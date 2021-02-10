Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) is a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. With a ~6,000 SKU assortment of products from around the world, TTSH has the best tile selection in the industry and is the premier store for higher end tile.

The company has gross margins that are consistently ~70%.

TTSH is committed to carrying the best assortment, offering the best service, and showcasing the best presentation in our industry. Unlike many of our competitors, we devote a substantial portion of our store space to showrooms, including samples of our approximately 6,000 products and up to 50 different vignettes of bathrooms, kitchens, fireplaces, foyers, and other distinct spaces that showcase our products. Our showrooms are designed to provide our customers with a better understanding of how to integrate various types of tile in order to create an attractive presentation in their homes."

The $24B hardwood flooring industry is fairly fragmented as there are between 10,000 and 15,000 independent specialty flooring retailers in the US. Big box home improvement retailers such as Home Depot and Lowe’s have an estimated ~28% market share. (FND at UBS)

Specialty Flooring Retailers

With much of the specialty flooring industry being mom and pop shops, we believe TTSH has a solid market positioning. With large home improvement chains HD and LOW generally providing less product selection, less showroom space and focus, less customer attention and specialization, TTSH can continue to compete.

We believe TTSH has the following advantages over mom and pops: far superior product assortment with 6,000 SKUs which is the best in the industry, far superior luxury and premium product selection, better sourcing capabilities including buying power, typically better showrooms/nicer stores, generally better management/operations.

Floor and Decor (FND) is a formidable competitor to the rest of the industry. FND has significant buying power and carries 3,500 flooring options that are value purchases, whereas TTSH offers superior higher quality tiles.

TTSH’s pro program is generally comparable and competitive with FNDs current program.

When one thinks about the home and tile whether it be in the kitchen or flooring – it’s a very visual item, it’s one of the primary items that you notice inside the house. There are many homeowners that do not want the cheaper options, they would rather seek out the vast selection of the higher/highest quality items (and personalized service) that TTSH provides, willing to pay extra to have a very high-quality kitchen, flooring, or even bathroom.

This is what gives TTSH a leg up.

TTSH has the best selection of tile and is the go to shop on the premium side, highly knowledgeable employees that take the time and can use showroom to test many different styles/combos in a lavish showroom, HD/LOW is higher foot traffic and less touch, less product, customers can’t get the special attention. Even at FND customers can’t get as personalized quality customer service. Other retailers don’t have near the SKUs on the high quality/high end that TTS has, and outside of FND/HD/LOW other shops don’t have the buying power/sourcing that TTS has.

The founder and former CEO Bob Rucker described TTSH’s value proposition as follows:

I think we can drive traffic with our selection. We need to be fashion oriented. We need to be unique. This is what has always worked for us in the past. We stay away from the commodity product that the boxes carry en masse. And we go to selections, especially in stone, and then the higher-end ceramic that can be accessorized with stone, that we can display in our stores and create a unique product offering that people will not be able to put together easily or see elsewhere. And then we bring it to life in our vignettes, and we sell it with more experienced, knowledgeable salespeople that can put together and accessorize a complete bathroom that a person would consider a work of art in their home. This is how I would go at this, and this has always worked for me in the past. And I believe that market exists, and I think it will always exist. And I think that customer that needs help in creating that unique kitchen or bathroom will always be with us, and I think they’re willing to pay for something unique. And having said that, in this unique market, yes, you do have to be price competitive, but we’re very able to be price competitive on that higher end with other providers in that marketplace, providing the product for that same type of clientele, and I think that clientele exists to a large measure. I think there’s many, many homeowners that really value their home and will invest into it and feel very good about a unique bathroom or kitchen or installation in their home.”

Background

TTSH fell from grace in 2018 and into 2019. The primary reasons included some internal management controversy over strategy and some mistakes surrounding that, no ecommerce presence or pricing on the website, likely some increased price comparing via internet, increased competition from Floor and Décor, a botched ERP rollout on January 1, 2019 was a big headwind, and delisting of the stock. The botched ERP rollout caused lots of problems including customer frustrations and effected relations with professional customers. They spent the rest of 2019 getting relationships back on track.

