next question is from Graham Ryding from TD Securities.

Graham Ryding

Stephen Liptrap

Good morning, Graham.

Graham Ryding

If I could start with I think you mentioned that you added 2.8 million lives to wellbeing offering in 2020. So I take them out to 25% to 30% increase, is that going to translate into wellbeing related revenue jumping by that amount? Or how should we think about the revenue impact from the increase that you've seen in lives covered?

Stephen Liptrap

Yes, the way I think about it, Graham, it's Stephen here is the first thing moving from 10 million lives and moving over to 13 million lives coming onto our overall platform. Yes, as we add those direct lives that's per employee per month. Some of that revenue would have shown up as we moved through the year and the contracts that we signed towards the end of the year, that revenue you will show up in 2021. Once we get them on, we move them over to our total. So that's in our EAP system. Once they're in our EAP system or wellbeing system, we move them over to our LifeWorks total wellbeing platform. We do that at no cost. So that really is a 5.1 million. And then we upsell additional modules to them at that point in time. If a normal EAP as call it $2 to $4 per employee per month, the additional modules and selling a total wellbeing solution would be another $2 to $4 per employee for a month. And that's why we track very closely what percentage we're upselling from that 5.1 million. And again, as I mentioned before, we're very pleased to have that rate up at 15%.

Graham Ryding

Got it. So that's 15% of the 5.1, that's been…

Stephen Liptrap

Correct.

Graham Ryding

Taken on the total, okay.

Stephen Liptrap

Yes.

Graham Ryding

You mentioned on the – your earlier remarks, but I didn't fully catch. I wonder if you could just flush it again for it's exactly what's included when we talk about your tech enabled wellbeing products, but what are those?

Stephen Liptrap

Yes. The easiest way to think about it, so the first thing we want to do is just to provide more clarity for everyone really on the call and everyone who follows our company closely, we just thought it'd be very valuable to pull out from our businesses, things that are technology enabled, we're delivering through tech and things that are recurring revenue in particular. So that is what we've really done with that measure. Those things would include things like our LifeWorks platform, so selling the platform and people on it. It would include our iCBT solution that we're delivering. It would include our benefits administration, where we're selling our benefits system. It would include the ongoing revenue from our system solutions, where we sell that into a large, primarily government organizations. And it would include financial wellbeing.

The common element to all of those to me is they're all recurring revenue. They're all delivered through technology. As I mentioned, we were very pleased to see those grow 13% in the quarter. I don't know if we'll hit that every quarter, but we're very pleased to see overall for the year they grew at 9%. And I think as I've mentioned before, we would target that suite of services to be growing in the high single digits.

Graham Ryding

Okay. Got it. And so the offset is the other areas or businesses, what brings it all down to 4%

Stephen Liptrap

Yes, the biggest offset in my mind Graham is really, and we've talked about this through the pandemic is just we have a lot of face-to-face services that immediately stopped in. Some has come back and some form delivering virtually and some have not. Those things would include things like where we delivered children, support solutions. People come to a facility for things like autism, speech therapy, things like that, where we go onsite and help with specific traumatic events. So think of that banks getting robbed and things like that where we're not providing those onsite services. And some could also include where we're going onsite to provide actuarial services and things like that where clients have put some of those projects on hold.

So the way I would look at it is we had really, really strong growth that we're very happy with through the pandemic relating to our technology solutions directly ties to our strategy and where we're trying to go. And we had some things that would have been much more on the negative side or stopped, which would have been more of the face-to-face in person services. Again, some of those have come back virtually as we move through the year, but you can not provide some of those services fully virtual.

Graham Ryding

Stephen Liptrap

Thanks, Graham.

Stephen Liptrap

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. So, to follow up on that last topic, seeing organic growth continues to improve. If we look at the headwinds that you face in the first half of 2020 in terms of reduced in person revenues, what percentage would you say you had been able to move virtually?

