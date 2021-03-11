Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Barclays Global Healthcare Conference March 11, 2021 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt McGrew - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Luke Sergott - Barclays

Luke Sergott

Good morning, everybody. Luke Sergott from Barclays, I cover life science tools and diagnostics here. It's with true pleasure that I have Danaher's management of Matt McGrew and then Matt Gugino and Kelly Brame with us.

So with that, if you guys want to give a little bit a quick intro, then we can get right into questions.

Matt McGrew

Sure. Yes. Maybe I'll just give a quick update on sort of where we are, what we're seeing. I think, the simplest way to say it is that we're kind of tracking with what we thought. We've got probably two ways to think about it, our base business.

I think we -- kind of the modest improvements, as expected, as the people kind of come back to work and are learning to work in this environment, both in labs, as well as elsewhere. I think we have seen, from a patient volume and maybe a lab opening perspective, I think, very consistent with where we stood a couple of weeks ago and I would say, tracking exactly with our expectations.

As far as the COVID sort of tailwinds go, popular question on the testing side. We have seen no decline in our testing demand at all. And as far as the therapeutics and the vaccines go, again, I think the demand there is very much playing out as we expected. So, again, tracking what we thought. I feel like we're in a pretty good place here in the short term from a portfolio perspective and longer term as well.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Luke Sergott

All right. That's great. You knocked out all my questions and just that, so we're good to go. So, let's just dig in on that a little bit, as you're seeing those trends. So Quidel came out yesterday and said that they are seeing their demand off a four quarter down 30% to 40%.

And I know that that's more rapid antigen. But can you talk a little bit about across the testing portfolio and the demand from molecular through the new antigen test from Beckman, kind of, demand you're seeing from new customers and new placements?

Matt McGrew

Yes. Sure. Well, I mean, I think, maybe just to kind of level set everybody on who -- what our testing really is, because I think it's important for -- there's a lot of testing and then there's a lot of PCR testing. And just to level set what we are and what we do.

We sort of think of it as a concentric circle, right? And so, that concentric circle, think of it as a target, right? It is in the middle of the bull's-eye. And in the middle is -- the way we think about it, that is point-of-care PCR testing, right, which is, if you -- that is where we are going to make a clinical -- somebody is going to be using our test to make a clinical decision that needs to be done very rapidly for -- at the point-of-care. And so, that's where we are positioned. This is where we're positioned before from a respiratory perspective and that's sort of the center of that circle.

As you sort of move outside of that point-of-care PCR kind of clinically important decision point, you start to get to the other outer rings of the circle, that's where you're going to see things like antigen testing. You're going to see high-throughput PCR testing, right? So things that are going to be done in labs or state testing facilities.

And so, when we kind of think about testing and talk about testing, it's really about that point-of-care at the middle PCR testing. And that, like I've said, we have seen no drop-off whatsoever there, again, because of the clinical utility.

As you move further away, we do have some solutions. We have a high throughput antigen solution at Beckman, like you said. We haven't seen a lot of traction there with that yet. But I think as you think about it going forward there could be some uses of that as we return to work and think about go back to school and return to work. So in the broader landscape though we're fairly focused in what we do. I haven't really seen any impact whatsoever around some of the things that maybe others have seen. So just to give you I guess a sense of it.

And as far as the installed base goes as well that has been a very good story for us here over the last kind of call it, year or so. Our installed base is up 35% year-over-year in 2020. 35% of that increase was customers that were in our funnel who were somebody we were targeting to convert and we were able to do that sort of converting from other competitors.

And the other 2/3 went to existing customers where they sort of were expanding upon their capabilities that they had. So I think maybe an IDN that had it at some of the -- that one to standardize across all of its hospitals and/or all of its other point-of-care locations or kind of clinics etcetera. So we have seen a nice increase in the installed base here again largely focused at the point-of-care clinical setting. We really haven't gone after and haven't been a part of some of the testing that isn't very focused in that area.

