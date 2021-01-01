It's hard to fault the long-term performance of Stryker (NYSE:SYK), as the shares have a 20-year compounded rate of return (with reinvested dividends) of about 12.5% - more than doubling the return of the S&P 500 over that time. Even with these shares having modestly underperformed the broader med-tech space over the last 10 years (a byproduct of robust valuation), that "underperformance" is less than 2% and still works out to over 15% a year in annualized returns.

Stryker goes into 2021 well-positioned to benefit from procedure normalizations, as well as a return to more normal capex spending patterns on the part of hospitals. There are challenges across the business, though, and I wouldn't call the shares priced at "can't miss levels", as I see a prospective long-term total annualized return more in the mid-single-digits from these levels.

Underperformance In Knees - An Anomaly, Or A Reason To Worry?

Stryker reported an 11% decline in its knee business in the fourth quarter, missing expectations by 12% as analysts didn't factor in the impact of renewed COVID-19 restrictions and delays as cases surged into year-end.

U.S. knee sales declined by 12.5%, worse than the results at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and that's the first time in quite a while that JNJ has outperformed Stryker in U.S. knees. Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) was also quite a bit stronger this quarter, even when factoring out the boost from stocking orders (down around 4% on an adjusted basis).

In the near term, I do think Stryker could see some pressure as Zimmer really ratchets up the marketing effort on the Rosa robot system. Stryker has a strong installed base (over 1,000 placements), but there are some surgeons who are going to switch over to Rosa because of their concerns about radiation exposure - the Rosa system using X-ray imaging, while Stryker's Mako uses CT imaging. While JNJ is also moving forward with an ortho robotics system, I don't believe it will be particularly disruptive from a competitive standpoint.

Another key driver to watch is the migration of more large joint procedures (knees particularly) to ambulatory surgical centers (or ASCs). ASCs only account for about 10% of large joint procedures now, but with improvements to total knee procedures (making them safer for an ASC setting) and reimbursement changes favoring ASCs, there's likely to be a shift.

In the short term, a move toward ambulatory could make small rivals like Colfax's (CFX) DJO business a little more competitive and disrupt some of the strong hospital relationships Stryker has built. I'm not all that concerned, though, as Stryker has seen this change coming and has launched a full ASC model, one that is centered around Mako, and I believe robotics will be an important long-term competitive driver in the ASC setting.

Wright Medical - Short-Term Pain For Long-Term Gain

Stryker was finally able to close its acquisition of Wright Medical in the fourth quarter of 2020, and while the deal will be dilutive in the near term, the acquisition positions Stryker as a leader in shoulder, ankle, and foot implants and procedures - a fast-growing segment of the larger ortho market, and one where Wright has been out-innovating many larger players.

There are short-term issues, though. Ortho deals have typically seen meaningful disruption to the sales effort, messing up sales in the first year post-deal, and extremity ortho deals have generally produced even greater disruptions.

In this particular case, the significant delays in closing the Wright deal may ultimately work to the company's benefit. Stryker has had a lot of time to plan for this integration, not to mention the opportunity to learn from a fairly challenging post-deal integration process with K2M (in the spine business), and I think the sales integration process will be better as a result. There's still going to be near-term dilution, but over the longer term, I think Stryker will be able to drive strong performance from the leading shoulder and ankle portfolios it has acquired.

Hospital Plans Have Been Shaken, But Should Normalize

COVID-19-created massive headaches for hospitals, as intensive care units were slammed with cases and hospitals had to cancel elective/non-emergency procedures to protect staff and patients. As part of that disruption, hospitals suddenly found that they had to redirect capex spending away from areas like surgical care and toward monitoring, respiratory, and critical care categories (ICU beds, ventilators, and monitoring equipment).

Stryker and Hill-Rom (HRC) fared a little better given their leverage to ICU beds, but there was definitely less spending on OR capex. About 25% of Stryker's overall business mix is capex, with management describing 16% as "light capex" and 9% as "heavy capex". I expect light capex, particularly in OR categories, to recover and normalize rather quickly, while heavy capex may need closer to two years to really return to normal trends.

The Outlook

Management thinks that high-single-digit organic revenue growth is attainable in the post-pandemic healthcare market, and I agree. I do have some concerns that Zimmer will be a more competitive force in knees and hips, but I don't think Stryker is the most vulnerable of the major joint companies, and I think the company is also leveraged to good growth in extremities, as well as growth opportunities in sports medicine (where it's been gaining share) and neuro.

The Wright deal will likely have Stryker out of the market for large-scale M&A for a little while, but I don't think the basic willingness of management to do deals has changed, so a return to larger M&A in 2023 seems likely.

Long term, I expect annualized revenue growth of around 6% to 7% (normalized for the pandemic), with improving margins and FCF margins (rising into the low-to-mid 20%'s) driving high-single-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

I don't believe that Stryker is particularly cheap today on the basis of free cash flow, revenue growth, or margins. By the same token, Stryker rarely trades all that cheaply, and I do see a mid-single-digit prospective return today that is on par with other large, high-quality stocks. I look at these shares as more of a hold than a buy right now, but it's definitely a name to keep on in for one of those rare sell-offs.