Grier Colter

Yes. Hi, Jane, it's Grier here. Maybe I'll try this one, but so just to be clear, these businesses were in our LifeWorks business, firstly. And then secondly, I'd say it was in the Canadian region just to clarify that. If you look at overall for Morneau, the headwind was in and around a 100 basis points. So if you look at our organic growth, for example, in fourth quarter was about – was 4.4%. So, the impact of that, we would have said we probably more normalized would have been growing in the fourth quarter at 5.5%. And then if you apply it to the LifeWorks business, which grew 4.1% in the fourth quarter, and you can do this math background both yourself, but that business would have grown more like 6.5% in the quarter. So yes, the impacts about a 100 basis points top line to the overall total consolidated business.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's great. Great information. And looking into 2021, can we go over your expectations for capital expenditures and can you provide a timeline in terms of your ERP implementation as well as your Toronto real estate footprint consolidation?

Grier Colter

Yes, for sure. So it's Grier again. The CapEx estimate this year probably pretty similar to last year. So there'll be in the 70 million to 75 million range. The reason for the elevated capital as we've talked about before is really in 2021, primarily driven by two things. Number one, as you mentioned, the ERP project, which will be done in the third or fourth quarter of this year and the original kind of estimate on that was a $20 million or so it will maybe be a couple million over that as we evolved through the project and looked at the functionality, it may be a little bit more than that, but not materially. And then roughly half of that, we spent in 2020, but the other half will be in 2021.

And then the second reason for the elevated CapEx says, I think you were mentioning is the real estate built out. So we've got about $20 million of CapEx that as leasehold improvements for our new head office in Toronto, which is really the consolidation of about 200,000 square feet into 120,000, which that's really what's driving that.

And then, beyond that the CapEx in 2022 and beyond should come off to the tune of $20 million. And I think, important, obviously these were kind of one time items that are not – we're not talking technology spend here, we'll continue to invest in the businesses and the products and all that kind of stuff. But hopefully that answers the question,

Unidentified Analyst

Right. So, if I understand correctly, looking into 2022, your expectations are for CapEx to normalize to 5% of revenue?

Grier Colter

Yes, I think that's a good estimate, like 50 million to 55 million. I mean, obviously we haven't done the specific budgets for the year and all that kind of stuff, but that's the range that we would expect.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, great. And last one for me, in terms of the M&A environment, could you detail how your pipeline is looking like these days and remind us of what you would look for in a potential acquisition?

Grier Colter

Yes, so, I kind of put it into three categories where we can get products that we can add to our rails. So stuff that we're not selling today, but where we can cross sell it or bring it into our ecosystem, put it on our platform and sell it. That's the first category. Second is a scale. So, particularly in the admin business, but also applicable to the AP business, these are scaled businesses and as you can grow them to become more efficient. So we're always looking at ways to grow these businesses, obviously organically, but also inorganically.

And then the third is geographically and so that we had a nice example of a small acquisition in Australia. We'll continue to do these kinds of things. In terms of the M&A environment, I would say the evolution in the last quarter we're seeing better flow, so that's good. And it's in, I would say, all of the categories. I'd say there's a lot of money on the sideline. So, the competition for M&A is pretty tough, but we've got other levers that we can use cross-sell is an example. So, we've got a legitimate business, so we can compete in certain areas with private equity, but I guess, we may find more success on the smaller end of the market in the near term.

So, where we may have to do smaller acquisitions where we kind of stay out of that space where you have large auctions and a ton of private equity money. But it continues to evolve. I'd say the pipeline is looking as good as it's looked in a year. So that's positive. But we'll continue to be very disciplined. We know what we want, what we don't want, and we've got criteria and all that kind of stuff. But yes, I'd say the pipeline is looking a lot better.

Unidentified Analyst

The next question is from Jaeme Gloyn from National Bank Financial.

Jaeme Gloyn

Grier Colter

Good morning Jaeme.

Jaeme Gloyn

First question, just on the LifeWorks migration, I think, we're all pretty impressed with the stats you threw out there. If I'm thinking about this correctly from the Q3 disclosure to today, it sounds like the number of lives covered by the enhanced platform has almost doubled from like, call it 400,000 lives to north of 750,000 lives. So that's a pretty big step up in this quarter.

Is that the kind of pace you're expecting on a quarterly basis? And I guess what would have caused that big jump this quarter relative to the last three quarters?