Luke Sergott

All right. That's great. Great framework there. So I mean as we think about how this year progressed was testing and it's no -- it's not -- consensus that the testing is going to be a lot -- half off of one tough comps and also greater vaccine rates etcetera. So I think that it is likely to remain elevated if variance and things play out and just the mentality gets a lot more relaxed.

But with that do you see a shift from that high throughput testing volume into the point more towards the point-of-care? And so as flu comes on we didn't have a flu season. So it's probably going to be really bad, right? As that comes on as we think about your 60-40 shift in 4-in-1 to just pure-play do you guys plan to have that going up, or is that just kind of baseline and upside?

Matt McGrew

Yes. Maybe I think the kind of a couple of questions in there, maybe the first on just our assumptions for the full year on testing. We've talked about we're doing -- we did in Q4 we did nine million tests in the quarter and we thought and told people we think that that is a good run rate on a quarterly basis for the entire year. Just -- that's sort of the -- our working assumption on that.

So again as testing maybe falls in some of those outer bands of the concentric circle we do feel and we are seeing right now very strong demand in that center circle where again you are making a clinical decision at the point-of-care, so that's sort of that frame. And what was -- I'm sorry what was the second question that you had at the very end, oh the 60-40 on the split?

Luke Sergott

Yes, yes. It was definitely a Doug question with like four parts of…

Matt McGrew

Yes. So no what we've seen so far is kind of 40% of our customers are choosing to use the 4-in-1 and 60% are COVID-only. That's on a customer-by-customer basis. They do have a choice to use whichever one they want and different customers will choose that for different reasons. Some customers were -- are in locations where they're outside the US where flu -- seasonal flu is not that prevalent and they're choosing COVID-only right?

Whereas in the US even though it's been a light flu season we still have seen -- again you're presenting -- you've got symptoms, you're in a hospital. There's a clinical decision to be made and they really do want to know the answer. And so that 4-in-1 does provide clinical value whether it's RSV, Flu A, B or COVID, very different treatment options for each of those. So we are seeing about 40% of our customers sort of go with 4-in-1. And I think it's probably a good frame for the year as well at this point.

Luke Sergott

Just maintaining that 40-60. Okay.

Matt McGrew

Yes.

Luke Sergott

And then as you think about the ASP, I mean the EUA has been extended I think five times now.

Matt McGrew

Yes.

Luke Sergott

So I mean, what's your base assumption there on just the pure-play test? I don't think we have a reimbursement rate on the panels yet?

Matt McGrew

We are assuming no change. We're not seeing anything from a pricing perspective.

Luke Sergott

Okay. All right. And then so when you think about that $9 million per quarter, that really taking just a generic ASP of 40, that really accounts for your – the assumed implied testing COVID tailwind for the year, right? And so you guys don't have any antigen or anything like that baked into guidance?

Matt McGrew

No we don't. Like I said, Beckman's got the capability. We have the test but that is not in our – we haven't included anything for antigen testing. The only thing in our testing is the stuff that's the point-of-care PCR.

Luke Sergott

All right. And then how quickly can you guys ramp that capacity if it needs – if you need to right? I mean 9 million per…

Matt McGrew

Yes.

Luke Sergott

Is that weeks? Is that months?

Matt McGrew

Yes. No look, I mean we're – we've done some expansion already. As you probably remember, I mean we started out 2 million and quickly took it to 6 million a quarter, 7 million kind of – or 6 million, 8 million and ended up at 9 million in Q4. If I think about – we're going to continue to work to ramp as we go kind of sequentially through the year here. I think the likelihood though is that you're probably more in the months than weeks, Luke That's probably the reality of how that's going to play itself out.

Luke Sergott

All right. So when I'm thinking about upside and spikes, you guys have really got to start planning for that a couple of months ahead of time. And so there's not a huge inflection that we could see in a huge beat from that perspective?

