Perhaps there is no company other than PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) that has done more to further the rise of digital payments. The company has seen accelerated growth rate since the onset of the pandemic, as social distancing restrictions have accelerated adoption of e-commerce. PYPL’s net cash balance sheet provides an under-appreciated long-term catalyst as the company can likely take on significant leverage. While shares trade at what it appears to be an elevated earnings multiple, my view is that the company is aggressively investing in growth, which has had a dampening effect on its bottom line. I rate shares a buy with 45% potential upside.

Full Steam Ahead

Some companies, like those in the airline or cruise industries, saw their businesses come to a stand still in 2020. Others, like PYPL, saw their growth accelerate. Total payment volume for the fourth quarter was 36%, far higher than the 22% growth rate of the prior year.

(Investor Presentation)

The strong growth was driven not only by increased average spend per customer, but also an absurd 24% growth rate in active accounts.

(Investor Presentation)

Revenue growth accelerated as well, to 23% versus 18% in the prior year. I note that the revenue growth rate was slower than payment volume growth rate primarily because some of PYPL’s business segments like Venmo do not currently charge a commission fee.

(Investor Presentation)

PYPL is minting cash - in 2020 the company generated $1.1 billion in free cash flow off of $6.1 billion in revenues, an impressive 18% free cash flow conversion rate. What is PYPL doing with the cash? The company has done some share repurchases, but the majority of its cash was used for acquisitions and strategic investments.

(Investor Presentation)

PYPL has been investing in the FinTech winners of tomorrow - we can see some of their portfolio investments below. While we do not know the actual numbers of private companies, it is reasonable to assume that many of PYPL’s investments have a fair value far higher than their holding value on the balance sheet.

(Investor Presentation)

PYPL has guided for 2021 to see 17% currency-neutral revenue growth.

(Investor Presentation)

EPS growth is slated to come in at 17%, roughly the same rate as revenue growth - I’ll discuss my view of the lack of operating leverage below. PYPL has capitalized on the accelerated growth of e-commerce in 2020, but I expect the company to continue taking market share from physical wallets over the next decade as more and more business is digitized.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While PYPL’s revenue stream appears as resilient as one could expect, its balance sheet is minimally leveraged. That represents opportunity. Even before accounting for $6.1 billion in long term investments, PYPL has $13 billion of cash and equivalents versus only $8.9 billion in long term debt. There isn’t any reason why PYPL could not take on 2 times debt to EBITDA worth of leverage, or even more. That suggests PYPL could handle $8.6 billion in net debt, or $12.7 billion in additional debt. That figure jumps to nearly $19 billion if we account for long term investments, and should continue rising rapidly as PYPL grows its bottom line. I don’t expect PYPL to utilize debt-fueled share repurchases in the near term, as fast-growing tech companies have in recent past favored maintaining a net cash balance sheet. However, perhaps when PYPL’s growth slows in many years and the stock trades at a cheaper valuation, an activist may step in and push for an aggressive share repurchase program.

Valuation and Price Target

PYPL trades at 65 times trailing GAAP earnings, which does not appear cheap, especially in light of its projected 17% 2021 EPS growth rate. At first glance, I’d expect shares to trade around 40 times earnings at that growth rate. However, current EPS growth does not tell the whole story.

We can see below that volume-based expenses, which make up the majority of cost of goods sold for PYPL, have declined as a percent of revenue in the latest quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin has increased by over 100 basis points:

(Investor Presentation)

However, that hasn’t led to a boost in GAAP operating margin because much of the improvement in non-GAAP operating income came from stock-based compensation.

(2020 Q4 Release)

I think that investors should focus more on the top-line growth rate. Tech companies differ from companies in other industries in that they have at their disposal a seemingly unlimited choice of high ROI opportunities. For example, PYPL has been investing in its “buy now, pay later” capabilities. Considering stocks in the space like Affirm (AFRM) or Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPF) trade at forward sales multiples in excess of 30, it should be clear that this is a very promising space.

(Investor Presentation)

Unlike companies in capital-intensive industries like real estate or energy, these kinds of investments show up as a “technology & development” operating expense. In other words, the more PYPL invests in growth, the lower its income is. There’s an argument that investors should ironically hope for their tech stock holdings to report as little operating income as possible, as that would suggest that the company is aggressively investing in growth. When viewed on the basis of its top line, PYPL trades at 12 times forward sales, which appears reasonable in light of the 17% forward growth rate and 15% operating margin. I can see the stock trading up to 15 times sales over the next 12 months. Along with 17% growth, that suggests approximately 45% potential upside.

Risks

PYPL faces intense competition, with the most important in my eyes being from Shopify (SHOP). It is unclear if new or even existing merchants will need PYPL if SHOP offers an acceptable solution. PYPL may need to compete on price to retain and attract business, which would pressure profit margins.

PYPL’s valuation suggests that volatility should be expected. I estimate that the range of fair value is from 9 to 18 times sales - at the low end of that range, PYPL would trade 25% lower. In a rising interest rate environment, many investors may choose to sell their fast-growing stocks in order to capitalize on increasing bond yields. I would expect PYPL to see material near term volatility in such an event, though I would also consider this an opportunity to buy the stock at lower prices.

Conclusion

PYPL saw accelerated growth in 2020 but is still guiding for strong growth in 2021. While the company already has solid 15% operating margins, I expect margins to expand once the company is no longer investing as aggressively in growth. PYPL is building an impressive collection of portfolio investments, which may pay off in the future. While shares don’t look obviously cheap on an earnings multiple basis, I can see some multiple expansion take place in light of its strong growth rate. I rate shares a buy with 45% potential upside.