Stephen Liptrap

Yes. Great question Jaeme. It’s Stephen here. And your numbers are dead-on. And we're also equally excited by that. I think it's probably too early to fully follow what the pace is going to be. I think we would expect it to continue to increase quarter after quarter, and we will continue to look at how do we continue selling more modules. In the past quarters, some of them were related to, what I would call, ongoing regular movement. And we also had some very large clients move their employees. And the large clients are going to make it a little bit lumpier. So, I'm not sure if I can say that will be the rate every single quarter, but, I think, we will continue to see what we saw on the annual basis, we would continue to see that accelerate over time.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, great. The first client, one that you mentioned, the UK-based e-commerce company with 70,000 employees, I guess, first is that correct? And then what solutions did they add? Did they add like a core platform, LifeWorks EAP solution or is there something more involved with this relationship?

Stephen Liptrap

Yes. And you would absolutely know the client, so I'll leave that with you. But yes, we're just on a no-names basis on some of these wins, obviously. But yes, they are one of the largest e-retailers in the world. And we won the total wellbeing solution for their UK employees. And we would look to obviously move that contract into some other geographies. But we were very excited by it and we continue to get a lot of interest from our clients.

And when you think about what's gone on in the pandemic, I mean, in the old world, it was really, really important to have any EAP and have somewhere that your employees could reach out to and get the support on an anonymous, confidential basis when they wanted it and when they needed it. As we moved through the pandemic, it becomes even more valuable that you figure out, how do I provide a broader range of service to employees? How do I give them the opportunity if they are at home and feeling lonely to connect as part of recognition? How do I make them feel part of a bigger organization? How do I communicate better with them and allow them to chat with other employees? How do I give them the opportunity to save money on things that might be showing up to their door, because they're ordering? We just see a tremendous amount of interest for all of the things that we offer through the platform.

And as Grier said, we will continue to look at either M&A, or our own builds, or partnerships to put more and more things onto that platform. And we've already seen really early success with telemedicine.

And again, clients don't want, one-off separate solutions that their employees have to find. They are very excited to talk to them about one platform that holds everything that their employees are looking for.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, great. And if I could just dig in a little bit more speaking to this relationship specifically, when you say total wellbeing, how many modules or services would they be signing up for? And is it more or less than your existing client base? So, what I'm trying to understand is like the new clients that are coming in, are they coming in because of all of the exciting new modules and solutions Morneau is providing, or is it similar to your sort of base client?

Stephen Liptrap

Yes, what I would say is, you know before we got into the pandemic, we were really selling either a core platform for LifeWorks or we were selling a total wellbeing platform. And we didn't let people pick and choose the modules. As we moved into the pandemic, we thought there was tremendous value to allowing clients to choose the modules. Some of them might want recognition, some of them might just want perks and things like that.

What we have found Jaeme is that for the most part, our clients are taking the vast majority of the modules. There might be a reason not to take one of them and it might be, I already have a strong recognition platform, but give me everything else. Or it might be, I don't want perks because – in the retailer's case, I don't want perks because my competitors are showing up and I don't want to offer my competitor products to my employees.

So, we tend to find there's a really good reason for a client to maybe not take one module or something like that. But it's more of that than, oh, just give me that one module. So it's pretty close to what we're hoping with total wellbeing in the first place. But a little bit more nuanced. And I think our teams did a really, really nice job listening to our clients and then altering our offering a little bit to make sure we're delivering services our clients wanted.

Jaeme Gloyn

Right. Okay. That's good. Last one for me if you can, share with us some more color about the SMG acquisition and specifically about the Australia market, like, can you give us some color around market sizing that Morneau is positioning? And how this helps Morneau in that market? And what you see from that market going forward?

Stephen Liptrap

Yes, similar to the rest of the world, we see a tremendous opportunity within Australia and a lot of those different markets. We know it fairly well. We have looked at it for quite a while. And as you can imagine, we've delivered services. When we did the LifeWorks acquisition, we did pick up business within Australia that we're quite excited about. That business was kind of number two in the market, but I would argue there was – if we were AA, there was a whole bunch of BBs and CCs in there. With this acquisition, we moved firmly into the number two space with a lot of distance between us and the other folks below us. So, that obviously is very meaningful.

Similar to the rest of the world though, we see Australia as the opportunity to move, not just from EAP, but into total wellbeing. And it's an opportunity to talk to clients around all of the different things we offer, mental, physical, financial, and social health. It's an opportunity to move folks on as a total well-being platform, or sell additional modules and things like that. We also think that there's a lot of opportunity within that market to continue to do acquisitions and move towards being a larger player within that marketplace.

