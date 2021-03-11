Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (OTCQB:ASPCF) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call March 11, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bob Motz - Chief Financial Officer

Ed Gudaitis - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bob Motz

Thank you very much, Melanie, and good morning and welcome, everybody, to the Acerus 2020 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. I'm pleased to be joined today virtually by Ed Gudaitis, our President and Chief Executive Officer; as well as Dr. Christopher Sorli, our Chief Medical Officer; Kevin Hickey, our Senior Vice President of U.S. Commercial; Gavin Damstra, our Senior Vice President of International Commercial; and Phil Savard, our Vice President, Legal.

I would like to now turn the call over to Mr. Ed Gudaitis, President and Chief Executive Officer for his remarks. Ed?

Ed Gudaitis

Thanks, Bob, and welcome, everyone, to our 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Conference Call. Today, I'll review our operational progress from this past quarter and full-year 2020., after which Bob will provide a detailed overview of the financial results.

We closed out 2020 with a great deal of success even in the midst of a pandemic, although the financial impact of these accomplishments were not yet evident in our recorded results. As Bob will review in a moment, our financial performance including top-line growth can vary quarter-to-quarter due to accounting rules and other factors, which tend to sometimes mask a number of impressive operational milestones.

While revenue was down year-over-year and even sequentially from the third quarter, actual NATESTO prescriptions or shipments were very encouraging, reflecting overall strengthening demand trends, as our investment in the U.S. market continue to bear fruit. For example, total NATESTO prescriptions in the United States grew by 23% sequentially in the fourth quarter versus the third quarter and new prescriptions grew even more, up 30% quarter-over-quarter. The significant growth in prescriptions underscores increasing awareness and demand for the product driven by our capable and qualified sales staff were targeting the specialty urologist and endocrinologist market.

The momentum we've seen since we launched our U.S. Commercial team in the second quarter has been nothing less than extraordinary, particularly given that many sales contacts have had to be done virtually due to ongoing restrictions related to COVID-19. The absolute number of specialist healthcare professionals writing with NATESTO prescriptions grew by 16% in the fourth quarter versus the third quarter and continues to expand. While our partner, Aytu, is targeting primary care physicians, our specialty sales team has increased total prescriptions by 26% and new prescriptions by 27% quarter-over-quarter within our specialist targets. For comparison purposes, total prescriptions within the U.S. testosterone replacement therapy market are increasing more moderately around 5.8% annually. We're clearly outpacing the overall market growth rate by almost four times and it's truly exciting to see the level of engagement by our sales staff and the resulting impact on demand.

At the same time, NATESTO's commercial insurance coverage remains significantly better than Jatenzo, and on par with Xyosted, approximately 68% of commercial lives currently have access to NATESTO on a preferred and covered basis. Even more encouraging for NATESTO is the outlook for 2021. As the impact from the pandemic subsides across the United States, our sales staff are able to make more in-person appointments and further explain the benefits of the product to their physicians. The amount of meetings and calls per day continues to escalate and we see this trend staying in place for the remainder of the year. As a greater number of physicians and customers get to know and tried NATESTO, demand is increasing with patients getting back to focusing on other areas of their health, versus simply combating or preventing the onset of COVID-19. Overall, the outlook for NATESTO in the United States is very promising and we're excited with the potential to really bolster our top-line performance this year.

The company also remains optimistic about the return of NATESTO to the Canadian market in the first half of 2021. Manufacturing is ongoing in anticipation of this reintroduction and we'll keep our investors posted as to the actual launch timing. In addition, shipments to South Korea and Taiwan resumed in the fourth quarter of 2020 as planned, and further product availability is expected mid-2021. So we're operating on all cylinders when it comes to our NATESTO expansion plans across our core target markets.

Let me review the status of our other products and development starting with ESTRACE. We continue to work with a new contract manufacturer to return ESTRACE to the Canadian market and now expect production of all doses of 0.5 milligram, 1 milligram and 2.0 milligram to be ready to resume by the second quarter of 2021. Given that there is a generic version of ESTRACE in the market in Canada and that the product has been on a shortage for some time, we made the strategic decision to source a partner who would be best-equipped to bring the product back to the market in Canada. As such, we've entered into a license [ph] into an agreement to sell the rights of ESTRACE an established Canadian pharmaceutical company with a presence in women's health. The entity will assume responsibility for marketing ESTRACE in Canada and will be responsible for all commercial activities in exchange for a five-year royalty stream based on gross sales of the product. The royalties will come into effect once we complete the transfer of ESTRACE to the new contract manufacturer in the very near future and we believe this plan will provide the best means of success while limiting our investment exposure.

With regard to our previously announced litigation with the former contract manufacturer Recipharm, the only update is that additional court proceedings in the UK are expected to take place during the first half of 2021. Regarding avanafil, the company continues to work closely with Metuchen Pharmaceuticals, the licensor [ph] of the product and VIVUS, the licensor of avanafil to Methuchen, now part of IEH Biopharma to address the notice of a deficiency previously noted by Health Canada in April of last year. In November, additional information was provided to Health Canada and on December 11, the agency confirmed that the submission has passed screening and was accepted back into review, which now may take up to a year to complete. We'll keep you posted on any updates during this time and hope that as the focus of COVID-19 declines, this review process may move forward in a more rapid manner.