Most of these headwinds have reversed as TTSH has rallied behind CEO Cabby Lolmaugh who is likely an exceptional operator (more to come on this), TTSH has recovered from the damage the ERP system caused and is now positioned to leverage the system to help the business achieve greater efficiencies, the company is leveraging ecom and virtual, and the company is uplisting.

The home improvement and repair and remodel sectors are experiencing massive tailwinds, most of which are likely to be multi-year trends.

In addition to hard flooring growing 6% per year for the last decade. Many tailwinds have emerged that could turbocharge hard flooring retail sales and R&R activity to double digits in 2021 and sustain mid-single digit sales momentum in years to come.

Home buying has been on a tear. Existing home sales have been up ~20%+ yoy for the last six months. This is one of the key indicators for forward demand in the industry. Luxury home sales have been on a tear. Source. Mortgage rates are very low. Single family housing inventory is tight and we are underbuilt which should lead to strong housing starts in years to come. Homeowners are wealthier through strong home price appreciation in recent years – they can invest more in their home. Plenty of room for cheap HELOCs, as well as savings from mortgage refinancings. Consumers have not been spending much money on travel, entertainment, dine out and have strong balance sheets. Source Many are spending a lot more time around the house, inciting ideas/urge to upgrade and renovate parts of the home. COVID has caused a behavior shift for many Americans, reinvigorating the appreciation for the home in the minds of a large portion of the US. There will also be more working from home. We are hearing many homeowners have been more willing to let pros back in their homes recently, and as the vaccine inoculates the US population this will continue to open the door for more projects in 2021. R&R contractor backlogs are very elevated compared to history and currently at the highest in at least the last 6 months. (FND at UBS) The NAHB remodeling market index confirms this strength in the R&R market. The average age of a US home is over 40 years old. Providing a sizeable pipeline of R&R activity in the years to come. Stimulus checks of $1,400 per family member is coming for most families, paired with tax returns as well. Hard flooring will continue to gain share versus soft flooring – plenty of runway left with this trend.

TTSH provides a cheap way to play these strong secular tailwinds –you have massive contribution on revenue growth at TTSH, likely 50%+ contribution margins.

What is the Business Worth?

TTSH reported ~$325M sales in 2020 and $40M in adj EBITDA. For a 4.5% revenue decline in 2020 primarily due to fewer store hours since April.

TTSH printed $40M in adjusted EBITDA in 2019 on a -5.6% comp. By extending hours plus industry growth in sales of hard surface flooring / R&R of +10-11% in 2021E, TTSH should comp up ~7% (lagging due to store hours in 1H), with ~50% contribution plus recent margin strength, we think 14.5% margins are more than probable (low end of 2014-2018 range which averaged 17.85%) on $348M in sales. This equates to 50.5M in 2021 EBITDA. We believe TTSH can reclaim a semblance of its normalized adj EBITDA margins. This has begun to show through as Q3 and Q4 were mid 13% margin on negative mid-single digit comps (due to ~25% fewer store hours) - this is in line with TTSH’s 3Q2018 margins and 400bp above 4Q2019.

We think there is very little risk they miss these numbers.

Normalized EBITDA/Margins

If TTSH can execute and grow 5% in 2022 (return to a full year of normal store hours and industry growth) with margins of 17% (below average of 2014-2018 range), that would be with $62M in EBITDA. We believe there is ~$8M in maintenance capex in the business.

TTSH Chairman Peter Kamin is a mid-teens holder and has a stellar track record of value creation, being a great partner to operators, and returning capital to shareholders through dividends, repurchases, and typically an eventual sale of the company with a control premium attached.

Given that the balance sheet is net cash positive, and the business is going to generate ~$40M in FCF in 2021, we believe Kamin will be comfortable running with 1x leverage on the credit facility, borrowing ~$50M at ~5% to embark on a Dutch tender for stock and a special dividend. Kamin was a board member at MAM Software which did a Dutch tender that retired 14% of the outstanding shares. In Q1 2019 TTSH announced a share repurchase of $15M, the stock traded at similar levels as todays. TTSH had $42M in net debt at the time.

A 4M share repurchase at $7 is likely in 2021, we also believe a $.50 special dividend will be paid in 2021.

This would leave TTSH with 47.5M shares out along with a .50 cent dividend lowering our basis.

