Last Tuesday, March 9, we video recorded a very interesting conversation with Gil Weinreich regarding the economy, the stock market and most importantly smart asset allocation. Gil is no stranger to Seeking Alpha readers. He writes articles and produces podcasts for financial advisors, and has written a book about financial advisors called The Mentor: A Business Parable.

Challenges

Our conversation begins with a discussion of current challenges in the economy and securities markets, especially the threats to baby boomers, most of whom are currently in the Risk Zone when investment losses can irreparably ruin lives.

Gil is masterful in pointing out that challenges always exist, although our current challenges may be different. The economy and securities markets are extremely complicated, so predictions are impossible, but being prepared is possible, bringing us to the next topic.

Asset Allocation

We began with an acknowledgement that 60/40 stock/bonds is the common asset allocation for a variety of reasons. Baby boomers should consider a safer allocation because they are in the Risk Zone, and everyone will be interested to learn the asset-allocation guidance of the Talmud, the central text of Rabbinic Judaism and the primary source of Jewish religious law and Jewish theology.

Please watch

We chatted with Gil for almost an hour and think you'll find every minute is worth listening to and watching The Baby Boomers Investing Show, Season 2, Episode 11.

Gil was our guest on the Baby Boomer Investing Show. Thanks.