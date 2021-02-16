Elevator Pitch

I have a Neutral rating for Brambles Limited (OTCPK:BMBLF) [BXB:AU].

Brambles' 1H FY 2021 revenue grew by +7% YoY due to Work-From-Home tailwinds, but its adjusted underlying profit only increased by +3% because of higher COVID-19 and input costs. Looking ahead, Brambles raised its guidance for FY 2021, but the company's 2H FY 2021 performance is still expected to be weaker on a HoH (Half-on-Half) basis as Work-From-Home demand eases and lumber prices remain elevated.

Brambles is currently valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 20.5 times and 18.7 times, respectively. While the stock's valuations are line with its historical averages, there could be the risk of a valuation de-rating, if Brambles' 2H FY 2021 earnings are below market expectations due to a larger-than-expected negative impact from the easing of Work-From-Home demand and higher-than-expected lumber prices. As such, I think that Brambles deserves a Neutral rating.

Brambles is listed on both the Australian Securities Exchange and the OTC market. The three-month average daily trading value for Brambles' OTC shares is poor at under $100,000, but the company's Australia-listed shares are very liquid with a three-month average daily trading value of $33 million. Readers can invest in Australia-listed shares with US brokers offering access to the Australian stock market such as Interactive Brokers.

Company Description

Brambles Limited refers to itself as a logistics company involved in "the provision of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers, of which Brambles is a leading global provider" in its FY 2020 (YE June 30) annual report.

The company derived 55.6%, 14.8% and 7.7% of its 1H FY 2021 revenue from the fast-moving consumer goods or FMCG, beverage and fresh produce sectors, respectively. None of the other sectors, on an individual basis, accounted for more than 5% of Brambles' top line in the first half of fiscal 2021.

With respect to geographic exposure, Brambles generated 44.5% and 30.5% of the company's sales from USA & Canada and Western Europe, respectively in 1H FY 2021. The company derived the remaining 25% of its 1H FY 2021 revenue from Australia & New Zealand, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

1H FY 2021 Results Benefited From Work-From-Home Tailwinds

Brambles reported the company's 1H FY 2021 financial results on February 16, 2021, and its financial performance in the first half of fiscal 2021 was decent.

Brambles' revenue grew by +7% YoY to $2,565.5 million in 1H FY 2021, or +6% YoY on a constant currency basis. In the company's media release, Brambles mentioned that the coronavirus pandemic led to "elevated levels of demand for pallets." This is unsurprising, as the company generated more than three quarters of its 1H FY 2021 sales from the FMCG, beverage and fresh produce sectors. In general, companies in these sectors are seeing stronger sales with an increasing number of people working and staying at home, due to social distancing and lock-down measures imposed in various countries to contain the coronavirus pandemic. This in turn translates to greater demand for pallets and Brambles' logistics solutions.

The company's underlying profit also increased by +7% YoY to $465.0 million in the first half of fiscal 2021, which represented a relatively lower +5% YoY growth adjusting for foreign exchange effects. Brambles defines underlying profit as "a non-statutory profit measure" which "represents profit from continuing operations before finance costs, tax and significant items." If an $8 million compensation associated with the relocation of one of the company's service center in the Asia Pacific was excluded, Brambles' adjusted underlying profit would have still increased by +3% YoY.

Brambles explained in the company's 1H FY 2021 earnings call on February 16, 2021 that "the need to provide greater contingency against changes in consumer demands (as a result of COVID-19) by raising levels of inventories" and "input cost pressures" relating to transport expenses, wages, and lumber costs were the key reasons for the company's relatively lower growth in earnings relative to revenue.

FY 2021 Guidance Raised But Second Half Is Expected To Be Weaker

Moving forward, Brambles has raised the company's guidance for full-year FY 2021. Earlier, the company had expected revenue and underlying profit to expand by +2%-4% YoY and +3%-5% YoY, respectively on a constant currency basis in FY 2021. On the back of a decent financial performance in 1H FY 2021, Brambles is now guiding for its sales to increase by +4%-6% YoY and its underlying profit to grow by +5%-7% YoY in the current fiscal year.

At its recent 1H FY 2021 results briefing in mid-February 2021, Brambles acknowledged that "we are anticipating a moderation of revenue growth in the second half compared to the first half", which is "not wholly surprising when you think about the high levels of demand we saw in the fourth quarter last year (calendar year 2020) as people were panic buying and stocking up."

Based on market consensus estimates from S&P Capital IQ, sell-side analysts see Brambles' top line and normalized net profit expanding by +8% YoY and +10% YoY, respectively. This is much better than Brambles' FY 2021 management guidance, which leaves room for disappointment and a valuation de-rating, if Brambles' 2H FY 2021 financial performance falls short of market expectations.

Apart from an easing of Work-From-Home demand as the coronavirus pandemic is gradually brought under control, higher-than-expected lumber prices are another key downside risk for Brambles' 2H FY 2021 earnings.

Notably, Brambles highlighted in the company's 1H FY 2021 results presentation slides that "FY21 pooling capex to sales ratio expected to increase ~0.5 points from FY20 levels largely due to lumber inflation." The company stressed at its 1H FY 2021 results briefing that "we do think these abnormally high lumber costs that we're seeing at the moment we're expecting that to continue into the second half."

On the positive side of things, new contracts which allow for surcharging and improved productivity could help to mitigate the negative impact of increased costs relating to higher lumber prices. Brambles disclosed at the recent 1H FY 2021 earnings call that "we have been re-pricing all the contracts in the US where most of the lumber has been" and "we didn't spend as much on pallets as you might expect for the volume."

Capital Return To Shareholders

Brambles revealed in the company's 1H FY 2021 results media release that it will maintain "a dividend payout ratio (of) between 45% and 60%" and its "share buyback program (is) to continue subject to the ongoing assessment of the group's funding and liquidity requirements in the context of increased economic uncertainty."

The stock offers consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 2.7% and 3.1%, respectively. Market consensus expects Brambles to increase its dividends per share by +14% YoY and +15% YoY to $0.21 and $0.24, respectively. This is equivalent to dividend payout ratios of 57% and 59% for this fiscal year and next fiscal year, respectively. In other words, sell-side analysts expect Brambles' dividend payout ratio to remain at the high end of the company's guidance.

As of end-1H FY 2021, Brambles has already completed up to 61% of the company's A$2.4 billion share repurchase program that was initiated in June 2019. It has guided that the share purchase program will be completed by FY 2022. However, Brambles did caution at the company's recent results briefing that "if general economic conditions change significantly and liquidity tightened up a lot then clearly, we'd have to look at the Group's balance sheet and make sure we were still comfortable" to continue with share repurchases.

It is noteworthy that Brambles' net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 1.22 times as of end-1H FY 2021, which is below the company's internal criteria of keeping the net debt-to-EBITDA metric below two times. This suggests that Brambles has the financial strength to continue returning capital to shareholders via share buybacks and dividends.

Valuation And Risk Factors

The market values Brambles at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 20.5 times and 18.7 times, respectively based on its share price of A$9.92 as of March 10, 2021. In comparison, Brambles' three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 20.5 times and 20.2 times, respectively.

The key risk factors for Brambles are a larger-than-expected negative impact from the easing of Work-From-Home demand, higher-than-expected lumber prices, and lower-than-expected capital return to shareholders going forward.