As the world moves away from the phase of lockdowns to that of locomotion, the ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) seemingly appears to be an ideal investment vehicle to capitalize on this transition. I say “seemingly appears”, because whilst one can appreciate the big picture theme, under the hood, it isn’t what you’d term as a perfectly sound option, especially for those guided by deep fundamental principles. I will expand on this later in the article.

First things first, do note that there is an element of getting into unchartered territory as this is an ETF with a very limited history, having only been set-up in February 2020. The lack of a significant track-record across different economic cycles means we won’t be able to gauge the quality of its “risk-adjusted” returns until much later; a 1-year time frame is too soon to be making any sweeping judgments about how effectively it has managed to juggle its risk and returns.

AWAY is a niche ETF offering investors access to 28 global companies that belong to a subset of the global travel and tourism industry- ‘The Travel Technology Industry’. Essentially, AWAY considers firms that use internet-based technology to facilitate activities such as, travel bookings & reservations, ride-sharing & hailing, travel advice & travel price comparison. AWAY looks at firms that provide these services to both consumers and businesses. To be considered for this universe, firms need to derive more than 50% of their revenue from the travel technology business. Within AWAY’s travel tech universe, nearly half the holdings are involved in the travel bookings & reservations space, followed by travel advisors at 20%. The other two sub-segments are travel price comparisons, and ride-sharing & hailing.

Access to this passively-managed ETF doesn’t come cheap, with an expense ratio of 0.75%, but I suppose one can make allowances for this aspect, as most niche ETFs tend to have expense ratios around these levels. Considering that this is a “growth-type” ETF, don’t expect any large-scale income deposits to come in. The 30-day SEC yield works out to around 0.35% of the net assets, whilst it also generates some marginal security lending income, constituting ~0.19% of the net assets.

Constituent weights within this ETF are determined using an in-house methodology based on the market-cap and average daily value traded, with larger and more frequently traded stocks receiving superior weights. The rebalancing and reconstitution takes place four times a year (March, June, September, and December), and judging by the fine-print within the prospectus it looks as though, the most recent quarterly rebalancing is currently underway, and will be wrapped up and implemented by the close of 19th March 2021; I’d be interested to see if the weights of some of these overheated top holdings are brought down.

Substantial “hope” premium allocated to the top holdings

Speaking of AWAY’s top holdings, whilst I do acknowledge the likely agreeable conditions that await them as the world prepares to come out from the pandemic, I still find it quite unnerving to pursue a portfolio of stocks where the top 9 holdings have all just reported annual net losses (trailing 12-month figures have been taken for those companies yet to report, or those that follow a non-December year ending period). As you can see from the table below, Booking Holdings, the 10th largest holding, is the only stock to post a minuscule net profit of $59m.

Perhaps I’m being a tad unfair in just looking at the most recent annual numbers, considering how damaging the pandemic was for this industry. But even if you expand the horizon and look at the bottom-line performance pre-pandemic, it doesn’t make for pleasant reading. As per the average annual bottom-line figures for the past 3 years, only Trip.com Group and Booking Holdings Inc. have been able to generate any net profit.

Then again, if the business models of the companies are compelling, one could maybe make allowances if the valuations were somewhat reasonable, but even on that front, I find it hard to justify. Considering most of these companies don’t generate profits (or even operating profits for that matter), looking at PE multiples, or EV/EBITDA multiples are redundant, so I’ve focussed on the Price to sales multiple relative to the stocks’ historical averages and the sector medians.

As you can see from the table above, relative to the historical price/sales multiple, all these stocks are trading at quite astounding premiums ranging from 42%-169%. Then again, considering what a disastrous 12 months these companies have had, some part of the premium aspect could be pegged to the weak denominator effect; perhaps a more appropriate measure would be the forward Price to sales multiple. Unfortunately, the long-term forward price to sales multiple averages are not available in some reliable sites. So, I’ve looked at the current trailing multiple in relation to the respective sector medians. Once again, except for a handful of names, all the other top 10 names trade at hefty premiums relative to the sector medians.

I’ve touched upon the valuations of AWAY’s top-10 holdings, but even if you spread the net wider, things aren’t too comforting from a valuation point of view. As per YCharts, AWAY currently trades at a rather elevated forecasted PE ratio of 41.7x! In addition to that, also note that the earnings of its constituents are expected to decline by-9%.

Essentially the big takeaway here is that the expectations/hope for AWAY’s top-10 stocks in a post-pandemic world are extremely elevated and perhaps unfairly so. I am by no means suggesting that these companies won’t see an improvement in their operations, but it is difficult to reconcile these premium valuations with the underlying fundamentals. Basically, at these sorts of valuations, the street expects near-perfect execution with limited margin of error, and any slip-ups on the future outlook could result in significant selling pressure.

Some context on the travel and tourism industry where things are looking up

I recognize that until now, on account of the underlying fundamentals, I may have come across as overly pessimistic about AWAY, which isn’t my intention. There are still things that could work for this ETF as the big-picture travel and tourism revival theme is likely to generate significant positive sentiment and, in the markets, sentiment can often trump fundamentals for long periods and help carry a stock or ETF along.

