Surge Energy (OTCPK:ZPTAF) is a Canadian oil and gas producer which barely survived the 2020 oil crash as the company's balance sheet contained about C$400M in net debt as of the end of Q1 2020. Fortunately, the company pulled through and is now accelerating the balance sheet improvement by selling assets to the tune of C$106M which will be very helpful to reduce the net debt and the interest expenses. Despite the improvement, I think the convertible debentures offer a better risk/reward ratio than the common shares at this point and a YTM of almost 14% on debentures that have less than 2 years until they mature is almost too good to pass up on given the current oil price and the asset sale.

The company's main listing is on the Toronto Stock Exchange where it's trading with SGY as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in Canada is in excess of 1.6M shares per day, so interested investors should clearly use the TSX facilities to trade in Surge's stock.

The asset sale will help to clean up the balance sheet

Last week, Surge Energy announced an 'accretive asset sale' whereby it's selling an existing production of 2,700 boe per day to an unnamed third party. I suspect the buyer is Tamarack Valley Energy which announced the acquisition of a 2,800 boe/day producing asset on the same day with the same anticipated closing date of March 25th. The C$106M cash inflow will be used to repay bank debt while the company's capex guidance calls for a C$39M drill program in H1 2021 to make up for the 'lost' production by selling the 2,700 boe/day to the third party.

The cash inflow from the asset sales will be a massive help to strengthen the balance sheet which contained C$261M in bank debt and C$72M in convertible debentures as of the end of December 2020.

Source: financial statements

Surge Energy should generate a ton of cash flow, even after shedding assets

Surge Energy promised to provide an updated guidance by the end of this month, when the asset sale is expected to close, but I wanted to figure out the cash flow potential ahead of the guidance release. While the original guidance assumed the average production rate to increase from 17,000 boe/day to an exit rate of 19,000 boe/day by the end of the first semester and an average production rate of 18,000 boe/day, I will use an unchanged output of 17,000 boe/day (I anticipate some of the 'lost' production will be made up for, but Surge will likely spend a good chunk of the cash on reducing its bank debt as well. As such, I'm using an average output of 17,000 boe/day for the year.

Source: press release

Using a WTI price of US$55/barrel, a differential of approximately US$14/barrel (the current differential is lower) and an USD/CAD exchange rate of 1.25, the received price per barrel of oil will likely come in at around C$51/barrel. An average royalty rate of 14% will reduce the net received amount to C$44/barrel. Using a gas price of C$2.50 on an AECO basis, the average contribution of the gas will be approximately C$13/boe. This results in a weighted average received price of C$39/boe, net of royalties.

I will assume the operating cost of C$18.5/boe won't be materially different. That would result in a netback of C$20.5/boe. Multiplied by 17,000 boe/day and 365 days in the year results in a net cash flow of C$127M.

We still need to deduct the expected interest expenses. The net debt will decrease and I expect Surge Energy to pay C$5M in interest expenses on its convertible debentures while I expect the interest payments on the bank debt to be approximately C$14M (the current interest rate is prime +4.5%). Rounding this up, I expect about C$27M in net interest and lease expenses (C$19M on the financial debt and C$8M on leases). This results in a net operating cash flow of around C$100M.

Assuming the total capex will be around C$55-60M, Surge Energy will generate C$40-45M in free cash flow (with a massive deficit on the balance sheet, I don't think Surge will have to pay corporate taxes anytime soon). I'd like to emphasize again, this is just based on my assumptions and an oil price of US$55/barrel WTI. With WTI currently at close to US$65/barrel, the pro-forma cash flow could be C$35-45M higher if the oil price remains at these levels throughout the year. Some of the oil has already been hedged, and I hope the company continues to hedge a substantial portion of its anticipated oil output to increase the visibility of its cash flows.

Source: financial statements

I've got my eyes on one of the convertible debentures

Surge's share price has reacted pretty well on the asset sale as the market clearly understands this is a good deal to help get the balance sheet back on track. The current market capitalization of Surge Energy based on a share count of almost 340M shares and a share price of C$0.69 is approximately C$235M. That's not excessive given the expected cash flows at the current oil price, but risk/reward wise, I think the convertible debentures (trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange) are an interesting investment opportunity at the current levels.

Surge has two series of Debentures: C$34.5M in 6.75% debentures maturing in 2024 but I'm more interested in the 5.75% debentures maturing on December 31st 2022 (in about 21.5 months from now). Those debentures are currently trading at 88 cents on the dollar, resulting in a yield to maturity of almost 14% and given the strong cash flow expectations for this year and the relatively small issue size (C$44.5M), Surge Energy should be able to redeem the debentures in full.

Source: tmxmoney.com

After all, its bank debt will decrease to around C$160M (my estimate, to be fine-tuned upon definitive closing) after closing the asset sale which means Surge will have about C$55M available under its existing credit limit which will be revised to C$215M. Not only is this sufficient to repay the 2022 convertible debentures, it also completely ignores the expected free cash flow that will be generated in the next 21.5 months. At $50 WTI, I estimate Surge Energy to generate about C$75-80M in free cash flow which would further improve its financial profile.

The debentures are convertible at C$2.75/share so I am assuming a cash repayment at par value on December 31st 2022.

Investment thesis

Surge Energy was on the brink of a collapse just about a year ago but the company survived the oil crisis. This didn't mean Surge Energy was thriving again as the weak balance sheet remained a reason to be concerned (and that also is the reason why the debentures were still trading at or below 80 cents on the dollar before the asset sale was announced).

The situation looks much better now. The C$106M cash inflow from the asset sale will be used to repay a substantial portion of the bank debt and this, in combination with the current high oil and gas prices, should be enough to show its lenders a path forward. Despite the better outlook, I am not buying the stock but have started buying both the 2022 and the 2024 debentures (in a 70/30 ratio).