So, yes, it's quite interesting and we also see Australia as a good opportunity to continue to service other markets, be it in Asia, or New Zealand from that spot.

Grier Colter

And Jay, maybe I'll just add on top, just order of magnitude. I'm not sure whether this was public or not, but it's about $10 million in revenue, give or take. That's kind of the size of it. Returns, above our threshold that we've talked about before us, so we're happy with the deals. Obviously, we would love if it was five or ten times the size, but a great little deal for us.

Stephen Liptrap

And just building on that Jaeme, the one thing I would say and Grier mentioned it in his comments as well, we will continue to look for the larger acquisitions that will move the dial. Bu we've been very, very successful for a number of years doing tuck-in acquisitions, our teams are very good at it. It's a core competence for us as an organization. And this Australia acquisition really fits into that. I know it's always a lot of work as we talk to our teams to do the smaller ones, but we're very good and they easily fold in. So, we do see that as a key part of our strategy, continuing going forward.

Jaeme Gloyn

Grier Colter

Thank Jaeme.

The next question is from Graham Ryding from TD Securities.

Graham Ryding

Hi. You've talked in the past about the LifeWorks platform and how you've got to, I think, a bit of a vision to put more services on that platform, such as your benefits admin, or maybe your iCBT product. Can we talk to where you are at with that process or if I'm right and not be in the longer-term strategy?

Stephen Liptrap

Yes, you are exactly right Graham. And I think I would say that there's two things we've been focused on with that platform. And I would say as I described that platform in the future, it's not our LifeWorks platform and putting more on it, it's going to be more than enterprise platform and what we surface through our clients through it. And I think the two things that we've been focused on one, I would call plumbing. So, making sure that the platform is globally relevant, making sure that we've got all the security features for many clients putting single sign-on, making sure we look at data residency, making sure our languages exists and all of the locales at our clients’ organizations have employees. So, there's a whole bunch of plumbing work that's taken place over the last year, which, I think, was really, really important, as we go forward.

Then you're exactly right, we continue to look at how we offer more services through the platform. Couple examples as we moved into the pandemic, we started offering physical health on the platform. So, you could go on and do workouts, you could link into a personal trainer, you could have them work with you. A lot of our clients’ employees obviously use that quite a bit.

As we got in the pandemic, we also had the ability to surface on there, our telemedicine solution. Again, many clients have said we really appreciate that being in a similar place. So that has been very great for us. We are in the process as we go forward and we have a five-year roadmap of how do we link in our iCBT solutions in that for clients who want to be able to access iCBT in a single place. And that's kind of on the roadmap right now. And for some clients we've put key parts from our other platforms, pension and benefit information into that platform as well.

So, we've got a very strong roadmap. That roadmap looks at continuing to put more services in that platform. And what I would always say to our team, as long as our clients value it, and they are willing to pay for those services.

Graham Ryding

Okay. That's good color. In a similar, I guess, theme your Health and Productivity division it's – it has a lot of similarities to the wellbeing side of your business. Is there any potential that you just sort of integrate that area into your life being your wellbeing area? Just consolidated.

Stephen Liptrap

Yes, it's a really good question, Graham. So, I would make a couple comments. So, first of all, both those businesses have so much in front of them in terms of potential that, I think, having our teams and having very, very strong leaders in both those businesses that are thinking about where we go and what we do in those businesses is really, really important. We are also though very good at making sure where it makes sense. We approach clients in a very integrated way.

So, I'll give you an example. I mean, we've recently moved to leverage our very large LifeWorks sales and account management workforce of well over a 100 people to sell iCBT. We've got a very specialized group within our iCBT business that is very focused on moving into some new verticals and some high growth markets as well.

So even though we've got businesses and divisions that are focused on their product roadmap, when we go-to-market, it makes sense to go-to-market in an integrated way, we're very good at doing that. And our teams are very focused on doing that.

Graham Ryding

Perfect. That's it from me. Thank you.

There are no further questions registered at this time. I'd like to turn the meeting back over to you Mr. Liptrap.

Stephen Liptrap

Great. Thank you very much, Donna. I'd like to end by expressing my thanks to everybody on the call. We continue to appreciate your interest in our company, and we look forward to other opportunities in the future, including these calls to keep up-to-date on what we're doing to drive our growth and success as a business. Thank you.

