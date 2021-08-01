It's been about 2 ½ months since I wrote my cautious piece on CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX), and in that time, the shares are up about 3.4% against a gain of 4.4% for the S&P 500. The company has since posted annual results, so I thought I'd write yet another review for your enjoyment and edification, dear readers. I'll try to determine whether it's worth buying shares now that the full year is done by drilling into the financials, traffic statistics, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. I'll finish up by doing what Seeking Alpha contributors do best: brag about a trade that happened to work out with all the subtlety of a punch in the face. That said, I think there is some educational value to learning about short puts, so I think it would be worth your while plugging your nose and reading that section, dear readers. While I've not exposed myself to the risk of the stock, I've continued to earn thousands in premia from short puts. Unlike returns from stocks, these have the advantage that they won't be suddenly taken away from me in what might euphemistically be called a "market event." As I consider the current crop of talking heads, I actually doubt they'd call a correction a "market event" and would be more likely to describe a significant market drop as a "big money owie."

I have taken to summing up my article in the second paragraph for the benefit of that vanishingly small subset of you who are on the one hand so pressed for time that you won't waste any of it reading the title or the bullet points, but are somehow willing to wade through the first 295 words to get to this point. If you're part of that group, you're in luck because I'm about to reveal the primary thrust of this article. I think CSX is a fine business, with an enormous "moat", and I think the dividend is sustainable. The problem is that the shares are priced at multi-year highs in spite of the fact that revenue has been on the decline since 2018 (i.e., long before Covid). For that reason, I think it is prudent to avoid the name, as capital preservation is always key in my view. In previous articles on this name, I recommended selling put options in lieu of buying shares, and these have worked out very well. The problem is that the options market isn't currently offering much premia, so I'm obliged to simply sit around and wait for shares to drop. That won't stop me from bragging about how well my short puts have done, though. You've been warned.

Financial Snapshot

Both revenue and net income were down double digits in 2020, with the top line declining by 11.3%, and the bottom line dropping by a whopping 17%. Obviously, Covid played a role in this, but we should remember that revenue at this railroad, like the others, peaked in 2018 and has been declining since. I think it's only fair to note that management reacted relatively dynamically to the slowdown by cutting costs where it could. Just over $750 million in costs were wrung out of the network in 2020, with labour and fringe down $341 million, and fuel down $365 million respectively. This wasn't enough to compensate for the $1.354 billion drop in revenue, though.

That said, I think the dividend is very well covered here, and I'd be happy to buy this company at the right price. Given the inherently relativistic nature of investing, I'll be making this decision at a time when investors can receive a risk-free yield of 1.6% on the U.S. Government BOND. If an investor can earn a risk-free rate of 1.6%, an alternative investment better offer either a higher yield or the prospect of some growth to be compelling in my view.

Then & Now

Before making a decision about whether the stock's worth it at the moment, I think it would also be helpful to look at what's happened to traffic in 2021 relative to 2020. This may provide some clue about the growth that I alluded to above. In case you missed it, I wrote about Union Pacific (UNP) yesterday, and I concluded that the stock represents more risk than I'm willing to stomach at the moment. This view is based in part on the idea that valuations are now at record highs in spite of a 2.3% slowdown in traffic this year. Unlike its larger competitor, though, CSX has actually seen a slight uptick in traffic so far this year. That bodes well (or at least less badly) for this company as compared to UNP in my view. All that said, we should remember that traffic in 2020 was down from 2019, so the comparison is a bit lighter in this case.

So far this year, traffic is basically flat from the year ago period, suggesting that there's not yet evidence of the growth that bullish investors might want. In my view, it therefore comes down to the dividend yield and the valuation. Again, I'd be very happy to own this business at the right price.

The Stock

Strap yourselves in, dear readers, because you've reached the part of the article where I start to whine and complain about valuation. It's fun to get excited about a given company's story, but if you overpay for that story, you're likely going to lose money. I could try to construct a sound argument to demonstrate this, but I think using CSX stock itself is more compelling. If I happen to pick two random dates that happen to be extremely rhetorically useful to me, I can demonstrate that the price paid for a given investment is extremely important. For example, if an investor bought shares in mid-January of this year, they're currently sitting on a loss of ~2.8%. If they waited all of two weeks, they'd be sitting on a 12% gain. I think we could all agree that very little changed for the company over that fortnight, but the investment outcomes are vastly different. Price matters, and it's always better to buy cheap.

I measure cheap in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, a stock will be trading at a discount to both the overall market and to its own history. In my previous diatribe on this name, I suggested that the shares were expensive because they were trading at a P/E of ~25. We see from the following that valuations have gotten slightly worse, and the dividend yield is now well below the long-term bond.

So, to sum up so far. There's no evidence of growth on the horizon. The valuation is at multi-year highs, with the result that the dividend yield is now ~45 basis points below the government bond. In my view, the risk of capital loss is too great here. The shares may rise a few more dollars, but over time, I think there's more downside than upside here.

Options Update

I recommended selling the January 2021 puts with a strike of $62.50 on two occasions, and earned a total of $8.65 of premia on those. These expired worthless, which added to the thousands I've collected from put options as the shares have risen in price. As I've stated in earlier articles about this name, I've earned a decent amount of money writing puts, and have taken on less risk while doing so. All my nonsense about bragging aside, I write this with the sincere hope that you consider short puts as an alternative to blinding buying the stock at today's prevailing price. Writing put options on companies you like, with strikes that represent prices that you like is a superior strategy in my view. This is because you either collect a premium, or you buy great companies at great prices. At the very least, I think selling puts is a strategy that you should strongly consider, dear readers. Understand that if the shares remain above your strike price, you pocket the premium. If the shares fall below your strike price, you're obliged to buy a business you like at a price that you like. In either case, you win.

While I normally like to try to repeat success, I can't in this case because the premium on offer for put options I'm willing to sell is just too thin. I would still be quite happy to buy at $62.50, but the premia for the January 2022 $62.50 put is only ~$.90, suggesting a 1.5% yield. This isn't sufficient in my view. I'll put in a GTC order to sell these at $2.2 because I'm obviously comfortable buying at a net price of ~$60, and I'm comfortable with a 3.5% yield for these. Given that the strike prices on these puts are about 33% out of the money, I'm not hopeful that someone will buy these from me at this price. If someone does, it's unlikely that I'll be exercised. A man can dream, though.

Conclusion

I think CSX is a fine business, with an enormous "moat", and I think the dividend is sustainable. The problem is that the valuation is out of whack, and the recent price history here demonstrates that it's possible to underperform if you overpay and possible to do well if you insist on waiting for a good price. I think investors would be wise to wait for a better price. The shares are trading at multi-year-high valuations in spite of the dearth of evidence of traffic improvement. I think "price" and "value" can remain unmoored for some time, but sooner or later they meet. I think investors would be wise to avoid CSX until price falls to match value.