There are definitely some concerns that NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) management still has to address, but these shares have done alright since my last bullish write-up - rising more than 20% and more than doubling the performance of the broader med-tech space and outperforming Globus (GMED), though not keeping pace with the recent melt-ups of Alphatec (ATEC) or SeaSpine (SPNE).

With some meaningful recent product releases, a value-adding deal, and the upcoming Pulse launch, I believe the company can reverse some of its recent share losses and rebuild some positive sentiment. Undervalued on the basis of cash flow, revenue growth, and margins, I believe these shares should trade into the $70s.

A Refreshed Attempt At The Cervical Market

With only low-single-digit market share, NuVasive punches below its weight in the cervical procedure market (worth around $2.6B), and this has been a contributor to lagging performance. I believe, though, that NuVasive now has a more compelling platform.

On its own, NuVasive has developed its C360 platform (launched in the fourth quarter of 2020), a collection of plates, screws, and spacers designed for the demands of cervical fusions.

This platform includes the thinnest plate on the market, which should help reduce dysphagia (difficulty swallowing), a common and unpleasant side-effect cervical fusion that affects as many as 70% of patients immediately after surgery and more than 10% of patients a year later. C360 also includes a wide range of interfaces and spacers, allowing surgeons to better match the hardware to the patient's anatomy - something that should likewise improve post-op patient satisfaction.

NuVasive has also turned to M&A to build up its cervical efforts, announcing the acquisition of Simplify Medical, and its Simplify cervical disc replacement, for $150M upfront and commercialization and sales milestones. The Simplify disc is already approved for single-level replacement and is the only disc to show clinical superiority to fusion in clinical trials (likely an important marketing differentiator against Zimmer Biomet's (ZBH) Mobi-C and Medtronic's (MDT) Prestige).

The company is awaiting approval for a two-level indication, and this could be the real driver, as the Simplify's benefits don't really shine in single-level use. Not only does Simplify come into multiple heights (better matching patient anatomy, and including the shortest available height on the market), but it is also MRI-compatible and has a variable center of rotation that mimics natural motion.

The cervical disc replacement market, likely worth something around $200M to $300M today, hasn't lived up to expectations for Zimmer and Medtronic, but Simplify could change that. Simplify won't fix the reality that there is better surgeon reimbursement for fusion and that disc replacement is a more demanding procedure, but I believe the improved outcomes will drive meaningful adoption and add $100M or more in annual revenue down the road.

NuVasive Needs To Deliver On Recent Launches

NuVasive recently launched a XLIF product for its Cohere (part of its porous PEEK portfolio), and the new Modulus ALIF is coming in the second half of 2021.

The company needs to execute on these launches, because what NuVasive has been doing hasn't been enough. NuVasive has been seeing some share losses in spine, with this last quarter seeing a 7% revenue decline (including an 8% decline in U.S. spinal hardware) against 12% growth at Globus, better than 6% growth at SeaSpine and mid-single-digit declines at Stryker (SYK) and Medtronic. Zimmer reports spine in combination with craniomaxillofacial, but this unit was basically flat in Q4'20, while Alphatec reported very strong year-over-year growth.

It's an open question as to whether NuVasive can remain innovative enough to regain its momentum in the spinal surgery market. I don't believe the company is too big to be meaningfully innovative, but it has to deliver. On that note, the company should be able to launch its new Pulse system in the summer of this year, a comprehensive platform that includes 3D navigation, intraoperative imaging and monitoring, IGA, Bendini, and LessRay. A robotic component will come years later, with first-in-human testing still expected in 2022.

Beyond innovation, NuVasive also has to execute on sales and marketing. Service quality and sales relationships are very important in this business, and NuVasive needs to manage rep turnover more effectively than it has in the past.

The Outlook

I believe the Street gives NuVasive too little credit for its ability to answer the challenges it still faces in the business. CEO Chris Barry has done a solid job in the roughly two and a half years he's been on the job, including a year that was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, the company is a long way from "mission accomplished", and an inability to stem share losses/reignite growth is a major risk for the shares right now.

Although I'm bullish on the Simplify deal, I'm not changing my model all that much yet - I'm still looking for long-term revenue growth in the 4% to 5% range, with FCF margin improvement into the mid-to-high teens driving double-digit FCF growth. In the nearer term, I'm looking for NuVasive to regain pre-pandemic mid-20%s EBITDA margins in '22, with modest expansion in the years immediately following.

While I do see upside from the Simplify deal, for now, I regard it more as adding certainty to my prior projections.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow, growth-driven EV/revenue, and margin-driven EV/revenue, I believe NuVasive shares still trade at too wide of a discount to fair value. I believe NuVasive shares should be trading in the low-to-mid $70s and would still offer high-single-digit long-term return potential at that level. There's certainly still execution risk here (as well as competitive risks), but I believe the returns outweigh those risks.