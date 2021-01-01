Co-produced with Treading Softly

Spring is rapidly approaching. Most of the United States recently suffered a bout of unseasonably cold weather which led to burst pipes, damaged properties, and dying wildlife. It also cost human lives in various locations, as people tragically died from the cold, or related circumstances. Thankfully, the weather seems to have returned to a historical norm and this means warmer weather is on its way.

Spring-cleaning is a common phenomenon. It makes sense; winter and its drudgery have passed and as the snow melts and cold abates, people are once again venturing outdoors and seeing the need to clean up and revitalize their homes and properties to best enjoy the warmer weather.

This is also an excellent time to tackle some spring-cleaning of your investment portfolio. Take out the trash. Tidy the documents you store. Get the best understanding of your goals for the year and hone in on how you want to achieve them.

So to spring-clean your portfolio, what should you be doing? Let's take a look and dive in.

Make a List and Check it Twice

Santa shouldn't be the only one making lists every year and checking them routinely. Before you make any additional investments or subtractions from your portfolio, you need to define your targets for the year. Before you set targets, you need to have clearly defined goals.

Goals are the overall purpose of your portfolio. Targets are stepping stones to get there.

Goal: Have my portfolio generate $100,000 annually by retirement at age 65.

Have my portfolio generate $100,000 annually by retirement at age 65. Target: By the end of 2021, I want my portfolio to generate 9% more income than 2020.

See how the target helps drive your portfolio towards the goal? Good! I strongly suggest investors set income-oriented goals. Why? Because they are, in my humble opinion, the best for setting up retirement success financially. This all harkens back to how wealth is created, through recurring income. Your retirement expenses are not one big bill you pay upfront and afterwards all costs in retirement are covered. I imagine many of us wish it worked like that; it'd be hard to achieve but worth it!

Realistically, costs in your retirement are going to be recurring. Monthly cellphone bills. Annual property taxes. The list goes on. Likewise, you need recurring income to offset your recurring expenses. Monthly and quarterly dividends, semi-annual interest payments etc. all set you up for success and for not having to worry where the money is coming from. If you reach your goal by your retirement date, you can have confidence in your success.

So set a goal. Make it realistic and measurable. See how the goal I gave above sets a specific desired income level and a timeframe to achieve it? The target likewise focuses on this year alone. This overarching goal and narrowly focused target will carry you through the year and help you make the decisions to achieve them both.

Cull The Flock

When chicken breeders hatch new chicks, they focus on attributes they are looking for. If the hatchlings do not meet the requirements, they get culled.

If your portfolio is a flock of chickens, you need to take some time and evaluate each holding this spring on a series of criteria:

Is this holding helping me achieve my goal/target for the year? Is this holding presenting too great of a risk and needs to be replaced? Is this holding now overvalued and a better opportunity is available?

The biggest criterion here is the first. You shouldn't be holding onto investments that do not help you achieve your goal and target. When breeders raise Ayam Cemani chickens, they immediately look for the hatchlings that have black features: eyes, tongues, feet, nails. The whole works. Any chick that's not entirely black indicates an un-pure bloodline and is removed. Likewise, investors need to be objectively ruthless with their portfolio. Identify problem securities and remove them. These misadventures can cause you to not achieve your goal. No one security is worth messing up your retirement over sentiment.

The other two are less objective and more subjective to your situation. Identifying securities that have fallen outside of your acceptable level of risk or that you feel are not overvalued will be based on the metrics you prioritize. If a security is risky, you may want to sell it off and rotate to something lower risk. For example, if the common stock is too risky but its preferred has higher coverage and meets your needs, a simple swap can resolve the issue.

For securities that are overvalued, you can sell immediately if you are worried about a sudden drop. Otherwise, you can employ a simple trailing stop-loss to get out once the stock has stopped rising. This way you keep your gains and income covered by a backup plan, and you have time to find a new replacement for them.

By identifying and removing things holding your portfolio back, you are already one step closer to achieving your goal and hitting your targets.

Something Worth Acting On For Your Portfolio

Whenever the bond market throws a fit, agency mortgage REITs are the place to start looking for buying opportunities. These mREITs benefit from low short-term rates and higher long-term rates.

So why were agency mREITs flat to down when long-term rates increased? Here is a look at the 2.5% generic agency MBS price.

Source: Mortgage News Daily

It broke materially below its 50-day moving average in its largest move down since March 2020. These are the assets that mREITs buy, so this is a headwind to book value. On the other hand, being short Treasuries helps hedge and reduce the net impact. Plus, a lower price means a higher yield received for those who are buying.

Longer term, this presents a fantastic opportunity because quality mREITs have been building up their liquidity. For several months, as mortgages were paid, mREITs were holding on to the cash instead of reinvesting it at high prices. After last week, the managers will be thinking about redeploying their cash on hand and leveraging up. When prices drop, you want to be the buyer and quality mREITs have positioned themselves for exactly this kind of opportunity.

We are happy to absorb any minor hit to book value when it results in higher cash-flow which ultimately leads to higher dividends. Quality agency mREITs reported covering their dividend in Q4 2020 while having the lowest leverage levels they have carried in several years. When they redeploy their capital and increase their leverage, they will be substantially out-earning their dividends.

As part of our high-yield model portfolio, we hold AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), yielding 8.8%. This is one of our favorite picks in the space, and it is an excellent choice to help you reach your income target for the year and long-term goal. We rate AGNC as a strong buy at the current price.

Conclusion - Get Cleaning!

The time to act is now. Hone your goals. Make a target. Cull your flock.

You take time to keep a clean and tidy home and property. Now it's time to delegate some time this coming spring to clean up your portfolio. Make it an annual tradition. This will help you achieve the best possible retirement down the road. If you are in the midst of your retirement, this will help keep your portfolio alive and well for its full duration.

If you have time to lean, you have time to clean.... your portfolio.