Matt McGrew

I don't think so. Yes, I think you're on the right path.

Luke Sergott

All right. And then so when you've talked about the 40 incremental margin – 40% incremental margin drop through, can you kind of unpack that where – from an instrument perspective, from a test perspective? And then I think you also assume that rate for the bioprocessing side too. So just give us a little more detail around that.

Matt McGrew

Yes. So we talked about on the call kind of our 40% incremental margins here for the year as a way to think about sort of the fall through. And that was a Q1 dynamic, as well as the full year just level set for folks. That's down a little bit from what we have been seeing, which has been kind of more like 45% or so in the last couple of quarters.

But I think, we want to maintain and be pretty aggressive here on accelerating some of the growth investments that we've been putting in because we're seeing good payoff on that obviously. And so I think Rainer and might buyers is to be pretty aggressive with some of those things, which will have a bit of an impact versus what we have seen in the last couple of quarters.

And I also mentioned and talked about a little bit of – there's some inflationary pressures out there today as well. We're seeing it on the freight side. We're seeing it on the commodity side I think resins, metals, seeing a little bit on the electronics side as well. I mean I think largely supply-driven but manageable at this point but we are seeing some modest pressures here. And so kind of those two things combined with the fact that when you think about China, which has been back-to-work for -- they're, sort of, fully back, right, traveling and -- at least inter-country and we saw what that looks like a little bit lower fall-through when you're traveling again and getting back in the office. So all three of those things combined is how we're thinking about that 40%. And that would -- that be pretty much across the entire portfolio I think the way to think about it.

Luke Sergott

Okay. And then you're talking about the inflationary pressures that you're starting to see already pop up. Walk us through some of the leverage that you guys have available to you to -- from a DBS tools perspective?

Matt McGrew

Yeah. Well, there's a lot of things that you can do whether it be reverse auctions and the like. I think one of the things that we're trying to be thoughtful about too is just -- it's managing your supply chain individual supplier-by-supplier just to make sure you understand, if there is going to be an issue beforehand right? And I think we've done a pretty good job of that over time of being able to identify and get out in front of the fact that we start -- we might start to see some pressure for example in the electronics. Well, how can we go and make sure that we're being a little bit more thoughtful around maybe our inventory? Maybe I need to hold more right or I need to make sure that I can procure more than I might think because there is some pressure. And so I think individually OpCo by OpCo is where we've really been able to manage it. It's – unfortunately, I don't think that there's anything that is super secret other than hard work on the supply chain guys.

Luke Sergott

Yeah. That's true. I mean, the DBS, the gemba walks. I mean, yeah, there's nothing secret but nobody -- it's hard to implement. So let's get into the non-COVID business right? And so you've had various puts and takes across the three large segments. And so when I think about that, I mean, Beckman was a modest declines last year. The Radiometer and Leica were really well in the diagnostics side, kind of, break us through what you've been seeing on a recovery perspective on the non-COVID business? And how sustainable like the Radiometer and the Leica business high -- mid-to-high singles is throughout 2021?

Matt McGrew

Yeah. So -- yeah, so Radiometer and Leica Biosystems, if we're sticking in the diagnostics outside of Cepheid. Radiometer is our blood gas analyzing business and Leica Biosystems is our anatomical pathology business. And I think those are going to be high single digits here in 2021. Radiometer had a pretty good year last year. Again some benefit from COVID there, a little bit.

When folks go into the ICU, you will be -- you will have your blood gas monitored. So, a little bit of benefit there, particularly in Europe, but they had a real nice year, smaller scale, but a very nice year again on instrument placement/installed base not unlike Cepheid, kind of being able to drive some incremental installed base there.

And Leica Biosystems, I think again, pathology you're talking about cancer testing and the like. As we sort of saw the higher patient volumes come back, we did see their demand step up. And that has like I said in my opening statement, sort of maintained where we have thought it would be.