Before turning the call over to Bob, let me add that the company recently engaged with a well-known Life Sciences advisory firm Torreya Partners LLC to assist us in identifying and acquiring strategic opportunities to leverage our U.S. infrastructure. Now that we've built a commercial presence in the U.S. market, we are analyzing ways to better-leverage his organization to accelerate growth in the United States, ultimately increasing returns to our shareholders.

Overall, we're very pleased that during fiscal 2020 -- a challenging year due to many reasons, most notably a global pandemic -- we put the company on solid footing for 2021 and beyond. We laid the groundwork for improved growth and bottom line results, saw increased traction with our core product NATESTO and put a structure in place to reach the next level in terms of market acceptance and penetration. With the COVID-19 vaccine rollout accelerating and restriction slowly subsiding around the United States, we feel even more optimistic about the future and we'll continue to execute a strategy to bolster our presence in the U.S. Market, to return to the Canadian market and to expand our product offerings. Even improving demand dynamics and strengthening economic outlook we believe Acerus is well-positioned for higher returns going forward.

That concludes my review of the operational highlights for the quarter in the year. I'd now like to turn the call over to Bob for the financial review. Bob?

Bob Motz

Thanks, Ed, and good morning, everyone. In the comments that follow, please note that all dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. The results are reported under both standard IFRS and certain non-IFRS measures. Such non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures are provided as additional information to supplement those IFRS measures set out in the financial statements. They provide further understanding of the company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS.

Management believes that securities, analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use these non-IFRS metrics to value issuers. We use non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period-to-period to prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to service any current and future debt obligations, capital expenditures and working capital requirements.

Now moving on to the results. We reported revenue of approximately $271,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $514,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019. While product revenue was roughly comparable year-over-year, the 2019 quarter included revenue of almost $200,000 from the licensing of NATESTO to non-North American markets.

As a reminder, revenue recognition under IFRS 15 reflects an estimate of the associated copromotion revenue and the value of the shipments, making 2020 revenue from A2 [ph] sometimes lumpy in terms of reporting. However, as Ed mentioned, the actual prescription volume from NATESTO increased 23% sequence sequentially in Q4 versus the third quarter and we continue to see similar momentum in the first quarter of 2021. Given the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions allowing for more face to face marketing and generally improving economic conditions, we're rather optimistic about the outlook for top-line growth this year.

Cost of goods sold for the three months ended December 31, 2020, was approximately 846,000 versus 352,000 in the prior year period. The 2020 cost of goods sold reflects a charge of approximately $0.5 million for spoilage of slow-moving raw materials. This charge represents a one-time write up that we do not see recurring in 2021 and onward.

Research and development costs were approximately $744,000 versus $522,000 in the comparable quarter a year ago. This slight year increase year-over-year was due to higher product development costs and additional to enhancements to the NATESTO manufacturing process. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $5.6 million in this year's fourth quarter compared to $3.1 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to a non-cash charge of $1.6 million against the value of ESTRACE's intangible assets as the rights were sold to a third party in the fourth quarter of 2020 as Ed had mentioned. In addition, we saw increased costs of approximately $800,000 related to the launch of our U.S. operations in 2020.

We incurred a loss of $7.1 million, or $0.01 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to a net loss of $3.9 million or $0.01 per share for the same period in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA, a key metric we use to assess our business performance for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a loss of $4.7 million, compared to a loss of $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Calculations of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are in our MD&A and in the press release issued earlier today. On December 31, 2020, the company had cash of $9.2 million, compared to cash of $5.9 million as of December 31, 2019.

The year-over-year changes reflects the previous announced rights offering in November 2020 that raised CAD13.2 million, along with a private placement completed last February, partially offset by cash used in operations, primarily to launch the company's U.S. sales and distribution organization. Our long term debt was approximately $8.25 million as of December 31, 2020, versus $20 million at the beginning of 2020 reflecting our financing activities earlier last year.

Before turning the call over to questions, please note the financial information provided on today's call, and in the press release issued this morning are in summary form. Interested parties are encouraged to review the company's quarterly and year-end SEDAR filings as they will include the financial statements, accompanying notes and management's discussion and analysis, as well as our annual information form dated March 10, 2021. You can also find these documents posted on the Investor page of our corporate website, as well as on SEDAR.

This concludes my prepared comments. We'd now like to turn the call over to the operator and open up for questions. Operator, can we open it up for Q&A, please?

Bob Motz

Thanks very much, Melanie. This concludes today's call. Thank you very much. Have a great day. We look forward to speaking with you again next quarter. Our first quarter conference call is currently scheduled for Thursday, May 13, 2021.

