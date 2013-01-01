Recent comments by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) are increasing expectations that cannabis legalization may be on the horizon. Over the past month, Schumer and other Democrats have expressed a willingness to back legislation and ease restrictions on cannabis, viewed by many as the first commitment to a path for legalization.

The comments have caused jubilation among prospectors - evidenced in the vertical rise of stocks in January to mid-February. If legalization were to happen this year, it could deliver a host of benefits that the industry has been waiting on. At the same time, the rush to legalize could throw the industry into an unwanted purgatory of other problems.

For one, the industry's next growth phase could be hampered if the government decides to decriminalize cannabis rather than legalize it. Decriminalization would indeed have a major positive impact on society. It would make possession of cannabis legal and could lead to pardons and expungements for individuals impacted by the War on Drugs policies. But state-legal cannabis companies would stay federally illegal under decriminalization, bringing them little business benefit such as better banking or tax relief.

On the other hand, if cannabis were to be fully legalized, it could still take years for the federal government to issue guidance and develop the infrastructure that allows cannabis to operate like other businesses. This is a legitimate concern: Congress passed the 2018 Farm Bill legalizing hemp and CBD more than two years ago, but still has not issued true guidelines for the industry. As a result, banks are still leery of doing business with CBD companies. Products are unregulated and tests have shown that many brands simply don't contain the amount of CBD advertised.

A lack of guidance could create a vacuum in the industry that allows a gray area of the market to spring up. The gray market is often categorized by companies that utilize a portion of the supply chain that is unauthorized or unofficial. In Los Angeles, one of the nation's biggest cannabis markets, police estimate that there are hundreds of unlicensed stores that operate in plain sight and often alongside legal businesses. Like the illicit market, these gray markets are hard to beat back once they have been established and they end up competing with legal companies trying to do right by the law.

A hold up on guidance would also delay the debut of cannabis stocks on U.S. exchanges. The government would need to put out clear directives on how deals will be banked, which could take more than a year to draft. Banks already servicing the industry may find that without clear guard rails from the fed more questions are raised than answered, putting the relationship between cannabis companies and the few banks that serve them in even further jeopardy.

If and when guidance is issued and cannabis companies are free to operate across state lines, many companies will need to begin the process of streamlining their operations. Cultivation and manufacturing operations can be centralized and companies may realize that they no longer need the network of brick and mortar stores that they built. The bottom line is that legalization will dramatically alter how cannabis companies operate when it is treated as just another commodity item on the shelves.

Hope in Existing Legislation

Despite the pitfalls of fast-tracking legalization, the passage of long stalled cannabis legislation like the Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States (STATES) Act or the Secure And Fair Enforcement Banking Act (SAFE) Act could bring some immediate relief to cannabis companies - and spur on another run of stocks.

The STATES Act would defer to state law - not federal law - when it comes to cannabis policy. Specifically, it amends the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) so that it no longer applies to individuals acting in compliance with state cannabis laws. The STATES Act also provides banking relief to the industry since state-legal banking activity would no longer be considered illegal under federal banking laws. The SAFE Act doesn't comment on states rights, but does provide a "safe harbor" for financial institutions providing services to cannabis businesses, removing the threat of criminal, civil, or administrative retribution.

Both pieces of legislation would increase access to capital for cannabis companies and provide relief from complex, high-fee banking arrangements. To date, only small banks and credit unions are servicing the industry. With the market cornered, these institutions can charge cannabis customers higher fees and offer less favorable terms than they would to mainstream businesses. While large-scale multistate operators (MSOSs) exist, the majority of cannabis companies are small businesses and struggle to afford the terms and fees. In the worst cases, predatory practices drive small players back to the illegal market.

Additionally, cannabis companies and retailers are barred from processing credit card transactions, leaving them to deal mostly in cash. Cash operations inherently come with higher levels of risk and increased costs, such as the cost of hiring an armored vehicle service. High risk levels also translate into astronomical insurance premiums. Passage of fair and safe banking access would immediately reduce the cost of capital and unlock value in the cannabis industry.

Path Forward

The time to start thinking of what a post-legalization future looks like is now. Legal cannabis companies have been conditioned to respond quickly to rapidly changing regulations. They have the ability - and the drive - to forge the path forward, including demanding the necessary clarity on banking and payment processing. Leaders would be wise to partner with politicians to start undoing the red tape of bureaucracy now and plotting a reasonable roadmap to full legalization with all the benefits.