And on top of what we have also seen is some pretty strong demand for digital pathology offerings. We've got a new product out there that came out last year that allows folks to sort of digitally scan and review slides sort of anywhere. And so that -- in this environment that's been good.

So, I expect those businesses again to be kind of high single-digit plus here in 2021. As far as Beckman goes, I think that's much more of a patient volume kind of game if you will. Beckman was down sort of high single-digits, maybe 10% here in 2020. But I suspect that be reversed up high single-digits this year as we sort of see hospitals get back to those elected procedures and we're not seeing these kind of closings and shutdowns like we saw last year.

So, I think again what we've seen here so far very much kind of in line with what we thought--.

Luke Sergott

Okay. And then lastly -- last five minutes here, the M&A story, you -- one of the conversations that we've had really stuck out and you said the only process within Danaher that is not efficient as the M&A side, right? And so as you think about your balance sheet you got the amount of cash that you guys have, you have significantly more capacity than I think that anybody was expecting for this year.

And so you've talked about maybe taking -- being able to take a bigger bite at the apple. Just dig in a little bit on that and kind of where you could see it. And if -- as standing up Cytiva, we're not even a year into it, so is that something that prevents you from doing more acquisitions around that particular business, or if -- because of your structure you're able to just kind of let that go and then focus on other things?

Matt McGrew

Yes. No, I mean your comment on M&A being inefficient it's true, right? And part of the reason it's inefficient is just because of the nature of it. I mean we -- you do a lot of cultivation. You do that cultivation over several years. And it's not always a quick process, but it is what it is, But one that we have found pays dividends.

As far as balance sheet goes, yeah, like you said, I mean, we're sitting here at the end of 2020 call it 2.5 times leverage, we had 6.5 – a little over 6, I guess of EBITDA last year. So we're in pretty good shape along with the equity raise that we did earlier in the year. Rainer will tell you, if you ask him on M&A, he'll say he sort of – when he took the role not sure that he thought he'd be able to do anything for a while given the fact that we had just done Cytiva.

So yeah, given the better core growth and some of the cash flow we saw last year we were able to sort of get into a position where our balance sheet is in pretty good shape. I think we'll be certainly focusing on kind of the smaller midsized deals as we sort of move forward. Cytiva will still take some time. You're right. I think the team that is working on that and going through that is sort of a little bit busy so preoccupied here for a little bit. But that doesn't mean that, we couldn't do a deal and have different folks sort of help out on it. So I don't think we're constrained in any way with regards to that. So yeah, I think we're going to be – continue to be active on the M&A front. And working to – we're going to continue the long-term competitive advantages both organically and in organically.

Luke Sergott

Yeah. I described it as 7/11. You might not always be doing business, but you're always open. So you guys just – and so if I could sum it up like the Swift Biosciences addition to IDT, just adding technologies those are kind of what we could expect probably maybe a little obviously a little bit bigger than that but not something more transformative?

Matt McGrew

Yeah. I mean, I think that would be on the smaller end for sure. No doubt about that. But I mean, I think what you're seeing with that and you saw it with water earlier as well, we did a sort of a deal with Aquatic Informatics for water. These are while not sometimes not big they can become really important, they can become – as you're starting to try and address and solve customer issues and workflow problems. And I just think you – you'll continue to see a host of things of multitudes of sizes from us, because that's what we've always sort of done. We don't really target any amount of M&A in any year. It's – we always say M&A is episodic. But yeah, we'll continue to be active.

Luke Sergott

Okay. All right. Well, that's all the time gentlemen, and Kelly thank you. I really appreciate it. Look forward to connecting and staying in touch with you guys, and hopefully in person in Miami next year. What do you say about that?

A - Matt McGrew

Yeah. Like it.

Luke Sergott

All right. Take care.

A - Matt McGrew

All right. Thanks, Luke.

Luke Sergott

Cheers.