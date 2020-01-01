Snapshot

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) is a publicly traded private equity investment vehicle with excellent leadership. Despite challenging conditions in 2020, the company delivered better than expected results, including a strong 4Q.

Further, management issued robust 2021 guidance and continues to take advantage of the attractive credit conditions to lower its cost of capital.

As such, the stock is up over 22% in 2021. At current levels, we view CODI as fairly valued on a sum-of-the-parts methodology. We believe shareholders can rely on a secure dividend, but notable capital appreciation is unlikely.

Overview

Headquartered in Westport, CT, CODI is a holding company which owns controlling stakes in ten North American-based, middle market businesses.

Historically, the investment team has focused on identifying targets in the consumer and industrial market segments. However, over the last couple of years, consumer has become a greater focus.

CODI's strategy is to acquire, grow, and eventually divest companies which:

maintain leadership positions in attractive market niches;

generate stable cash flows;

face limited technology and/or competitive obsolescence; and

employ strong management teams.

The current CODI portfolio includes entities engaged in the following lines of business:

Branded Consumer Subsidiaries (“Consumer”)

The development and marketing of purpose-built technical apparel and gear serving a wide range of global customers (5.11) ;

; The design and manufacturing of a unique lacing system, which is integrated onto specialty footwear products (BOA Technology) ;

; The development and marketing of wearable baby carriers, strollers, and related products (Ergobaby) ;

; The design and production of premium home and gun safes (Liberty Safe) ;

; The innovation and manufacture of baseball/softball equipment and associated apparel (Marucci Sports) ; and

; and The design, fabrication, and marketing of airguns, archery products, optics, and related accessories (Velocity Outdoor).

Niche Industrial Subsidiaries (“Industrial”)

The manufacture of quick-turn, small-run, and production-rigid printed circuit boards (Advanced Circuits) ;

; The manufacture of engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets (Arnold Magnetic Technologies) ;

The design and production of custom-molded protective foam solutions and OE components (Foam Fabricators) ; and

; and The manufacture and marketing of portable food warming systems, creative indoor and outdoor lighting, and home fragrance solutions for the food service industry and consumer markets (Sterno).

CODI utilizes the cash flow generated by its subsidiaries, as well as the proceeds associated with divestments to invest in organic/inorganic growth initiatives and to make cash distributions to shareholders.

Shares of CODI tend to be quite popular with retail investors as it provides unique access to private equity investments, as well as a significant dividend yield.

Exposure to private equity is viewed as highly desirable by many due to the expectation of attractive, long-term value creation as well as limited correlation with the public equity markets.

Regarding the dividend, at this writing, CODI trades at $23.87, offering an attractive, reliable 6.1% yield.

CODI is treated as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and as such, holders of the common stock must file a K-1 form.

Update

CODI announced a strong 4Q and wrapped up an impressive 2020 given the pandemic-related headwinds.

In 4Q, CODI delivered revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $475 million and $80 million, respectively, versus expectations of $430 million and $68 million. Industrial EBITDA was roughly in-line, outshined by notable strength in Consumer.

Within Industrial, solid performance by Arnold Magnetic and Foam Fabricators was offset by Advanced Circuits and Sterno.

In the Consumer segment, which now accounts for approximately 60% of total CODI adjusted EBITDA, Velocity Outdoor, Marucci Sports, and Liberty Safe were outperformers, with 5.11 performing in-line. Ergobaby missed expectations due to a shift in the company’s go-to-market, which we expect to be a temporary issue.

Looking ahead, management issued surprisingly bullish guidance for 2021. The current year target range for adjusted EBITDA is $305-325M, well-above consensus of roughly $290M.

At the midpoint of 2021E guidance, CODI trades at 9.3x EV / adjusted EBITDA.

Leverage at the end of 4Q is reasonable at 3.1x. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and / or divestitures, we expect leverage to decline in 2021 as adjusted EBITDA expands.

Speaking of debt, on March 4, CODI priced $1B in aggregate principal amount of 5.250% senior unsecured notes due 2029. This will result in a meaningful reduction in interest expense as proceeds will repay debt under the existing credit facilities and to redeem the company’s 8.000% senior notes due 2026.

Valuation

Our fair value estimate for CODI is based on a sum-of-the-parts methodology.

For each operating subsidiary, our analysis forecasts a 2021E adjusted EBITDA and applies an appropriate enterprise-to-EBITDA multiple based on comparable public peers and previous M&A transactions.

Subsequently, we deduct net debt and management fees to arrive at an equity valuation.

We are increasing our 2021E adjusted EBITDA estimate to $300 million, just shy of management’s range of $305-325M million. As a result, our fair value estimate jumps to $24 per share.

Conclusion

CODI achieved a terrific 4Q and provided stronger than expected 2021 guidance. As such, the stock has run over 22% in 2021.

At current levels, we view CODI as fairly valued on a sum-of-the-parts methodology. Based on management’s bullish guidance, our revised 12-month price target is $24.

We believe shareholders can rely on a secure dividend, but notable capital appreciation is unlikely.