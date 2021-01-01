An Enlightening Conversation With Gil Weinreich, Award-Winning Financial Journalist

Mar. 11, 2021 10:00 PM ET7 Likes
Ronald Surz profile picture
Ronald Surz
1.95K Followers

Summary

  • Gil Weinreich, award-winning financial journalist and former Seeking Alpha editor, joined us to discuss the economy, securities markets, and smart asset allocation.
  • We started by discussing current challenges.
  • We finished by discussing investment preparedness for the challenges, namely asset allocation.
  • Please watch the video.

Last Tuesday, March 9, we video recorded a very interesting conversation with Gil Weinreich regarding the economy, the stock market and most importantly smart asset allocation. Gil is no stranger to Seeking Alpha readers. He writes articles and produces podcasts for financial advisors, and has written a book about financial advisors called The Mentor: A Business Parable.

Challenges

Our conversation begins with a discussion of current challenges in the economy and securities markets, especially the threats to baby boomers, most of whom are currently in the Risk Zone when investment losses can irreparably ruin lives.

Baby Boomer Investing Show Economic Challenges

Gil is masterful in pointing out that challenges always exist, although our current challenges may be different. The economy and securities markets are extremely complicated, so predictions are impossible, but being prepared is possible, bringing us to the next topic.

Asset Allocation

We began with an acknowledgement that 60/40 stock/bonds is the common asset allocation for a variety of reasons. Baby boomers should consider a safer allocation because they are in the Risk Zone, and everyone will be interested to learn the asset-allocation guidance of the Talmud, the central text of Rabbinic Judaism and the primary source of Jewish religious law and Jewish theology.

Baby Boomer Investing Show Asset Allocation

Please watch

We chatted with Gil for almost an hour and think you'll find every minute is worth listening to and watching The Baby Boomers Investing Show, Season 2, Episode 11.

Gil was our guest on the Baby Boomer Investing Show. Thanks.

This article was written by

Ronald Surz profile picture
Ronald Surz
1.95K Followers
Please visit https://babyboomerinvesting.show o I'm author of 3 books: Baby Boomer investing in the Perilous Decade of the 2020s, & 2 books on target date funds I’m smart with 2 Masters degrees and 55 years in financial consulting. I’m semi-retired, and prefer helping my fellow baby boomers rather than playing golf. I’m worried that our country, & most others, is playing with fire in its money printing. I’m here to help – that’s my legacy. spaceI help investors deal with life’s investment challenges, with the objective of enjoying a comfortable long retirement. I’m passionate about questioning and improving upon entrenched stale practices like jamming everyone into cookie cutter model portfolios. That's why I produce the Baby Boomer Investing Show live on Youtube and Facebook every other Tuesday at 10:00 PST. Watch live or replay by searching for "Age Sage Robo" on Facebook or Youtube. Please watch and support our Boomer Investing Show on Patreon ( https://www.patreon.com/user?u=35204315&fan_landing=true ) and visit our SA Blog at https://seekingalpha.com/account/authorboard/instablog . As president of Age Sage Robo (please Google), and CEO of GlidePath Wealth Management, I’m responsible for model development using my patented process . I have more than 50 years of financial service experience and hold a U.S. Patent for a time-tested glide path investment process that helps investors navigate the complicated financial decisions they face as they accumulate and preserve assets for their retirement years. Age Sage & GlidePath use this process to build Target Date, Special Purpose, and Life Span Portfolios that are tailored to the specific requirements of clients. My extensive financial career began at A.G. Becker Pension Consultants where I advised on the investment policies of several trillion dollars of retirement plan assets. After Becker I started my own consulting firms that developed innovative services for investors and the financial advisors who serve them. I’ve earned a BS and MS in Applied Mathematics from the University of Illinois and an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. I am author of the book "The Remarkable Metamorphosis of Target Date Funds" and co-author of "The Fiduciary Handbook for Understanding and Selecting Target Date Funds"
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.