Wolverine's (NYSE:WWW) strong earnings result appears to signal a recovery ahead, as an above-par top-line performance in FQ4 '20 benefited from strong consumer demand in the active, outdoor, casual, and work categories. My base case is for this trend to continue into fiscal 2021, driving further earnings recovery. With management also embedding some conservatism into the fiscal 2021 guide, I see potential for an upside surprise ahead. While the valuation has re-rated in recent months, the multiple remains in-line with peers at 16.5x P/E, leaving plenty of upside potential as the post-COVID-19 recovery takes shape.

Top- and Bottom-Line Recovery Signs in FQ4 '20

While Wolverine's top line remains down -16% Y/Y, revenue of $510 million was still well ahead of Street expectations at c. $479 million. Gross margins were relatively in line at 41.4%, however, with operating income also down c. 45% Y/Y. Despite the decline, the strength in North America was a key bright spot, with distributor markets helping to work through channel inventory. As a result, Wolverine's inventory position is much cleaner coming out of the quarter, with a total inventory decline of -30.2% Y/Y outpacing the broader -16% Y/Y sales decline.

Source: Wolverine World Wide FQ4 '20 Presentation Slides

By brand, Saucony was the key highlight at +MSD % growth, helped by favorable trends in athletic/outdoor, although Sperry was down 20% and Merrell was also down low-double-digit %. I would note, however, that Saucony was also adversely impacted to the tune of c. $15 million by the strategic decision to delay certain product launches to better align with customer purchasing habits in FQ4 '20. This, in turn, implies an even stronger underlying top-line recovery underway at Saucony. All in, EPS stood at $0.21/share - although earnings were still down c. 64% Y/Y, the resilient revenue trend and successful inventory cleanup clear the path toward an earnings recovery in the upcoming quarters.

Supply Chain Headwinds Impact FQ1 '21 Guidance Numbers

Consistent with commentary from peers like Tapestry (TPR) and Steven Madden (SHOO), management sees continued supply chain delays in the upcoming quarter. Much of the impact will be timing-related, however, with management guiding toward a c. $20 million shift in revenue out of the first quarter (implying FQ1 '21 revenue up in the mid-teens % Y/Y). Also embedded within the growth outlook is guidance for Saucony to increase c. 50% (up from mid-single digits % in FQ4 '20), while Merrell and Wolverine are also guided to increase c. 20% as well. Similarly, Sperry is also on the recovery path and is expected to return to growth in FQ1 '21 (up from -20% in FQ4 '20), with expectations for double digits % growth in fiscal 2021.

Source: Wolverine World Wide FQ4 '20 Presentation Slides

Another key positive is the updated guidance for gross margins to move higher Y/Y to 43% as the benefits from increased e-commerce contribution more than offsets any logistics pressure. Considering the strength of Wolverine's brands remains intact, with multiple brands still leading the way in their respective categories, I view any supply chain challenges as a temporary setback and expect inventory challenges to improve over time. Although adj EPS is also guided to more than double to $1.90-$2.05/share in FQ1 '21, management commentary calling out FQ4 '20 as the quarter with the most conservatism in the outlook (due to limited visibility) could imply some upside later in the year depending on the fall order book.

Source: Wolverine World Wide FQ4 '20 Press Release

On Track for the $500 Million Digital Revenue Target

Since Wolverine first outlined its digital strategy on the FQ4 '19 earnings call, progress appears to have accelerated. Recall that the strategy was focused on leveraging its commercial platform and optimizing demand creation across all distribution channels, especially its owned direct-to-consumer channels. In line with these plans, management expects the global online business to be the largest growth driver in fiscal 2021, with a target of $500 million in revenue in its e-commerce business firmly within sight. Not only would this effectively double fiscal 2019 revenue, but it also entails online potentially contributing c. 50% of the US business.

Source: Wolverine World Wide FQ4 '20 Presentation Slides

Encouragingly, Wolverine has already seen e-commerce accelerate further through the initial part of FQ1 '21, posting growth of over 60% to-date. In addition, the increase in penetration from c. 10% of sales in fiscal 2019 to c. 20% in fiscal 2020 also points toward the company exceeding its initial DTC e-commerce revenue target. I think it is also worth noting that the e-commerce business is already accretive to the business, which means further growth should add to the bottom-line as well. As such, even in the likely scenario where the rest of the business remains down relative to pre-COVID-19 levels, I think online strength could still support growth in the upcoming quarters.

Final Take

Overall, the Wolverine recovery remains intact as the company continues to benefit from strength in the active, outdoor, casual, and work categories. With near-term guidance also signaling this trend will continue into fiscal 2021, I am upbeat on the outlook. Additionally, the strong order trends and sell-throughs in the wholesale channel should keep the inventory position in check, while the c. $500 million e-commerce revenue target is well within reach as Wolverine continues to build on its digital direct offense strategy. Despite near-term visibility challenges and the recent run in the share price, I think Wolverine shares remain a good post-COVID-19 recovery play at an in line c. 16.5x P/E multiple.