Just to highlight this ETF’s big-picture sentiment-driven qualities, consider looking at AWAY’s 1-year chart relative to the S&P500; for much of the past year, it had been underperforming the benchmark, but sometime during the second week of November, vaccine-related news started to drop; this proved to be the trigger-point for the ETF, with the 1-year returns as of today, accounting for almost twice that of the benchmark.

2020 was a terrible year for the tourism industry. To get a sense of how bad this was let’s consider Europe, where some of the world’s leading touristic regions exist (such as France, Spain, etc.). International arrivals in 2020 declined by a mammoth 74% YoY, or 1 bn. In effect, this resulted in an estimated $1.3trillion hit in export revenue for the Euro region; just for some added context, this was 11 times the loss seen during the GFC.

As a standalone sector, the performance of the travel and tourism industry can have a sizeable impact on global GDP as it accounts for more than 10% of the GDP pie. Last year, the decline in tourism revenue combined with wide-scale job losses in this sector saw $4.7 trillion of global GDP being wiped out.

Going forward, I believe government agencies across the world will make a concerted effort to support this segment as it can often be a key multiplier in driving the GDP potential of a country/region. Take for instance some of the Southeast Asian regions; from 2011-2019 whilst this region saw 3.7% overall economic growth, travel and tourism GDP per capita grew at a much superior rate of 6.7%. Similarly, in the Middle East, for the same period, GDP growth was only 0.3%, but travel and tourism GDP per capita was far superior at 3%. Also consider the cascading effect that tourism can have on employment levels; governments the world over, are under pressure to revive this. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), it is believed that one direct job is created for 34 international visitors to a destination, and for every one direct job, nearly two new jobs are created on an indirect or induced basis. In effect, one direct job in the global travel and tourism sector creates a total of three jobs. In 2021, the WTTC expects 111million jobs to come back on board.

I believe there’s good reason for the WTCC to be optimistic as there’s a lot of pent-up discretionary purchasing power which could be deployed over the next 12-18 months via tourism and travel. Consider the situation in the US, which is the dominant geographic region across AWAY’s holdings with a 30.4% share. Across many of my previous Seeking Alpha articles, I’ve covered the high personal savings rate of 20.5% in the US which I expect to normalize to the historical sub-10% over the next year or so as confidence picks up; you’re likely to see this flow into discretionary areas such as tourism and travel which didn’t receive much interest last year. As you can see from the chart below, the run-rate in US monthly travel spending for the last 7 months of 2020 was around $50-$62bn, still about $30-$40bn short of the normal range of close to $90bn. Besides, to get a sense of the potential pent-up demand, also consider some interesting findings from a recent survey by VRBO, where 65% of the respondents stated that they would travel more than they did pre-COVID, with one-third of the respondents stating that they would spend more than they traditionally would.

These trends that you’re seeing in the US will likely be mirrored across the world; for instance even in the Euro region, there is a lot of pent-up spending gun-powder with the household savings rate, well above the norm at 17% (the second-highest value on record).

Looking ahead, whilst there are better days ahead, it would be unwise to expect a rapid recovery and a swift return to normal (which is what the market seems to be pricing in terms of the valuations of some of the travel and tourism-related stocks) as international and business travel still continue to be a challenged. It's worth noting that one-third of the world travel destinations still remain closed to international tourists, and IATA believes that the level of flying in 2021, as measured by revenue passenger-kilometers, will only reach 38% of the levels seen in 2019.

Also note that companies involved in the travel bookings & reservations business account for nearly half the holdings in this ETF, and hiring trends here still remain sub-par and continue to wobble, at least in the US, which is a dominant market. As per the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) data, the number of employees at travel arrangement and reservation service firms in the US is still down by 33%, relative to the pre-pandemic levels, and the run-rate has also been declining sequentially (slight) over the past two months since December. This lack of enthusiasm in hiring is most likely a reflection of the tender international travel landscape.

Closing thoughts

Considering AWAY’s limited trading history of just over a year, there isn’t an awful lot to glean from the long-term technical chart. Since its inception, it seems to be trending up via an ascending channel and I would expect the upper boundary of the channel to be taken out, as more favorable sentiment-driven news flow comes through over the next few months.

Ongoing bullish sentiment for this ETF can also be validated by the level of fund-flows which went through the roof in late Feb (nearly breached the $40m mark), highlighting that some big institutions have started loading-up on AWAY. Do note that this was around the time when the UK came out with a long-term plan to inoculate all adults and outline a roadmap for air travel.

To sum up, if you’re someone who’s driven by sound investing principles, this is probably not an ETF for you; evidently, it’s one of those ETFs, where fundamentals take a backseat and you’re betting on momentum/sentiment/newsflow; and for some people this mode of investing works, people who are generally not in it for the long-haul. So yes, as a momentum play, I would consider this ETF, but it’s not something I’d be too keen to keep as a core position within my overall portfolio.