If one believes TTSH can execute then 2022 numbers should look like $62M in EBITDA and $50M in after tax FCF or $1.05/sh. Inclusive of the dividend, we think intrinsic value for TTSH would be:

Bear (9.5x FCF + .50) - $10.50

Base (13x FCF + .50) - $14.15

Bull (16x FCF + .50) - $ 17.30

We think these multiples are fair on an absolute and relative basis. Lumber Liquidators (LL) trades at 10x EV/2021E EBITDA with half the margins of TTSH. LL offers more of a commodity product as opposed to TTSH as a luxury retailer – TTSH should trade at a higher multiple than LL, we think the impending uplist will be a key catalyst. FND trades at 24x EV/2021E EBITDA. On a normalized basis, we believe TTSH can covert nearly 80% of adj EBITDA to after tax FCF.

Kamin can and will likely sell the company for 13x FCF and shareholders will receive $14.50, this would amount to ~10.5x 2022 EV/EBITDA.

TTSH operated with ~25% fewer store hours in 3Q20 and likely a similar schedule in 4Q – this effort was mainly to right size the TTSH cost structure. TTSH has tested expanding store hours strategically, TTSH is pleased with these tests and will likely extend evening hours to more normalized levels and open more stores on Sundays.

In a 2019 investor presentation TTSH stated their LT targets were for mid-single digit SSS growth and 20% adj EBITDA margins.

A couple key items came out in the 4Q19 testimony from the delisting suit – Kamin and Jacullo said they plan to “fix the company up and sell it”, and their board projections for 2020 adj EBITDA were $56.1M – and this was before the massive housing/R&R tailwind.

TTSH is also up listing to the Nasdaq, this will drive a wave of passive and institutional buying, shares are already tight and closely held, this should drive TTSH closer to fair value of $14.15.

CEO

Cabby Lolmaugh was appointed President, Chief Executive Officer in January 2019. After serving four year years in the U.S. Marine Corps., Mr. Lolmaugh joined our company in 2001, working in the warehouse of our Roseville, Minnesota store. From that time through 2012, he served in various roles at several locations, including Store Manager in Roseville, one of the company’s largest and most successful stores. In 2014, Mr. Lolmaugh was asked to lead the company’s pro customer strategy. Under his leadership, the company developed various programs focused on training, product assortment, merchandising and marketing to increase the level of service to the pro customer. In 2016, he became our organization’s first Director of Talent Development, and was responsible for creating and implementing a comprehensive new sales associate and store manager training program throughout the Company. This work included launching new training, development and compensation programs for new sales associates and senior assistant store managers, which became the foundation of our talent development strategy. In 2017, Mr. Lolmaugh was promoted to Vice President of Retail Stores West; responsible for the leadership and management of approximately half of our stores. In February 2018, he was promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer."

As seen below, Cabby was largely successful in improved TTSH’s pro business, which he took over in 2014.

Pros are estimated to have an influence on 70-80% of TTSH sales. With Cabby in charge, it should ensure that TTSH is thoughtful about their approach to doing business with pros. Cabby also said on the most recent earnings call that he is excited about the expectations for pro loyalty program growth.

Lolmaugh also led a national effort to train the sales force in 2016. In 2016-2018 TTSH grew SSS +7.6%, +0.5%, and -0.6%.

"We are thrilled with Cabby's performance over his career with us, in particular this year as we evaluated him to become the CEO," board Chairman Peter Kamin said in a statement. "We look forward to a very exciting future with Cabby leading the company."

Kamin has an excellent record of achieving operational excellence at companies he is involved in, odds are good that Kamin has put the right man in the driver’s seat.

Former employees say Cabby has charisma and is very well liked. He has experienced success at each level he has served in the company and has risen through the ranks.

Cabby’s cost discipline was shown in 2H20. In Q4 TTSH reported 400bp of margin expansion and TTSH’s highest adj EBITDA print in a Q4 in at least 5 years.

TTSH will likely opt for share repurchases and dividends over building out a much larger store footprint, but store buildouts only cost $1M. These numbers are stale and $3.5M AUVs seems like a stretch given TTSH is running at ~$2.4M today. Even at $2.5M AUVs TTSH can likely achieve 30% 4 wall EBITDA margins on new stores

